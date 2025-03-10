But what connotations does Canada evoke? Polite people and universal healthcare? Freezing winters and hockey? We'd hate to reduce any country to such simplicity, so, we've collected some images that might paint a picture from all sides: its people, its nature, and just general awesomeness that happens only in Canada.

Every country has something that people associate it with the most. For Italy, it's probably espresso and pasta. When we think about Australia, snakes making their way into your living room probably pop up in our minds. The U.S., in its own right, reminds us of the stereotypes about fast food.

#1 How Companies Are Advertising In Canada These Days Share icon

#2 “Americano” Is Now “Canadiano” At This Coffee Shop Share icon

#3 Spotted In Whistler Share icon

A little over 40 million people live in Canada, and, in 2024, it still ranked 15th in the World Happiness Report. Although that's pretty good, it's a slip two places down from last year. For young people, however, life doesn't seem to be so good, as Canada placed 58th in the happiness ranking for people under 30. Older people, however, think that living in Canada is the bee's knees, as in the category of happiness of those 60 years and older Canada was in 8th place. Still, Canada ranks high among other countries in metrics such as racial equality and quality of life, as in 2023, The U.S. News placed Canada 2nd among 87 countries for racial equality and 3rd for quality of life.

#4 In Canada, A Bus Driver Saw A Young Boy On The Street Crying. He Couldn't Ride His Bike Because The Chain Had Come Off. The Driver Stopped The Bus, Got Out, And Fixed It On The Spot Share icon

#5 It’s That Time Of Year Again Share icon It's maple taffy. You boil maple syrup down until it’s thickened, then pour it onto snow, wait for it to set and roll it up to eat. Very very sweet, but very tasty. It’s popular in the francophone community.



#6 I Tried To Take A Picture Of My Girlfriend At Lake Moraine, Canada, When Suddenly This Little Guy Joined In Share icon

Life in Canada is pretty good. And how can it be bad when there are so many unique things to appreciate? If you thought that Canada was "just America, but colder," you probably need to think again. Canada has some things that make it pretty unique, so, let's go over some of them, shall we? First, the amazing nature of Canada. Banff National Park is one of the most famous nature spots in all of Canada. With its turquoise glacier-fed Lake Louise, the park offers skiing, hiking, canoeing, yoga, and other recreational activities all year round. While many people opt for Niagara Falls or go see the Aurora Borealis in Manitoba, Banff is an almost out-of-this-world beautiful place that offers much more. ADVERTISEMENT

#7 Apple Beverage Is 100% More Spooky Than Just Apple Juice Share icon

#8 Saw This On A Pole Downtown Share icon

#9 Caw Caw Caw Share icon

Canada is famous for making maple syrup, but did you know that more than 80% of the world's syrup is made in Canada? What's more, 90% of Canadian maple syrup comes from the province of Quebec alone. The Quebecois have a unique dish they make with maple syrup, called "pouding chômeur," which translates to "unemployment pudding." It's simply biscuit dough poached in maple syrup caramel, and it originated during the Great Depression when people were looking to make something sweet with limited resources. ADVERTISEMENT

#10 Never Been More Proud To Be Canadian Share icon

#11 Train Navigating Through The Canadian Snow Share icon

#12 In Canada, Cars From The Northwest Territories Have A Polar Bear Shaped License Plate Share icon

Hockey is not just a sport for Canadians; it's one of their biggest sources of pride. Canada has 23 Olympic medals in men's hockey, 14 of which are gold. Women have won four consecutive gold Olympic medals in 2002, 2006, 2010, and 2014, then won again in 2022. The other side of the Canadian $5 bill even has kids playing hockey on it!

#13 Only In Canada - It Was Below Freezing And Actively Snowing Share icon

#14 A Canadian Attempts Controversy Share icon

#15 Aurora Last Night From My Back Yard Near Ottawa, Canada Share icon

If you've ever had Hershey's chocolate in Canada, you'd notice that it tastes a bit different than it does in America. Canadians have reformulated Hershey's chocolate so that it tastes smoother and sweeter. The American version is more cheesy in flavor, because, according to Hershey's senior chocolate specialist Gina Shroy, Americans like it that way. "Canadian chocolate is higher in fat and it is a higher particle size, but Americans tend to gravitate towards a little bit more of a grittier or even cheesier flavour," she explained.

#16 This Is Fine Share icon This happened today in Coquitlam at a friend’s house. Everyone is okay!



#17 With All These Posts Lately About Postal Workers Delivering Packages Terribly, It’s Nice To Come Home To A Canada Post Worker Who Shoveled My Step So My Package Wouldn’t Get Wet Share icon

#18 My Mom’s Boyfriend Took This Photo Today. I Guess Everyone Needs Coffee Share icon

If you're thinking of moving to Canada (for whatever inconspicuous reasons), you might consider these two cities Canadian cities. Calgary and Vancouver came in fifth and seventh place, respectively, in The Economist's top 10 most liveable cities in the world.

#19 A True Canadian Share icon

#20 Chutes Montmorency Waterfall, Québec, Québec Share icon

#21 Canadian Winter Share icon

Canada also boasts its significance to all the sweet teeth of North America. Hamilton, Ontario is where the magic of Swedish Fish happens. It's the city that houses the factory where the candy for all of the North American market is made. Never mind the betrayal that the fish don't come from Sweden at all!

#22 Niagara Falls From A Helicopter, Canadian Airspace Share icon

#23 Free Street Zipline On Waterfront St Share icon

#24 This Is Canada. Saw This While Skiing. It Was A Little Cold Share icon

When we think of fortified cities, probably many European old towns come to mind. But Canada has its own walled city, Quebec. It's the only fortified city north of Mexico City in North America that has proper walls all around. It's not medieval, like, say, Dubrovnik, but it has its own charm, with horses and carriages passing by from time to time.

#25 They're Actually A Serious Problem Here In Canada Share icon

#26 Urban Owl In Vancouver, BC Share icon My boyfriend always gets fooled by those fake owls on buildings so when he was walking to 7-Eleven for a midnight snack he had to take a double-take when he saw this fella. Perched right on the intersection of two main roads, wasn't bothered by us walking by or by the cars. People walked by and didn't even notice it! The owl turned its head to watch them walk by but they couldn't be the wiser. I was surprised to see it sitting so close to the sidewalk. There's some enormous rats living in that "community garden" and the alleyway, so I assume it was hunting. I have no idea what kind of owl it is, I was thinking barred, but it doesn't look quite the same?



#27 Paddle Board This Morning Share icon

Lastly, let's tackle the Canadian weather. Those who've never been there think that Canada is probably always cold, icy, and snowy. And while winters can get brutal in the most northern cities, it's not winter all year round. In Toronto, it gets up to 86 degrees Fahrenheit (30 degrees Celsius) during summer. In Vancouver, the temperatures don't drop below freezing even during winter, and summers get as hot as 77 degrees Fahrenheit (25 degrees Celsius).

#28 Pizza Place In Canada Uses Hockey Net As A Pizza Saver Share icon

#29 Canadian Cats Are Tough, And Fashionably Dressed Share icon

#30 Hockey Keypad Share icon

What's your take on Canada, Pandas? Like it, love it, or adore it? Let us know your thoughts in the comments, and if you're a Canadian Panda, share some more interesting things only true Canadians know! And, if you're still looking for some more Canadian curiosities after that, visit our previous posts about this wonderful country here, here, and here! ADVERTISEMENT

#31 Only In Canada Share icon

#32 "A Wildlife Overpass" In Banff National Park Of Canada Share icon

#33 I Completed My 600th Donation At Canadian Blood Services Share icon

#34 Pulling A Canoe With A Bike In A Snowstorm In Mid April. It Doesn't Get Any More Canadian Than This Share icon

#35 Another Sunny Day In Northwestern Ontario Share icon

#36 Tom Sushi Is The Best Employer In Vancouver Share icon

#37 Exclusive Poolside Event At Kits For Canada’s Elite (No Humans Allowed) Share icon

#38 Apologizing For Itself Is Very Canadian Share icon

#39 Seen On The Side Of A Bus. I Guess That's One Way To Find A Wife Share icon

#40 Who Will Take The Tree Down Faster? The City Or The Beaver? Share icon

#41 Just A Coyote Stretching Share icon Spotted along the Lakeshore bike track around 7:50 AM today. Did not seem to be interested in anyone passing!



#42 Hockey Nets Built Into Outdoor Basketball Court (Ontario Canada) Share icon

#43 Please Walk On The Grass Sign In Toronto, Canada Share icon

#44 Meech Lake Giving Those Amazing Autumn Colours Share icon

#45 Safe To Say, I’m Glad I Live In Canada Share icon

#46 People Leaving Cans Outside So The Homeless Don’t Have To Dig Through The Garbage For Them. I Love Canada Share icon

#47 A Statue Of A Hand Holding A Cheeto In Cheadle, Alberta, Canada Share icon

#48 We Saw A Moose On The Loose While Skiing In Canada Share icon

#49 Canadian Weightlifter Maude Charron Drinking Canadian Maple Syrup Before Winning Silver Share icon

#50 Geological Strata Of A Canadian Winter Share icon

#51 Aurora Over The Howe Sound, Taken From Whytecliff Park Share icon

#52 I Think And Do This Exact Thing Occasionally, It’s A Nice Little Rush Of Realization Euphoria Honestly Share icon

#53 The Canadian Government Just Paid Off My Entire Student Loans For My Contributions As A Clinical Mental Health Researcher, More Than 38,000 Dollars Share icon

#54 Another Rider Not Paying To Use The Train Share icon

#55 Edmonton Traffic Jam Across The High Level Bridge Share icon

#56 I Live In Northern Canada And Passed This Store On My Way Home Yesterday And Dropped Off Some Coats Today Share icon

#57 Not Often You Pull Up To The Gas Station And Have To Wait Behind Snowmobiles Share icon

#58 Falls Under The "Only In Canada" Category Share icon

#59 Olivia Chow, 67 Year Old Mayor Of Toronto, Shooting Hoops At An Olympic Watching Party Share icon

#60 Who Did This? You're My Hero Share icon

#61 How Is This Only 2 Hours Outside Of Vancouver? Share icon

#62 Truly Canadian. Lawn Tractor Going Through Tim Hortons Drive Thru Share icon

#63 Travelers To Canada Beware Share icon

#64 Probably The Most Canadian Game I’ve Ever Played Share icon

#65 A Great Canadian Morning Share icon

#66 Canadian Snow Castle Share icon

#67 This Is A Normal Canadian Stall Share icon

#68 This Is The First Time I’ve Seen Free Range Chickens In Vancouver . Just Out For An Afternoon Stroll Share icon

#69 Canada Has Kraft Mac N Cheese Powder In A Can Share icon

#70 Online Retailer Mailed Cashback Share icon Bought a necklace for my girlfriend and got this in the mail with my order. Made me smile.



#71 In Canada Even Traffic Signs Are Polite Share icon

#72 Christmas Miracle In Canada Share icon

#73 Sensory Friendly Shopping Last Night At A Local Safeway In Canada Share icon

#74 My Uber Passenger Drove My Car After I Got Pulled Over For Having A Suspended Drivers License That I Didn’t Know About Share icon Not only that she drove me to service Ontario to get my license back. She wouldn’t even let me buy her a coffee or a muffin while she waited at the court house,



#75 I Ordered Something From An Etsy Shop And Canada Post Lost The Parcel. The Owner Made Another One, Sent It And Reimbursed Me. I Finally Got It And She Included A $5 Timmies Gift Card Share icon

#76 A Winterized Porta Potty In Canada Share icon

#77 Spotted In Alberta, Canada Share icon

#78 The People’s Team Share icon

#79 Canadian Boys Share icon

#80 Calm Down Canada, You’re Too Beautiful. I Just Moved Here From Australia, Have Never Been In Snow, Went For A Drive Near Canmore, Pulled Over And Snapped This. Love Your Country Share icon

#81 Toronto Share icon

#82 I Love You, Ottawa Share icon

#83 Traffic Lights In Prince Edward Island In Canada Are Different Shapes For Color Blind People Share icon

#84 We Took A Moment To Enjoy Peyto Lake In Banff National Park. Can You Believe The Color Of That Water? Share icon

#85 Amazing Place In Toronto Share icon

#86 A Zamboni In The Wild Share icon

#87 Montreal, Canada, After Our 2nd Snow Storm In A Week Share icon

#88 My (Regular Canadian) Thursday Meal Share icon

#89 Bald Eagle Rescued After Hitting The Water Too Hard Off The Coast Of BC Canada Share icon