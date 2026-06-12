#1 When any animal does the big stretch so you say “biiiggg stretch”

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#2 ABSOLUTELY no one is getting between me and a stranger who asked me to watch their stuff at a coffee shop.



mimi__k_t:

I don't even watch my own stuff as good as their stuff 😂



sara.no.the.other.sara:

A flight attendant asked me to watch his bags at the airport while he went to the bathroom, and I would've done everything to protect that luggage.

#3 If you're in front of me in a long line, and you step out of it to run to the trash can or the restroom, please know I will protect your spot in line like I am Jon Snow in the Night's Watch.



_thatswhat_she_read_:

When I was visibly enormously pregnant, I was waiting in a horrible line in a hot building and decided I couldn’t take it anymore and went to leave. When I realized I would have to come back eventually to get the thing done, I turned around. The woman who had been behind me told me to sit down and she’d save my place. It was the nicest thing anyone has ever done for me

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#4 If you see a turtle crossing a road, how you must absolutely stop and usher/carry them across while saying "stop it Mr bitey" as said turtle tries to take a chunk of your hand and everyone else stops and watches in solidarity. 🐢



keelyn.prince:

15 years ago when my husband and I started dating he saw a turtle in the road as we were driving by and HAD to go back and help it. It was a sweatshirt.. Still love he had to try.



kellybellejeanie:

During the early days of the Covid shut down, driving down my neighborhood street, I saw a turtle right where my tire would run over him. I stopped, jumped out & grabbed him. Then a pile up of cars was behind me honking. I lifted the turtle above my head & everyone cheered. I placed her over the fence near the bayou. It was a sweet human connection.

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#5 The drunk girl in the bar bathroom is my best friend until she finds her friends again.



phredator:

I would fight a lion for drunk girl in a bar bathroom. Her shoes are cute as hell, her hair is perfect, of course she can have a tampon, her ex can pass in a fire, & she can cry for as long as she needs to.

#6 I’m a big, tall man. When I notice a woman looks back and considers me a threat, I suddenly have a loose shoelace that I must kneel down to tie while she walks away and feels more safe.



tabi.blakemore:

Love you for this. Your mom did great work.



0ne_tru:

I'm tall and walk fast.

If I notice that I'm too close to a woman, I'll slow down and give her space because I know I'D BE SPOOKED by seeing some tall MF'er walking up on me

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#7 If I compliment your dress, I expect to learn whether it has pockets



duval500:

And that you got it on sale!



thereelrandom:

Some guy on insta took his wife’s favorite dresses and had pockets added as a surprise. No idea who, it was some time ago. But, I’ve witnessed my wife going through this routine more than once.



lotte.clarke:

This happened to me at the weekend. The lady was like “AND, it has pockets”! I thanked her for the critical information.

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#8 The arm pull to get a trucker to honk their horn - and then they honk!

#9 Waving at any random little kid that waves at you for no reason at all.



plannersassy86:

You have to!! Just like you take the call when they hand you a pretend/toy phone.



cactiii_music:

I could be having the worst day at work, be in the worst mood possible. The minute a little squirt smiles and waves at me I lock tf in and give him the biggest and brightest smile & wave back. Bad mood is immediately gone🥹

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#10 When Im waiting in line at the grocery store, as Im looking at the candy/bars, I will ask the cashier their opinion or what their favorite is. I will go along with their suggestion and once they ring in that item I will give it to them. Makes their day.



prettygalnini:

Someone did this to me!! He bought me a Coca Cola. Such a kind gesture



skyes_mama_yyc:

I had someone that had 2 bouquets of flowers when she came thru my till. As she was bagging, she handed me one. I cried.

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#11 If I see a family on vacation and the mom is taking a picture of everybody, I understand that she will not have any pictures of herself when she gets home. I will offer to take a picture EVERY SINGLE TIME!



amy_caskie:

… and take 12 portrait then 8 landscape, then “let’s do a silly one!” lol



seejacksnap:

I am a hobby photographer and I went to the Grand Canyon for the first time, by myself, on the way home from a cross country trip last year. I wish my family had been there, but them not being with me freed me up to take photos for *every single* family I saw posing for mom. It was the second best part of being there. The first best was the massively unimpressed little girl who kept saying things like, "YOU MEAN WE'RE JUST GOING TO LOOK AT THIS? FOR *THREE DAYS*???"

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#12 When someone ahead of me opens the door and waits for me, I shuffle a little faster to show I care about their time!



genyferbelle:

Please don't shuffle!! Now we feel guilty that you felt rushed 😭



sauce1974:

I do this. I smile and enthusiastically say thank you while groaning inside because I didn't want to walk faster. But that was so nice that the door was held so I hurried up a bit

#13 The thank you wave in traffic.



pippylongstalker:

Throw the 🤙! Hawaiian style! Drive with aloha.



theverythoughtofyou:

When I was little, my dad waved in traffic and I said, "Who was that?" My dad thought that was so funny and explained that, no, the guy just let him into traffic. He didn't know him.



Cut to me learning to drive. The first time I waved at someone in traffic with my dad, he said, "Who was that? Did you know them?" That man proceeded to laugh harder than I've ever seen him laugh. Like he'd been waiting a decade for it.

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#14 We all face forward in the elevator. Person closest to the buttons says “what floor?”



justrundolph:

Except on a cruise. I turn and face everyone and visit. Or if others are getting on behind me, i sometimes say ‘last one on sings’. I had 2 rosing sing- alongs started that way.



onemoretriparound:

Years ago I saw a list of awkward things to do it elevators. It was hilarious but the only two I remember were face the back and talk to yourself out loud.

#15 Ooh I was eating peanut m&ms out the yellow bag at the airport and this young man was also eating peanut m&ms so I raised my yellow bag to him and cheers and he smiled so big and cheered me.

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#16 After eating at restaurants, my grandma always taught me to clean up the table by wiping up any pieces of food or spilt drink left on the table, stacking all plates, silverware, and trash in a way that makes it easier for the waiter to clean the table.

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#17 Mine is honking to support protesters! We’re all in it together in that moment.

#18 Lately, I’ve been putting together little goodie bags for the gate agents, flight attendants, and pilots on my flights. I travel with my dog and always want them to know we’ll be easy passengers. Honestly, she’s quieter than the babies on board 😅

Inside are some sweets, snacks, gum, face masks, hand wipes, stickers of my dog, and a few dollars. Flying can be stressful, so hopefully these little bags bring a smile to someone’s day ✈️

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#19 A story: years ago I was suffering from depression and was wondering why we are here, what's the purpose etc. I was at the bank with a long line. An elderly gentleman was filling out deposit slip or something and tripped and fell. Everyone in line started trying to help, find out who he was with, make sure he was OK. When that was over, every single person let everyone get back in line where they originally were. Something about that event shifted something in me and helped me with my recovery.



encanto_creativo_ec:

Once I tripped and fell in the stairs of a bank, it was apparently mostly empty, just two or three people tops, but when I fell and looked up, a whole bunch of people were there to see if I was ok. I thanked them and walked out with my very hurt pride and a pretty injured foot. They even called me next day (follow-up paperwork) and asked me how I was doing.

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#20 I’m super tall (6 feet). Whenever I see people in the grocery store reaching for an item high on a shelf, i step in and grab it for them. It’s my duty as a tall person to help out the shorties :)



erinlovesbees:

I'm short. If there's no tall folk around I'm scaling that shelf, so thanks for preventing me from dropping a box on my head (which I have also done.)



bone.storm:

Yeah, I’m 6’4” and do the same all the time

#21 When I observe something funny and I exchange glances with another person who has just observed the same thing, and we share a laugh.

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#22 A lost little kid in a store is every mom’s responsibility until the kid is reunited with their family. It takes a village.

#23 my favorite is when strangers just help someone with a baby carriage go up or down stairs and just keeps walking as if nothing. this happens a lot in nyc

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#24 The way we warn another woman going into a bathroom stall if there’s no toilet tissue in there

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#25 When some drama is going down an I make eye contact with the person who is also witnessing this an we are on the same wave length

#26 The gentle smile you give a parent who is desperately trying to soothe a child who is melting down signaling "no judgement here" and then NOT judging.

#27 When getting passed by an 18-wheeler in heavy traffic, quickly flicking your headlights on/off when it’s safe for them to move over in front of you- and then the trucker gives you a little ‘taillight salute’ as thanks

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#28 The cart/quarter swap in the middle of the Aldi parking lot to save one of us a trip!

#29 Clapping for musicians performing in a restaurant, bar, or café... especially if no one else is clapping!

#30 During a public speaking engagement if the speaker is kind, nervous and messes up or freezes, you applaud or say something encouraging to push them forward. Public speaking is NOT easy

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#31 If the baby speaks to me, I speak to the baby.

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#32 Waving to acknowledge that someone will let you pull out in traffic, and waving again when you pull out.

#33 When we both try to move out of each other's way and then do the awkward dance back and forth and then when we are done and stop and one of us let's the other go we both laugh awkwardly and apologize

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#34 If you ask me to take photos of you, be prepared for multiple angles and several shots so there’s at least one that you love.

#35 I was teaching my son how to cross the street safely and we were practicing after leaving the grocery store into the bigger parking lot. A lady stayed next to us with her cart and I told her she could go on ahead, that we were working on it!

She said she’d go when my little boy said it was safe to go. And when he did we all crossed together to the parking area. She thanked him for helping her stay safe and I think about it all the time

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#36 The nod or slight bow when a courtesy is extended or accepted.

#37 Telling every pit bull owner I see on a walk that their dog is beautiful.

#38 The moving around that happens after someone exits an elevator to give everyone more space! Shuffle, shuffle.

#39 Saying loudly to your dog “what a lovely dog that was” as you walk away from saying hello to another dog, so their owner knows you like their dog…!

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#40 We don't just vaccinate our families to protect them, we also do it to protect the community.

#41 Putting the divider down after you unload your groceries on the conveyor belt at the store. We all do that, right? Right?!

#42 I was on the train home one night (I live in NYC) and a man’s grocery bag broke. His groceries were rolling around the train car and everyone wordlessly picked them up and returned them to him, and those of us with plastic bags we were able to part with offered up our bags to repack his groceries. There was no discussion. We all just handled it and went back to minding our own business. It was beautiful.

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#43 I'm an amputee and every huge snow storm, state of emergency called or not, someone doesn't just shovel my sidewalks and my handicap ramp, they use a plow to clear the curbs by my door and to where my car is parked so I don't have to.



They do it in the middle of the night so I can't catch them.



I have no idea who it is.

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#44 When someone at a boat waves at you, or you wave at someone on a boat. Ugh. Humans are so cute when we do that 😌

#45 Telling bar staff you are not next to be served it’s actually the person next to you

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#46 The unspoken bond between girls and the "can you check me" which we all understand

#47 Saying thank you to the bus driver when I exit. This is standard social etiquette in Vancouver, B.C.

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#48 If I notice your headlights are off, I’ll slowdown next to you, turn mine on and off, and point to your lights

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#49 When someone is running through the airport, you get tf out of the way.

#50 When you sneeze in public and get thoroughly blessed from all sides

#51 When someone is walking into a store at the same time as me, I always hold the door open & let them walk in first.

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#52 That teacher look I give a kid acting up in the store

#53 The no-lip smile you give an office co-worker when you pass in the hall.

#54 When someone stops to let me cross the road, I always rush a little to prove I’m a top notch pedestrian

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#55 I always say (or shout) bless you when I hear someone sneeze. I say it to my neighbors, construction people, random citizens when walking down the street, colleagues in the other side of the office…

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#56 Caring. Period. One time I was headed to pick up supplies to end my life. I had to stop at the gas station on the way to the store. I was walking back to my car and someone ran all the way over to me because I had dropped my debit card in the store. That person saved my life. It made me feel humanity in a way that made life worth living. I felt cared about. Got in my car and sobbed for hours. Then went back home. That was roughly five years ago. They didn’t even know they saved my life that day.

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#57 I am an introvert until the moment I see someone is looking uncertain, uncomfortable or like they need assistance, then it is like a switch flips and I am mama bear making sure they are OK!

#58 If you pass a cop car tucked into the side of the road waiting for speeders, it is your moral obligation to warn on-coming cars by flashing your high-beams.

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#59 If someone’s metro card isn’t working, the train is there - you swipe them in and keep stepping and you show non New Yorkers how to use the stupid new machines.