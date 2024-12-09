“Those Are Literal Threats”: Guy Shocked To Find Abusive Text From Boss Who Thought He Was Fired

ADVERTISEMENT

A famous quote goes, “Money corrupts, but power corrupts the most”, and it makes so much sense when you look at the atrocious behavior of toxic bosses. Once upon a time, they were novices, too, but when power gets to their head, there’s no going back, is there?

Just look at the original poster’s (OP) boss who somehow assumed that our guy was fired and sent him an extremely foul message, full of abuse. Stumped by the whole situation, he approached HR, but they were no help either, probably leaving him more confused than ever!

Power can easily corrupt, and it becomes pretty evident when you see a person in a managerial position

The poster suddenly got a foul message from the “lead culinary” who somehow thought that he had been fired

Image credits: Qing_11

Image credits: Qing_11

He not only accused the poster of being a liar but also said that he is bad at his job, ending the text with a threat

Image credits: Qing_11

Image credits: Qing_11

He approached HR about the incident but they were no help either, further confusing him

Today, we jump into quite a shocking story where Reddit user Qing_11 was just going about his business when he suddenly received a text from the “lead culinary”. Strangely, this guy felt OP had been fired (God knows how), and sent him a tirade of accusations, also featuring tons of foul language and curse words.

The toxic fellow went on accusing him of being a liar and also being really bad at his job, apparently also adding the glorious touch of threats to the message. Of course, confused by the whole experience, OP approached HR, but they were no help either.

To understand more about industrial challenges, Bored Panda reached out to Apoorva Kale, an industrial and organizational psychology practitioner. She claimed that such callous messages from management would have significant psychological consequences.

“The employee would experience distress triggering feelings of anxiety, anger, humiliation, and distrust. Concluding it to be harassment, this will also have a negative impact on the employee’s self-esteem and morale,” she added.

Apoorva also explained that if the management fails to address this issue in an appropriate manner, the organization will lose its credibility to facilitate changes in its policies and procedures, losing their employee’s trust and leading to toxic work culture. It’s really frustrating when a single person’s actions can turn the work environment so negative.

After the poster’s story went viral, folks online were completely baffled by the strange manager who had so much hate within him for OP. Some even suggested that he lodge a complaint against the guy as he was directly threatening him when he said, “I hope I never meet you again, and for your sake, you never see me.”

Our expert also mentioned that the manager’s behavior in this situation is highly unprofessional and inappropriate. She claimed that their choice of language—characterized by personal insults, aggressive tone, and a lack of constructive feedback—demonstrates a lack of emotional regulation and poor conflict management skills.

“Such behavior undermines the principles of respectful communication and violates the ethical standards expected of individuals in leadership roles. The manager’s behavior is not only unprofessional but also unethical, violating basic principles of respect, professionalism, and fairness in workplace interactions,” she noted.

Apoorva explained that managers inherently hold more power than employees. She stressed that this dynamic can create an environment where employees feel vulnerable to mistreatment, as in this case, where the manager’s abusive message exploits their position of authority.

Lastly, she concluded the interview with some wise words: “By proactively addressing power imbalances, organizations can foster a healthier workplace environment where employees feel valued and protected, and managers understand the responsibilities that come with their authority.”

When someone asked why the manager hated the poster so much, he claimed that the guy was jealous of him, and many people found this doubtful. Some even claimed that they wanted to know the story from the manager’s perspective as they felt skeptical of OP, and said the poster must’ve done something to make him this angry.

What do you make of the story? Are you just as divided as the people here? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

Folks online were shocked by the boss’s strange behavior and they did not shy away from saying what kind of a person he must be

