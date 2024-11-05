Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“My Brother Is A Leech”: Guy Opens 18YO’s Eyes To The True Character Of His 26YO Bro She’s Dating
Couples, Relationships

“My Brother Is A Leech”: Guy Opens 18YO’s Eyes To The True Character Of His 26YO Bro She’s Dating

Relationships are complicated, and it’s difficult to explain why different people are drawn to one another. There are certain couples that definitely shouldn’t be together, yet somehow, they manage to make things work. Outsiders or family members might voice their concerns, but sometimes, even the best advice falls on deaf ears.

This is what a man experienced when he realized his good-for-nothing brother had started dating a very young woman. He decided to intervene because he was worried his sibling would ruin her life.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

    It’s difficult to remain objective or neutral if you know a member of your family is about to make a huge mistake

    Image credits: cookie_studio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The man shared that his 26-year-old brother is  a “leech” and has wasted every opportunity he ever got, which is why he has to live with their parents and keeps borrowing money

    Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The poster found out his brother was dating their 18-year-old family friend whom they had known since childhood, and he was worried his brother would ruin her life and career

    Image credits: drobotdean / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The man decided to protect the woman and told her exactly what his brother was like and what would happen to her if she continued dating him

    Image credits: ThrowRA_234234221

    Even though he had the woman’s best interests at heart, his family is “disgusted” with him for ruining his brother’s “source of happiness”

    The man explained that his brother has always been a layabout who kept passing up on good opportunities and relying on everyone else to bail him out. The problem is also that their family members support the brother and constantly tiptoe around his feelings. This is probably why he keeps making the same mistakes and has never wanted to change his behavior.

    This type of enabling behavior can actually stunt an individual’s mental growth. Parents might do it to protect their kids from uncomfortable situations or to cover up for their mistakes. They don’t realize that it takes away opportunities for the child to learn how to manage things on their own and right their wrongs.

    The OP has seen his brother date many different women and turn their lives upside down. Those women had either quit their jobs or dropped out of school after getting into a relationship with him. That’s why, when he realized that their 18-year-old family friend was dating his brother, he knew he had to protect her.

    Many people do enable deadbeats because they feel that the other person might change or become better over time. Unfortunately, such freeloaders just take advantage of the helpers around them and might end up causing problems in other folks’ lives. This is probably why the OP felt like it was his duty to protect the woman from his brother.

    Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The poster immediately rushed over to her parents’ house to tell the woman everything he could about his brother. Although he left the final choice up to her, he warned her what would happen if she continued with the relationship. Even though he was trying to save her from a bad situation, his family members did not see it that way and vilified him for his actions.

    In most cases, you should try your best to keep out of other people’s personal matters. Everyone’s relationship is different, and they might do things in a way that you may not be comfortable with. Experts do say we can offer our unsolicited perspective in exceptional cases if our loved ones are dealing with very difficult problems.

    Netizens were also worried about the age gap between the two people. According to psychologists, relationships with big age gaps can work if two people trust, care about, and respect one another. Judging by the OP’s description of his brother, it doesn’t seem like the man had any good intentions when he started dating the young woman.

    Even though the brother’s happiness was “ruined” by the OP telling his girlfriend everything, at least he didn’t get to ruin her life. Do you think the man did the right thing by interfering in his brother’s love life?

    People sided with the poster and told him he did good by telling her the truth

