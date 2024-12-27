Wife Runs Out Of House Thinking There’s An Invasion, Hubby Shocked She Left Behind Their Twin Babies
When parents sense that their kids are in danger, their protective instincts automatically kick in, and they might even turn into dragonslayers just to keep their children safe. However, some fight-or-flight situations might even push them into taking unexpected actions.
Just like this mother who thought that there was a home invasion and decided to run out of their house to seek help. What really shocked and angered her husband was that she abandoned their 8-month-old twins while she fled and claimed it to be a traumatizing experience when it was all a misunderstanding!
More info: Reddit
When a person is stuck in a fight-or-flight situation, they choose the option that’s beneficial for them
Image credits: Andrea Piacquadio / Pexels (not the actual photo)
The poster’s wife was alone with their 8-month-old twins when she saw a man trying to enter their house and thought it was an invasion
Image credits: pine123245
Image credits: Hannah Bickmore / Pexels (not the actual photo)
The poster was later shocked to find out that when she fled looking for help, she left their twin babies in the house, and the home invader was actually a repairman
Image credits: pine123245
Image credits: Ivan Oboleninov / Pexels (not the actual photo)
She claimed that this misunderstanding was a very traumatizing experience for her but this angered the poster as he couldn’t believe she abandoned their babaies
Image credits: pine123245
The poster also thought that she was being a hypocrite because she would’ve filed for divorce if he had done it, which angered him more
Today, we dive into a tale about a home invasion, well, not really, because it all turned out to be a big misunderstanding. Reddit user pine123245 tells us that while he was at work, his wife was alone at the house with their 8-month-old twins when the supposed home invasion occurred.
The woman saw a man at their front door who had a hammer and was trying to get in, and when he saw her, he even waved at her. In a panic, she fled the house from the back door, but she left behind her phone, Apple Watch, and their twin babies, who were sleeping in their crib!
When she managed to get some help and contacted the police, things unraveled as they found out that the alleged home invader was actually a repairman who came to the wrong house. After the wife called the poster and claimed this to be the most traumatizing experience, he was very angry as he couldn’t fathom how she abandoned their twins when she fled.
Now, the poster was also annoyed about two things: the first, she abandoned the babies, and if the guy had been a real threat, who knows what he could’ve done. The other is that if the situation was reversed, she would’ve filed for divorce if he left the babies. Moreover, she was furious that he was supporting her when she expressed how it was traumatizing for her.
After the story went viral, many people commented that apart from the whole misunderstanding, the couple had some real problems that they needed to solve, and many even suggested therapy. The poster updated that his wife doesn’t believe in therapy and even mocks him for going to it and calls him a “depression case”, which stunned netizens.
Image credits: Pixabay / Pexels (not the actual photo)
There were quite a few people online who could completely understand the poster’s fury at his wife for abandoning their twin babies in the house. It has been observed that the US experiences approximately 1.5 million home invasions yearly, making it a common yet serious threat to residential security.
A study of home invasions in Atlanta, Georgia, found that 20% of cases resulted in injury, including 3% who were shot. When we look at the data, we realize why some folks could relate to the poster’s anger for leaving the babies alone. Many highlighted that if it really was an invader, he could’ve harmed the babies.
There were also a few who said that they couldn’t really judge the situation because they couldn’t figure out what the wife would have done if the person attacked her and how she was supposed to run away with two babies. They also stated that the woman not using her phone in such a situation but opting to flee for help sounded strange to them.
Some also pointed out that the poster was being harsh on her, as she had delivered twins just a couple of months back, and he should be more understanding. However, a few people argued that the woman sounded quite abusive and manipulative, and the couple really needed to get counseling.
Some even noted that their relationship did not sound healthy at all and their constant fighting and screaming at each other (that the poster commented about) would definitely have an adverse impact on the kids. A few also said that there was no point in forcing a dead relationship as that’s what it sounded to them.
What about you? Do you think the poster’s anger at his wife was justified, and was it right of her to go running for help while leaving the babies behind? Feel free to express your thoughts in the comments below!
Folks online were divided as some were shocked by her reaction while others claimed that the couple had some real marital problems
This incident aside, she sounds like a nightmare, and the marriage sounds awful. Biggest red flag is no remorse or regret over how she handled things. I do really question someone who would leave kids to an intruder, but she's not even sorry she didn't make a different choice. Can't imagine staying with her. Wouldn't trust her with the kids in any sort of emergency.
She’s definitely a POS. She puts her husband down for attending therapy/needing support, invalidates him constantly, throws accusations of abandonment of his children at him (which, hello irony!) and cannot cope with even the most minor of criticisms (perceived or not). OP needs to take those kids and get the hell out of there.
I wonder if she is suffering from a mental illness or extreme anxiety. The fact that she couldn't read the situation and assumed it was a murderer, then panicked so much that she left her kids and her phone is telling. It seems like she is overly touchy about other things as well. If she won't go to therapy I wouldn't blame him at all for leaving and trying to get full custody. Something is really wrong here and it could be putting the kids lives at risk.
I have extreme anxiety. Safety ocd/anxiety in particular. Constantly thinking someone is going to try and harm me or my family so doors and windows are constantly locked, I have dogs, etc. If someone doesn’t pick up their phone, my brain immediately jumps to “they’re in a ditch omg what do I do?”. I have NEVER left a baby behind during one of these panics however. I place myself in front of potential hazards (ie cars when crossing the road, people acting suspicious walked passed us, etc). Anxiety is not an excuse to be neglectful of children. The children I look out for aren’t even mine, they’re my nieces and nephew. I would NEVER leave my babies behind.Load More Replies...
This isn't about the incident, the marriage is in trouble. At the end of the day, if it was an intruder, chances are she wouldn't have survived if she tried to fight an armed intruder.
No but she could have easily grabbed her two children before running out of the house. Mothers have done it before (well, good mothers)Load More Replies...
This incident aside, she sounds like a nightmare, and the marriage sounds awful. Biggest red flag is no remorse or regret over how she handled things. I do really question someone who would leave kids to an intruder, but she's not even sorry she didn't make a different choice. Can't imagine staying with her. Wouldn't trust her with the kids in any sort of emergency.
She’s definitely a POS. She puts her husband down for attending therapy/needing support, invalidates him constantly, throws accusations of abandonment of his children at him (which, hello irony!) and cannot cope with even the most minor of criticisms (perceived or not). OP needs to take those kids and get the hell out of there.
I wonder if she is suffering from a mental illness or extreme anxiety. The fact that she couldn't read the situation and assumed it was a murderer, then panicked so much that she left her kids and her phone is telling. It seems like she is overly touchy about other things as well. If she won't go to therapy I wouldn't blame him at all for leaving and trying to get full custody. Something is really wrong here and it could be putting the kids lives at risk.
I have extreme anxiety. Safety ocd/anxiety in particular. Constantly thinking someone is going to try and harm me or my family so doors and windows are constantly locked, I have dogs, etc. If someone doesn’t pick up their phone, my brain immediately jumps to “they’re in a ditch omg what do I do?”. I have NEVER left a baby behind during one of these panics however. I place myself in front of potential hazards (ie cars when crossing the road, people acting suspicious walked passed us, etc). Anxiety is not an excuse to be neglectful of children. The children I look out for aren’t even mine, they’re my nieces and nephew. I would NEVER leave my babies behind.Load More Replies...
This isn't about the incident, the marriage is in trouble. At the end of the day, if it was an intruder, chances are she wouldn't have survived if she tried to fight an armed intruder.
No but she could have easily grabbed her two children before running out of the house. Mothers have done it before (well, good mothers)Load More Replies...
22
8