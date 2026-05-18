If Life Feels Too Heavy Lately, These 85 Wholesome Posts Might Remind You That Good Still Exists
Everyone has “off” days, when everything just goes wrong. We tend to develop some comforting mechanisms, a snack, a show that feels like a warm hug. But sometimes the only thing that really helps is a reminder that there is some good in this world.
So we’ve gathered some wonderfully wholesome and heartwarming memes, posts and stories for anyone needing a digital pick-me-up. Get comfortable as you scroll through, send the cutest ones to someone you love, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own examples in the comments below.
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My 28 year old brother tragically passed away on December 3rd. Today we got this list of all the people who he was able to save by donating his organs. Only 1% of people who die get to donate organs. My brother was my best friend and now not only mine but a hero to these people as well. RIP Dan.
I knew a guy who took the organs out when a transplant donation person unalived. Doctors who cared for the patient hate to do it so a specialist hops in. Not an MD, he worked for a big cemetery as his day job.
Celebrated one year in recovery from Anorexia today.
Burn victim before and after facial reconstruction.
I never would have married my 1st husband if i listened to my cats. They were right. When i started dating my (now) husband, i was watching very closely because if they didnt like him, i was not going to make a 2nd mistake. [Pretty sure they like him more than me now]
I work in Special Education. One of my students expressed interests in painting my nails. This was her first attempt. We had such a wonderful time laughing and cracking jokes while she was doing my nails. I’d say she got an A+
Here is what 826 days sober looks like. Left is me June 11th 2014, on the right is me today. Recovery is possible.
Saw this guy at Wal-Mart buying ALL of their remaining Santa hats, when I asked what he was buying them for he said "I do this every year after Christmas and donate them to children's hospitals for next year."
What a blood donation center looks like in El paso after police said there was an urgent need for blood.
This man saved millions of kids by donating blood 1,173 times from the age of 14 to 81 😊
I don't fully understand this. He has RhD antigen but so do over 80% of the general population.
This is my little brother. He started a charity where college kids can donate a meal from their meal plan to those in need. Last month he got a grant to expand the program. It’s called One Meal a Week and I’m super proud of him!
So they want to take food from those who already need meal assistance and make them give up some of it so that other poor people can be fed? What if you know the rich just paid their part none of the poor had to go hungry for any meal
Today my mom donated 22 crocheted blankets made from recycled plastic bags to the local homeless shelter.
I don't believe in ugly people. At least not physically ugly. Everyone is unique and beautiful.
We know there's a lot going on in the world, but this London firefighter just saved a cat's life using a tiny kitten-sized oxygen mask.
Driving her son home from chemotherapy woman sees guy with Captain America shield. Turns out it's Captain Colorado, a cosplayer who donates his time to Children's Hospitals.
This is great. I like the fact that businesses are becoming more pro-active with disabled people. Rethinking the "rules and attitudes" with fresh eyes and working to get them into the main employee market is wonderful and helps all of us become aware of the possibilities.
Just found out my wife is pregnant, after 2 surgeries and trying for the past 2 years!
You may be 38 years old but you're also his girl and he wants to keep you safe and have a good life.
Been a long road to recovery, in more ways than one. But 4 years clean.
I donated bone marrow yesterday to a stranger.
I recently "aged out" of being a donor on the Be The Match/National Marrow Donor Program :( I've been on the registry since my 20s, but apparently, once you're above age 36, the outcomes for the recipient worsen, so they prefer donors that are between 18-30 years old on average. If you're in that age range and live in the US, register :D
Surgical staff honoring a patient who saved 3 lives and gave sight to 2 others with organ donations.
Before and after photos from donating my hair to Angel Hair For Kids, where they make wigs for kids battling cancer.
Warren Buffett (91 year old) donates $45.5 billion to charity, which is 85% of his wealth. He never spends more than $3.17 on breakfast and drinks at least 5 Cokes a day.
Tia after she got a free bag of dog food for donating blood!
Back in 2013, J. Cole promised a fan who was in high school at the time that he would attend her college graduation. Cole kept his word and was there for her graduation at Rowan University.
"J. Cole is an American rapper, singer, songwriter and record producer." ( J Cole, Wikipedia )
Swedes donating winter coats to anyone who needs one.
My dad with the bag of bone marrow donated by a 38 year old stranger in Germany to save his life.
When I was college, the voices started in my head. I lost my 20’s with 3 psych lock ups and the loss of 4 jobs. But I was lucky enough to find an good psychiatrist, who with the right meds saved my life. I’m 56 now. Have a great job...a wonderful family. Mental illness, you didn’t win this time.
Before and after I look at when I’m feeling bad about myself.
At 102, he just found his father’s old pickle recipe - and brought it back to life.
The good hearted people in my neighborhood set up and regularly donate to a free community book exchange.
Two years ago today I survived an extremely risky surgery that every doctor thought would end me. I was 93lbs, today I am 193lbs. I’ve come a very long way, I am thankful for life every day I wake up.
Picture of my dad and the woman who donated a kidney to save his life.
My husband donated 17 years worth of hair growth today to the little princess trust.
My dog passed on Tuesday and I got this email from Chewy.
My daughter donating her 12” of hair she’s grown for Wigs For Kids.
My hair is around 14 inches long at this point and Wigs for Kids is the charity i decided to donate my hair to after reviewing several places! Ive seen a few other posts on here about people donating hair and saved my comment hoping someone else was donating to this one! 😎😎😎
My future son looks like a south park character.
I run a small roadside stand in NJ where eggs are pay what you can. A bro decided to pay it forward.
It is an effective mask. I love her sparkly dress and those killer pink shoes.
My Uncle was like this. He forgot the word for pineapple and called it a "fruit carrot" (he's a german). I don't know where the carrot part came from.
My wife draws a picture on my lunch bag every day. This is one of my favorites!
Girlfriend baked me cookies after a small fight.
After sitting in a hospital freezer for a month and a half, a large section of my skull has been reattached.
Taking a walk with my husband in August 2018, five days after I donated him a kidney. This is one of my happiest life events. I’m forever grateful I could do this.
Someone donated 92,791 dollars to our local animal shelter!
I guess this shows that Redditors aren't all awful! XD
Rather than issuing parking fines this holiday season, my city’s parking inspectors are leaving notes asking people to donate to a food bank or local charity.
Donating 10k to help a homeless person and their family and keeping it anonymous.
About a week ago a little girl left behind her teddy bear at our hotel. We made sure Auggie had an amazing adventure before being sent back home 💕
André Lauren Benjamin, known professionally as André 3000, is an American rapper, singer, record producer and actor. ( Andre 3000, Wikipedia )
My husband laughing hysterically during our wedding vows. This photos always makes me smile.
I work at goodwill and found 560 dollar inside a book that was donated. Every day is a good day.
My 95 year old grandma sent me 20 dollars to donate to the animal rescue group I just started volunteering for.💜
That’s not a feel good story, that’s dystopia. I hope that boy’s father’s cancer treatment gets paid for and that that boy gets back every cent.
Did you ever get to go home? Was it a popcorn, milk duds, and soda night?
I sleep better next to my GF.
My 50th blood donation tonight. Onwards to 100.
This is what I'm giving my first student whoever they are) for their graduation. Thank you very much Craftsman for the donation.
My father-in-law looks like the gramps from Up.
I sold a van named Carter. I had many interested buyers, some offered $5k over ask price if I’d sell to them, but they were not first in line. I had a family come look at the van first, and I honored my original ask price and told them they had first right to refuse. Two months later I get this.
My van is named too - its name is Fullbeast! I wish OP had posted some pictures of Carter XD