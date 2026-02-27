ADVERTISEMENT

She was banned from attending class because of the color of her skin. She never gave up and at 51, became her university's first black graduate. They were denied bank loans simply because they were female, so they each scraped together $1,000 and opened America's first women-only bank. He slept alone on the streets of London as a young boy, and went on to turn his deepest humiliation into laughter that healed the world.

These are the people you probably didn't read about in a history textbook. The stories that might even have been forgotten if they weren't immortalized in an inspiring corner of the internet dedicated to unearthing untold tales, hidden mysteries, and magical moments from past. The Facebook page Forgotten Stories is a treasure trove of uplifting and inspiring content. Ordinary people doing extraordinary things, against the odds. And we are all here for it!

