“Illegal To Sell Your Eyes”: 55 Laws From All Around The World That Might Sound Fake But Are Actually True
It’s easy to think of the law as something very serious and perfectly rational. After all, it’s handled by important institutions and meant to keep society running in order. But as it turns out, it’s not always as sensible as it seems.
We’ve gathered some truly unusual laws from around the world, and let’s just say they’re not what you’d expect. We had a hard time wrapping our heads around quite a few of them. Scroll down to check out the list and upvote the ones that surprised you the most!
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This feels like there maybe a story behind it.
What if your cat chases a dog up a telegraph pole?
Of course! What would happen if the children saw!
Kids these days with their sandcastles... They are a menace!
But all it takes is one good man with a kinder egg to stop a criminal with a kinder egg!
Captain Wafflestomper would not like this. His waist measurement is greater than his height. That's what a diet including three literal buckets of fried chicken everyday does to you.
Good. Should be implemented everywhere. Ensures times have the same impact.