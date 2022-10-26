#1

They Are Never On Your Side - Even In Private

They Are Never On Your Side - Even In Private

Report

15points
POST
#2

Threatens To Leave You At Even Small Arguments

Threatens To Leave You At Even Small Arguments

Report

13points
POST
#3

They Isolate You From Everyone

They Isolate You From Everyone

Report

12points
POST
Mixed Reality Portal
Mixed Reality Portal
Community Member
19 hours ago

This is especially hard - if, like me - you grew up in an abusive household ... I was regularly "punished" for anything and nothing by being banished to a room (pre Internet and mobile phones etc). Out of sight and without contact with anyone or even being allowed out. This could last for weeks even months ... Basically, someone who's endured this kind of treatment (or some variation of being isolated as a punishment ), would probably see this kind of behaviour as normal 😔

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#4

They Want To Change Everything About You

They Want To Change Everything About You

Report

12points
POST
#5

They Are Abusive

They Are Abusive

Report

12points
POST
bElLa sTairZz
bElLa sTairZz
Community Member
5 hours ago

would have never guessed that a sign of abuse is abuse

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#6

Pressuring You Toward Unhealthy Behaviors

Pressuring You Toward Unhealthy Behaviors

Report

12points
POST
#7

You Feel Nervous Or Scared Around Them

You Feel Nervous Or Scared Around Them

Report

12points
POST
#8

They Expect You To Blindly Follow Their Lead

They Expect You To Blindly Follow Their Lead

Report

11points
POST
#9

Sexual Abuse

Sexual Abuse

Report

11points
POST
#10

They Will Verbally/Emotionally Abuse You

They Will Verbally/Emotionally Abuse You

Report

11points
POST
#11

Makes You Feel Anxious Or Stressed If Anything Ever Goes Wrong

Makes You Feel Anxious Or Stressed If Anything Ever Goes Wrong

Report

11points
POST
#12

Inability Or Unwillingness To Ever Hear Your Point Of View

Inability Or Unwillingness To Ever Hear Your Point Of View

Report

11points
POST
#13

They Manipulate You

They Manipulate You

Report

11points
POST
lenka
lenka
Community Member
20 hours ago

Again a little vague and actually really really hard to pinpoint in the beginning, because manipulation is often accompanied by its best friends and partners in crime, Gaslighting (i.e.. that's not what happened/you are imaging things/you are crazy) and Guilt (if YOU loved me YOU would do X, YOU are at fault, YOU don't care). If any of these thoughts sounds familiar, think carefully about what's happening in your relationship.

2
2points
reply
#14

Their Love Is Conditional

Their Love Is Conditional

Report

10points
POST
#15

Constantly Accuses You Of Being Unfaithful

Constantly Accuses You Of Being Unfaithful

Report

10points
POST
#16

They Blameshift

They Blameshift

Report

9points
POST
bElLa sTairZz
bElLa sTairZz
Community Member
5 hours ago

love the photo for this one

1
1point
reply
#17

Your Family/Friends Do Not Like Them

Your Family/Friends Do Not Like Them

Report

9points
POST
#18

Makes You Feel Unsafe And Insecure

Makes You Feel Unsafe And Insecure

Report

9points
POST
#19

You Don’t Have Many Other People To Talk To

You Don’t Have Many Other People To Talk To

Report

9points
POST
#20

They Won’t Admit Fault

They Won’t Admit Fault

Report

9points
POST
#21

They Criticize Everything You Do

They Criticize Everything You Do

Report

8points
POST
#22

They Are Paranoid About Your Fidelity

They Are Paranoid About Your Fidelity

Report

8points
POST
#23

They Are Obsessed With Your Exes

They Are Obsessed With Your Exes

Report

8points
POST
#24

They Leave You In Debt

They Leave You In Debt

Report

8points
POST
#25

They Are Very Insecure

They Are Very Insecure

Report

8points
POST
#26

They Nag About Your Finances

They Nag About Your Finances

Report

8points
POST
#27

They Stalk You

They Stalk You

Report

8points
POST
#28

They Think They Are Always Right

They Think They Are Always Right

Report

8points
POST
#29

They Give You No Privacy

They Give You No Privacy

Report

8points
POST
#30

The Relationship Is Full Of One-Way Rules

The Relationship Is Full Of One-Way Rules

Report

8points
POST
#31

Somehow Everything Is Your Fault

Somehow Everything Is Your Fault

Report

8points
POST
#32

They May Gaslight You

They May Gaslight You

Report

8points
POST
#33

Humiliates You

Humiliates You

Report

8points
POST
#34

You’re Apologizing All The Time

You’re Apologizing All The Time

Report

8points
POST
#35

You’re Hiding Innocent Things From Them

You’re Hiding Innocent Things From Them

Report

8points
POST
#36

They Treat You More Like A Child Than An Equal

They Treat You More Like A Child Than An Equal

Report

8points
POST
#37

They Trespass On Your Boundaries

They Trespass On Your Boundaries

Report

8points
POST
#38

They Make You Miserable If You Disobey Them Intentionally

They Make You Miserable If You Disobey Them Intentionally

Report

8points
POST
#39

They Make Your Decisions

They Make Your Decisions

Report

8points
POST
#40

They Discourage You From Having A Career

They Discourage You From Having A Career

Report

8points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#41

You Start Making Excuses For Them

You Start Making Excuses For Them

Report

8points
POST
#42

They Look Like Great Guys To Others

They Look Like Great Guys To Others

Report

8points
POST
#43

They Emotionally Blackmail You

They Emotionally Blackmail You

Report

7points
POST
#44

They Complain About Being Emotionally Neglected

They Complain About Being Emotionally Neglected

Report

7points
POST
#45

They Do Not Have Boundaries

They Do Not Have Boundaries

Report

7points
POST
#46

You’re Not Allowed To Have Friends Of The Other Sex

You’re Not Allowed To Have Friends Of The Other Sex

Report

7points
POST
#47

Get Angry At You When You Try To Stand Your Ground

Get Angry At You When You Try To Stand Your Ground

Report

7points
POST
#48

Have To Know Where You Are At All Times Of The Day

Have To Know Where You Are At All Times Of The Day

Report

7points
POST
#49

Thwarting Your Professional Or Educational Goals By Making You Doubt Yourself

Thwarting Your Professional Or Educational Goals By Making You Doubt Yourself

Report

7points
POST
#50

They Keep Score

They Keep Score

Report

7points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#51

It Is Hard To Do Anything Important Without Them In The Picture

It Is Hard To Do Anything Important Without Them In The Picture

Report

7points
POST
#52

They Use "Humorous" Teasing That Is Actually Underlying Criticism

They Use "Humorous" Teasing That Is Actually Underlying Criticism

Report

7points
POST
#53

They Make You Feel Beholden To Them

They Make You Feel Beholden To Them

Report

7points
POST
#54

They Demand All Of Your Time And Energy

They Demand All Of Your Time And Energy

Report

7points
POST
#55

They Are Jealous And Possessive

They Are Jealous And Possessive

Report

7points
POST
#56

You're Made To Feel Like The Culprit

You're Made To Feel Like The Culprit

Report

7points
POST
#57

They Micromanage You

They Micromanage You

Report

6points
POST
#58

They Don’t Have Friends

They Don’t Have Friends

Report

6points
POST
#59

They Belittle Your Beliefs

They Belittle Your Beliefs

Report

6points
POST
#60

They Make Fun Of You

They Make Fun Of You

Report

5points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!