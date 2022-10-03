“Meanwhile, In Canada”: 127 Photos That Perfectly Sum Up Canada (New Pics)
O Canada! Our home and native land! True patriot love in all of us command…
If you’ve never been to Canada, you probably have an idealized image of it in your head. Everyone is friendly and smiling all the time, babies come out of the womb knowing how to play hockey and build snowmen, people will apologize to you after you spill coffee on them, the fountains in city centers flow with maple syrup, and moose run around helping elderly citizens cross the road.
Well, those stereotypes actually might not be too far from reality. Below, we’ve gathered some of the funniest photos that sum up exactly what it’s like to live in Canada. We hope you enjoy these pics that showcase how kind, cold and considerate Canada is, and please, if you could, upvote the images that just go to show that Canada is a whole other world. Then if you’re interested in even more “meanwhile, in Canada” photos, you can find Bored Panda’s last article on the same topic right here, eh.
Meanwhile In Canada
Meanwhile, In Canada
Only In Canada Will You Find A Baby Moose Carrying A Pride Flag
Overall, Canada has a sparkling reputation. It is known for being full of the world’s most polite people, as well as some absolutely stunning nature. But it’s a quirky country too. Where else in the world would you find a moose swimming in a pool or cops allowing a dog to pose in their helmet on top of their police motorcycle? Canada is a gem, and we hope you enjoy this list of some of the most adorable and hilarious photos ever captured in that beautiful country.
When it comes to how Canada is perceived around the world, many people had rave reviews of the nation. A few years ago, for Canada Day, journalist Daniel Schwartz published a piece in CBC where he chatted with 15 influential people from around the globe about their thoughts on the maple-loving nation. Irene Salverda, president of the Associations for Canada Studies in the Netherlands, said that many of her Dutch friends refer to Canada as “the European version of America”. “The Dutch are attracted to the down-to-earth Canadian spirit,” Irene shared. “In Amsterdam, many locals will play dumb if an American asks for the way. But state you're Canadian, and doors will open instantly.”
Canada
Got Covid Tested In Canada Today. Testing Centre Was A Hockey Rink, Front Desk A Hockey Net
This Is A Dairy Queen Drive-Through In Canada Where They Social Distance By Using A Debit Machine Zip Tied To A Hockey Stick. You Can’t Make This Up
Lucia Otrisalova from Slovakia echoed Irene’s sentiments that Canada is often compared to the United States but seen in a more positive light. “Canada is still viewed as ‘a better United States’, as a country which enjoys a level of prosperity similar to its neighbor to the south, but doesn't interfere in matters that don't concern it,” she shared.
And when it comes to how Americans view Canada, they are no exception to the rule of loving the cold yet kind nation. “Periodic surveys continue to show that Americans like Canadians more than anyone else in the world,” American political scientist Earl Fry shared. “Americans can learn so much from Canada, especially in terms of public schools, health care, federalism, livable cities, relatively low violent crime, and other important areas.”
Pic Of Ramen Noodles At -30: Yellowknife, Northwest Territories
Friend Living In Vancouver Sent Me Canada In One Picture
Cake Dispenser In Toronto
Danny Ben-Natan, the president of the Israel Association for Canadian Studies, also had kind words to say about Canada. “From a ‘country to the North of the USA’, Canada developed its own identity in the academic world and hundreds of scholars and many thousands of students began to study and research Canadian society, geography, law, literature and language,” Ben-Natan shared. “Thanks to what was probably the most cost-effective program of the Canadian government through its Understanding Canada program, Canada became of prime interest and importance in the scholarly and academic world.”
A&w Released A Lidless Compostable Coffee Cup In Toronto
This Was No Ordinary Guy And No Ordinary Dog
The Service Dog Bathroom At The Kelowna, British Columbia, Canada Airport
Ewa Urbaniak-Rybicka, a professor of Canadian, American and English literature at State University of Applied Sciences in Konin, Poland, also shared her students’ thoughts on Canada. “The image of Canada that my students draw from is that of a postmodern country which, although quite young, has an interesting, as well as rich, history, and which has influenced major historical events in the 20th century,” she shared. “Canada appears to my students also as a gothic entity which has bravely faced its national ghosts that have been haunting it and which has been transforming its national identity accordingly. Still, first and foremost, my students envision Canada as a country of immigrants cherishing its multiethnic, multicultural and multi-religious heritage.”
Welcome To Canada. This Is This Morning
Canada’s Minister Of Defence Harjit Sajjan In Line For Groceries Like An Average Dude
During The Annual Hair Freezing Contest In Canada
Contestants keep themselves warm in the hot springs while letting the cold winter air freeze their wet hair into interesting shapes.
When it comes to what makes the beautiful nation of Canada unique, the photos on this list speak for themselves. But we’ll still delve into a few of the most special aspects of the country, including how Canadians consider healthcare to be a fundamental human right. Free healthcare is an extremely appealing part of living in Canada, as the quality of their care is among the best in the world. And aside from visits to doctors offices and hospitals, Canadians are passionate about taking care of their physical and mental health as well. In fact, in 2021, according to the Global Wellness Index, Canada was deemed the best nation on the planet to live in based on indicators that measure global health, wealth and happiness.
People Are Awesome - Spotted At Union Station In Toronto, Canada
Montreal Botanical Garden - Canada
There Are Places In Canada That Have Bridges For Animals To Cross Over Busy Roads
If you live in Canada, you also know that excellent education is extremely accessible to citizens. Canada spends more money on education than any other country, and it certainly pays off. The nation has many prestigious universities that are famous worldwide, and the population is the most educated in the world, with 51% of adults having a college degree. Canadians are too humble to brag about themselves, so I’ll do it for them: Canada knows how to invest in things that go a long way in improving the quality of its citizens’ lives, like healthcare and education, and there are plenty of other countries that could take note of their successes.
A Copy Of The Bill We Got When Our Daughter Was Born In Canada
I Don't Know How People From Other Countries Keep Their Beers Cold, But Here In Canada
To survive in Canada, one must get used to the frigid temperatures and extremely high piles of snow, but the beautiful scenery and high quality of life just might make up for it. There are plenty of gorgeous attractions in Canada, including a view of the Aurora Borealis from sites like Yellowknife, breathtaking icebergs that can be seen in Iceberg Alley, and beautiful beaches of Fundy Bay. The country holds quaint small towns, bustling cities, rivers, lakes, mountains, bays, Niagara Falls, and anything else a resident or visitor could ask for. If you ever visit Canada, be sure to bring along your camera, as you won’t want to forget the stunning views.
Church In Canada During Olympic Gold Game
Being A Pilot In Northern Canada Has It's Perks
A Witch Paddle In Vancouver, British Columbia. With 40 Lovely Witches
Canada is also a very international country full of many rich cultures. The nation recognizes dual citizenship, offers ample support to immigrants and has helped many refugees settle into a new home. In fact, the country has an official policy of multiculturalism, meaning that media is available in multiple languages (Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, Arabic, etc.) and immigrants and minorities are encouraged to embrace and represent their own cultures in education and the workforce. Canada is a great example of how to create a peaceful society with cultural diversity, tolerance and safety. It was even the 4th nation in the world to legalize same-sex marriage. With low crime rates and strict gun control policies, Canada is one of the most peaceful and accepting places in the world.
You Can See Mount Rainier From Canada, But Because Of The Earth's Curvature You Can Only See The Tip
They Sell Maple Coke In Canada
Traffic Lights In Prince Edward Island In Canada Are Different Shapes For Colour Blind People
Are you suddenly having an intense craving for poutine, maple syrup and Canadian bacon, eh? We hope you're enjoying this list celebrating the wonderful world of Canada. Please be sure to keep upvoting the photos that make Canada seem like it's on another, much colder and kinder, planet, and then let us know in the comments what you love most about this beautiful country, whether you live there or you simply wish you did. Then if you'd like to see even more photos of what's going on in Canada while the rest of the world is dealing with war, crime and impoliteness, check out this Bored Panda article next.
With Everything Going On Involving The US Supreme Court, Here Is Your Friendly Reminder That Our Supreme Court Is Made Up Of Nine Very Qualified Santa Clauses
Walked Right Up To Us. BC, Canada
This Moose In A Pool In Ottawa, Canada
Finally Got Their Car Out. Now Just Run The Wipers And Get That Bit Of Snow Off The Windshield
In Canada, The Transit Apologizes For Being Full
This Store In Canada Had Store-Wide Discounts That Changed Based On The Temperature Outside That Day
What if the temperature goes up, will that be added? :-D
I Had A Super Canadian Moment Yesterday. Geese Using The Crosswalk. We All Stopped To Let Them Cross
Welcome To Canada
When Life Gives You Pileups Make Them Into A Hockey Game
The Holy Trinity
House On A Little Island In Ontario, Canada
Canada's New Currency Has Braille On Them For Blind People
How To Spot The Canadians On Campus
Oh Canada
No Name Is The Gem Of Canada. Every Product Is So Unbelievably Ominous I Really Laugh My A** Off Every Time I Go Shopping
Welcome To Canada, Folks
World's Largest Snow Maze. Manitoba, Canada
My Best Mate Is In The British Army And Has Just Finished A 9-Month Tour Of Duty In Alberta. He's Just Sent Me This
The Longest Undefended Border In The World. On The Left Is Canada And Right, The USA
Starlink Works Great Until The Cats Find Out That The Dish Gives Off A Little Heat On Cold Days
"There Used To Be Berries Here..." -Last Night In Whistler
This Is Where I'd Spend My Money (Seen In Ontario, Canada)
We Are Optimistic Here In Canada
Justin Trudeau Jogs Through Prom Photo And Nobody Notices
The Bank Of Canada Are Asking Citizens To Stop "Spockifying" The 5$ Bills As A Tribute
A -25c Walk With Frozen Eyelashes. Alberta, Canada
Town Names In Western Canada
This Canada 1oz Silver Coin Has Bigfoot On It
A Winterized Porta Potty In Canada
Silly Walks Are Encouraged In Ottawa
Canada's New Vertical Money
Follow Canada’s Lead
This Guy In Canada Has A Whole Facebook Page Where He Posts Videos And Pictures He Takes Of Beavers In His City Everyday
"A cool shot of Mr. Beaver taken from water level, with the Jim Pattinson Children’s Hospital in the background across the river."