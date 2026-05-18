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Everyone has “off” days, when everything just goes wrong. We tend to develop some comforting mechanisms, a snack, a show that feels like a warm hug. But sometimes the only thing that really helps is a reminder that there is some good in this world.

So we’ve gathered some wonderfully wholesome and heartwarming memes, posts and stories for anyone needing a digital pick-me-up. Get comfortable as you scroll through, send the cutest ones to someone you love, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own examples in the comments below.