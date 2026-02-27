ADVERTISEMENT

She was banned from attending class because of the color of her skin. She never gave up and at 51, became her university's first black graduate. They were denied bank loans simply because they were female, so they each scraped together $1,000 and opened America's first women-only bank. He slept alone on the streets of London as a young boy, and went on to turn his deepest humiliation into laughter that healed the world.

These are the people you probably didn't read about in a history textbook. The stories that might even have been forgotten if they weren't immortalized in an inspiring corner of the internet dedicated to unearthing untold tales, hidden mysteries, and magical moments from past. The Facebook page Forgotten Stories is a treasure trove of uplifting and inspiring content. Ordinary people doing extraordinary things, against the odds. And we are all here for it!

Bored Panda has put together the best posts from the page in the name of keeping legacies alive and shining bright. Sit back, enjoy and don't forget to upvote your favorites.

#1

Black woman from 1928 banned from classrooms, later became first Black graduate; image linked to forgotten stories on Facebook.

We all have a story to tell. Sometimes, we just don't realize it or we underestimate the power of our own words.

Sharing your life experiences can not only heal you, but might help another person too. "Storytelling isn’t about broadcasting your life to the world. It’s about owning who you are and helping carve out spaces where others feel seen and understood," writes Sun Ah Brock, a public speaker, and the CEO of LUX Decor. "Ideally, it inspires others to do the same."

Brock says that often, the stories we’re most afraid to tell hold the greatest power to connect, inspire, and transform others - and ourselves.

    #2

    Black and white photo of Julius Rosenwald with text about his work funding schools for Black children, from Forgotten Stories Facebook page.

    That book was "Up From Slavery" by Booker T. Washington.

    Is this book still in publication?

    #3

    Black and white photo of eight women who started America's first women-only bank in 1978, highlighting forgotten stories.

    The Women's Bank of Denver opened in 1975. It was sold in 1995 and renamed the Colorado Business Bank. The first women's bank was the First Women's Bank of Tennessee founded in 1917.

    #4

    Black and white image of an elderly man smiling, representing forgotten stories that need more attention.

    Not all heroes wear capes. Also, it should not have been needed. Universal healthcare.

    #5

    Black and white portrait of a man with text about forgotten stories revealing Steve Buscemi's 9/11 firehouse efforts.

    He really is an amazing, caring man who works quietly in the shadows.

    #6

    Ruth Bader Ginsburg featured on a forgotten stories Facebook page highlighting overlooked historical narratives.

    #7

    Black and white photo of a man sharing a forgotten story about a heroic rescue featured on a Facebook page.

    #8

    Black and white photo of Harvey Ball holding a framed smiley face, highlighting forgotten stories behind iconic symbols.

    #9

    Black and white photo of Percy Shaw, inventor of cat's eyes, featured on a Facebook page uncovering forgotten stories.

    Took me a minute but Road reflectors I guess?

    #10

    Black astronaut in NASA suit stands by space shuttle model, representing forgotten stories needing more attention.

    Apparently most of these people were never issued names.

    #11

    Black and white photo of Marion Donovan, featured on a Facebook page uncovering forgotten stories that need more attention.

    #12

    An elderly man speaking into a microphone sharing forgotten stories of survival and heroism from tragic events.

    #13

    Black family portrait highlighting forgotten stories from a Facebook page dedicated to uncovering untold history.

    Isabel Sanford won a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series in 1981 for her iconic role as Louise "Weezy" Jefferson on The Jeffersons.

    #14

    Black and white photo of Beatrix Potter with dog, highlighting forgotten stories needing more attention from history.

    Beatrix Potter was an avid mushroom fan. She recorded many species of fungi and wrote a lot on the topic.

    #15

    Australian stretcher bearer carrying wounded soldier in New Guinea, highlighting forgotten stories of bravery and heroism.

    Inspiration for Forrest Gump?

    #16

    Black leading man Lee Thompson Young’s forgotten story uncovered, highlighting his impact and hidden struggles in Hollywood.

    #17

    Black and white photo of Army nurse Ellen Ainsworth in uniform, representing forgotten stories that need more attention.

    #18

    Black and white photo of a young Joaquin Phoenix highlighting forgotten stories of resilience and escape from a cult.

    #19

    Black and white image of artist Margaret Keane painting a large flower, highlighting forgotten stories needing more attention.

    #20

    Black and white photo of elderly woman Anna Moses with text about forgotten stories of her art journey.

    #21

    Black and white image of Charlie Chaplin and child highlighting forgotten stories of childhood hardship and resilience.

    He was very successful, very talented and very funny. Just do not enquire about Chaplin's private life. It soon becomes a case of whether you can separate the art from the artist.

    #22

    Black woman leading a national cancer campaign, featured on a Facebook page uncovering forgotten stories needing attention.

    Yes, let's celebrate this woman... By not providing her name....

    #23

    Black and white photo highlighting forgotten stories of a 24-year-old Mexican woman who wrote a famous love song.

    Consuelo Velázquez wrote the famous bolero song "Bésame Mucho" in 1940.

    #24

    Black and white photo of a nun with text about a forgotten story of an Australian doctor’s impact in India.

    What is with this thread for not providing the names of the people?

    #25

    Group of 45 music superstars recording a charity song to raise famine relief funds, highlighting forgotten stories worth attention.

    #26

    Black and white photo of a man with glasses in a suit sharing forgotten stories about Kim Peek's extraordinary memory.

    #27

    Black and white photo of Tony Iommi with text about his factory accident and invention of heavy metal, Forgotten Stories logo.

    Well, sort of. His unique style gave Black Sabbath their signature sound, but the term 'heavy metal' was not used until quite a few years later.

    #28

    Historical image of Henrietta Vansittart and text highlighting forgotten stories of pioneering women inventors and engineering achievements.

    #29

    Black-and-white photo of a family with text about forgotten stories and philanthropy by MacKenzie Scott.

    #30

    Black and white photo of a man in a tuxedo with bow tie, highlighting forgotten stories about honeybee sanctuaries.

    #31

    Black and white photo of a man in a suit representing forgotten stories uncovered by a Facebook page promoting history.

    #32

    Black and white photo of a musician playing guitar with a sticker, related to forgotten stories and history.

    #33

    Black and white photo of Ian Curtis singing with a microphone, highlighting forgotten stories from Joy Division's history.

    #34

    Man in suit with glasses near American flag, representing forgotten stories about war and Arctic seed vault preservation.

    Cary Fowler is known as the "father" of Svalbard Global Seed Vault.

    #35

    Black and white photo of a woman holding flowers, representing forgotten stories uncovered by a Facebook page.

    #36

    Black and white photo of Auschwitz prisoners behind barbed wire, highlighting forgotten stories needing more attention.

    #37

    Three Viking women in traditional warrior attire with swords, representing forgotten stories from history.

    #38

    Black and white photo of Syd Barrett with text about forgotten stories from a Facebook page highlighting overlooked history.

    #39

    Black and white photo of Muhammad Ali in a boxing ring, featured on a Facebook page uncovering forgotten stories.

    #40

    Two female athletes embracing during a 1984 Olympic trials race, highlighting forgotten stories in sports history.

    #41

    Black and white photo of Dmitri Mendeleev with text about forgotten stories uncovering historical scientific achievements.

    #42

    Black and white photo of Lucia Joyce, James Joyce’s daughter, representing forgotten stories needing more attention.

    #43

    Older man wearing a wide-brimmed hat outdoors, representing forgotten stories uncovered by a Facebook page.

    #44

    Black and white photo of a man with glasses sharing forgotten stories about unexpected inventions.

    #45

    Black and white photo of a German submarine with crew and text about forgotten stories from WWII featured on a Facebook page.

    #46

    Black and white photo of Marine Jack Lucas, youngest Medal of Honor recipient, featured on a forgotten stories Facebook page.

    #47

    Black and white photo of a nun symbolizing forgotten stories from a Facebook page highlighting untold historical events.

    #48

    Black and white photo of Donny Hathaway smiling, highlighting forgotten stories shared by a Facebook page.

    #49

    Black and white photo of a musician playing guitar highlighting forgotten stories that need more attention.

    Medical Debt is an unknown concept in most of the world.

    #50

    Black and white portrait of an older man with text about forgotten stories uncovering impactful acts.

    Chuck Feeney, the co-founder of Duty Free Shoppers who became a renowned philanthropist.

    #51

    Black and white portrait of a young woman from forgotten stories featured on a Facebook page highlighting untold history.

    Doris Eaton Travis (1904–2010), a renowned American dancer and actress who was the last surviving "Ziegfeld Girl" from the famous Ziegfeld Follies Broadway revues.

    #52

    Historic black and white photo illustrating forgotten stories highlighting a 1960 FDA doctor’s life-saving decision.

    Thalidomide, the d**g in question, was not seeking approval as a sleeping pill, but an anti-emetic, Heavily prescribed in parts of Europe for pregnant women to alleviate morning sickness symptoms, it lead to thousands of deaths and birth deformities over the course of the next two years. It was subsequently used to treat leprosy and is still in use today in some cancer treatments. The case formed the bedrock on which modern clinical trials are based to avoid anything similar happening again. (The FDA official was Frances Oldham Kelsey, look her up).

    #53

    Indigenous runner in 1907 breaking Boston Marathon record, featured in forgotten stories uncovering historic achievements.

    #54

    Black and white photo of Native American marines in WWII, highlighting forgotten stories needing more attention.

    Slightly twisted, it wasn't a code as such, they communicated in a language that was simply unknown to the enemy.

    #55

    Black and white photo of a female chemist highlighting forgotten stories of groundbreaking scientific discoveries.

    Ida Noddack, a German chemist and physicist.

    #56

    Black and white photo of Margaret Geller uncovering forgotten stories about cosmic spiderwebs in space for a Facebook page.

    #57

    Black and white photo of musicians with guitars, representing forgotten stories uncovered by a Facebook page.

    "Almost Cut My Hair"

    #58

    Black and white photo of Allan Pettersson holding sheet music, illustrating forgotten stories uncovered by a Facebook page.

    #59

    Historical photo of Choctaw people symbolizing forgotten stories that need more attention from history and culture.

    #60

    Black and white photo of a Native American female soldier smiling, representing forgotten stories in military history.

    #61

    Black and white photo of Alice Guy-Blaché, pioneer filmmaker featured on a Facebook page uncovering forgotten stories.

    #62

    Black and white image of Eartha Kitt with text about forgotten stories of her challenging childhood and rise to stardom.

    #63

    Baby monkey clinging to a wire mother in a forgotten stories Facebook page post about psychological experiments.

    #64

    Black and white photo of a young woman in 1935 who became the first female sea captain, featured in forgotten stories.

    #65

    Black woman soldier becomes first Black woman POW in U.S. history, featured on a page uncovering forgotten stories.

    #66

    Black and white photo of Melissa Doi with text about her final call in 2001, highlighting forgotten stories needing more attention.

    #67

    Man with long hair and glasses speaking into a microphone in a video about forgotten stories that need more attention.

    #68

    Black and white image of a man with text about a forgotten musician uncovered by a Facebook page sharing forgotten stories.

    #69

    Black and white image of Billie Holiday in 1939 recording the powerful song Strange Fruit about lynched Black bodies.

    #70

    Black and white photo of a young guitarist playing electric guitar, representing forgotten stories from a Facebook page.

    He also founded Fleetwood Mac, perhaps worth mentioning, and was the main writer and guitarist on their early hits like Albatros.

    #71

    Black and white image of a mother and child, symbolizing forgotten stories uncovered by a Facebook page for more attention.

    #72

    Black and white photo of a priest from a Facebook page uncovering forgotten stories of Armenian Genocide survivors.

    #73

    Sketch of Revolutionary War hero Daniel Shays and an old farm, highlighting forgotten stories of American uprisings and veterans.

    #74

    Elderly woman sharing forgotten stories from a Facebook page dedicated to uncovering history needing more attention.

    #75

    Inventor behind FM radio explaining circuit design in black and white photo for forgotten stories needing more attention.

