This Facebook Page Uncovers Forgotten Stories That Need More Attention, Here Are 75 Of The Best
She was banned from attending class because of the color of her skin. She never gave up and at 51, became her university's first black graduate. They were denied bank loans simply because they were female, so they each scraped together $1,000 and opened America's first women-only bank. He slept alone on the streets of London as a young boy, and went on to turn his deepest humiliation into laughter that healed the world.
These are the people you probably didn't read about in a history textbook. The stories that might even have been forgotten if they weren't immortalized in an inspiring corner of the internet dedicated to unearthing untold tales, hidden mysteries, and magical moments from past. The Facebook page Forgotten Stories is a treasure trove of uplifting and inspiring content. Ordinary people doing extraordinary things, against the odds. And we are all here for it!
Bored Panda has put together the best posts from the page in the name of keeping legacies alive and shining bright. Sit back, enjoy and don't forget to upvote your favorites.
This post may include affiliate links.
We all have a story to tell. Sometimes, we just don't realize it or we underestimate the power of our own words.
Sharing your life experiences can not only heal you, but might help another person too. "Storytelling isn’t about broadcasting your life to the world. It’s about owning who you are and helping carve out spaces where others feel seen and understood," writes Sun Ah Brock, a public speaker, and the CEO of LUX Decor. "Ideally, it inspires others to do the same."
Brock says that often, the stories we’re most afraid to tell hold the greatest power to connect, inspire, and transform others - and ourselves.
That book was "Up From Slavery" by Booker T. Washington.
Not all heroes wear capes. Also, it should not have been needed. Universal healthcare.
He really is an amazing, caring man who works quietly in the shadows.
Apparently most of these people were never issued names.
Isabel Sanford won a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series in 1981 for her iconic role as Louise "Weezy" Jefferson on The Jeffersons.
Beatrix Potter was an avid mushroom fan. She recorded many species of fungi and wrote a lot on the topic.
He was very successful, very talented and very funny. Just do not enquire about Chaplin's private life. It soon becomes a case of whether you can separate the art from the artist.
Yes, let's celebrate this woman... By not providing her name....
Consuelo Velázquez wrote the famous bolero song "Bésame Mucho" in 1940.
What is with this thread for not providing the names of the people?
Cary Fowler is known as the "father" of Svalbard Global Seed Vault.
Chuck Feeney, the co-founder of Duty Free Shoppers who became a renowned philanthropist.
Doris Eaton Travis (1904–2010), a renowned American dancer and actress who was the last surviving "Ziegfeld Girl" from the famous Ziegfeld Follies Broadway revues.
Thalidomide, the d**g in question, was not seeking approval as a sleeping pill, but an anti-emetic, Heavily prescribed in parts of Europe for pregnant women to alleviate morning sickness symptoms, it lead to thousands of deaths and birth deformities over the course of the next two years. It was subsequently used to treat leprosy and is still in use today in some cancer treatments. The case formed the bedrock on which modern clinical trials are based to avoid anything similar happening again. (The FDA official was Frances Oldham Kelsey, look her up).
Ida Noddack, a German chemist and physicist.
It would be nice, Robyn, if you could go back in and tell us these people 's names!
It would be nice, Robyn, if you could go back in and tell us these people 's names!