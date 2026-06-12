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Broke Woman Tells Bride She Can No Longer Afford Her Destination Wedding, Her Response Floors Her
Close-up of a woman looking thoughtful and worried, reflecting the broke woman telling bride she can no longer afford destination wedding.
Entitled People, Relationships

Broke Woman Tells Bride She Can No Longer Afford Her Destination Wedding, Her Response Floors Her

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While destination weddings offer extended celebrations and quality bonding time between the couple and their guests, there is one significant drawback: they can be expensive. Guests will have to pay for their own flights and accommodation, which can be a burden for those who can’t afford it. 

This was the issue for a woman, an old friend of the bride. Her sudden financial woes after unexpectedly losing her job made her rethink attending the wedding getaway. 

But instead of understanding her situation, the bride guilted her and made a request that left her in shock and likely damaged their relationship

RELATED:

    Destination weddings can be too expensive to attend for some people

    Image credits: Alexander Mass / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    In this story, one of the bride’s old friends lost her job and could not afford to be at the wedding getaway

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    Image credits: Aylin Çobanoğlu / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    The bride, however, grew upset and urged her to sell some of her designer bags 

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    Image credits: Tokuo Nobuhiro / Pexels (not the actual photo)

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    The author was offended by her friend’s demand, but wondered if it actually made sense

    Image credits:

    Image credits: Patrick Alves Fotografias / Pexels (not the actual photo)

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    Monumental life events like weddings can bring out the worst in those involved

    If you’ve read through enough wedding-related articles on this site, you know how such events can bring out the worst in people. It could be the bride or groom, or even their parents and siblings. 

    Experts have noted that weddings, in particular, can cause bad behavior. According to mental health counselor Danielle Moore Rogers, the desire for control is one of the common reasons for tensions to arise. 

    “People will always reduce you to the version of yourself that they have the most control over, or that they benefit the most from,” she told Brides.

    The bigger problem begins when relationships take a hit because of these bad behaviors. As Rogers points out, these consequences can be costly and carry long-term effects. 

    “Once you feel disrespected, like somebody didn’t honor you, or like somebody mishandled and mistreated you—people remember how you made them feel.”

    As a sensible adult, the best move would be to take the high road and let it go. As wedding planner Julie Bunkley states, conflicts may be smoothed out eventually. 

    However, the author appeared clearly hurt and offended by what the bride wanted to do, and their friendship will likely never be the same. And if the wedding could only cause her more financial strain, she has the right not to attend. 

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    Most people in the comments sided with the author

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    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

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    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

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    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

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    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

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    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Indrė Lukošiūtė

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    I am a Visual editor at Bored Panda, I'm determined to find the most interesting and the best quality images for each post that I do. On my free time I like to unwind by doing some yoga, watching all kinds of movies/tv shows, playing video and board games or just simply hanging out with my cat

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    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

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    I am a Visual editor at Bored Panda, I'm determined to find the most interesting and the best quality images for each post that I do. On my free time I like to unwind by doing some yoga, watching all kinds of movies/tv shows, playing video and board games or just simply hanging out with my cat

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    What do you think ?
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    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Destination weddings are also sometimes used to weed out the people you *have* to invite but don't really want there.

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    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Destination weddings are also sometimes used to weed out the people you *have* to invite but don't really want there.

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