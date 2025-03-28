Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“AITAH For Refusing To Sleep On The Couch?”
Couples, Relationships

“AITAH For Refusing To Sleep On The Couch?”

Blame-shifting, unreasonable jealousy, and drama-baiting are among the long list of toxic relationship traits that people typically experience. They may be tolerable for some and an instant dealbreaker for others. 

A man ticked all three boxes with his girlfriend, who seemingly had a massive problem with him going on a night out with friends. It initially ended with him sleeping on the couch, but the situation quickly escalated to a point where he could potentially face criminal charges. 

The author attests that he did nothing wrong and took to the AITAH Reddit community to seek answers.  

    Some people end up in toxic relationships

    Image credits: gpointstudio (not the actual photo)

    A man had to deal with the unreasonable behavior of his girlfriend, who seemingly had a massive issue with him going on a night out

    Image credits: jet-po (not the actual photo)

    The couple had a blowout fight where the woman got physical and stormed out

    Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

    However, she tried to play the victim by accusing him of hitting her 

    Image credits: [deleted]

    Women who desire to control their partners are likely to use physical aggression

    As the author recounted in his story, it was his girlfriend who escalated their argument by using aggression and throwing the pillow at him. According to the University of Cumbria professor Dr. Elizabeth Bates, women will likely get physical to appease their desire to control their romantic partners. 

    A study published in the National Library of Medicine supported Dr. Bates’ statement, revealing that women “were significantly more likely” to have used intimate partner violence (IPV) more frequently. 

    The study found four primary motivations for women to engage in IPV: self-defense, anger, desiring attention, and coercive control

    The girlfriend also tried to play the victim and shift the blame onto the author, alleging he “hit her in a drunken rage.” According to author and mental health researcher Arlin Cuncic, MA, a person may embody the victim mentality because of “multiple negative situations” where they have no sense of control. 

    The author was clearly in a toxic relationship, and his two friends immediately sensed it and urged him to break up. Fortunately, he took their advice. 

    However, he must address the lies she spread about him, particularly regarding the physical assault allegation. In most places, it is a criminal charge and could land him in deep trouble if the woman escalated it further. 

    In these cases, experts like psychotherapist Dr. Marni Feuerman, LCSW, LMFT, advise speaking to someone about it. 

    “If you feel threatened, inform the local authorities that you are going to need help,” Dr. Feuerman wrote in an article for Very Well Mind

    Most people sided with the author, with some advising him to “save himself legally”

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

    Shelly Fourer

    Shelly Fourer

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hey there! I'm Shelly, a Visual Editor at Bored Panda

    Shelly Fourer

    Shelly Fourer

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hey there! I'm Shelly, a Visual Editor at Bored Panda

    warmsummerdays avatar
    Summer Days
    Summer Days
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I keep wondering how crazy people like these even get partners to begin with

    ram31280 avatar
    RAM31280
    RAM31280
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    NTA, your house, your bed, her problem is jealousy, if she can't keep how she reacts to her insecurities and emotions she could sleep on the couch if she did not want to sleep in the same bed, but she sounds like a lying drama queen, OP is better off without that.

    zora24_1 avatar
    Trillian
    Trillian
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Her behavior is completely crazy but what guy goes out without his girlfriend when she's staying over at his place? And to a place where she is excluded anyway. And then suddenly the other guy's girlfriend comes along. I would understand if she was just pissed and felt left out.

    kgoraczka avatar
    Kkg
    Kkg
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She is underage. I'm more interested what guy decides to meet with a buddy on his girlfriend's birthday. And then awkwardly brings her along.

