Parents definitely aren’t supposed to have favorite children, but sometimes they may behave extra nicely towards just one kid, perhaps without even realizing they’re doing something wrong. This kind of behavior might make the other siblings feel hurt or left out, especially if they’re trying hard to get their parent’s attention.

This is exactly what happened in one family where one of the kids was treated like a golden child while the others were ignored. Things finally came to a head when one sibling confronted their parents and shared exactly how they felt.

Parents shouldn’t be favoring one kid over the rest, no matter how talented or skilled they seem to be

The poster explained that their parents kept going overboard complimenting their son’s cooking but ignored their other kids no matter what amazing things they did

The same thing happened at a family gathering when the parents gushed over their son’s culinary skills but ignored the good news their other kid shared

The author felt irritated about being ignored by their parents, so they faked getting a text in order to leave and later confronted their parents about their favoritism

The poster clarified that their parents had treated all the kids the same growing up and that it was only in the last couple of years that they began to favor one kid so much

It definitely seems like the other kids’ achievements were pushed to the side because of their parents’ behavior towards their one son. They treated him like a golden child and made his simple cooking hobby out to be something absolutely exceptional.

Even though it might seem like everything is always great for the favorite child, it isn’t like that in reality. Experts say that parents often behave this way because they want their kids to achieve the things they couldn’t do. This can put a lot of unnecessary pressure on the child and make them feel like they have to work extra hard to live up to their parents’ expectations.

In this situation, the other children also felt incredibly left out by the favoritism. Regardless of how hard they worked or what kind of hobbies they indulged in, they were never praised for any of it. This made them feel sidelined and a bit resentful towards their brother, even though it wasn’t exactly his fault.

Usually, when parents compliment only one kid, the others might feel dejected or hurt. It can also affect their self-esteem and make them lose self-confidence in their abilities. That’s why it’s so important for parents to treat their children equally and praise all of them.

Things turned from bad to worse when the parents ignored the good news about their son-in-law getting his dream job. The OP felt hurt by their behavior and decided to skip out on their family gathering as a result. This led to a big conflict later on when the parents found out the real reason why their child left.

It can be hard to confront parents who are showing favoritism. Experts say that it’s important to approach this kind of situation carefully and when everyone is in a calm mood. Rather than starting off with accusations, the child should use ‘I’ statements to convey how the situation has been affecting them.

Some netizens felt like the parents were overcompensating for the fact that their son was gay by trying to behave extra nicely toward him. The poster clarified that their brother had come out 16 years ago, and that couldn’t possibly be the reason for their over complimentary behavior.

Parental favoritism can be deeply damaging to children’s well-being and also affect siblings’ relationships. It’s essential that people recognize if they are doing something like this and try to change their behavior. This will make everyone feel heard and valued rather than pitting them against each other.

Do you agree with the way the OP handled the situation? If you’ve ever been in a situation like this, do share your experience as well.

Folks were confused by the parents’ behavior and asked a lot of questions to figure out why they suddenly seemed to be complimenting their son so much