Life can be tough, and scrolling through the news can make it even tougher sometimes. Reading about global crises, social inequality, climate change, among other things can be quite overwhelming. But amidst all the chaos, we need to remind ourselves of all the good that is out there.

That's where the Facebook page “Weird Creepy Stuff” comes in. Despite the name, their content is far from weird or creepy. In fact, it's quite the opposite! In a world where bad news often dominates the headlines, this online community with more than 203k followers tries to spread positivity. So, take a break from the doom and gloom, and enjoy these cheerful and wholesome posts that we’ve collected from the page.