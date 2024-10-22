Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Person Finds Out Someone Ran Up $6K In Their Name On A Credit Card Bill, Turns Out It Was Their Mom
Entitled People, Social Issues

Person Finds Out Someone Ran Up $6K In Their Name On A Credit Card Bill, Turns Out It Was Their Mom

Open list comments 3
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

26

Open list comments

3

ADVERTISEMENT

Identity theft is a serious crime that can leave a victim feeling violated and vulnerable for years after the initial incident. There’s all the stress of dealing with the endless red tape of having your credit restored, on top of the anxiety of possibly going to court.

For one person on Reddit, when they got declined for a job because of bad credit, they pulled their report to investigate, only to discover a card debt of $6K and ATM advances made only a block away from where their mom lives. They turned to Reddit for advice.  

More info: Reddit

Anyone can be a victim of crime, but you don’t expect one to be committed against you by a member of your own family

Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Student applied for a job but got a letter from the prospective employer declining them the position and saying their credit score might have counted against them

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: cookie_studio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

When they pulled their credit report, the student discovered someone had opened up a credit card in their name and racked up a $6000 bill with multiple missed payments

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Kindel Media / Pexels (not the actual photo)

After calling the fraud department, they discovered ATM advances close to their mom’s house, so they confronted her about it, but she just said she “needed” the money

Image credits: stoppingmeallday

The student ended up filing a police report for identity theft and their mom was arrested on her way home from work

OP begins their story by telling the community that, long story short, they’d applied for a job for their last year of school, which came with a background check. They didn’t get the job, but were shocked when the employer sent them a letter letting them know that their credit score might have counted against them.

ADVERTISEMENT

They immediately pulled their credit, only to discover someone had stolen their identity and racked up $6000 in credit card debt, along with multiple missed payments. OP called their mom, who said they should just ignore it, and tell the judge that an unknown person stole their identity, something OP thought was odd.

OP was able to speak to somebody in the credit card’s fraud department, who let them know that several cash advances had been made at an ATM close to their mother’s house, as well as at a few places in OP’s hometown. OP told their mom about the damning info, but she just got angry at them for accusing her.

That’s when OP said they were going to go to the police about the matter, prompting their mother to lose it at them, but ultimately admit to the crime. OP turned to Reddit to ask what they should do as they were feeling some guilt about possibly turning their mom in.

In an update to their original post, OP said that they ended up filing a police report for identity theft and had spoken to an investigator, who said it was highly likely that the background investigator would pull their report for the identity theft. The investigator also asked them if they’d be willing to testify against their mother, which OP agreed to.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ultimately, OP’s mom got arrested on her way home from work and the student predicted she would be more outraged than ever before, but they didn’t plan on answering their phone and were three hours away at college anyway.

Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

According to the Security.org website, 60% of U.S. credit card holders have been victimized by fraud, and 45% have experienced fraud multiple times. In addition, 52 million Americans had fraudulent charges on their debit or credit cards in 2023, with unauthorized purchases exceeding $5 billion. 

What’s more, only 7% of fraudulent charges involved stolen or lost credit cards; the remainder accessed personal data and account information remotely, as in OP’s case. Only 4% of victims reported credit card fraud to law enforcement, while 96% reached out to their banks or card providers and eventually got the charges reversed.

Financial institutions spend billions every year on cybersecurity, but what can you do to avoid fraud? Experts recommend reviewing credit card statements for unusual charges frequently, subscribing to spending alerts, enabling multi-factor authentication, using online password managers, enrolling in a credit monitoring service, and not shopping online on public Wi-Fi.

ADVERTISEMENT

What should you do if you’ve been a victim of credit card fraud? According to the IdentityTheft.gov website, the first steps are to call the companies where you know fraud occurred, place a fraud alert and get your credit reports, report identity theft to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), and file a report with your local police department.

Next up, close new accounts opened in your name, remove bogus charges from your accounts, correct your credit report, consider adding an extended fraud alert or credit freeze, and keep a close eye on your accounts for suspicious activity.

Despite not getting the job, OP was lucky to have found the culprit as soon as they did. Who knows how much debt their mom would have racked up otherwise?

What would you have done if you’d found yourself in OP’s shoes? Was turning their mom in the right thing to do? Let us know your opinion in the comments!

In the comments, more than a few readers admitted that their mothers had pulled similar scams and added that the original poster is the victim here and shouldn’t think otherwise

ADVERTISEMENT

 

ADVERTISEMENT

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

26

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

3
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

26

Open list comments

3

Ivan Ayliffe

Ivan Ayliffe

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

After twenty years in advertising, I've decided to try my hand at journalism. I'm lucky enough to be based in Cape Town, South Africa and use every opportunity I get to explore everything it has to offer, both indoors and out. When I'm not reading, writing, or listening to podcasts, I spend my time swimming in the ocean, running mountain trails, and skydiving. While I haven't travelled as much as I'd like, I did live in !ndia, which was an incredible experience. I love live music, whether it's in a massive stadium or an intimate club setting.

Read less »
Ivan Ayliffe

Ivan Ayliffe

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

After twenty years in advertising, I've decided to try my hand at journalism. I'm lucky enough to be based in Cape Town, South Africa and use every opportunity I get to explore everything it has to offer, both indoors and out. When I'm not reading, writing, or listening to podcasts, I spend my time swimming in the ocean, running mountain trails, and skydiving. While I haven't travelled as much as I'd like, I did live in !ndia, which was an incredible experience. I love live music, whether it's in a massive stadium or an intimate club setting.

Read less »
Rūta Zumbrickaitė

Rūta Zumbrickaitė

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hi! Nice to meet you~ I'm very passionate about animals, especially cats, photography, small DIY projects, music and so much more! Could say I am the TV show The Office connoisseur since I have seen it at least a dozen times~

Read less »
Rūta Zumbrickaitė

Rūta Zumbrickaitė

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hi! Nice to meet you~ I'm very passionate about animals, especially cats, photography, small DIY projects, music and so much more! Could say I am the TV show The Office connoisseur since I have seen it at least a dozen times~

Read less »
What do you think ?
Add photo comments
POST
sunnyday0801 avatar
Sunny Day
Sunny Day
Community Member
1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Don't feel guilty about reporting someone close to you for ID theft. They certainly didn't let the relationship stop them from screwing you over.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
baba35 avatar
Baba 35
Baba 35
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Battery charges last year, I not only wouldn't answer phone I'd stay at friends for a few days o.o

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
POST
sunnyday0801 avatar
Sunny Day
Sunny Day
Community Member
1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Don't feel guilty about reporting someone close to you for ID theft. They certainly didn't let the relationship stop them from screwing you over.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
baba35 avatar
Baba 35
Baba 35
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Battery charges last year, I not only wouldn't answer phone I'd stay at friends for a few days o.o

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Social Issues
Homepage
Trending
Social Issues
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Social Issues Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Popular Games
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right

Word Search

Dive into a grid of letters to uncover hidden words. Search horizontally, vertically, and diagonally to complete it!

Sudoku

Fill the 9x9 grid so each row, column, and 3x3 subgrid has 1 to 9. Sharpen your logic with this number puzzle!

Crossword

Challenge your mind with this classic word puzzle. Fill in the grid with words that match the provided clues.

Word Flower

Connect letters in a flower-shaped grid to form words from the center. Creative and engaging wordplay awaits!

WordroW

Arrange letters in a grid to form as many words as you can. A fun and fast-paced word-building challenge!

Jigsaw

Piece together an image by matching interlocking pieces. Perfect for visual problem solvers and puzzle enthusiasts.

Picdoku

Merge Sudoku and jigsaw puzzles with pictures! Ensure no image repeats in any row or column to complete the picture.

Killer Sudoku

Combine Sudoku logic with arithmetic challenges. Fill the grid so each region’s cells add up to the specified sum.

Kriss Kross

Fit a list of words into a blank grid, much like a crossword without clues. A satisfying word placement puzzle for all ages!

Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda