Whenever you step online, you come under a constant fire of negative content about racial injustice, climate change, election controversy, mass shootings, and the list goes on.

Consuming too much of it can lead to what mental health professionals call "media saturation overload," "doomscrolling," "headline anxiety," and "headline stress disorder."

Though there is no formally recognized disorder or diagnostic criteria, many psychologists are seeing patients suffering from news-related stress.

So let's try to offset that, shall we? There's a Facebook group called 'Wholesome memes' and its 127K members are focused on just that: innocent, feel-good stuff that puts a smile on your face instead of sucking the joy out of your heart. Join us and take a look at some of their most popular posts!

More info: Facebook