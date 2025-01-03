Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Guy Seethes With Rage As 13YO Hurts Himself After Fainting Due To Teacher’s Ignorance
Parenting

Guy Seethes With Rage As 13YO Hurts Himself After Fainting Due To Teacher’s Ignorance

Interview With Expert
It’s a tough job being a teacher because you never know when the kids are actually serious or when they are just pulling your leg. However, when you are aware of a student’s medical record, you would definitely be considerate enough when they come to you, wouldn’t you?

Well, that’s not always the case, for Reddit user Dangerousbean1984, expressed his annoyance when his son’s teacher was completely ignorant when the kid told her multiple times that he was unwell. In the end, he fainted and hurt himself, so his father lashed out against the teacher!

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

    It’s important for teachers to develop good relationships with students so they know if they’re being honest or not

    Image credits: Jack Sparrow / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    The poster’s 13-year-old son occasionally passes out, so they’ve trained him what to do when he feels like he might

    Image credits: Dangerousbean1984

    Image credits: stockking / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    When the kid felt unwell, he told his teacher that he needed to go to the nurse, but she yelled at him instead and dismissed him thrice

    Image credits: Dangerousbean1984

    Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Even his friend tried to convince the teacher, but to no avail, so eventually the teen fell and hurt his head, and the poster was called to the school

    Image credits: Dangerousbean1984

    He was so furious with the teacher for dismissing his son that he yelled at her to the point that she started crying

    Today, we dive into a story that would infuriate any parent because of how negligent this teacher was to the student. What happened was that the original poster (OP) has a 13-year-old son who often faints, so they have trained him on what to do when he does, to ensure he doesn’t hurt himself.

    When OP received a call from the school, he went to get his son but found him holding an ice pack to his head as the teen had hurt himself. Confounded by what happened, the poster enquired further only to find out that the kid had asked the teacher to go to the nurse, but she had ignored his warnings thrice and also yelled at him.

    She told him that he was just “making excuses” and refused to listen, even when a friend tried to tell her the gravity of the situation. The father was so furious by this that he went to the principal, who called the teacher, and the woman completely denied everything and claimed he had just collapsed.

    This really triggered the father because he started yelling at her to the point that she started crying, and when he shared the story with his family, some felt that it was wrong of him to yell like that. However, when he posted it on Reddit, many users commented that they sided with the poster and the teacher was a bully for ignoring the kid and then crying about it.

    Many netizens questioned whether the teacher was aware of the student’s condition, and the poster replied that she was, which further enraged people. They said that although it was wrong of him to yell at her, he is only human, and such reactions are bound to happen when kids are involved.

    Image credits: gpointstudio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    To get expert insights, Bored Panda interviewed Anjali Abigail Vipparti, a teacher mentor at a non-profit organization, Enabling Leadership, who also works with kids. She believes that when a student is struggling with something, the school should be aware of it, and they should also inform the counselor and the teacher so they understand whether the kid is being honest or not.

    “It’s very difficult for teachers to balance skepticism and concern, therefore, it’s crucial that educators develop a good relationship with each child. Now, with the rise in alternative education, building this relationship becomes mandatory for schools trying to ensure a more student-centric approach,” she added.

    She stressed the importance of this relationship as it enables a teacher to build trust with the student, which might help them understand the physical health or mental condition of a student. Anjali Abigail expressed that trust plays a pivotal role here as children who are developing need trustworthy adults around them.

    She also noted that to grow in a healthy environment, what’s needed for any individual is stability and the absence of severe stress, and that happens only when there’s trust established between adults and children. As per her, it’s the school’s responsibility to educate teachers about it and enable them to create a safe space for students. 

    Speaking about this situation, she narrated that the student might face difficulty in communicating again as the teacher’s dismissal might affect the trust that he has for teachers in general. However, Anjali Abigail mentioned that the relationship can still be salvaged if the teacher apologizes to the student and they develop a system where they understand each other when the student is struggling.

    Well, these pointers from our expert definitely sound helpful, wouldn’t you agree? Also, if you were in the poster’s shoes, how would you handle a situation like this? Feel free to jot down your thoughts in the comments below!

    Folks sided with the poster and said that the teacher sounded like a bully who liked to yell at kids without knowing what they were going through

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hey, am Rutuja! A storyteller at heart and a writer at Bored Panda. I have a strange love for words, and I mostly survive on coffee which is the driving force behind my writing. I enjoy working on articles that purely entertain our readers. When am not writing or trekking, you can find me staying up late and watching all the matches of Football Club Barcelona!

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hey, am Rutuja! A storyteller at heart and a writer at Bored Panda. I have a strange love for words, and I mostly survive on coffee which is the driving force behind my writing. I enjoy working on articles that purely entertain our readers. When am not writing or trekking, you can find me staying up late and watching all the matches of Football Club Barcelona!

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hi! Nice to meet you~ I'm very passionate about animals, especially cats, photography, small DIY projects, music and so much more! Could say I am the TV show The Office connoisseur since I have seen it at least a dozen times~

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hi! Nice to meet you~ I'm very passionate about animals, especially cats, photography, small DIY projects, music and so much more! Could say I am the TV show The Office connoisseur since I have seen it at least a dozen times~

    hlmorgan avatar
    Big Chungus
    Big Chungus
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have a similar condition called neurocardiogenic syncope where standing for longer periods or in stressors make me pass out. I made sure my work was fully aware (I actually passed out at work for the first time I had ever had an episode) and I have to lay on the floor with my feet in my chair. The fact that this teacher couldn't just let him lay down in the back for 5 minutes is just ridiculous. It doesn't take away from anything or anyone and prevents injuries. I would be pissed too if I was the parent.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    katiejohnson_1 avatar
    Weltschmerz
    Weltschmerz
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I've just been diagnosed with Superventricular Tachycardia (SVT) and the episodes are horrible, especially if I don't lie down quick enough. Fortunately I've only fainted once but that's because I can usually lie down quick enough. This teacher is so irresponsible and heartless! Assuming she was aware this is a dereliction of duty of care to the child.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    greg90814 avatar
    g90814
    g90814
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    wow no YTA posts? What is this world coming to? Dad was fully justified yelling at the teacher, she was negligent and just plain stupid.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
