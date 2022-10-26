60 Signs Your Controlling Partner Is A Walking Red Flag
They Are Never On Your Side - Even In Private
Threatens To Leave You At Even Small Arguments
They Isolate You From Everyone
This is especially hard - if, like me - you grew up in an abusive household ... I was regularly "punished" for anything and nothing by being banished to a room (pre Internet and mobile phones etc). Out of sight and without contact with anyone or even being allowed out. This could last for weeks even months ... Basically, someone who's endured this kind of treatment (or some variation of being isolated as a punishment ), would probably see this kind of behaviour as normal 😔
They Want To Change Everything About You
They Are Abusive
Pressuring You Toward Unhealthy Behaviors
You Feel Nervous Or Scared Around Them
They Expect You To Blindly Follow Their Lead
Sexual Abuse
They Will Verbally/Emotionally Abuse You
Makes You Feel Anxious Or Stressed If Anything Ever Goes Wrong
Inability Or Unwillingness To Ever Hear Your Point Of View
They Manipulate You
Again a little vague and actually really really hard to pinpoint in the beginning, because manipulation is often accompanied by its best friends and partners in crime, Gaslighting (i.e.. that's not what happened/you are imaging things/you are crazy) and Guilt (if YOU loved me YOU would do X, YOU are at fault, YOU don't care). If any of these thoughts sounds familiar, think carefully about what's happening in your relationship.
60 Signs Your Controlling Significant other Is A Walking Red Flag - I fixed your title for you.
Abusers can be any gender This post should not be limited to just males.
Can we have articles that don't vilify men 24/7? I've seen women be just as horrendous and get a pass whereas men get constantly berated.
60 Signs Your Controlling Significant other Is A Walking Red Flag - I fixed your title for you.
Abusers can be any gender This post should not be limited to just males.
Can we have articles that don't vilify men 24/7? I've seen women be just as horrendous and get a pass whereas men get constantly berated.