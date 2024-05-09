88 Wholesome And Relatable Memes To Make Your Day Better
Life can be tough, and scrolling through the news can make it even tougher sometimes. Reading about global crises, social inequality, climate change, among other things can be quite overwhelming. But amidst all the chaos, we need to remind ourselves of all the good that is out there.
That's where the Facebook page “Weird Creepy Stuff” comes in. Despite the name, their content is far from weird or creepy. In fact, it's quite the opposite! In a world where bad news often dominates the headlines, this online community with more than 203k followers tries to spread positivity. So, take a break from the doom and gloom, and enjoy these cheerful and wholesome posts that we’ve collected from the page.
This post may include affiliate links.
In the past, people relied on newspapers for information. Unlike today, where we're bombarded with endless live updates on our phones, daily papers had a limit to the amount of content they could provide. In addition to the constraints of space, newspapers also adhered to strict editorial guidelines that discouraged the publication from printing excessive negative information.
The 24-hour news cycle and the rise of social media platforms have led to the prevalence of negative news consumption. By constantly exposing ourselves to such information, we might feel hopeless and anxious about the state of the world.
Over time, this constant exposure can lead us to believe that the world is a much worse place than it actually is. This phenomenon is often referred to as "mean world syndrome."
This distorted view of reality can have significant implications for individuals' mental and emotional well-being. Finding a balance is key to mitigating the effects of mean world syndrome. One way to fight the negativity of mainstream news is by enjoying wholesome content like these posts.
In general, it's common for humans to prefer negativity over positivity. One big reason is what's called the negativity bias, where we pay more attention to bad stuff. This bias likely evolved as a survival mechanism, as our ancestors avoided harm by being alert to potential threats and dangers in the environment.
Everything is fun and games until they raise a pirate flag...
Also they fully support their kids' weird hobbies no matter how strange they are.
Both of them still lookin slick-fresh year after year! 💇✨
Negative news hits us harder emotionally as we're wired to feel fear and anger more intensely than happiness or calmness. That's why bad news tends to stick with us longer, especially when it includes graphic details or images.
Most of the time, newspapers strive to adhere to rules when it comes to photographs: no detailed graphic images, no faking photos, and no using offensive or vulgar pictures in the article. These principles ensure respect for public sensibilities and uphold the integrity of journalistic content. By limiting the amount of distressing visuals, the print media helps cultivate a more balanced perspective of the world for readers.
My theory is that the machine that people were raging against was a printer.
But now (almost) everything is available online. On social media platforms, people often have the freedom to share images and information without any moderation or regulation. This means that photographs of accidents, floods, and any other event can be shared in great detail, sometimes without considering the impact it might have.
But now (almost) everything is available online. On social media platforms, people often have the freedom to share images and information without any moderation or regulation. This means that photographs of accidents, floods, and any other event can be shared in great detail, sometimes without considering the impact it might have.
For instance, the graphic images of the Boston Marathon bombing on social media caused trouble as it raised ethical concerns about sharing such sensitive content without proper context or warnings. Critics argued that such images could traumatize viewers, particularly those directly affected by the incident. This highlighted the tension between the public's right to information and the need to exercise discretion when sharing potentially disturbing content.
Even though ethical guidelines exist, there are instances where online content lacks discretion. As a result, graphic images can be shared rapidly across platforms, potentially reaching a wide audience without any filtering. This could lead to negative portrayal of events causing unnecessary harm or distress to individuals who come across them.
Those articles always say ‘how to become more social’.. I’ve never seen one about how to become less pushy and in people’s faces.
I know that pronouns are a controversial subject these days, but we can all agree that the use of 'our' in this post is way off. All things in your abode are the cat's things unless the cat decides otherwise.
There are times when social media users may not verify the sources or authenticity of the images they share, potentially leading to the spread of misinformation or misleading content. But on the other hand, people also share wholesome content that uplifts and inspires. This includes heartwarming stories, positive affirmations, and feel-good images.
Sometimes, we just need to see the good to remember that the world isn't all bad. Which of these posts did you find most relatable or touching? Tell us a recent act of kindness you're proud of!
Accurate, as I sit here in my Nightmare Before Christmas jammies and waiting for my snack to cook.
Think of all the old, unloved books needing rescue (and googly eyes).
The scene when the evil stepsisters tear the dress apart was crushing for me. Her friends worked hard on that!
I LOVE the whole "bear choosing" meme. Bears can't sue you if you mace them like men can BTW.
It would be also a great moment to learn how to cook it.
Perfectly named- this behavior *is* psychological fragility, *not* an expression of some kind of strength or ‘masculinity’.
People doing negative things and bragging about it... lack of appreciation leads to resentment...
What is going on with the hands of the woman on the left? What are the reflections between them - more hands? I'm counting 5 hands in this picture, excluding the hand that is holding the camera. AI?
This is BP in a nutshell. You can't even say d***s here anymore.
I used to be this for the biggest part of my life. And then one day, I was on time by accident, which gave me the chance to relax at the meeting spot and have a coffee before my friend came. My friend being in positive shock when she saw me, a double win! Since then I manage to be on time for 60% of the time. The other times being influenced by depression, which is hard to control and fight. So I am happy with this part of myself now!
Or we'd rather date wood-dwelling, grumpy ogres than rich guys who are really into ethnic cleansing? Just thinking out loud here ;)