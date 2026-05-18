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Everyone has “off” days, when everything just goes wrong. We tend to develop some comforting mechanisms, a snack, a show that feels like a warm hug. But sometimes the only thing that really helps is a reminder that there is some good in this world.

So we’ve gathered some wonderfully wholesome and heartwarming memes, posts and stories for anyone needing a digital pick-me-up. Get comfortable as you scroll through, send the cutest ones to someone you love, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own examples in the comments below.

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#1

Tweet about a cat guiding guests on Appalachian trail hikes

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jasonp avatar
Bored Jellyfish
Bored Jellyfish
Community Member
Premium 1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I wouldn’t mind a kitty-guided hike. Like, at all.

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    #2

    Screenshot of tweet about nurse saving small baby told no chance showing inspirational wholesome story

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    #3

    Letter detailing organ donation impact and gifts saving multiple lives from grief

    My 28 year old brother tragically passed away on December 3rd. Today we got this list of all the people who he was able to save by donating his organs. Only 1% of people who die get to donate organs. My brother was my best friend and now not only mine but a hero to these people as well. RIP Dan.

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    danrider avatar
    Son of Philosoraptor
    Son of Philosoraptor
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I knew a guy who took the organs out when a transplant donation person unalived. Doctors who cared for the patient hate to do it so a specialist hops in. Not an MD, he worked for a big cemetery as his day job.

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    #4

    Cinnamon roll with lit candle on plate in bright cozy living room

    Celebrated one year in recovery from Anorexia today.

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    #5

    Series of photos showing woman’s recovery and healing from severe burns

    Burn victim before and after facial reconstruction.

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    romanarendt avatar
    Roman Arendt
    Roman Arendt
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Truly amazing! Thanks, Dr. Grossman and team!

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    #6

    Story about helping an employee with hygiene and employment challenges

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    #7

    Boyfriend mistaking dog's approval for his girlfriend, a sweet wholesome story

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    razill99 avatar
    Razill
    Razill
    Community Member
    Premium     6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I never would have married my 1st husband if i listened to my cats. They were right. When i started dating my (now) husband, i was watching very closely because if they didnt like him, i was not going to make a 2nd mistake. [Pretty sure they like him more than me now]

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    #8

    Hand with messy black nail polish showing imperfect but real wholesome moments

    I work in Special Education. One of my students expressed interests in painting my nails. This was her first attempt. We had such a wonderful time laughing and cracking jokes while she was doing my nails. I’d say she got an A+

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    #9

    Before and after photos of woman showing impressive recovery and transformation

    Here is what 826 days sober looks like. Left is me June 11th 2014, on the right is me today. Recovery is possible.

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    #10

    Heartfelt story of insurance billing worker forgiving millions in medical bills to help patients

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    realsportsgal avatar
    Sportsgal
    Sportsgal
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You are an angel to those people who needed one. Blessings to you.

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    #11

    Person shopping with full cart at grocery store checkout in a community support setting

    Saw this guy at Wal-Mart buying ALL of their remaining Santa hats, when I asked what he was buying them for he said "I do this every year after Christmas and donate them to children's hospitals for next year."

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    #12

    Crowd of diverse people waiting in line inside Vitalant blood donation center

    What a blood donation center looks like in El paso after police said there was an urgent need for blood.

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    haileystrong avatar
    random_frog_6846
    random_frog_6846
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    People can be good sometimes

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    #13

    Elderly man donating blood for rare antibody medication in Sydney

    This man saved millions of kids by donating blood 1,173 times from the age of 14 to 81 😊

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    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't fully understand this. He has RhD antigen but so do over 80% of the general population.

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    #14

    Man standing by table with drinks and snacks for charity event

    This is my little brother. He started a charity where college kids can donate a meal from their meal plan to those in need. Last month he got a grant to expand the program. It’s called One Meal a Week and I’m super proud of him!

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    destinygilbert_1 avatar
    TruthoftheHeart
    TruthoftheHeart
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So they want to take food from those who already need meal assistance and make them give up some of it so that other poor people can be fed? What if you know the rich just paid their part none of the poor had to go hungry for any meal

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    #15

    Young girl in winter clothes near icy water with story of surviving drowning telling a wholesome recovery

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    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The younger the person, the better chance of survival.

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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Grandmother posing with weightlifting class showing inspiring wholesome moments

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    realsportsgal avatar
    Sportsgal
    Sportsgal
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Grandma's OG Unit gonna kick some a*s! Then bake cookies...

    1
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    #17

    Woman holding a large homemade mat among 22 rolled mats ready to donate

    Today my mom donated 22 crocheted blankets made from recycled plastic bags to the local homeless shelter.

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    #18

    Wholesome post about an 11-year-old sister advocating for a raise at work

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    alex-sk8r avatar
    Fibonacci•011
    Fibonacci•011
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Awwwwww...... My heart cockes have been warmed 😊

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    #19

    Heartfelt YouTube comment pinned by Never Give Up showing kindness and support

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    kirklittlefield avatar
    Littlekw81
    Littlekw81
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't believe in ugly people. At least not physically ugly. Everyone is unique and beautiful.

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    #20

    Firefighter using oxygen mask to rescue a cat in a rescue operation

    We know there's a lot going on in the world, but this London firefighter just saved a cat's life using a tiny kitten-sized oxygen mask.

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    #21

    Man on motorcycle with Captain America shield inspires hope during son's chemotherapy journey

    Driving her son home from chemotherapy woman sees guy with Captain America shield. Turns out it's Captain Colorado, a cosplayer who donates his time to Children's Hospitals.

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    #22

    Post explaining Sikh Gurdwaras provide free meals anytime to support community

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    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My local Christian church does this, too.

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    #23

    Starbucks barista leaves note to check on wellbeing on a coffee cup

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    #24

    Restaurant note explaining communication with deaf server Mario

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    aprilpickett_3846 avatar
    April Pickett
    April Pickett
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is great. I like the fact that businesses are becoming more pro-active with disabled people. Rethinking the "rules and attitudes" with fresh eyes and working to get them into the main employee market is wonderful and helps all of us become aware of the possibilities.

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    #25

    Positive digital pregnancy test in hand showing a yes plus result

    Just found out my wife is pregnant, after 2 surgeries and trying for the past 2 years!

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    #26

    Man spreading salt on icy parking lot to prevent slipping with wholesome family care

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    bobremillard avatar
    That’s all I yam
    That’s all I yam
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You may be 38 years old but you're also his girl and he wants to keep you safe and have a good life.

    1
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    #27

    Before and after photos of a man showing personal transformation

    Been a long road to recovery, in more ways than one. But 4 years clean.

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    realsportsgal avatar
    Sportsgal
    Sportsgal
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Could see he desperation in your eyes. Glad you made it through. Kudos to you now.

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    #28

    Text post about a kind woman giving a blanket on a cold Wisconsin winter day

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    kngross avatar
    Niki
    Niki
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm not crying, you're crying!!!

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    #29

    Smiling patient resting in hospital bed receiving medical care and positive support

    I donated bone marrow yesterday to a stranger.

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    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I recently "aged out" of being a donor on the Be The Match/National Marrow Donor Program :( I've been on the registry since my 20s, but apparently, once you're above age 36, the outcomes for the recipient worsen, so they prefer donors that are between 18-30 years old on average. If you're in that age range and live in the US, register :D

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    #30

    Medical team bowing together in operating room after successful surgery showing gratitude

    Surgical staff honoring a patient who saved 3 lives and gave sight to 2 others with organ donations.

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    #31

    Before and after photos of man who cut and braided long hair for donation

    Before and after photos from donating my hair to Angel Hair For Kids, where they make wigs for kids battling cancer.

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    #32

    Warren Buffett smiling with ice cream surrounded by media microphones

    Warren Buffett (91 year old) donates $45.5 billion to charity, which is 85% of his wealth. He never spends more than $3.17 on breakfast and drinks at least 5 Cokes a day.

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    trent-m-perry avatar
    Lost Panda
    Lost Panda
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I always hoped that he was a good man.

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    #33

    Happy dog sitting next to donated dog food bags in pet store

    Tia after she got a free bag of dog food for donating blood!

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    lola_5 avatar
    WhyamIhere?
    WhyamIhere?
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Best day off doggo's life. Gives good, gets good.

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    #34

    Family reunited with lost dog after hurricane Sandy

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    #35

    Reddit post about struggling with accepting help, replied with encouragement and kindness

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    #36

    Screenshot of text conversation offering free chair for infant teacher showing wholesome generosity

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    #37

    Graduation photo with man and woman along with encouraging supportive message

    Back in 2013, J. Cole promised a fan who was in high school at the time that he would attend her college graduation. Cole kept his word and was there for her graduation at Rowan University.

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    bobremillard avatar
    That’s all I yam
    That’s all I yam
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "J. Cole is an American rapper, singer, songwriter and record producer." ( J Cole, Wikipedia )

    1
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    #38

    Wall of Kindness community coat rack allowing free access to warm clothing outdoors

    Swedes donating winter coats to anyone who needs one.

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    #39

    Muncie Police promoting donation of cat food to pay parking tickets aiding animal shelter

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    #40

    Smiling elderly man in hospital holding a bag of donated blood

    My dad with the bag of bone marrow donated by a 38 year old stranger in Germany to save his life.

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    kerirodonnell avatar
    meeeeeeeeeeee
    meeeeeeeeeeee
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I always thought that would be like a white paste

    1
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    #41

    Selfie of a man with glasses sitting on a porch

    When I was college, the voices started in my head. I lost my 20’s with 3 psych lock ups and the loss of 4 jobs. But I was lucky enough to find an good psychiatrist, who with the right meds saved my life. I’m 56 now. Have a great job...a wonderful family. Mental illness, you didn’t win this time.

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    #42

    Funny photo of dog resting head on man's shaved head

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    #43

    Wholesome Reddit story about a lady helping with a drunk girlfriend

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    #44

    Message from ex-wife about weekend dog custody, dog wearing a hat

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    lola_5 avatar
    WhyamIhere?
    WhyamIhere?
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Boy deserves the hat, pretty boy

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    #45

    Before and after photos of a man showing weight loss and grooming change

    Before and after I look at when I’m feeling bad about myself.

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    kngross avatar
    Niki
    Niki
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The jaunty little eyebrow is adorable.

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    #46

    Elderly man joyful holding jar of homemade pickles in kitchen

    At 102, he just found his father’s old pickle recipe - and brought it back to life.

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    haileystrong avatar
    random_frog_6846
    random_frog_6846
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He looks so proud of himself!

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    #47

    Person choosing a book from free outdoor street library

    The good hearted people in my neighborhood set up and regularly donate to a free community book exchange.

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    haileystrong avatar
    random_frog_6846
    random_frog_6846
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Got some of those in my town too

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    #48

    Social post about Muslim accountant playing Santa for a boy showing kindness

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    #49

    Before and after photos of hospital patient showing strength

    Two years ago today I survived an extremely risky surgery that every doctor thought would end me. I was 93lbs, today I am 193lbs. I’ve come a very long way, I am thankful for life every day I wake up.

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    #50

    Wholesome story of singing Hey Ya together at a long red light

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    #51

    Heartwarming tale of learning sign language to communicate with a deaf girlfriend

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    #52

    Text post about taking a day off to play with pets and their happiness

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    #53

    Hand holding apology note and money for scratching car showing wholesome kindness

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    #54

    Man donating COVID-19 plasma at medical center showing thumbs up

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    #55

    Couple in medical gowns and face masks pose supportively in clinic

    Picture of my dad and the woman who donated a kidney to save his life.

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    #56

    Man happily holding donated braids for charitable hair donation

    My husband donated 17 years worth of hair growth today to the little princess trust.

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    #57

    Screenshot of heartfelt condolence message for lost pet with refund offer

    My dog passed on Tuesday and I got this email from Chewy.

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    carlab avatar
    Carla B
    Carla B
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I got a similar email when my pet passed away they are a good company.

    1
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    #58

    Young girl with long hair before and after haircut for donation

    My daughter donating her 12” of hair she’s grown for Wigs For Kids.

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    steviedan79 avatar
    Speak easy buttercup
    Speak easy buttercup
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My hair is around 14 inches long at this point and Wigs for Kids is the charity i decided to donate my hair to after reviewing several places! Ive seen a few other posts on here about people donating hair and saved my comment hoping someone else was donating to this one! 😎😎😎

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    #59

    Ultrasound image resembling a figure inside womb with heart-like shape

    My future son looks like a south park character.

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    #60

    Note on napkin with money about eggs for needy family showing wholesome kindness

    I run a small roadside stand in NJ where eggs are pay what you can. A bro decided to pay it forward.

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    #61

    Post about husband helping a stranger walking in rain with money and compassion

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    #62

    Child wearing Star Wars helmet mask in cute wholesome moment

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    aprilpickett_3846 avatar
    April Pickett
    April Pickett
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It is an effective mask. I love her sparkly dress and those killer pink shoes.

    1
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    #63

    Tweet about a Mexican coworker calling a goose a cobra chicken

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    lola_5 avatar
    WhyamIhere?
    WhyamIhere?
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My Uncle was like this. He forgot the word for pineapple and called it a "fruit carrot" (he's a german). I don't know where the carrot part came from.

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    #64

    Hand-drawn Winnie the Pooh on paper bag with bees and honeycomb

    My wife draws a picture on my lunch bag every day. This is one of my favorites!

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    #65

    Plate with two cinnamon rolls and note saying love you even though you're mean showing wholesome love

    Girlfriend baked me cookies after a small fight.

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    lola_5 avatar
    WhyamIhere?
    WhyamIhere?
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's the little things I suppose

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    #66

    Man before and after medical procedure showing healing progress

    After sitting in a hospital freezer for a month and a half, a large section of my skull has been reattached.

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    #67

    Elderly couple outdoors with man wearing mask and woman smiling comforting moment

    Taking a walk with my husband in August 2018, five days after I donated him a kidney. This is one of my happiest life events. I’m forever grateful I could do this.

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    #68

    Fairbanks animal shelter to receive large private donation benefitting homeless dogs

    Someone donated 92,791 dollars to our local animal shelter!

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    #69

    Children collecting water from rain harvesting tank funded by Reddit atheism

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    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I guess this shows that Redditors aren't all awful! XD

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    #70

    Courtesy parking ticket invites donation to local food bank charity

    Rather than issuing parking fines this holiday season, my city’s parking inspectors are leaving notes asking people to donate to a food bank or local charity.

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    #71

    Screenshot of GoFundMe showing surprise at large anonymous donation exceeding goal

    Donating 10k to help a homeless person and their family and keeping it anonymous.

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    #72

    Screenshot of kind text about sharing persimmons from generous neighbor

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    haileystrong avatar
    random_frog_6846
    random_frog_6846
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Natural human instinct to share

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    #73

    Stuffed bear wearing sunglasses next to a heartfelt farewell letter

    About a week ago a little girl left behind her teddy bear at our hotel. We made sure Auggie had an amazing adventure before being sent back home 💕

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    #74

    Tweet about meeting André 3000 playing flute at an airport terminal

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    bobremillard avatar
    That’s all I yam
    That’s all I yam
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    André Lauren Benjamin, known professionally as André 3000, is an American rapper, singer, record producer and actor. ( Andre 3000, Wikipedia )

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    #75

    Outdoor wedding moment with bride reading vows and groom laughing

    My husband laughing hysterically during our wedding vows. This photos always makes me smile.

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    #76

    Money bills placed on a toilet paper box symbolizing unexpected acts of kindness payments

    I work at goodwill and found 560 dollar inside a book that was donated. Every day is a good day.

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    #77

    Handwritten card with $20 bill, showing love and prayers with a kind donation

    My 95 year old grandma sent me 20 dollars to donate to the animal rescue group I just started volunteering for.💜

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    #78

    Large donation check for Bread for the World raised $1.2 million charity fundraiser

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    #79

    Screenshot of a kid live streaming Fortnite to pay for dad's cancer treatment

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    haileystrong avatar
    random_frog_6846
    random_frog_6846
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That’s not a feel good story, that’s dystopia. I hope that boy’s father’s cancer treatment gets paid for and that that boy gets back every cent.

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    #80

    Tweet sharing a funny conversation about watching Gladiator and Traffic movies

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    aprilpickett_3846 avatar
    April Pickett
    April Pickett
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Did you ever get to go home? Was it a popcorn, milk duds, and soda night?

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    #81

    Phone screen displaying sleep tracker app with weekly sleep scores and health metrics

    I sleep better next to my GF.

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    #82

    Man with beard donating blood in compassionate health and wellness act

    My 50th blood donation tonight. Onwards to 100.

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    #83

    Man smiling with Craftsman toolkits during charitable donation

    This is what I'm giving my first student whoever they are) for their graduation. Thank you very much Craftsman for the donation.

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    #84

    Elderly man holding phone showing a character from Disney movie Up

    My father-in-law looks like the gramps from Up.

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    #85

    Hundred dollar bills beside a handwritten thank you note for selling a pet Carter

    I sold a van named Carter. I had many interested buyers, some offered $5k over ask price if I’d sell to them, but they were not first in line. I had a family come look at the van first, and I honored my original ask price and told them they had first right to refuse. Two months later I get this.

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    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My van is named too - its name is Fullbeast! I wish OP had posted some pictures of Carter XD

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