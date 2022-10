Well, those stereotypes actually might not be too far from reality. Below, we’ve gathered some of the funniest photos that sum up exactly what it’s like to live in Canada. We hope you enjoy these pics that showcase how kind, cold and considerate Canada is, and please, if you could, upvote the images that just go to show that Canada is a whole other world. Then if you’re interested in even more “meanwhile, in Canada” photos, you can find Bored Panda ’s last article on the same topic right here , eh.

If you’ve never been to Canada, you probably have an idealized image of it in your head. Everyone is friendly and smiling all the time, babies come out of the womb knowing how to play hockey and build snowmen, people will apologize to you after you spill coffee on them, the fountains in city centers flow with maple syrup, and moose run around helping elderly citizens cross the road.

O Canada! Our home and native land! True patriot love in all of us command…

#1 Meanwhile In Canada

#2 Meanwhile, In Canada

#3 Only In Canada Will You Find A Baby Moose Carrying A Pride Flag

Overall, Canada has a sparkling reputation. It is known for being full of the world’s most polite people, as well as some absolutely stunning nature. But it’s a quirky country too. Where else in the world would you find a moose swimming in a pool or cops allowing a dog to pose in their helmet on top of their police motorcycle? Canada is a gem, and we hope you enjoy this list of some of the most adorable and hilarious photos ever captured in that beautiful country. When it comes to how Canada is perceived around the world, many people had rave reviews of the nation. A few years ago, for Canada Day, journalist Daniel Schwartz published a piece in CBC where he chatted with 15 influential people from around the globe about their thoughts on the maple-loving nation. Irene Salverda, president of the Associations for Canada Studies in the Netherlands, said that many of her Dutch friends refer to Canada as “the European version of America”. “The Dutch are attracted to the down-to-earth Canadian spirit,” Irene shared. “In Amsterdam, many locals will play dumb if an American asks for the way. But state you're Canadian, and doors will open instantly.”

#4 Canada

#5 Got Covid Tested In Canada Today. Testing Centre Was A Hockey Rink, Front Desk A Hockey Net

#6 This Is A Dairy Queen Drive-Through In Canada Where They Social Distance By Using A Debit Machine Zip Tied To A Hockey Stick. You Can’t Make This Up

Lucia Otrisalova from Slovakia echoed Irene’s sentiments that Canada is often compared to the United States but seen in a more positive light. “Canada is still viewed as ‘a better United States’, as a country which enjoys a level of prosperity similar to its neighbor to the south, but doesn't interfere in matters that don't concern it,” she shared. And when it comes to how Americans view Canada, they are no exception to the rule of loving the cold yet kind nation. “Periodic surveys continue to show that Americans like Canadians more than anyone else in the world,” American political scientist Earl Fry shared. “Americans can learn so much from Canada, especially in terms of public schools, health care, federalism, livable cities, relatively low violent crime, and other important areas.”

#7 Pic Of Ramen Noodles At -30: Yellowknife, Northwest Territories

#8 Friend Living In Vancouver Sent Me Canada In One Picture

#9 Cake Dispenser In Toronto

Danny Ben-Natan, the president of the Israel Association for Canadian Studies, also had kind words to say about Canada. “From a ‘country to the North of the USA’, Canada developed its own identity in the academic world and hundreds of scholars and many thousands of students began to study and research Canadian society, geography, law, literature and language,” Ben-Natan shared. “Thanks to what was probably the most cost-effective program of the Canadian government through its Understanding Canada program, Canada became of prime interest and importance in the scholarly and academic world.”

#10 A&w Released A Lidless Compostable Coffee Cup In Toronto

#11 This Was No Ordinary Guy And No Ordinary Dog

#12 The Service Dog Bathroom At The Kelowna, British Columbia, Canada Airport

Ewa Urbaniak-Rybicka, a professor of Canadian, American and English literature at State University of Applied Sciences in Konin, Poland, also shared her students’ thoughts on Canada. “The image of Canada that my students draw from is that of a postmodern country which, although quite young, has an interesting, as well as rich, history, and which has influenced major historical events in the 20th century,” she shared. “Canada appears to my students also as a gothic entity which has bravely faced its national ghosts that have been haunting it and which has been transforming its national identity accordingly. Still, first and foremost, my students envision Canada as a country of immigrants cherishing its multiethnic, multicultural and multi-religious heritage.”

#13 Welcome To Canada. This Is This Morning

#14 Canada’s Minister Of Defence Harjit Sajjan In Line For Groceries Like An Average Dude

#15 During The Annual Hair Freezing Contest In Canada Contestants keep themselves warm in the hot springs while letting the cold winter air freeze their wet hair into interesting shapes.

When it comes to what makes the beautiful nation of Canada unique, the photos on this list speak for themselves. But we’ll still delve into a few of the most special aspects of the country, including how Canadians consider healthcare to be a fundamental human right. Free healthcare is an extremely appealing part of living in Canada, as the quality of their care is among the best in the world. And aside from visits to doctors offices and hospitals, Canadians are passionate about taking care of their physical and mental health as well. In fact, in 2021, according to the Global Wellness Index, Canada was deemed the best nation on the planet to live in based on indicators that measure global health, wealth and happiness.

#16 People Are Awesome - Spotted At Union Station In Toronto, Canada

#17 Montreal Botanical Garden - Canada

#18 There Are Places In Canada That Have Bridges For Animals To Cross Over Busy Roads

If you live in Canada, you also know that excellent education is extremely accessible to citizens. Canada spends more money on education than any other country, and it certainly pays off. The nation has many prestigious universities that are famous worldwide, and the population is the most educated in the world, with 51% of adults having a college degree. Canadians are too humble to brag about themselves, so I’ll do it for them: Canada knows how to invest in things that go a long way in improving the quality of its citizens’ lives, like healthcare and education, and there are plenty of other countries that could take note of their successes.

#19 Light Pillars In Saskatchewan, Canada

#20 A Copy Of The Bill We Got When Our Daughter Was Born In Canada

#21 I Don't Know How People From Other Countries Keep Their Beers Cold, But Here In Canada

To survive in Canada, one must get used to the frigid temperatures and extremely high piles of snow, but the beautiful scenery and high quality of life just might make up for it. There are plenty of gorgeous attractions in Canada, including a view of the Aurora Borealis from sites like Yellowknife, breathtaking icebergs that can be seen in Iceberg Alley, and beautiful beaches of Fundy Bay. The country holds quaint small towns, bustling cities, rivers, lakes, mountains, bays, Niagara Falls, and anything else a resident or visitor could ask for. If you ever visit Canada, be sure to bring along your camera, as you won’t want to forget the stunning views.

#22 Church In Canada During Olympic Gold Game

#23 Being A Pilot In Northern Canada Has It's Perks

#24 A Witch Paddle In Vancouver, British Columbia. With 40 Lovely Witches

Canada is also a very international country full of many rich cultures. The nation recognizes dual citizenship, offers ample support to immigrants and has helped many refugees settle into a new home. In fact, the country has an official policy of multiculturalism, meaning that media is available in multiple languages (Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, Arabic, etc.) and immigrants and minorities are encouraged to embrace and represent their own cultures in education and the workforce. Canada is a great example of how to create a peaceful society with cultural diversity, tolerance and safety. It was even the 4th nation in the world to legalize same-sex marriage. With low crime rates and strict gun control policies, Canada is one of the most peaceful and accepting places in the world.

#25 You Can See Mount Rainier From Canada, But Because Of The Earth's Curvature You Can Only See The Tip

#26 They Sell Maple Coke In Canada

#27 Traffic Lights In Prince Edward Island In Canada Are Different Shapes For Colour Blind People

#28 With Everything Going On Involving The US Supreme Court, Here Is Your Friendly Reminder That Our Supreme Court Is Made Up Of Nine Very Qualified Santa Clauses

#29 Walked Right Up To Us. BC, Canada

#30 This Moose In A Pool In Ottawa, Canada

#31 Finally Got Their Car Out. Now Just Run The Wipers And Get That Bit Of Snow Off The Windshield

#32 In Canada, The Transit Apologizes For Being Full

#33 This Store In Canada Had Store-Wide Discounts That Changed Based On The Temperature Outside That Day

#34 I Had A Super Canadian Moment Yesterday. Geese Using The Crosswalk. We All Stopped To Let Them Cross

#35 Welcome To Canada

#36 When Life Gives You Pileups Make Them Into A Hockey Game

#37 The Holy Trinity

#38 House On A Little Island In Ontario, Canada

#39 Canada's New Currency Has Braille On Them For Blind People

#40 How To Spot The Canadians On Campus

#41 Oh Canada

#42 No Name Is The Gem Of Canada. Every Product Is So Unbelievably Ominous I Really Laugh My A** Off Every Time I Go Shopping

#43 Welcome To Canada, Folks

#44 World's Largest Snow Maze. Manitoba, Canada

#45 My Best Mate Is In The British Army And Has Just Finished A 9-Month Tour Of Duty In Alberta. He's Just Sent Me This

#46 The Longest Undefended Border In The World. On The Left Is Canada And Right, The USA

#47 Starlink Works Great Until The Cats Find Out That The Dish Gives Off A Little Heat On Cold Days

#48 "There Used To Be Berries Here..." -Last Night In Whistler

#49 This Is Where I'd Spend My Money (Seen In Ontario, Canada)

#50 We Are Optimistic Here In Canada

#51 Justin Trudeau Jogs Through Prom Photo And Nobody Notices

#52 The Bank Of Canada Are Asking Citizens To Stop "Spockifying" The 5$ Bills As A Tribute

#53 A -25c Walk With Frozen Eyelashes. Alberta, Canada

#54 Town Names In Western Canada

#55 This Canada 1oz Silver Coin Has Bigfoot On It

#56 A Winterized Porta Potty In Canada

#57 Silly Walks Are Encouraged In Ottawa

#58 Canada's New Vertical Money

#59 Follow Canada’s Lead

#60 This Guy In Canada Has A Whole Facebook Page Where He Posts Videos And Pictures He Takes Of Beavers In His City Everyday "A cool shot of Mr. Beaver taken from water level, with the Jim Pattinson Children’s Hospital in the background across the river."

#61 Graffiti In Canada

#62 Aw Frick Boys, I Spilt My Coffee

#63 So It Was A Bit Windy In Nova Scotia Last Night

#64 The Colors At Algonquin This Weekend Were Amazing

#65 In Canada, Hockey's More Important Than Classes

#66 Meanwhile, In Canada, The Election Campaigns Are In Full Swing

#67 Mildly Claustrophobic This Morning

#68 I Made Two Feet Of Snow Standing On A Lake In Northern Ontario. An Hour Later, 5 Deers Walked Over And Gave Them A Sniff

#69 Like Walking On Another Planet. Mesmerized By The Beauty Of The Tidal Pools At Botanical Beach

#70 Officer Escorting Ducks Off A Bridge In Vancouver. We Waited For 15 Minutes. If This Is The Cost Of Being Late, So Be It

#71 Canada Post Location In Vancouver Has A Fitting Room. "Try It On Here. Is Your Online Purchase Right For You? If Not, We Can Help You Return It"

#72 I Got Up In A Helicopter Today Over Lac-Blanc In Quebec. The Fall Colors Were Truly Something Else

#73 This Church In Wawa, Ontario, Canada Has Solar Panels In The Shape Of The Cross

#74 Northern Lights Over My Small Town In Saskatchewan, Canada