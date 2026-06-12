Bored Panda has put together the most interesting responses for you to scroll through while you grin and bear it at work for yet another day. Some may even give you the inspiration you need to gather your colleagues and collectively say, "So far and no further!"

Someone recently asked , " People who have seen multiple people quit a job in one day, what happened? " and more than a thousand netizens joined the discussion. There were stories about employees quitting in solidarity with a co-worker, or in protest against a bad boss. And of course, there were a fair number of tales about toxic work environments. Some people even revealed how heartbreaking tragedies on the job led to a mass exodus.

Many people have fantasized about quitting a job on the spot, even when they have nothing lined up. But actually following through with it — that's a different story. That's why it can be so interesting to read or hear about mass resignations.

#1 Worked in a large food packaging plant and a co worker [passed away] at the table during lunch. They just told everyone to go back to work. Some people left and didn’t come back.

In 2021, we experienced the "Great Resignation," where more than 47 million Americans voluntarily quit their jobs after the Covid pandemic had them rethinking their life choices. It was a trend seen in many other countries, too. "People are asking themselves what their real values are. Why, when our time is so finite, would anyone want to spend their days doing something that doesn’t align with those values?” said Professor Dan Cable, professor of organizational behavior at the London Business School. Years later, workers continue to walk out en masse — but for different reasons.

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#2 They sidestep a manager that had a 10+ year career in the company, being consistant in nice and well performing to give the son in law of the CEO the job. 4 people quit after the news.

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#3 Worked for a firm that sold financial products. Company had 6K employees and 200 salespeople. I was one of them. We had a great year and sold more product than any prior year. There was a big companywide meeting on a Friday congratulating us. Great, right?



Monday at noon a mass email went out canceling all our annual sales bonuses. Forty salespeople walked that day. Forty more were out by the end of the week, so just under 50% of the sales force. This was a well respected company and never had a problem recruiting. As soon as word got out about the canceled bonuses, it ruined the firm's reputation.

Often, toxic workplaces and bad bosses are to blame when workers walk out en masse. "If people are leaving, the very first thing you need to do is to look in the mirror," warn the legal experts at Arbor Law. "Employees need to have faith in their leaders and managers, so ask yourself whether leadership or management is part of the problem or whether there is anything across the wider business that needs to change." ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT

#4 A girl got caught stealing from people's lockers and desk draws. Initially we were told she wasn't coming back, but a week later, we were prepared for her returning by a manager. 4 people just up and walked right then. Another 2 didn't come back after lunch. Hope she was worth it to them. I left shortly after that for a better job.

#5 Day 3 as a frack hand…



Pulled up into what can only be described as a river bed after 3 days of rain. The mud was literally hip deep, it was almost 100 degrees, and like 90% humidity. We had to rig up, do the first blast, wire line, do another one, and tear down…I was brand new and several hundred miles from home, zero experience and at the time still too tough to understand how messed up the situation was. 20% of the crew quit when we got back to the office, was told that’s normal. Boss bought us subway as a thanks.



That was the single hardest day of work I’ve ever done…in any field. It really set the bar high for what kinda nonsense I can deal with.

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#6 New CEO announces that everyone MUST be in-office at least 3 days a week. No exceptions. No thought to the fact that most of the staff had been hired as remote or that they'd downsized the office space accordingly.

Next day, his inbox is full of resignation letters. Over half the department quit. It turns out that the liberal WFH policy was the only thing keeping people there.

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Arbor Law's experts advise managers who are facing mass resignations to do their research in order to find out the real reason. Perhaps it's a salary issue and your company is paying less than industry standards. Maybe it's a case of workloads being too much, tasks not managed properly, or a lack of feedback. "Do you need to make changes to team structures, communication or resourcing?" and "How about work-life balance and values?" are among the questions Arbor's team suggests bosses ask themselves. ADVERTISEMENT

#7 I was an ER nurse. I was on duty during a holiday and knew what to expect. There were several young nurses who were working their first holiday and were not happy about it. As the day became more crazy, the nurses were more vocal about missing out on their holiday plans. Finally it is early evening, the waiting room is packed and every exam room was filled. I became very concerned why it was taking so long to get the flow going. It turns out. I was the only nurse left. The others all left to go home to be with their families. None returned to work another shift. One said she was upset so many people decided to get sick on a holiday.

#8 Our dealership was bought by another company and they came in and told us we had to reapply for our jobs. Everyone packed up and left instead of applying for their jobs.

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#9 Boss demanded that all the female carhops wear mini shorts as their uniform, and sent home any who complained or wore anything else. Most of the carhops were teenagers. Yeah, boss was a creep. Most of the crew quit that day. This was at a sonic drive in over 20 years ago.

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Not having a good work-life balance is a big reason many workers quit their jobs, as is the yearning for more flexibility. The HR specialists at Pierpoint note that after getting a taste of remote work, many employees are reluctant to return to the office full-time. "Employees have come to value the flexibility that remote and hybrid work arrangements offer," they say. "Many even state that they’re more productive when they work in their home environments." Pierpoint's advice to managers is to evaluate which roles truly require an in-office presence, and to offer flexible options where possible. ADVERTISEMENT

#10 I was one of a few that quit on day 3 of a new job. Turns out it was a front for a religious cult. I'll leave it at that so I don't get sued.

#11 During an all-hands meeting, when we were expecting to be informed about bonuses we had earned: “Instead of a bonus for doubling our monthly goals during a wage freeze, please enjoy a complimentary small drink from the soda fountain. We even kept it on for second shift for you guys!”



14 people, 6 of them 40+ year employees, threw their badges at the guy and left on the spot, at the beginning of the shift (total shift workforce was 60 ish), and 4 of those guys were directly involved in prototyping with the engineers and validating out-of-spec parts being reworked with new processes to potentially recover otherwise scrap parts and save a few million a year in rework. All of that got flushed because someone thought they could flex nuts without considering people who have chock-full 401Ks and only need a reason to leave. We got to I think 28% of the goal for the next month, and did not break 100% until after I left a few years later.

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#12 I worked as a nurse on a psychiatric unit. For months, we asked for more staffing for safety risks. That day a patient [ended his own life] on our unit because we did not have enough staff to monitor him. Three of us walked off and never returned.

A 2024 Gallup survey revealed that almost half of all resignations could have been avoided if the glaring signs were not ignored. "An astounding 42% of employees who voluntarily left their organization in the past year report that their manager or organization could have done something to prevent them from leaving their job," notes the report. It further stresses that managers should regularly initiate the right conversations with their employees to retain them rather than waiting for them to express discontent and possibly quit.

#13 Not seen but lived the consequences. At some point the director at my uni passed a law lowering the budget. Many teachers and other people warned that they would leave if it did pass. It passed. About 100 left.

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#14 Manager was all pilled up on Xanax, messed up a handful of orders up, had to "make an example" of someone and fired my friend (we both worked at BK for beer money in early 20s after our blue collar jobs). Me and like 3 other people all quit that night and never came back. Got a call from the DM offering a raise to stay (lol $1). Nah, I'm good lol went back to working on peoples cars on the side.

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#15 Chef here: we lost power in the busy huge restaurant, it wasnt going to cone back on that night. We needed to close because that

goes against safety and health codes.





The owner refused to close, obviously. The main issue is that he refused to turn off the hot food service; like the pizza oven, the huge 18 burner gas range, and the wood fired grill.





The entire boh started being effected by all the smoke and carbon monoxide fumes building up in the kitchen because the exhaust hoods weren't working. People started passing out and needed to be pulled outside for fresh air.





Owner screamed at us to take turns rotating back and forth from the kitchen to outside to keep people from passing out, but get back inside and cook or be fired.







I as the chef, seeing the lawsuit coming, ended up threatening to quit. Ultimately, our favorite "mama cook" passed out. We pulled her out and called 911. I had 911 send fire, EMS, and police. Every boh employee quit at once.





I ended up recording my immediate resignation on my phone camera, and ended up including all the cooks. We all quit in solidarity and ended up talking to the local news who followed the fire truck.

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Experts warn that quitting can be contagious. It takes just one person to get disillusioned and convince others that certain problems in the office will never be fixed. Cue mass resignations. "Consider whether your way of working respects that your employees have lives outside of work," advises Arbor Law's team. "And most importantly, check how often you ask your employees what they need and want from their working life and you, as their employer."

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#16 A woman brought in a cat to put down. 3 years old, healthy, and didnt match her furniture. But it was HER CAT and noone else could have it. The vet agreed. He couldnt get a technician to help so his girlfriend the receptionist did.



They were left to run that business alone. All 5 technicians left, even the ones that weren't on shift for it.

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#17 A very senior producer allegedly said, "See, this is why attractive women can't be leaders. It's too distracting," in a meeting while a younger (but still fairly senior) female producer was presenting. She and a couple other women quit on the spot. He was sent home on administrative leave, but ultimately came back a couple weeks later. The C-Suite and above overall did not handle it very well ('he was joking,' ' it was inappropriate, but he knows not to do do it again,' 'it was taken out of context,' etc.), and many other people left over the course of the following weeks.

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#18 Oh man, when i was an apprentice tech at a dealership years ago, we had a TERRIBLE management team. The upper management and service managers were brutal.



We had a total of 3 service advisors at the time who were all good at their jobs and took a lot of undeserved treatmen. They all found other work and organized to just not show up one day.



It was absolute chaos watching the techs and customers give the management team a hard time while they scrambled to fill in.



Thank you for bringing back that memory.

#19 It didn’t happen all in one day but it was within a week or two of one another. I worked for child protection services in a state that has one of the lowest populations in the country, but had one of the highest numbers of children in foster care above even California or New York. Best practice to serve families and children safely and well is around 25-30 kids on a caseload. Some of us had almost 80 kids on our caseloads. We were drowning, working crippling overtime, and begging for help, and constantly pointing out how unsafe and negligent those caseloads were and what a disservice we were doing to children and parents and the reunification process and even the foster parents caring for the children. And were constantly being told we weren’t doing enough.



One day we were all called into a meeting where the head of The Department of Health and Human Services, the very department in charge of CPS, intended to address our concerns. Or so we thought. She stood up and gave us a scathing lecture about how none of us were victims, we chose to be employed there and we should just be quiet and do our jobs and be thankful for the employment. Within a week or two anyone in my office that had been employed there with any significant time or experience resigned and took other, far less stressful social work positions in the community. Some that even paid better and didn’t require overtime. They were left in shambles and with only entry level workers barely out of training and had to redistribute hundreds of cases. I’d love to be able to say there have been reforms or improvements in my state but sadly, there hasn’t been.

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#20 Had a drunk for a VP...like ***everyday***-***drinking-by-12-Noon-drunk***. He was highly inappropriate all the time, a mean bully, and tried sleeping with as many women as possible on his teams. The three Directors that reported directly to him all quit on the same day (I was one of the Directors). At least 3-4 people on each of our teams also quit after we walked out. In total 11 people quit that day, and another 6 within a week. It represented about 1/3 of the entire IT staff. The CIO tried to get us all back, but we had been complaining to him for months, and he did nothing because he was also a drunk and was the VP's main drinking buddy. They would leave the office at 3PM every day and go to a bar down the street....***EVERY SINGLE DAY***. Not sure about the other two Directors, but I told all of this to the Director of HR who called me an hour after I left. The VP and CIO finally got fired a couple months later, but by that time another 20 people had left. This was a few years ago, and they've never really recovered the loss of all those experienced employees. It was tough for a couple months until I found a job, but I'd do it again...you have to draw the line somewhere.

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#21 Ceo zero’d out the entire companies PTO balance to reduce his cash liability while trying to secretly sell the company. I was told he was told by the legal team that if one more employee left his sale would be jeopardized. This man was the worst human ive ever worked for. I went to the CFO, got all my employees PTO back within 2hrs. Once it was on the books myself and the entire engineering team walked out. A week later the entire software team walked out. He still somehow found his golden parachute. I will never work for anyone but myself now.

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#22 Working in a call center, government contract supporting a program that has two major busy seasons for different things and an off season.



Teams Meeting with us (frontline people who man the phones and take the calls), our supervisor (who was an **angel**), our Manager, and the Call Center Manager (top person on-site).



We'd just completed the second major busy season, back to back calls from the beginning to the end of the day, automated with a routing system that puts the caller in our ear *3 seconds* after the last one ends.



There's no sitting there watching a phone ring. There's no avoiding the next call. It was *grueling* and *tortuous*. The thing that made the job worth it was that for ⅓ of the year there was time between calls, anywhere from a few minutes to nearly an hour.



Except, that hadn't happened. And we all wondered why we we're still getting B2B calls.



We're going over call metrics and the Call Center Manager casually let's slip that they've finally managed to fine tune the temp numbers at other sites to address the "unwanted downtime issues" to ensure we're consistently on the phone at all times year round.



You could hear a pin drop.



Half the Team quit within a week and those that remained were informed that they were not allowed to tell anybody what the Call Center Manager had said.

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#23 I worked for vail resorts. They had just bought our resort. I was constantly butting heads with corporate and my bosses trying to protect my workers and keep them happy and away from the mistreatment that place insisted on. 30% of the workforce of that place walked out with me the day the called me in and fired me mid day. Store closed down for 1.5 days as they tried to get different workers from other places. That action was one of the biggest compliments I’ve ever had.

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#24 The opposite of a bad manager driving people off. Corporate decided to fire a good manager because he made a higher up look bad by accidentally exposing the higher up using our branch budget to pay for legal stuff for branches they were planning on divesting later that year. They fired him, and lost a good church of people he’d brought up and worked with over 20 years. He was skilled, knowledgeable and well liked. Bad leadership really ruins everything.

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#25 Management tried to hide how many of us were exposed to COVID and that we were even exposed at all.



We worked in a restaurant and essentially 3 servers had already went home that day with symptoms while another 2 went home with symptoms when I got there for the night shift. We started asking questions and management lied about what was happening. One of the servers still there ended up calling the other servers who were out. All 5 expressed showing symptoms for COVID. When we asked management why they didn’t tell us, they said that there was no COVID and that we should just keep working. The issue we had was that one of our workers was in Chemo. She was immunocompromised and directly exposed to these workers because she was not warned before she came in. Another server’s son was also immunocompromised. Another server’s child was waiting to get a surgery, and was now also exposed due to management trying to cover it up and not shutting the restaurant down.



When it became undeniable that COVID was now spreading among staff, management just tried to downplay it. When we asked why they didn’t let us know, they said they didn’t want us to panic. In other words, they didn’t want to follow the law at the time and shut the restaurant down. Workers that had been with this restaurant for 5-15 years all put their two weeks in right then. This had a cascading effect where more than half of us quit within the next two weeks.

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#26 My boss fought against a cost saving initiative that would really hurt the community we are supposed to be helping. Like at ground level where people are already choosing between gassing up their car to go to work or having food, families would lose about $80 per week.



He was told it wouldn't go through, but we needed to "appear to be on board". It went through. He quit. The board asked him not to announce it. He announced it. 19 other team leaders and managers quit. They all moved to a tribal based initiative where they can do the work they were meant to be doing all along. Im happy for all of them.

#27 My school district is in danger of being taken over by the state (Texas). To buy a couple more years, the superintendent and school board threw two of the lowest performing schools under the bus and gave us to a shady charter school.



Shady charter school came in and gave us a whole nasty speech about their expectations (constant monitoring and demerits for minor infractions) and curriculum (highly scripted and not grade appropriate) and practices (yes, the infamous holding rooms ala Houston ISD are a thing), ending with the line "teachers no longer get a free ride here, now you have to work for your money".



Three-quarters of the staff immediately applied for transfers within the district and threw the intent letters given to us by the shady charter into the trash.



A woman who stayed with the shady charter told me they are desperately trying to hire people, but with their attitude and borderline- illegal practices, they are struggling.



My heart hurts for my students, but I'm angry at my district and all the dumb jerks who vote for the mouth breathers.

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#28 Had a female boss that was desperate to promote a woman to a manager position. Told me and the rest of the team that none of us were in the running because we were men. I think we would have been okay with it if it was someone whom was qualified. She instead promoted the only woman who was an alcoholic mess. She slept on the job and had already meddled in most people's personal lives. A team of nine just upped and walked out.

#29 Working as a technician in a dealership service dept. The third time in the year they raise the hourly shop rate with out raising our wage and then increase the cost of our medical insurance....that was end of the day on a Friday...Monday am 4 of the 5 technicians load their tools and are gone before 10 am...

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#30 Back in the early 2000's, something like '03/'04 I worked a summer temp job at a plant that made small parts for a major auto manufacturer. The week before their summer shutdown it was announced that their summer profit sharing bonus was being cancelled due to lower than expected sales across the board. People were understandably pissed but willing to deal with it. The next day our local paper had an article about how the company had promoted a new CEO who's salary was around $6 million per year, more than twice the last CEO. Nearly half the oncoming shift clocked in, quit and went home.

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#31 The salon took the credit card processing fee for each transaction out of the employee tips, rather than paying it themselves. Highly illegal! IRS got involved, and a bunch of people that decided to sue for lost wages, all quit at the same time, before gathering for a class action law suit.

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#32 I was a supervisor for a seasonal warehouse job, most of the seasonal employees were students. Every year on the first day there would be a few people who walked out because they realized how miserable the job was.

#33 University did a study about how much IT staff was supposed to be paid versus what we are actually paid. They found we were all severely underpaid. When we requested raises as a result of that, they were denied. Not everyone quit that day, but that's the day everyone decided to look for jobs and a few months later 80% of the staff was gone.

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#34 Not quite all in a day, but my last job got a new manager who had NO IDEA how our department actually worked. Between micromanaging (we had to keep detailed time logs of how we spent our workday, down to the minutes we were away from our desk.) and completely impossible productivity "goals" and the fact that she bragged about coming back to work two days after gallbladder surgery as a way to shame us for taking time off, our department went from 8 people to 3 in a matter of months. I walked out after she accused me of faking a broken leg. (The leg had healed by then, but she was still harping about me missing work on New Years Eve because I couldn't drive and the bus didn't run on holidays.) Three others retired earlier than they'd planned.

#35 They refused to give me a pay raise to match market and the new guy.

It was a litmus test and almost the entire team was gone by end of the week. And all but one within a month.

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#36 Company I used to work for had a huge warehouse on an industrial estate. A nationally known retail company opened a new warehouse next door and basically poached all the staff overnight by offering a few £ an hour more. In the space of a few days almost the entire staff moved to the other site.

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#37 During the last verizon strike, lots of employees were not prepared financially to go without a income until union benefits kicked in. it was reported to my dad's supervisor that their garage and three other nearby garages had over 300 employees just flat out quit and look for work elsewhere.

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#38 The new manager effect... usually it's the older workers who already tiring of the company's BS only stayed because of some favorable arrangement with the previous manager which of course gets instantly wiped out by the new guy and that's all the incentive they need to GTHO...



My personal record is seeing four waitresses quit in one day.. I don't how they knew but they must have sensed the new incoming manager was a jerk which I unfortunately learnt the hard way...

#39 A new company bought the place I was working and the first thing they did was fire the manager, and replace her with the CEO of the new company, who knew absolutely nothing about anything at all, and she hired a bunch of her family members to come work there planning to fire most of us but more than half quit so she didn't have to do that, since then the place went really downhill.

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#40 In 2016-17 I worked at a meat processing plant as an overnight jumpsuit launderer & floor cleaner. The overnight meat packing crew had 2 managers: one had been with the (family owned) company for over 25 years while the other had worked there just a few years. Senior manager was great, kept things flowing smoothly. Junior manager… not so much.



Well junior manager makes a pretty big mistake regarding some food safety/lab testing protocol they had in place. I’m not sure of the full details, I only know what some friends of mine told me who worked in that department.



It was caught thankfully before morning shift arrived, but the whole packing process came to a halt while they figured out next steps which put things extremely far behind & also caused me to have to work a 13 hour shift because I couldn’t leave until all of the cleaning was finished & I couldn’t clean the area while they were dealing with things.



Anyway… Senior manager had been out that week, taking PTO for a minor eye surgery he had to have. When he returned he was let go (junior manager had already been fired at this point) because of the seriousness of this mistake even though he wasn’t there. Something about it being his responsibility to make sure that everyone under him knows and follows the proper procedures.



Well the night packing crew 100% rallies behind this manager & when they came in and heard the news they all walk off the floor, clock out, and leave. They didn’t have a single person that stayed (this was a crew of 30+ people)



The next day, magically, senior manager has his job back. I walked out mid shift a couple weeks later for an unrelated reason. It was a horrible company to work for lol and I only made $10.50 an hour. The only real “perk” was that I got to take home free hams that had been sliced open to be lab tested.

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#41 Went to a bridal shop and we were told by a worker that we were welcome to stay and have the owner help us but that the rest of them were leaving/quitting right now due to how horrible she treats her employees!

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#42 Logged in one Monday to an email in my inbox. It was from HR offering a very generous early retirement/severance package.



It turns out they offered it to every employee over the age of 50 and 15 years tenure. All of the key employees took it. All of us. The ones that get things done behind the scenes and know where all of the bodies are buried. Good luck to those left behind.

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#43 Our company was purchased by a rival company and our salesmen were told they would be moving from a commission-based pay model to an hourly rate. We had, I think, 6 salesmen at the time and they all left on the spot.

#44 I worked in an ice cream shop and the manager was awful. She once stopped me from handing an ice cream cone to an old man buying ice cream for his granddaughter to weigh the ice cream and scold me for "overscooping" in front of the horrified customer and confused child. She liked to give us three hour shifts on weekend nights so you wrecked the night but made less than $10.



Five of the seven workers, all high school kids, quit in the same couple days.

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#45 I worked at a small supermarket as my first part time job when I was 16. About five or six of girls who worked there asked for time off to go on holiday together but were refused so they just walked straight out.



It must have been about a third of the staff so it was an interesting few weeks afterwards.

#46 Worked for DHL. Manager was lying to several people about them becoming the new manager, gave the job to a friend of his. We were only a 7 person crew. 3 of us walked after we got that news then saw a 600lb cnc table was loaded on top of all of the other packages and destroyed them. We got hired on at FedEx.



While we were out at breakfast together the lazy guy we all didn’t like accused us of stealing the scanners. We got a text threatening police from the route owner. I took pictures of us dropping off all company equipment in the trucks and giving keys to the supervisor though so sent that then never heard anything else.

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#47 I was working as in house counsel in legal compliance when a new CEO joined the company. She started to make small requests that grew into large requests, generally directly to junior personnel, asking us to obfuscate certain things, "spin" some required documentation to "distract" from elements, etc. When anyone pushed back, they were put on a PIP.



The entire legal team handed in our resignations in the same day, starting from the General Counsel and working down to the last paralegal. The HR director who received the letters (we literally lined up outside her door with them typed and printed) stopped asking questions and by the end was just accepting the letters while looking like she was going to burst into tears. She was a nice enough lady but she shouldn't have let them use PIPs to try to bully us into breaking the law.



I think the CEO lasted a few more years and ended up being removed after the company lost a lot of money.

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#48 A line cook was sent home sick and a manger decided to jump in the kitchen to "help" and became a complete jerk. The waitstaff got fed up and almost all walked out and the kitchen staff followed. This was on a Friday. The next day the staff that was scheduled that did not work the previous day, came in and set up. When the doors opened they all walked out. It was brilliant.

#49 A local café with a back bar was taken over with new owners. The bar was known for its heavy pours and had a cult following with the older/tame crowd(we have a couple local bars that are more trendy for the younger crowd). New owners wanted to change the cafe into a higher end restaurant as a result the bar on the back end started pouring every mixed drink a LOT lighter than what brought what little crowd they could muster.



3 bartenders quit day two. I haven't bothered to even check the spot out. They even got rid of my $12.99 10oz steak special on Sunday so I haven't been back. I used to hit that religiously for a couple years. What a heart break.

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#50 I used to work at a very toxic public service provider.



Morale was about as low is it could possibly get - to the point where management hired a group of part-time staff to alleviate the work burden on the existing staff (they had been operating about 10 people under what aid consider minimum for a long time).



They announced the hiring of 5 ot staff. They introduced them, took them around. 3 quit within a week. One made it 2. The last one resigned at the urging of the union president who told her to save her career and not work there. All 5 gone within a month and they just didn’t replace them.



My favourite was probably the staff who noped out at lunch during the on-boarding day. Just didn’t come back.



I’m out. So happy to no longer be there.

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#51 I did a stint as a receptionist at a staffing agency, our main client was the local waste management company who were constantly needing pickers (the guy who hangs off the back of the garbage truck and throws trash in, no driving). People always thought they could handle 12 hours of throwing heavy garbage in the summer heat until they actually got out there. We had people quit mere hours in, multiple at a time, regularly. We would warn them that the job was intensely physical and difficult and people would still come in, filled with bravado and confidence, and leave with their tails tucked. It was a tough role to fill.

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#52 We were all given a 10¢ raise to comply with the law.

#53 Manager came back from a month long training out of state.



It was at OfficeMax. 4 people were hired a couple of weeks before he left for training, and 5 people quit the weekend before he returned. Some didn't even give notice. They just called and told the assistant manager, that we all adored, that they wouldn't be back.



I tried to quit on the spot one day because the manager was criticizing me for something that wasn't my fault. The assistant manager talked to me and said take the rest of the day off, but don't quit. I stayed but only because I was moved from cashier to the print dept. The print dept customers loved me so the manager couldn't be as hard on me anymore. Luckily he was laid off not long after.

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#54 I used to do the private events for a restaurant in Philadelphia. The General Manager was fired for something that 100% wasn’t her fault, and nearly the entire service staff and four of the cooks quit as soon as they found out the news.

#55 Embezzlement of company funds. Many were involved.

#56 I was one of 4 managers reporting to a VP earlier in my career. She called us into a meeting and let us know corporate wanted territories redrawn and that she wasn't told which one of us, but she was going to have to go down a head count. She also mentioned we had some other positions opening up in a different part of the company at similar to higher pay grades, and if one of the 4 managers wanted to apply, she'd champion them.



I applied to one of these internal positions, got it and have been in that part of our business for a decade now. Best move I ever made.



The other 3 managers all panicked, applied elsewhere and on the day I started my new role, 2 of the 3 came in and resigned. The 3rd did so the next day...



I always felt bad for the VP as she was doing the right thing by her team in communicating and it burned her.

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#57 Not me, but my roommate's partner was the manager of a department at a huge engineering firm. I can't remember the circumstances, but the employer made a radical policy shift in something that effectively super-deminished her department and basically made it obvious that they were going to phase out that entire service.



It wasn't her fault, but upper management had effectivley siloed them so there was no chance of moving to a different department and they all went from "valued contributor" to "who cares? they're drones? we don't need them anyway" with one quick policy change.



The entire team, regionally, resigned en masse all at a specific time one day — effective immediately.



The sucky thing was they never warned my roommate's ex and she really advocated for them and acted as their champion, fighting tooth and nail on their behalf.



They kept her on salary for another year before giving her a very generous severance package. They couldn't keep her as a manager of no one, but they also couldn't rebuild a department that they were clearly going to phase out over the next 5-10 years.

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#58 New manager gave everyone the option of working for the next 6 months for 1/3rd of our current pay **AND** training our replacements, or quitting and taking a small severance. Almost everyone took the severance. The ones who stayed on were pulling their hair out within a few weeks because the new hires didn't understand English well enough to communicate and couldn't code at all (they would drag and drop things from YouTube tutorials or Github directly into the clients project, line for line, with zero regard as to how/if it would/could even work).



Anytime they would go over concepts with the new hires or help them learn, the new hires would smile, nod and go "Ohhh, ahhh so that's how it works, huh?" and then be right back onto YouTube and Github looking for lines to copy and paste.



Somehow the company is still being given **HUGE** amounts of funding and contracts by the government despite hemorrhaging cash and reputation.

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#59 I was working at a grocery store over the summer as a department supervisor, when I got a resignation text from one of my favorite employees, and then a second employee came to me to quit in person not even an hour later. My own manager was being a jerk that day anyways, and it being near the end of my shift, I quietly packed up my stuff, soent the remaining time drafting my own resignation letter, printed a copy to hang on my locker, and then hit SEND and walked out for my *surprise* last shift.

#60 Asst Director loved to yell at people about everything. and it was usually over something very small and very fixable. Me and the other manager quit on the same day about 3 months into the job.

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#61 I am a teacher, but something similar happened at my school many years ago. A VP came to a staff meeting and lit into the entire teaching staff because one teacher (who was not even there at the meeting) went over his head to complain about a student issue to the superintendent. Of course, none of us knew the context of his anger in that moment, and we were never told until much later. So we were all just sitting there, wondering what the hell was happening, and hoping that we weren’t the one who pissed him off. Some teachers even plugged their ears because the yelling was so loud. Over the summer, seven teachers quit and found jobs elsewhere. We were a small school, so that was about 15 - 20% of our teaching staff at the time. He only stayed with the school one more year after that and then he was pushed out.

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