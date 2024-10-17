Hey Pandas, Did I Make The Right Call By Ending What Seemed Perfect?

ADVERTISEMENT

Moderator’s note:

If you find yourself disagreeing with this person’s actions, we encourage you not to downvote the post. Instead, kindly express your opinions in the comments. We recommend maintaining politeness and articulating your thoughts with well-constructed arguments.

So, to start, I’m a 26-year-old female, and I’m dating a 26-year-old male. We have been dating for a month now, and things have been going great. The connection we have is amazing. I haven’t connected with anyone like this in a very long time. We’ve both said we wish we could have met earlier so we wouldn’t be in this situation. This could just be the rose-colored glasses since it’s still pretty new, but hey, for some people it works, and for others, it doesn’t, right? I can see both sides.

Now, here’s the situation and what I need advice on: We ended up having a conversation about something that I’m not entirely sure how it came up, but it was one of those random, deep conversations you have with someone. It was mentioned that he has plans to move out of state by the age of 30 and that he has a great job opportunity, which would involve training out of state for possibly a month. This might happen by the end of this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

My problem, as the over-thinker that I am, is that I started to question what this means for us

Share icon

Image credits: Lucia Macedo (not the actual photo)

If that happens, what will happen to our relationship? Would we still be able to make things work? Would it turn into a long-distance relationship? Do we want to try long-distance? Would he come back after the training, or would he decide to move, and this would all be over? If things grow deeper between us, would I want to move? Basically, I have a million questions about where our relationship fits into all of this.

Honestly, this information would have been great to know before we even started dating

Share icon

Image credits: Kelly Sikkema (not the actual photo)

It would have saved us both the headache and potential heartbreak if things don’t work out. But, of course, it didn’t happen that way, and here we are. I would never ask anyone to stay in a place where they feel limited in following their dreams, and I wouldn’t want my partner to do that to me. So asking him to stay was never an option.

ADVERTISEMENT

Unless it could have been? I also feel like if he did stay, things would turn sour later. He might blame me for not allowing him to follow his dreams, and I would feel awful making him stay. Logically, asking him to stay is out of the question.

We both talked and came to the conclusion that we should end things now before either of us gets hurt, so it doesn’t feel like one person is just stringing the other along

Share icon

Image credits: Khamkéo (not the actual photo)

But is this really the best option? I think that because it’s still very fresh and new, I want someone to feed into my delusions and say that everything will work out and that we should stay together and see where things go since we don’t know exactly where things will end up. We compared our situation to the relationship in La La Land, where two people part ways, end up with different partners, and might meet again in the future. That’s a painful thought. I also hope that by ending things now, we might cross paths later and try again.

ADVERTISEMENT

My question for advice is: Was this the best choice, or could we have tried to see where things would go? I want to continue my grieving process for someone I cared for and for what could have been the healthiest relationship I’ve ever had.

Moderator’s note:

Please note that the images included in this article are for illustrative purposes only and do not represent the actual individuals or items discussed in the story.

If you have a comparable experience or story you’d like to tell, we welcome your submissions. Click here to share your story with Bored Panda.