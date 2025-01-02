Lady Offers Coconut Cake To Guy Who She Knows Dislikes It, Gets Mad When He Accepts And Wastes It

ADVERTISEMENT

Once upon a time, cakes were a luxury, but the baking world has never been as advanced as it is today. As new flavors and their combinations hit the market, people are gobbling them down, but they also have a “not for me” list of flavors they prefer never to eat.

Take Reddit user LeoHyuuga, who doesn’t like coconut in his cake. He threw out the slice that was offered to him rather than eat it. Well, the woman who baked it threw a fit over that and her partner started sending angry texts to the original poster (OP)!

With diverse flavor combinations gaining popularity in the baking field, not everyone is a fan

Image credits: cottonbro studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)

The poster was at a friend’s birthday party when another friend’s (Steven) partner (Amy) went up to him and offered him a slice of cake

Image credits: LeoHyuuga

Image credits: Ivan Samkov / Pexels (not the actual photo)

However, the cake had desiccated coconut in it — which the poster is not a big fan of — so he ate a few bites, then threw it away

Image credits: LeoHyuuga

Image credits: ROMAN ODINTSOV / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Later, he received a ton of angry texts from Steven about how Amy had cried all night as she didn’t even get a slice herself, while the poster threw his away

Image credits: LeoHyuuga

Bewildered by it, the poster sent the messages to his other friends, and when none of them replied, it made him worry whether he was in the wrong

Today, we dive into quite a bizarre tale that might leave you scratching your head, wondering the reason behind a woman’s actions. What happened was that the poster had gone to his friend’s birthday party and was chatting with a guy. Suddenly, Amy—their friend Steven’s partner—came up with cake slices that she had baked and handed one to them.

They both noticed that she had an odd look on her face when they took their slices but they just thanked her and didn’t say anything. After eating the cake, however, OP realized that it had desiccated coconut in it and since he didn’t really like it, he only ate a few more bites before throwing it away.

The drama unfolded after everyone went home and the poster received really angry texts from Steven, claiming how upset Amy was about OP throwing away the cake when she did not even get to eat it herself. Moreover, he said that she knew he didn’t like coconut, but offered it to be polite, yet, the poster threw it away out of spite.

That sounds so strange; I mean, why would a person give you cake that they knew you hated in the first place, only to later cry about not eating it themselves? Baffled by the situation, the poster sent the angry texts from Steven to their other friends, but when none of them replied, he started wondering whether he was in the wrong, and vented online.

Folks online were equally confused by Amy’s reaction—just like the poster—and reassured him that he was definitely not in the wrong. Bored Panda reached out to the poster and he told us, “I was anxious so I posted the story on Reddit, but looking at the comments, it felt good to be vindicated because I wasn’t sure if I’d done a major faux pas.”

Image credits: cottonbro studio/ Pexels (not the actual photo)

The poster’s anxiety was soon quelled because he got a response from his other friends who also received angry messages from Steven, and some even insulted our guy because he was gay. Speaking about how anxious he felt when his friends didn’t respond, OP said, “It’s always better to be patient and trust your friends.”

However, the biggest plot twist OP told us was that he met with Steven who was gobsmacked when he heard about the messages—because it turned out it was Amy all along who had sent them from his Facebook! Apparently, she didn’t like the poster and had the strange idea that he was somehow instigating everyone against her.

All this because many of the others didn’t eat the cake either! Quite a few netizens also had a lot to say about coconut being present in a cake and how they found it strange, so we asked Sakshi Kulkarni—a professional baker and chef at the 5-star restaurant Soho House in Mumbai—to comment on it.

She mentioned that although it might seem surprising, coconut is actually quite a well-liked ingredient in cakes.

“When luscious, citrusy raspberries are combined with the sweet, milky nuances of coconut, it creates quite a divine taste that can have polarized reactions. Some love it, even if they don’t like coconut, while others might find it a distasteful blend,” Sakshi added.

Well, as mouth-watering as it sounds to me, not everyone is a fan, like OP and his other friends. Folks declared that it was unfair of Amy to offer it to the poster, knowing he didn’t like it, and her hate campaign against him landed her in trouble.

Do you agree with what the Redditors had to say about the poster’s bizarre tale? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

Folks sided with the poster and said that Amy’s actions were bizarre, and some even wondered whether she had sent the texts pretending to be Steven

