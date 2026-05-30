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It’s easy to think of the law as something very serious and perfectly rational. After all, it’s handled by important institutions and meant to keep society running in order. But as it turns out, it’s not always as sensible as it seems.

We’ve gathered some truly unusual laws from around the world, and let’s just say they’re not what you’d expect. We had a hard time wrapping our heads around quite a few of them. Scroll down to check out the list and upvote the ones that surprised you the most!

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#1

Texas law makes it illegal to sell eyes, with a humorous dialogue about selling an eye and police intervention.

James Johnson Report

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nathbp1 avatar
Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Community Member
Premium 18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Illegal in the eyes of the law?

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    #2

    Illegal laws worldwide including chewing gum ban in Singapore and noisy footwear ban in Italy

    Jha Arunima Report

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    #3

    New York City law bans calling a sandwich corned beef sandwich with white bread and mayo

    Pritesh Kalantri Report

    9points
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    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This feels like there maybe a story behind it.

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    #4

    Minnesota law fines for letting dogs chase cats up telegraph poles

    Pritesh Kalantri Report

    9points
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    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What if your cat chases a dog up a telegraph pole?

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    #5

    French law forbids calling a pig Napoleon, a well-known unusual law

    Amay Ruhela Report

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    #6

    French law makes paternity tests illegal without consent or court order

    TheVoidyThing Report

    8points
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    #7

    Cursing God fined by law in Italy but not saints

    Victor Davis Robert O'Shea Report

    8points
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    #8

    Florence fines for sitting or eating near churches and public buildings

    Anonymous Report

    8points
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    #9

    Scottish law forbids drunkenness when in charge of animals or steam engines

    Legal Reader Report

    8points
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    #10

    Minnesota law bans hanging male and female underwear together on washing line

    Pritesh Kalantri Report

    8points
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    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Of course! What would happen if the children saw!

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    #11

    Pennsylvania law forbids tying a dollar bill on a string to pull away from someone

    Pritesh Kalantri Report

    8points
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    #12

    Swiss law bans flushing toilets after 10 PM to prevent noise pollution and protect neighbors

    Manish Kapoor Report

    8points
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    #13

    Vermont law requires women to get written permission from husbands to wear false teeth

    Amay Ruhela Report

    8points
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    #14

    Philippines has no divorce law besides Vatican City

    purplelilacs2017 Report

    7points
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    #15

    Quebec law forbids changing last name after marriage and requires keeping maiden name on legal documents

    LipsticksAndMemes Report

    7points
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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Law in Greece bans wearing high heels in archaeological sites to protect ancient pavement

    Savings_Dragonfly806 Report

    7points
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    #17

    Illegal to feed pigeons in Venice open spaces law

    Anil Sankar V Report

    7points
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    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    But legal to feed them in secret?

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    #18

    Spain and Italy fine people for building sandcastles as public decorum

    Legal Reader Report

    7points
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    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Kids these days with their sandcastles... They are a menace!

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    #19

    Belgium law bans throwing snowballs, equates snowball with stone, fines up to 100 euros

    Solomon D Harris Report

    7points
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    #20

    Cambodia bans musical vehicle horns for disrupting public order and safety issues since 2024

    AFreeSoul Report

    7points
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    #21

    Unusual international laws on swimwear including France's budgie smugglers rule in pools

    TUI Report

    7points
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    #22

    India prohibits gender reveal before birth under PCPNDT Act due to female foeticide

    Tiny_Temperature2944 Report

    6points
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    #23

    Kinder surprise eggs banned in the US under specific legal restrictions

    Hotdog-hamburger Report

    6points
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    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    But all it takes is one good man with a kinder egg to stop a criminal with a kinder egg!

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    #24

    Illegal laws in Iraq banning pride parades, kissing, and connections with Israel

    kebabguy0 Report

    6points
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    #25

    Japan mostly bans burials allowing only cremations due to land and hygiene concerns

    Gloomy-Holiday8618 Report

    6points
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    #26

    Switzerland law against owning single guinea pig social animals

    Background-Fish-8465 Report

    6points
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    #27

    Wikipedia banned in Turkey restricting freedom of information

    Atacan Tüney Report

    6points
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    #28

    Japanese law requires employers to measure employee waistlines to enforce health standards and avoid business tax increases.

    Scott Goldman Report

    6points
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    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Captain Wafflestomper would not like this. His waist measurement is greater than his height. That's what a diet including three literal buckets of fried chicken everyday does to you.

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    #29

    Netherlands council members have right to a late night snack by law

    TheKnightWhoSaysNah Report

    6points
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    #30

    Romania banned Mickey Mouse and Scrabble in past unusual laws

    angelixuts Report

    6points
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    #31

    Finland law required households to grow hops with rural police enforcement

    Masseyrati80 Report

    6points
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    #32

    Illegal law in Australia restricts possession of over 50kg of potatoes

    Rubik842 Report

    6points
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    #33

    Saudi Arabia bans photographing government buildings and palaces

    Anonymous Report

    6points
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    #34

    Argentina ban on feather mattresses due to lascivious feelings

    Legal Reader Report

    6points
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    #35

    England law bans wearing armor and dying in Parliament

    Legal Reader Report

    6points
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    #36

    Poland bans Winnie the Pooh statues in playgrounds due to non-gendered depiction

    Legal Reader Report

    6points
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    #37

    Milan law prohibits frowning in public except funerals or hospital visits

    Legal Reader Report

    6points
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    #38

    Germany prohibits braking on the autobahn, even during emergencies like flat tires or no fuel

    Solomon D Harris Report

    6points
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    #39

    Taiwan law punishes public insults with up to a year in jail amid free expression concerns

    AFreeSoul Report

    6points
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    #40

    Sweden requires a license to change the color of traditional red houses to preserve look and traditions

    AFreeSoul Report

    6points
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    #41

    New Mexico law forbids dancing while wearing a sombrero in public places

    AFreeSoul Report

    6points
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    #42

    Thailand's strict vape and smoking bans to protect environment and public health

    TUI Report

    6points
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    #43

    New Jersey fine for refusing to answer traffic cop's question about stop

    Pritesh Kalantri Report

    6points
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    #44

    Denmark's law allows prison escape attempts only if they succeed without getting caught

    Manish Kapoor Report

    6points
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    #45

    Alabama law prohibits blindfolded driving of any vehicle on roads

    Amay Ruhela Report

    6points
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    #46

    Scotland right to roam law allows access to private land

    deleted Report

    5points
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    #47

    Finland charges traffic law fines based on higher or lower earning income levels.

    Anil Sankar V Report

    5points
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    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Good. Should be implemented everywhere. Ensures times have the same impact.

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    #48

    Swiss laws enforce quietness by restricting noise like flushing toilets, lawn cutting, and loud activity during certain hours.

    Maor Rosenzweig Report

    5points
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    #49

    Germany law describes property rights about bee swarms and beehives

    Björn Drescher Report

    5points
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    #50

    Malaysia forbids singing indecent songs in public, including the censored hit Despacito

    AFreeSoul Report

    5points
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    #51

    Vietnam motorcycle law limits passengers to two people despite local disregard

    AFreeSoul Report

    5points
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    #52

    Ireland requires a license to watch live TV or streams and enforces TV licensing with letters and checks

    love_in_october Report

    4points
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    #53

    Brazil imposes heavy taxes on cars and electronics limiting ownership to higher economic status

    brazucadomundo Report

    4points
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    #54

    British Columbia law protects Bigfoot, fines up to 250000 for harming the creature

    Legal Reader Report

    4points
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    #55

    Absurd laws in India include kite flying permits, perfect teeth for inspectors, voting ages, dancing limits, and adultery penalties.

    Rehan Saxena Report

    3points
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