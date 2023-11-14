This Instagram Shares Screenshots of Funny Depop DMs, And Here Are 39 Of The Best Ones
The sustainability movement is urging a lot of us to change our everyday habits. Many are starting to adjust their diets to eat less meat, swap disposable cups and bottles with reusable ones, and choose to bike to work.
A lot of people are also choosing not to give money to fast fashion brands. Instead, they are flocking to second-hand stores and apps to get their pre-loved fits.
The problem is that apps can be tricky. You never know what kind of people are selling the items and how honest they are about the clothes they are selling. They also sometimes might surprise you with their hygiene habits. At least that is the impression you get when you read through DM Drama Instagram page, who shares screenshots of DMs from buying and selling apps. Scroll down to read the funniest conversations that have occurred there.
This post may include affiliate links.
Keep the hat. How much for doggo?
Hey, at least they’re both on the same page about negative energy and incense!
Good God, anything I've ever bought or sold on a 2nd hand website is wrapped up tighter than a duck's a*s!
Please can someone translate this slang for an ignorant cousin across the pond?
I once offered to sell some stuff for someone which included a pair of (awful) animal print leggings with a bleach stain on the butt, a brand new dressing gown with tags which somehow had used panty liner in the pocket (ugh), wool jackets with so many hairy balls on them they could only be described as "has given its all" and an imitation designer bag which it's illegal to sell on the reputable sites, even if you say it's imitation. There was some good stuff, but too out of date. Then she got cross when I managed to sell 2 things and nothing else shifted.
I once offered to sell some stuff for someone which included a pair of (awful) animal print leggings with a bleach stain on the butt, a brand new dressing gown with tags which somehow had used panty liner in the pocket (ugh), wool jackets with so many hairy balls on them they could only be described as "has given its all" and an imitation designer bag which it's illegal to sell on the reputable sites, even if you say it's imitation. There was some good stuff, but too out of date. Then she got cross when I managed to sell 2 things and nothing else shifted.