Every country has something that people associate it with the most. For Italy, it's probably espresso and pasta. When we think about Australia, snakes making their way into your living room probably pop up in our minds. The U.S., in its own right, reminds us of the stereotypes about fast food.

But what connotations does Canada evoke? Polite people and universal healthcare? Freezing winters and hockey? We'd hate to reduce any country to such simplicity, so, we've collected some images that might paint a picture from all sides: its people, its nature, and just general awesomeness that happens only in Canada.

How Companies Are Advertising In Canada These Days

Canadian billboard with bold text, "Made with 0% American Cheese," showcasing Canada-made product.

    #2

    “Americano” Is Now “Canadiano” At This Coffee Shop

    “Americano” Is Now “Canadiano” At This Coffee Shop

    #3

    Spotted In Whistler

    Futuristic vehicle with "Dork Mobile" sign parked on a snowy Canadian street, illustrating Just Canada Things.

    A little over 40 million people live in Canada, and, in 2024, it still ranked 15th in the World Happiness Report. Although that's pretty good, it's a slip two places down from last year. For young people, however, life doesn't seem to be so good, as Canada placed 58th in the happiness ranking for people under 30.

    Older people, however, think that living in Canada is the bee's knees, as in the category of happiness of those 60 years and older Canada was in 8th place. Still, Canada ranks high among other countries in metrics such as racial equality and quality of life, as in 2023, The U.S. News placed Canada 2nd among 87 countries for racial equality and 3rd for quality of life.
    #4

    In Canada, A Bus Driver Saw A Young Boy On The Street Crying. He Couldn't Ride His Bike Because The Chain Had Come Off. The Driver Stopped The Bus, Got Out, And Fixed It On The Spot

    A man helps a child with a bike on a Canadian street, viewed from inside a bus.

    rodger-coghlan avatar
    Zaach
    Zaach
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    When I first visited a friend in Vancouver, BC, CA someone heard me ask the bus driver how to get to an address, she got off the bus and walked me to the address then went back and caught the next bus

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #5

    It’s That Time Of Year Again

    Maple syrup on snow with a popsicle stick, illustrating a typical Just Canada Things moment.

    It's maple taffy. You boil maple syrup down until it’s thickened, then pour it onto snow, wait for it to set and roll it up to eat. Very very sweet, but very tasty. It’s popular in the francophone community.

    #6

    I Tried To Take A Picture Of My Girlfriend At Lake Moraine, Canada, When Suddenly This Little Guy Joined In

    Person sitting on a rock beside Moraine Lake with a chipmunk, surrounded by Canadian Rockies, showcasing Just-Canada-Things.

    Life in Canada is pretty good. And how can it be bad when there are so many unique things to appreciate? If you thought that Canada was "just America, but colder," you probably need to think again. Canada has some things that make it pretty unique, so, let's go over some of them, shall we?

    First, the amazing nature of Canada. Banff National Park is one of the most famous nature spots in all of Canada. With its turquoise glacier-fed Lake Louise, the park offers skiing, hiking, canoeing, yoga, and other recreational activities all year round. While many people opt for Niagara Falls or go see the Aurora Borealis in Manitoba, Banff is an almost out-of-this-world beautiful place that offers much more.

    #7

    Apple Beverage Is 100% More Spooky Than Just Apple Juice

    Four "No Name" brand products from Canada: cola, cocoa, apple beverage, and mayonnaise with distinct yellow packaging.

    james_croft avatar
    Nimitz
    Nimitz
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It used to be great, unfortunately the company making it became a giant conglomerate that bought up 2/3 of the grocery stores in the country. Every 5 years or so Loblaws gets investigated for price fixing and gouging the s**t out of Canadians

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #8

    Saw This On A Pole Downtown

    Dog in glasses on a legal-themed poster with text about treat claims. QR code and "Bark & Bite Legal Hounds." Just-Canada-Things.

    #9

    Caw Caw Caw

    Crow poster on a utility pole with cawing sounds, representing Just Canada Things humor.

    Canada is famous for making maple syrup, but did you know that more than 80% of the world's syrup is made in Canada? What's more, 90% of Canadian maple syrup comes from the province of Quebec alone. 

    The Quebecois have a unique dish they make with maple syrup, called "pouding chômeur," which translates to "unemployment pudding." It's simply biscuit dough poached in maple syrup caramel, and it originated during the Great Depression when people were looking to make something sweet with limited resources.

    #10

    Never Been More Proud To Be Canadian

    Person playing hockey on an icy street in a snowy neighborhood, showcasing a typical Canadian winter scene.

    #11

    Train Navigating Through The Canadian Snow

    Red train navigating through deep snow in Canada, with mountains and trees in the background.

    #12

    In Canada, Cars From The Northwest Territories Have A Polar Bear Shaped License Plate

    Ford Escape with bear-shaped Northwest Territories license plate, highlighting unique Just Canada Things.

    Hockey is not just a sport for Canadians; it's one of their biggest sources of pride. Canada has 23 Olympic medals in men's hockey, 14 of which are gold. Women have won four consecutive gold Olympic medals in 2002, 2006, 2010, and 2014, then won again in 2022. The other side of the Canadian $5 bill even has kids playing hockey on it!
    #13

    Only In Canada - It Was Below Freezing And Actively Snowing

    Man jogging shirtless on a snowy sidewalk, illustrating Just Canada Things.

    #14

    A Canadian Attempts Controversy

    Graffiti on a metal pipe in a rocky Canadian landscape with plants, illustrating "Just Canada Things."

    asmith_1 avatar
    Ba-Na-Na
    Ba-Na-Na
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    As a Canadian, I’m offended but would like to hear your opinions

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #15

    Aurora Last Night From My Back Yard Near Ottawa, Canada

    Colorful aurora borealis lights up the Canadian night sky, showcasing a vibrant display of nature's wonder.

    If you've ever had Hershey's chocolate in Canada, you'd notice that it tastes a bit different than it does in America. Canadians have reformulated Hershey's chocolate so that it tastes smoother and sweeter. The American version is more cheesy in flavor, because, according to Hershey's senior chocolate specialist Gina Shroy, Americans like it that way.

    "Canadian chocolate is higher in fat and it is a higher particle size, but Americans tend to gravitate towards a little bit more of a grittier or even cheesier flavour," she explained.
    #16

    This Is Fine

    A bear on a fence watches a dog in a grassy yard; a scene of Just Canada Things.

    This happened today in Coquitlam at a friend’s house. Everyone is okay!

    #17

    With All These Posts Lately About Postal Workers Delivering Packages Terribly, It’s Nice To Come Home To A Canada Post Worker Who Shoveled My Step So My Package Wouldn’t Get Wet

    Yellow snow shovel and parcel on a snowy doorstep, depicting unique Canadian weather habits.

    #18

    My Mom’s Boyfriend Took This Photo Today. I Guess Everyone Needs Coffee

    Two people on horses at a Tim Hortons drive-thru, showcasing unique Canada culture.

    If you're thinking of moving to Canada (for whatever inconspicuous reasons), you might consider these two cities Canadian cities. Calgary and Vancouver came in fifth and seventh place, respectively, in The Economist's top 10 most liveable cities in the world.
    #19

    A True Canadian

    A person in winter attire using a snowblower, showcasing unique weather adaptation in Canada.

    james_croft avatar
    Nimitz
    Nimitz
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We've all been there. Throw on your coat and boots, clear the snow RQ, then get back inside.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #20

    Chutes Montmorency Waterfall, Québec, Québec

    Aerial view of a Canadian landscape with a waterfall surrounded by vibrant autumn foliage.

    #21

    Canadian Winter

    Icy stop sign in Canada covered with thick layer of ice, showcasing extreme winter weather conditions.

    Canada also boasts its significance to all the sweet teeth of North America. Hamilton, Ontario is where the magic of Swedish Fish happens. It's the city that houses the factory where the candy for all of the North American market is made. Never mind the betrayal that the fish don't come from Sweden at all!
    #22

    Niagara Falls From A Helicopter, Canadian Airspace

    Aerial view of Niagara Falls with rainbow over cascading water, showcasing vibrant autumn foliage. Just-Canada-Things.

    #23

    Free Street Zipline On Waterfront St

    Urban scene in Canada with people ziplining between skyscrapers on a clear day.

    #24

    This Is Canada. Saw This While Skiing. It Was A Little Cold

    Snow-covered building in Canada with visible skis and icy stairs, showcasing extreme winter conditions.

    When we think of fortified cities, probably many European old towns come to mind. But Canada has its own walled city, Quebec. It's the only fortified city north of Mexico City in North America that has proper walls all around. It's not medieval, like, say, Dubrovnik, but it has its own charm, with horses and carriages passing by from time to time.
    #25

    They're Actually A Serious Problem Here In Canada

    Van from Ontario wildlife removal service, listing creatures like raccoons and Sasquatch. Just-Canada-Things humor.

    #26

    Urban Owl In Vancouver, BC

    An owl perched on a metal pole near a chain-link fence at night, representing Just Canada Things.

    My boyfriend always gets fooled by those fake owls on buildings so when he was walking to 7-Eleven for a midnight snack he had to take a double-take when he saw this fella. Perched right on the intersection of two main roads, wasn't bothered by us walking by or by the cars. People walked by and didn't even notice it! The owl turned its head to watch them walk by but they couldn't be the wiser. I was surprised to see it sitting so close to the sidewalk. There's some enormous rats living in that "community garden" and the alleyway, so I assume it was hunting. I have no idea what kind of owl it is, I was thinking barred, but it doesn't look quite the same?

    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #27

    Paddle Board This Morning

    Sea lion jumping in front of snowy mountains and relaxing on a buoy, showcasing Just Canada Things in a coastal setting.

    Lastly, let's tackle the Canadian weather. Those who've never been there think that Canada is probably always cold, icy, and snowy. And while winters can get brutal in the most northern cities, it's not winter all year round. In Toronto, it gets up to 86 degrees Fahrenheit (30 degrees Celsius) during summer. In Vancouver, the temperatures don't drop below freezing even during winter, and summers get as hot as 77 degrees Fahrenheit (25 degrees Celsius).
    #28

    Pizza Place In Canada Uses Hockey Net As A Pizza Saver

    Pizza with Canadian mini hockey net as plastic saver in the box.

    #29

    Canadian Cats Are Tough, And Fashionably Dressed

    Cat in a colorful outfit and green goggles explores snowy terrain in Canada.

    #30

    Hockey Keypad

    Payment terminal extended outside a drive-thru window, showcasing innovative transaction methods.

    #31

    Only In Canada

    Mounties on horseback at an intersection, typical Just-Canada-Things scene.

    #32

    "A Wildlife Overpass" In Banff National Park Of Canada

    A wildlife overpass in Canada surrounded by lush forest, illustrating a unique aspect of Canadian infrastructure.

    james_croft avatar
    Nimitz
    Nimitz
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    These are amazing. Vehicle collisions with wildlife, especially deer and moose cost so much that it affects insurance rates in some provinces. But we've found that if we build just a few dozen of these per province, we can reduce those collisions (and save thousands of animals) by almost 90%. Making them very cost effective

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #33

    I Completed My 600th Donation At Canadian Blood Services

    Man smiling in a clinic, holding a '600 Donations' sign, with a woman playfully posing behind; represents Just-Canada-Things.

    #34

    Pulling A Canoe With A Bike In A Snowstorm In Mid April. It Doesn't Get Any More Canadian Than This

    Cyclist towing a canoe on a snowy street, showcasing unique transportation in Canada.

    #35

    Another Sunny Day In Northwestern Ontario

    Canada weather app showing -42°C, feels like -49, with partly cloudy skies and extreme cold warning.

    james_croft avatar
    Nimitz
    Nimitz
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's -43.6 in American. When it gets that cold, everyone talks about it for a month or so, then we move on

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #36

    Tom Sushi Is The Best Employer In Vancouver

    Sign on Tom Sushi window in Canada announces temporary closure for a staff retreat to Cancun, October 1-8.

    #37

    Exclusive Poolside Event At Kits For Canada’s Elite (No Humans Allowed)

    Canada geese gathered by a pool at dusk, with city skyline and mountains in the background.

    james_croft avatar
    Nimitz
    Nimitz
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We hate them. The geese ruin everything. F*****g cobra chickens

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #38

    Apologizing For Itself Is Very Canadian

    A Canadian bus with antlers and red nose displays "Sorry" on the front, near a festive city street.

    #39

    Seen On The Side Of A Bus. I Guess That's One Way To Find A Wife

    Bus in Canada with a humorous ad for finding a wife, featuring a website link and slogan about being single.

    #40

    Who Will Take The Tree Down Faster? The City Or The Beaver?

    A tree gnawed by beavers on a Canadian sidewalk, featuring wood shavings and a protective red barrier.

    #41

    Just A Coyote Stretching

    Wild coyote stretching on a grassy park area in Canada near a sidewalk.

    Spotted along the Lakeshore bike track around 7:50 AM today. Did not seem to be interested in anyone passing!

    #42

    Hockey Nets Built Into Outdoor Basketball Court (Ontario Canada)

    Chain-link fence with an unconventional design in a Canadian park setting, showcasing just Canada things.

    #43

    Please Walk On The Grass Sign In Toronto, Canada

    A park sign in Canada encourages people to walk on the grass, exemplifying unique local customs.

    #44

    Meech Lake Giving Those Amazing Autumn Colours

    Autumn foliage reflected in a lake in Canada, with a small cabin by the water under a clear blue sky.

    #45

    Safe To Say, I’m Glad I Live In Canada

    A lost earbud labeled "Found" taped in a plastic bag on a public board, showcasing just Canada things.

    #46

    People Leaving Cans Outside So The Homeless Don’t Have To Dig Through The Garbage For Them. I Love Canada

    Three soda cans placed neatly on a public trash bin rim, depicting quirky Just-Canada-Things behavior.

    #47

    A Statue Of A Hand Holding A Cheeto In Cheadle, Alberta, Canada

    Quirky orange sculpture of a large thumb in a Canadian landscape, showcasing Just-Canada-Things.

    sandicromer_1 avatar
    SouthernGal
    SouthernGal
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I see they caught Trump! Keep squeezing and don’t let him go!

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #48

    We Saw A Moose On The Loose While Skiing In Canada

    Skiing over snowy slope with a moose crossing below, capturing a unique Canadian experience.

    #49

    Canadian Weightlifter Maude Charron Drinking Canadian Maple Syrup Before Winning Silver

    Athlete sitting with a packaged snack, showcasing Just-Canada-Things.

    james_croft avatar
    Nimitz
    Nimitz
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    High in simple sugars with notable amounts of calcium, zinc, potassium, and iron.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #50

    Geological Strata Of A Canadian Winter

    Layered snowbank in front of a building, showcasing unique Canada weather patterns.

    #51

    Aurora Over The Howe Sound, Taken From Whytecliff Park

    Aurora borealis illuminating a Canadian mountain landscape at night, with a serene lake in the foreground.

    #52

    I Think And Do This Exact Thing Occasionally, It’s A Nice Little Rush Of Realization Euphoria Honestly

    Sign on a pole in Canada invites passersby to pause and reflect on life’s awesomeness.

    james_croft avatar
    Nimitz
    Nimitz
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Think about how glad you are to be born Canadian and not American. That never gets old

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #53

    The Canadian Government Just Paid Off My Entire Student Loans For My Contributions As A Clinical Mental Health Researcher, More Than 38,000 Dollars

    Finance table showing principal amounts and balances, relevant to Just Canada Things.

    #54

    Another Rider Not Paying To Use The Train

    Raccoon wandering on a train platform in Canada, near yellow barriers and tracks.

    #55

    Edmonton Traffic Jam Across The High Level Bridge

    Geese and goslings crossing a city road with police car; iconic Just-Canada-Things scene.

    #56

    I Live In Northern Canada And Passed This Store On My Way Home Yesterday And Dropped Off Some Coats Today

    Coats hanging on a rack outside with a sign saying "ARE YOU COLD? Take One, CAN YOU HELP? Leave One" illustrating Just Canada Things.

    james_croft avatar
    Nimitz
    Nimitz
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yeah, this is not uncommon, especially when a really bad cold snap is coming.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #57

    Not Often You Pull Up To The Gas Station And Have To Wait Behind Snowmobiles

    Snowmobiles refueling at a gas station during winter, showcasing just Canada things.

    #58

    Falls Under The "Only In Canada" Category

    Canada geese crossing a wet street, cars wait at a stop sign.

    #59

    Olivia Chow, 67 Year Old Mayor Of Toronto, Shooting Hoops At An Olympic Watching Party

    Woman playing basketball in a red dress at a Canadian park, showcasing Just-Canada-Things.

    #60

    Who Did This? You're My Hero

    Rustic wooden toll bridge with $8.75 sign; quirky example of Just-Canada-Things humor.

    #61

    How Is This Only 2 Hours Outside Of Vancouver?

    Dog standing on a snowy Canadian mountain peak with a panoramic view of rugged terrain in the background.

    james_croft avatar
    Nimitz
    Nimitz
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I mean, most cities here are like that. Once you're an hour away, the nature sets in

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #62

    Truly Canadian. Lawn Tractor Going Through Tim Hortons Drive Thru

    Person on a lawnmower in a drive-thru, exemplifying quirky Canadian behavior.

    #63

    Travelers To Canada Beware

    Warning sign at Enbridge Centre, Canada, showing a stick figure chased by a goose.

    #64

    Probably The Most Canadian Game I’ve Ever Played

    Woman in ear muffs playing outdoor curling in Canada with city skyline in the background.

    #65

    A Great Canadian Morning

    Snowy Canadian neighborhood with trees, lamp post, and a house, showcasing winter scenery.

    #66

    Canadian Snow Castle

    Snow fortress in front of a house with a Canadian flag, showcasing winter creativity in Canada.

    #67

    This Is A Normal Canadian Stall

    Scenic Canadian forest view with evergreen trees and mountains under a clear blue sky.

    #68

    This Is The First Time I’ve Seen Free Range Chickens In Vancouver . Just Out For An Afternoon Stroll

    Chickens roaming freely by a parked car on a Canadian street, showcasing a quirky scene.

    #69

    Canada Has Kraft Mac N Cheese Powder In A Can

    Hand holding a KD Shaker cheese powder jar, representing a classic Canadian snack.

    #70

    Online Retailer Mailed Cashback

    Handwritten thank you note and Canadian cash on a dark surface, representing local support, Just-Canada-Things.

    Bought a necklace for my girlfriend and got this in the mail with my order. Made me smile.

    #71

    In Canada Even Traffic Signs Are Polite

    Canadian bilingual stop sign with "Please" above in a snowy parking lot, showcasing Just Canada Things.

    #72

    Christmas Miracle In Canada

    Reddit post about dropping an apple pie, with a response offering a Saskatoon pie. Just-Canada-Things conversation.

    #73

    Sensory Friendly Shopping Last Night At A Local Safeway In Canada

    Sign in a Canadian Safeway announcing a sensory-friendly shopping hour with reduced lighting and sound.

    #74

    My Uber Passenger Drove My Car After I Got Pulled Over For Having A Suspended Drivers License That I Didn’t Know About

    Passenger driving a car, capturing a humorous Just-Canada-Things moment from the backseat perspective on a sunny day.

    Not only that she drove me to service Ontario to get my license back. She wouldn’t even let me buy her a coffee or a muffin while she waited at the court house,

    #75

    I Ordered Something From An Etsy Shop And Canada Post Lost The Parcel. The Owner Made Another One, Sent It And Reimbursed Me. I Finally Got It And She Included A $5 Timmies Gift Card

    Hand holding a Tim Hortons gift card with an apologetic handwritten note, capturing a touch of "Just Canada Things."

    #76

    A Winterized Porta Potty In Canada

    Portable toilet wrapped for winter on Canadian construction site with snow.

    #77

    Spotted In Alberta, Canada

    Person in green face paint walking a donkey near a gas station in Canada at sunset.

    #78

    The People’s Team

    Winter snow activity in Canada: person horseback riding and pulling another on skis, showcasing unique cultural traditions.

    #79

    Canadian Boys

    Two kids walking in snow wearing shorts and winter gear, embodying Canada things.

    #80

    Calm Down Canada, You’re Too Beautiful. I Just Moved Here From Australia, Have Never Been In Snow, Went For A Drive Near Canmore, Pulled Over And Snapped This. Love Your Country

    Snowy Canadian landscape with a river and rocky cliffs under a clear blue sky, showcasing Just-Canada-Things.

    james_croft avatar
    Nimitz
    Nimitz
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Canmore really is that beautiful. When you're in the town, you can look up and see the mountains rising almost 2km above your head, directly in front of you. It's truly a stunning place

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #81

    Toronto

    Toronto skyline at sunset viewed through a ferry window, showcasing iconic Canadian landmarks.

    #82

    I Love You, Ottawa

    Yard signs on a roadside for fictional candidates, humorously capturing just Canada things.

    #83

    Traffic Lights In Prince Edward Island In Canada Are Different Shapes For Color Blind People

    Traffic light with unusual green shape among red lights, surrounded by trees. Just Canada Things.

    #84

    We Took A Moment To Enjoy Peyto Lake In Banff National Park. Can You Believe The Color Of That Water?

    Dogs overlooking a turquoise lake in Canada, surrounded by lush forests and mountains.

    #85

    Amazing Place In Toronto

    Graffiti-covered car with plants growing on top, parked in front of vibrant mural. Urban art scene in Canada.

    #86

    A Zamboni In The Wild

    A small Zamboni driving on a residential street in Canada, capturing a quirky scene typical of Just Canada Things.

    #87

    Montreal, Canada, After Our 2nd Snow Storm In A Week

    Snow-covered backyard with patio furniture, showcasing winter wonderland vibes. Just-Canada-Things exemplified.

    james_croft avatar
    Nimitz
    Nimitz
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yup, my current city. About 10 days after this it got above 0 and rained for two days, now the snow is all gone

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #88

    My (Regular Canadian) Thursday Meal

    Poutine in a takeout box with a bottle of Coca-Cola, a classic Canadian meal.

    #89

    Bald Eagle Rescued After Hitting The Water Too Hard Off The Coast Of BC Canada

    Bald eagle rescued by a life ring in ocean waters, illustrating just Canada things.

    #90

    I Always Get A Chuckle Out Of The Cat Sign

    Cheshire Cat pub sign humorously reflects on the pandemic; part of Just Canada Things.

