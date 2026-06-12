Broke Woman Tells Bride She Can No Longer Afford Her Destination Wedding, Her Response Floors Her

ADVERTISEMENT

While destination weddings offer extended celebrations and quality bonding time between the couple and their guests, there is one significant drawback: they can be expensive. Guests will have to pay for their own flights and accommodation, which can be a burden for those who can’t afford it.

This was the issue for a woman, an old friend of the bride. Her sudden financial woes after unexpectedly losing her job made her rethink attending the wedding getaway.

But instead of understanding her situation, the bride guilted her and made a request that left her in shock and likely damaged their relationship.

RELATED:

Destination weddings can be too expensive to attend for some people

Image credits: Alexander Mass / Pexels (not the actual photo)

In this story, one of the bride’s old friends lost her job and could not afford to be at the wedding getaway

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Aylin Çobanoğlu / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

The bride, however, grew upset and urged her to sell some of her designer bags

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Tokuo Nobuhiro / Pexels (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

The author was offended by her friend’s demand, but wondered if it actually made sense

Image credits: kewltomewl

Image credits: Patrick Alves Fotografias / Pexels (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Monumental life events like weddings can bring out the worst in those involved

If you’ve read through enough wedding-related articles on this site, you know how such events can bring out the worst in people. It could be the bride or groom, or even their parents and siblings.

Experts have noted that weddings, in particular, can cause bad behavior. According to mental health counselor Danielle Moore Rogers, the desire for control is one of the common reasons for tensions to arise.

“People will always reduce you to the version of yourself that they have the most control over, or that they benefit the most from,” she told Brides.

The bigger problem begins when relationships take a hit because of these bad behaviors. As Rogers points out, these consequences can be costly and carry long-term effects.

“Once you feel disrespected, like somebody didn’t honor you, or like somebody mishandled and mistreated you—people remember how you made them feel.”

As a sensible adult, the best move would be to take the high road and let it go. As wedding planner Julie Bunkley states, conflicts may be smoothed out eventually.

However, the author appeared clearly hurt and offended by what the bride wanted to do, and their friendship will likely never be the same. And if the wedding could only cause her more financial strain, she has the right not to attend.

ADVERTISEMENT

Most people in the comments sided with the author

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT