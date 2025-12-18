But not only is history sometimes stranger than fiction, people's lives tend to be pretty strange and unexpected, too. The stories from people here prove that. We came across them in an online thread where a netizen asked : "What's something about you that sounds fake, but is 100% true?" And one comm

Like the Great Emu War that had Australian soldiers armed with machine guns against the local emu population that was destroying the crops (the soldiers lost, by the way). Or how about that time when Pepsi had the world's sixth-largest navy? That's how the Soviet Union paid them for their Pepsi syrup – a fleet of old, obsolete ships, submarines, and vodka.

Sometimes, a thing so improbable happens that you consider not even telling others – there is no way they're going to believe you. However, some facts or stories may sound like they're fiction, but are 100% real .

#1 I misdialed a friend’s number in the 1980’s but got the person I wanted at the wrong number. She was at her uncles house.

#2 At my peak I was almost certainly in the top 1% of cherry pickers worldwide, pounds picked per season, and also per day.





Personal record is 2700 pounds in about 8 hours.

#3 Mosquitoes are afraid of me. I can walk directly into a swarm and they’ll split and fly away. This provides mosquito protection to me and anyone in about 2 feet to any direction. My wife enjoys this super power.

#4 Once I was cutting sod in the middle of a baseball field… and got hit by a car.

#5 Twice I have hit a pedestrian and both times the police thanked me.



1st one - driving home from University (commuter) someone ran into the road, I slammed on my brakes and guy landed on hood of car, 3 police officers piled on him, handcuff him on my hood and one turns to me and says thank you, you can leave. Get home tell mom, we are watching the news and story on news is about how a bank robber was caught by 3 police officers. No they didn't, I did.



2nd one - driving home from work, get off freeway turn left, turn right at light, turn right onto my street. As I am driving up my street, someone runs out form between parked cars and lands smack on my hood, 2 police officers appear and jump on guy and handcuff him on my car hood. One turns to me and says thanks for your help, you can leave. Next day read in the paper about how they were chasing someone, he got off freeway, tried to drive around behind the Kmart and ran into wall, got out, jumped wall, and was caught by two officers. No they didn't, I did.

#6 I’ve had exorcisms performed on me. I grew up in the charismatic church, where they believe every ailment is caused by a demon. I had depression, anxiety, and ADHD, which were supposedly caused by demons. So on more than one occasion they did deliverance sessions to try to cast the demons out of me. Disappointingly, nothing happened. Later in life I found out demons HATE Adderall and Prozac!

#7 I'm a twin, and we both have scars from separate accidents on the same part of our bodies. I was sliced and he was impailed. Both were deep wounds and required going to the ER for lots of stiches. These events occurred about 15 years apart.

#8 When I was younger my brother and I would try to beat super Mario world as fast as possible and use a stop watch to time it. Years later we found the Internet has Speed Run records and learned our times on the unmoded console were between 3rd and 4th for the world.

#9 I both failed out of college and graduated with honors.

#10 I've discovered two new species of animal.



I am not a scientist. I don't even have a job.

#11 I slid on ice while driving and hit a tree, totalling the car and giving myself a mild concussion and bruises. The hospital called the next day after reviewing the xrays to tell me I had broken my eye socket. In the follow up appointment with an ENT, I learned that I actually had a cyst that had been eating away at my eye socket. It would have caused blindness if not caught on time.



Sometimes hitting a tree is a miracle?

#12 I’ve had the Black Death. (I got better).

#13 I was kidnapped twice and i also went to high school with Keanu.



edited to add, holy..., way too many of us have been kidnapped and also i wasn't expecting this comment to turn into an AMA, so please accept my apologies if i don't respond to everyone. also, also, you are all so sweet with your kind comments.

#14 My name is Justin and I have an older brother also named Justin.

#15 I'm in double digits for the amount of staircases I've fallen down, not like a trip, broken a few bones.

#16 I have been diagnosed by a psychologist with an extremely strange form of hyperthymesia. I cannot forget information relating to a human. Names, dates, addresses, faces, entire conversations verbatim, feelings, they do not fade or leave my memory. Ever. This only applies to real people. (Fictional people just don't trigger it for some reason) In other subjects my memory is rather mediocre. It started when I was 4, and I can recall anything related to a person ever since with perfect recollection.

#17 I once won a costume contest that I didn’t enter. The kicker? I wasn’t wearing a costume.



I was wearing Jeans and a zip up hoodie. It was at work.

I did not realize until after the contest that the Batman hoodie had little bat ears and a mask on the hood, so HR thought I was dressed up.

I won Funniest Costume, so there were other winners as well.

I don’t really remember too many of the other costumes, but one guy in my department dressed up as Baymax from Big Hero 6.

#18 I have an obscure qualification that would allow me to manually calculate plane tickets if the power went out in an airport. .

#19 I chased down a drunk driver and forced her to pull over, and got someone on the sidewalk to call the police. It was in Manhattan, at night. I was riding a three speed Mary Poppins style bicycle.

#20 Maya Angelou played wingman to my (now) husband and insisted I go out on a date with him because “if you end up marrying him, you’ll never have to cook a day in your life.” She was correct.



My husband is a professional chef and we met working at a boutique hotel in Santa Monica. He was the head chef, I was a server. Maya was a regular because she was obsessed with his food.

#21 When I was 12 years old I pitched a perfect game playing for my little league team. 18 batters faced, 18 strike outs. I didnt even know what a perfect game was, I thought I had a no hitter going.



After final strike out everyone came and jumped on me, and told me what I did. They didn't mention it during game to not jynx it. Ended up with a nice trophy, local media attention, and got to be in Sports Illistrated for Kids. Turns out, one had never happened in my state for my age range that they could find. I tell people now they dont believe me, until I show them the trophy in my man cave. Fun time.

#22 I didn’t know I was pregnant until 6 days before my son was born. He was full term.



Sunday - @ home test confirms



Monday - ER says I’m only 2 mo along according to blood test



Tuesday- called OBs all day, found appt for Thursday



Wednesday - bugging out



Thursday - OB nurse says ~5-6 mo look wise, OB does exam says “HA no like 34 weeks, can you come tomorrow for ultrasound?”



Friday - ultrasound tech going off crazy “THIS BABY HUGE, OH IT COMIN! Y’all probably got about 3 weeks



Saturday - Go into labor, son arrives on 9/23/23 @ 23:23:45, 5lb 6oz and 23.75” long



I was living on an unfinished bus with no running amenities, just a hose outside and an electrical cord through a window. Fully renovating the interior of a rental from studs from about 6 months pregnant, all essentially alone. His dad left me hanging so much. Doing side work of all types (I was on a roof the month prior replacing framing and roofing after a tree guy messed up the garage roof) replacing floors, building custom cabinets, and working full time teaching carpentry to juvenile detention residents in max security detainment.



I’m going to buy a house in a few months and we’re doing so great now! Got a promotion and been able to lay off side work as much.

#23 I once failed every single class in high school and had to repeat the year. Somehow got into a good university with my story of failing high school. Got good grades from college and grad school. Got a good job at a top tech company. Became a tech fellow in the company and also a part time teaching professor at a top university.

#24 I worked in a bank in South Africa and had to set up for the board meeting - I used the chairman’s elevator to get there quickly - doors opened and there was the chairman and Nelson Mandela.

#25 I've had my pants sucked off in a tornado, at the same time fractured my neck.



Edit: Lost one shoe, but somehow, the other one was still on. So once I eventually got up, I had to walk around downtown with 1 shoe and no pants. Walking over all of the debri, it was... bad. It's amazing that I didn't step on anything or have any bad falls with all the walking I had to do.



Walked about a quarter mile with the neck fracture, didn't know how injured I was till I got to a hospital



I went to the spot a week later once I could walk around again. My pants were still there really mangled up in some debri

#26 Just learned how to ride a bike at 30. Literally last week. It's the proudest moment for me..and i have a phd lmao. Childhood things you achieve as an adult just mean more.

#27 I live in a country of only 17 million people.



I once made a stupid animation video, put it on YouTube and somehow it got more than a million views.



A few years later I made an album with two other guys. One of my songs somehow got more than a million streams on Spotify.



We also did a TV gig with that band. More than a million people have watched that.



Most of the people I know have no idea.

#28 I have passed out from a brain freeze before.

#29 I need more than 2 hands to count how often I almost died in my life. Also cannot ride a bike.

#30 There was a short time when I was the youngest person in the world.

#31 I once was invited to the bridge of the Disney Magic cruise ship and turned the ships wheel while in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean. So I’ve technically driven a car, truck, airplane, and cruise ship. .

#32 Eminem called my moms house to talk to me. A month later Snow (artist who sang “Informer”) called my mom’s house to talk to me, also.

#33 I split my calf in half and walked a mile home only to have alcohol poured in it and an old shirt tied around it it healed properly without medical intervention.

#34 I messaged a girl randomly on Facebook thinking she was someone I talked to when I was in my early teens. All I remembered about that person was her name and that she lived in some other state. This person had the same name and was also from another state. It turned out she wasn’t the right person but it just so happened she had just moved to the other state to mine. That was five years ago, we got married in August.

#35 While I was in high school my father and I flew across the Bering Strait in our Cessna. We were the first Americans to enter Soviet air space in 40 years. We followed the Lend Lease route used in WWII. All very official. It had taken a year to plan and get clearance.

#36 Used to be a gogo dancer. Lived out of my jeep for 2 years and made money by spinning fire on the beach.

#37 Way less exciting than most of these comments but worked for a small business and made profesional hula hoops. I manufactured plus shipped more than 30 pro hula hoops a day and I can’t even keep a hoop up more than a second. I didn’t even learn tricks until I left.

#38 I remember stuff from my life from the earliest childhood. The earliest memory I remember is a park, in other country where we were living then, where my mom used to take me in a stroller. I was 1.



Most of people don't believe me, my mom didn't until I described her the building, the park and the view in details.

#39 I once embezzled a clients money(I had a bad debt with bookies and was going to be shorter as they were gonna take my kneecaps) I asked a friend to place the money on a horse for me, as I was well known around the courses, she bet the wrong horse, it won, we paid off the debt and I put the money back in my customer’s account, they never knew and we got married and had a wonderful life together till she sadly passed away, I have never gambled again since that day.

#40 One Monday at school in 1985, I had a test for ever single class period that day. Some were expected, but a good set were complete surprises. 40 years later , still can't believe all those teachers just accidentally decided to give us test that day independently.

#41 I've been hit in the face with a soccer ball, basket ball and base ball.

#42 Two sisters tried to get me into a 3 way once, i put them in a cab and sent them home (they stopped into my inner city apartment while out clubbing).



Also no, i am not gay lol.

#43 I was kicked out of both jr high and high school, never got a high school diploma, and graduated from Brown University. Brown was quite open-minded about my situation. To this day I am a high school drop out, technically, although I have a masters degree.

#44 For several years of my life I was unable to speak if I turned my head to the left.

#45 I am a retired runway model.



My mom got a discount from a high end children's clothing store by having my sister and me do local runway shows in the 1970s. After a couple of years, I complained enough that we stopped.

#46 Bullied constantly throughout high-school as a morbidly obese girl. Staff knew. Spent 7 weeks first semester of senior year in the hospital because I got violently ill (stress from school) came back with doctor/hospital notes - given ISS. Teachers didnt provide work in ISS because it was 'hopeless' and I wouldn't pass regardless. Was told I'd have to repeat senior year. Dropped out. Went and got my GED. Found out I got an Honors GED (didn't know that was even a thing) and offered a full scholarship to the community college where I took the GED because of my grades. Lost all the weight naturally and most of the kids that terrorized me in high school are fat, balding, on their third marriage or became a priest 😂.

#47 I was a background rando in both The Vikings and Game of Thrones.



In both cases, my whole "role" was standing in the background, while menacingly sporting long hair and a beard.



There are a pass-by shots with my face in them in several episodes of both shows, since being cold and uncomfortable for hours on end gave me the properly grim "Northern Barbarian" frown.

#48 My best friend from 3rd grade moved to Texas and I thought I'd never see him again. I was in Missouri and this was pre-Internet.



We bumped into each other when we were 20, in St Peter's Square surrounded by thousands of other tourists.



We instantly recognized each other.

#49 I have three masters degrees and a law degree but I was never taught, nor do I fully understand the theory of evolution.



I’ve been blessed by the Dalai Llama.



Joe Biden once told me I was a good looking young man. .

#50 My dad named me after himself then legally changed his names less than a year later.

#51 I ran into the complete stranger whose fake ID I had been using while out celebrating my 21st birthday. Having had a few celebratory drinks already I just blurted out “I’m you!” I got the ID she left behind at a club where my boyfriend’s buddy was a bartender, needless to say she did not see the humor in it.

#52 I got cancer twice. Both completely unrelated to each other within a 10 year span. Beat it Both times.

#53 I have never had an ice cream headache.

#54 About a third of my skull is plastic, big scar but luckily no balding in the family.

#55 I have a gin in my house that’s been in Brad Pitt’s house.

#56 I am a diagnosed sociopath. They call it something else now, but about 1% of the population has Anti Social Personality Disorder. Sociopaths aren’t just people who lack empathy because we’re evil. Our brains are wired differently. You can see it in an MRI scan.



While sociopaths are overrepresented among violent criminals, it’s still a spectrum and plenty of us live ordinary lives. Please don’t use “sociopath” as an insult, we can’t change the way we are. .

#57 I had a lobectomy … a right temporal lobectomy… to stop my seizures Its been 20 yrs im still seizures free.

#58 I know how and can successfully fold a fitted sheet.

#59 I bought a suit once owned by my father at a vintage clothing store 500 miles away from where he lived. He died a few months before I was born. His National Honor Society card was in the jacket pocket. I discovered it the day after I purchased it.

#60 A lot of my exes have died.

I had a boyfriend who died from sleep apnea when I was 19.



My kids dad went missing in 2015.



2019 the guy I was dating when kids dad went missing died from cirrhosis of the liver.



2017 a guy I dated when I was 23 died after being hit on a bike by a drunk driver.



It’s so weird!!!

#61 From the ages of 15-19 I was in a circus.

#62 Ive been licked by a lion, gored by a goat, and sat on by a seal on the sea floor.

#63 I’ve been held hostage twice. .

#64 I once accidentally smuggled myself into the People's Democractic Republic of Laos.

#65 I've been in twenty-two car accidents, and none of them were my fault. I was either a passenger, sitting at a stop, or they just ran straight into me.

#66 I predicted 2 family members deaths as a child. Was a state away at the time of the prediction and one of them I had predicted died that day and wasn't found for 2 weeks. I've also saved my mom's life 4 times by coming in at the right time/forcing her to take me with her for 2 car rides, and tried to persuade my partner to let me come over earlier than planned and wait for her grandparent to come back before we left. Turns out right at the time I kept bugging them about it their grandparent had gotten into a car accident. I kept getting more and more anxious during the next hour. Right as I was grabbing my keys and about to get in the car she called me worried about her grandparent. At that point I was running for the car and she had a knock on the door from a person coming to notify her. I also saw a ghost in a family members old house I moved to as a child. After asking my mom about it it turns out that was where my uncle's mother-in-law shot her husband.



So yeah I'm something of a psychic.

#67 I was the 2006 "Person Of The Year" according to Time Magazine.