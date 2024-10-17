Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Hey Pandas, Did I Make The Right Call By Ending What Seemed Perfect?
User submission
Community, Community AITA

Hey Pandas, Did I Make The Right Call By Ending What Seemed Perfect?

Lolita
Community member
Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

20

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Moderator’s note:

If you find yourself disagreeing with this person’s actions, we encourage you not to downvote the post. Instead, kindly express your opinions in the comments. We recommend maintaining politeness and articulating your thoughts with well-constructed arguments.

So, to start, I’m a 26-year-old female, and I’m dating a 26-year-old male. We have been dating for a month now, and things have been going great. The connection we have is amazing. I haven’t connected with anyone like this in a very long time. We’ve both said we wish we could have met earlier so we wouldn’t be in this situation. This could just be the rose-colored glasses since it’s still pretty new, but hey, for some people it works, and for others, it doesn’t, right? I can see both sides.

Now, here’s the situation and what I need advice on: We ended up having a conversation about something that I’m not entirely sure how it came up, but it was one of those random, deep conversations you have with someone. It was mentioned that he has plans to move out of state by the age of 30 and that he has a great job opportunity, which would involve training out of state for possibly a month. This might happen by the end of this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

My problem, as the over-thinker that I am, is that I started to question what this means for us

Hey Pandas, Did I Make The Right Call By Ending What Seemed Perfect?

Image credits: Lucia Macedo (not the actual photo)

If that happens, what will happen to our relationship? Would we still be able to make things work? Would it turn into a long-distance relationship? Do we want to try long-distance? Would he come back after the training, or would he decide to move, and this would all be over? If things grow deeper between us, would I want to move? Basically, I have a million questions about where our relationship fits into all of this.

Honestly, this information would have been great to know before we even started dating

Hey Pandas, Did I Make The Right Call By Ending What Seemed Perfect?

Image credits: Kelly Sikkema (not the actual photo)

It would have saved us both the headache and potential heartbreak if things don’t work out. But, of course, it didn’t happen that way, and here we are. I would never ask anyone to stay in a place where they feel limited in following their dreams, and I wouldn’t want my partner to do that to me. So asking him to stay was never an option.

ADVERTISEMENT

Unless it could have been? I also feel like if he did stay, things would turn sour later. He might blame me for not allowing him to follow his dreams, and I would feel awful making him stay. Logically, asking him to stay is out of the question.

We both talked and came to the conclusion that we should end things now before either of us gets hurt, so it doesn’t feel like one person is just stringing the other along

Hey Pandas, Did I Make The Right Call By Ending What Seemed Perfect?

Image credits: Khamkéo (not the actual photo)

But is this really the best option? I think that because it’s still very fresh and new, I want someone to feed into my delusions and say that everything will work out and that we should stay together and see where things go since we don’t know exactly where things will end up. We compared our situation to the relationship in La La Land, where two people part ways, end up with different partners, and might meet again in the future. That’s a painful thought. I also hope that by ending things now, we might cross paths later and try again.

ADVERTISEMENT

My question for advice is: Was this the best choice, or could we have tried to see where things would go? I want to continue my grieving process for someone I cared for and for what could have been the healthiest relationship I’ve ever had.

Moderator’s note:

Please note that the images included in this article are for illustrative purposes only and do not represent the actual individuals or items discussed in the story.

If you have a comparable experience or story you’d like to tell, we welcome your submissions. Click here to share your story with Bored Panda.

Ic_polls

Poll Question

Thanks! Check out the results:

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

20

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

20

Open list comments

0

Lolita

Lolita

Author, Community member

Read more »

Just a random trying to figure it out in this world. Maybe you can help along the way. I’m nothing really special. I love hard and will move sky and earth for those I hood near and dear. I’ve never really done these type of things… questioners or these forms type things. But what the hell… new experiences

Read less »
Lolita

Lolita

Author, Community member

Read more »

Just a random trying to figure it out in this world. Maybe you can help along the way. I’m nothing really special. I love hard and will move sky and earth for those I hood near and dear. I’ve never really done these type of things… questioners or these forms type things. But what the hell… new experiences

Read less »
Gabrielė Malukaitė

Gabrielė Malukaitė

Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hi there! I'm Gabrielė, but you can also catch me responding to Gab, Gabi, Gabert, or Gabe – take your pick. Professionally, I'm the senior community manager over at Bored Panda, helping people share their awesome work and connecting artists with a worldwide audience. Beyond work, you'll catch me traveling, listening to vinyl and diving into movies, art exhibitions, and concerts. I'm a culture buff at heart, always eager to explore and embrace the richness of the human experience.

Read less »
Gabrielė Malukaitė

Gabrielė Malukaitė

Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hi there! I'm Gabrielė, but you can also catch me responding to Gab, Gabi, Gabert, or Gabe – take your pick. Professionally, I'm the senior community manager over at Bored Panda, helping people share their awesome work and connecting artists with a worldwide audience. Beyond work, you'll catch me traveling, listening to vinyl and diving into movies, art exhibitions, and concerts. I'm a culture buff at heart, always eager to explore and embrace the richness of the human experience.

Read less »
What do you think ?
Add photo comments
POST
POST
Back to Homepage
More about Community
Homepage
Trending
Community
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Community Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Bored Panda's Original TV Shows
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right
TV Show 453.1M
Totally Handy
Totally Handy offers fun, educational DIY craft videos designed to inspire creativity and imagination.
TV Show 64.8M
Secret Diares
Channel shares inspiring videos on personal growth, relationships, and career advice to guide through life's journey.
Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda