O Canada! Our home and native land! True patriot love in all of us command…

If you’ve never been to Canada, you probably have an idealized image of it in your head. Everyone is friendly and smiling all the time, babies come out of the womb knowing how to play hockey and build snowmen, people will apologize to you after you spill coffee on them, the fountains in city centers flow with maple syrup, and moose run around helping elderly citizens cross the road.

Well, those stereotypes actually might not be too far from reality. Below, we’ve gathered some of the funniest photos that sum up exactly what it’s like to live in Canada. We hope you enjoy these pics that showcase how kind, cold and considerate Canada is, and please, if you could, upvote the images that just go to show that Canada is a whole other world. 


#1

Welcome To Canada, Where Schools Are Broken Into By Moose

okhajiits Report

binurithenabadu avatar
Tempest
Tempest
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

100% better than being broken into by an active shooter!

#2

How To Tell You're In Canada

Hell_hath_no Report

#3

Sign In Vancouver Warning About Local Canadians

Username_First Report

#4

I Was Walking My Dog This Morning In Vancouver And Saw Someone Built A Free Deposit Period Pantry For Folks Who Can't Afford Or Access Menstruation Products

I Was Walking My Dog This Morning In Vancouver And Saw Someone Built A Free Deposit Period Pantry For Folks Who Can't Afford Or Access Menstruation Products

LelainaP Report

#5

On The Wall In A Restaurant In Pembroke, Ontario. Hope It Inspires More Restaurants To Follow This Suite

SaladFingerzzz Report

#6

It's Hitting Almost -35°C Tonight Here In Alberta, And A Shop Put This Rack Out For People In Need

It's Hitting Almost -35°C Tonight Here In Alberta, And A Shop Put This Rack Out For People In Need

CanadianBeaver1983 Report

#7

This Is In Canada. I Saw This While Skiing

This Is In Canada. I Saw This While Skiing

fpshadow26 Report

#8

It's A Little Cold For Running In Canada Right Now

It's A Little Cold For Running In Canada Right Now

jaymesucks Report

#9

Beware Of This Dog

reddit.com Report

#10

This Drive-Through In Canada Has Their Debit Card Machine Attached To A Hockey Stick

This Drive-Through In Canada Has Their Debit Card Machine Attached To A Hockey Stick

amcnewman Report

#11

This Canadian Goose Comes Back Year After Year To Lay Her Eggs In My Neighbor's Plant Pot

This Canadian Goose Comes Back Year After Year To Lay Her Eggs In My Neighbor's Plant Pot

landlockedbluessk Report

#12

Canadian Lawmakers Wore Pink Heels To Bring Awareness To Violence Against Women

Canadian Lawmakers Wore Pink Heels To Bring Awareness To Violence Against Women

rustyyryan Report

#13

Today, A Raccoon Had To Be Escorted Out By Security In My Hospital

Today, A Raccoon Had To Be Escorted Out By Security In My Hospital

hey_rjay Report

#14

Meanwhile, At My Brother's House. You Can See It Trying To Open The Door

Meanwhile, At My Brother's House. You Can See It Trying To Open The Door

GeraldtonSteve Report

#15

I Live In Coquitlam, And Today, I Saw This Beauty In The Backyard

I Live In Coquitlam, And Today, I Saw This Beauty In The Backyard

mahyarsaeedi Report

#16

This Wise Local Helped Me With Directions Last Night

This Wise Local Helped Me With Directions Last Night

hartmanwhistler Report

#17

I'm Visiting Canada And Loving Their Sense Of Humor

I'm Visiting Canada And Loving Their Sense Of Humor

Scientific_85 Report

#18

What Do You Do When It Snows In Canada? Build A Snow Fort And Stream The Game

What Do You Do When It Snows In Canada? Build A Snow Fort And Stream The Game

RipMiddle2696 Report

#19

Raccoon City

Raccoon City

ddentremo Report

#20

Just A Guy Dressed In A Dinosaur Costume Riding A Unicycle During This Evening's Commute

Just A Guy Dressed In A Dinosaur Costume Riding A Unicycle During This Evening's Commute

ubergiles_van Report

hallabaloo_meow avatar
Let’s All Just Try And Be Decent
Let’s All Just Try And Be Decent
Community Member
51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Increases visibility, warmth, and padding should he fall. All round a very sensible idea.

#21

When You Want To Go Sledding, But A Moose Is Using Your Truck As A Salt Lick

When You Want To Go Sledding, But A Moose Is Using Your Truck As A Salt Lick

SophiaLongnameovich Report

#22

In Quebec, We Have A Special Coca-Cola That Tastes Like Maple Syrup

In Quebec, We Have A Special Coca-Cola That Tastes Like Maple Syrup

TheFriendlyMann Report

#23

What Could Be More Ontario Than The Self-Admiration Of A Blue Jay

What Could Be More Ontario Than The Self-Admiration Of A Blue Jay

janjinx Report

patriciakersting avatar
PattyK
PattyK
Community Member
20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Actually, it’s probably not admiring itself. It’s probably trying to decide if it wants to attack that jay in the mirror.

#24

Who Said People Don't Have Manners?

Who Said People Don't Have Manners?

AnasAbdin Report

#25

Canada Post Has Changing Rooms Where You Can Try On Clothes You've Bought Online. That Way, You Can Return Them Right Away If They Don't Fit

Canada Post Has Changing Rooms Where You Can Try On Clothes You've Bought Online. That Way, You Can Return Them Right Away If They Don't Fit

solojer123 Report

#26

Photos I Took In Port Stanley, Ontario, Canada. Combination Of Severe Wind, Cold, Water And A Little Sand. The Base For Mother Nature's Sculptures Was A Gate And Lamp Posts On A Pier

Photos I Took In Port Stanley, Ontario, Canada. Combination Of Severe Wind, Cold, Water And A Little Sand. The Base For Mother Nature's Sculptures Was A Gate And Lamp Posts On A Pier

HubertVan Report

#27

My Dad Booked A Trip To Canada After Telling Us He Was Sick Of The Florida Heat. Today, I Look Out My Balcony Window To See Him Walking Around Like This

My Dad Booked A Trip To Canada After Telling Us He Was Sick Of The Florida Heat. Today, I Look Out My Balcony Window To See Him Walking Around Like This

Thejohnnycheese Report

binurithenabadu avatar
Tempest
Tempest
Community Member
58 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I wish I had the money to do that! 😭😭 I currently live in a tropical country with 28+ degree Celsius temperatures year round and absolutely hate it. Just want to go live in a snowy place (I’ve lived in the snow before and am better used it than the tropical climate).

#28

It’s Getting Pretty Dangerous Downtown

It’s Getting Pretty Dangerous Downtown

muhdusa Report

multanocte avatar
Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Community Member
5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

There are times you'd be safer being mugged than being attacked by a goose.

#29

Huge Respect For This Guy (Working At A Construction Site) Who Helped A Huge Flock Of Geese Cross The Busy Street

Huge Respect For This Guy (Working At A Construction Site) Who Helped A Huge Flock Of Geese Cross The Busy Street

strutmcphearson Report

#30

Morning On Prince Edward Island

Morning On Prince Edward Island

adgallant Report

#31

So, British Columbia Got Some Snow. That's My Car

So, British Columbia Got Some Snow. That's My Car

Gbabes123 Report

#32

Harvesting Cranberries In Canada

Harvesting Cranberries In Canada

hobopeeba Report

#33

Impressive Ice Sculptures At The Ice Magic Festival In Lake Louise, Alberta, Canada

Impressive Ice Sculptures At The Ice Magic Festival In Lake Louise, Alberta, Canada

mthiessen Report

#34

ETS Driver Helped An Old Lady Carry Groceries, That Was The Best 10 Minutes I Ever Waited For Bus

ETS Driver Helped An Old Lady Carry Groceries, That Was The Best 10 Minutes I Ever Waited For Bus

fenqia Report

#35

The Stray Cat I Brought Home From Greece Has Never Seen Snow Before. Welcome To Canada, Buddy

The Stray Cat I Brought Home From Greece Has Never Seen Snow Before. Welcome To Canada, Buddy

peakedinthirdgrade Report

#36

Salt Truck Flair. Only In Canada

Salt Truck Flair. Only In Canada

ponchojukebox Report

#37

When It's So Cold You Say, Screw It, I Don't Care If I Look Like A Cross Between A Bank Robber And A Highlighter Pen

When It's So Cold You Say, Screw It, I Don't Care If I Look Like A Cross Between A Bank Robber And A Highlighter Pen

mgov999 Report

#38

Found This Sign In Front Of Someone's Home, Canada

Found This Sign In Front Of Someone's Home, Canada

Saber_Saber Report

pernillewinkel avatar
Pernille.
Pernille.
Community Member
29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Uh, hang on while I go get cake, then I'll face the danger.

#39

In Vancouver, Trained Raptors And Handlers Have Been Hired To Keep Aggressive Seagulls Away From Public Eating Areas

In Vancouver, Trained Raptors And Handlers Have Been Hired To Keep Aggressive Seagulls Away From Public Eating Areas

rohanmen Report

#40

Giant Rubber Duck In Toronto

Giant Rubber Duck In Toronto

nathan_tate Report

#41

The Drive To Costco Is Like Something Out Of A Movie But Like, A Scary One

The Drive To Costco Is Like Something Out Of A Movie But Like, A Scary One

BearEWhite Report

#42

Have You Seen East Toronto’s Orange Pigeon?

Have You Seen East Toronto’s Orange Pigeon?

1goodthingaboutmuzic Report

#43

Maple Leaf In A Maple Tree

Maple Leaf In A Maple Tree

MartyMac83 Report

#44

How To Identify A Real Canadian

How To Identify A Real Canadian

Homerchick Report

#45

Rude Couple Hisses At Pedestrians As They Walk By Near 980 Howe St. Today In Downtown Vancouver

Rude Couple Hisses At Pedestrians As They Walk By Near 980 Howe St. Today In Downtown Vancouver

boywoods Report

#46

I Had A Super Canadian Moment Yesterday. Canada Geese Using The Crosswalk. We All Stopped To Let Them Cross

I Had A Super Canadian Moment Yesterday. Canada Geese Using The Crosswalk. We All Stopped To Let Them Cross

kguenett Report

#47

Geese Are Used As A Measurement In Canada

Geese Are Used As A Measurement In Canada

Legal-Secretary Report

#48

Path To Success Is Never A Straight Line

Path To Success Is Never A Straight Line

RANDVR Report

#49

There Was No Cashier, So People Just Left Their Money On The Counter For Coffee. Only In Canada

There Was No Cashier, So People Just Left Their Money On The Counter For Coffee. Only In Canada

reddit.com Report

#50

It's Iceberg Season. I Captured This Huge Iceberg Just Outside The Harbour Of St. John's, Newfoundland

It's Iceberg Season. I Captured This Huge Iceberg Just Outside The Harbour Of St. John's, Newfoundland

calio88 Report

#51

This Candy Store In Vancouver Leaves Their Empty Cash Register Drawer On Display After Hours To Deter Break-Ins

This Candy Store In Vancouver Leaves Their Empty Cash Register Drawer On Display After Hours To Deter Break-Ins

PapaCologne Report

miss-hoodoo avatar
Petra Schaap
Petra Schaap
Community Member
51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

well.... we did that in Amsterdam, and almost every other shop did this.

#52

My Favorite Photo Of The Rockies I've Ever Taken, Canada

My Favorite Photo Of The Rockies I've Ever Taken, Canada

skylar098 Report

#53

Settle Down My Guy, It’s Only 6 Degrees

Settle Down My Guy, It’s Only 6 Degrees

hanksavage Report

#54

This Is The Kind Of Thing That Keeps Me Entertained In This City

This Is The Kind Of Thing That Keeps Me Entertained In This City

Kavbastyrd Report

#55

In Canada, The "No Name" Brand Is An Actual Brand

In Canada, The "No Name" Brand Is An Actual Brand

TheSeansei Report

#56

Canada Post Now Drives Cute Electric Delivery Vans

Canada Post Now Drives Cute Electric Delivery Vans

iatekane Report

#57

Brown Bear Casually Walking Across A Road In Banff, Canada

Brown Bear Casually Walking Across A Road In Banff, Canada

txkxm311 Report

#58

Sacrificing Car For A Trampoline

Sacrificing Car For A Trampoline

pei_guy1972 Report

#59

Two Different Currents Meeting Off The Coast Of Vancouver, British Columbia

Two Different Currents Meeting Off The Coast Of Vancouver, British Columbia

hossious Report

#60

St. John's, Newfoundland - January 18, 2020. Yes, That's The Top Of My Car

St. John's, Newfoundland - January 18, 2020. Yes, That's The Top Of My Car

Mattrum Report

miss-hoodoo avatar
Petra Schaap
Petra Schaap
Community Member
50 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

i wanna visit St Johns once to see all the colorful houses!

#61

It's Time For A Game Of "Where Is The Road?"

It's Time For A Game Of "Where Is The Road?"

inimrepus Report

#62

Santa Court Is Coming To Town

Santa Court Is Coming To Town

SCC_eng , SCC_eng Report

#63

It Was So Cold In Ottawa Last Month That The Soft Drinks In The Foyer Of This Supermarket Froze

It Was So Cold In Ottawa Last Month That The Soft Drinks In The Foyer Of This Supermarket Froze

JoWhee Report

#64

You Know You're In Canada When You See Something Like This

You Know You're In Canada When You See Something Like This

jzach1983 Report

#65

The Temperature In Canada Has Dropped

The Temperature In Canada Has Dropped

TipsyDaisy Report

#66

Spring Has Arrived In Alberta, Canada

Spring Has Arrived In Alberta, Canada

UnironicThatcherite Report

#67

A True Canadian Emergency

A True Canadian Emergency

Lokis-SeaOttre Report

#68

Garter Snakes Coming Out Of Hibernation And Gathering Into A Mating Ball Of Tens Of Thousands, In Southern Manitoba, Canada

Garter Snakes Coming Out Of Hibernation And Gathering Into A Mating Ball Of Tens Of Thousands, In Southern Manitoba, Canada

TracyLangkilde Report

gyimesi-mark-2357 avatar
Mark
Mark
Community Member
27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And suddenly my desire to visit Canada is gone, how weird

#69

They Installed Wireless Chargers Integrated Into The Tables In KFC (In Canada)

They Installed Wireless Chargers Integrated Into The Tables In KFC (In Canada)

i_hate_usernames_ARG Report

#70

This Skate Stoppers In Canada

This Skate Stoppers In Canada

XogliX Report

#71

Canadian Cigarettes Now Have Warnings On The Filter

Canadian Cigarettes Now Have Warnings On The Filter

It’s also in French on the other side.

Jimmyboon Report

caroline_kimber avatar
NapQueen
NapQueen
Community Member
30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I just don't think it's going to make a difference....look at the pictures they already put on cigarette packets.

#72

Out For A Morning Stroll Around The Neighborhood

Out For A Morning Stroll Around The Neighborhood

Kristy3919 Report

#73

Good Thing My Neighbor Opened Their Pool Last Week

Good Thing My Neighbor Opened Their Pool Last Week

Vulpinand Report

#74

Shoutout To This Guy Standing All Day In The Bitter Cold To Protest Housing Affordability In Orangeville

Shoutout To This Guy Standing All Day In The Bitter Cold To Protest Housing Affordability In Orangeville

Straberyz Report

#75

Climate Change Art Installation In Montréal, Canada

Climate Change Art Installation In Montréal, Canada

coppercactus4 Report

#76

We Need More Of This In Toronto

We Need More Of This In Toronto

mkvelash Report

#77

No Money? No Worries. Canadian People Love To Serve Our Community

No Money? No Worries. Canadian People Love To Serve Our Community

j_miles Report

#78

In Montreal's Village, They Give Colorful Garbage Bags To The Residents So Garbage Day Wouldn't Be So Depressing

In Montreal's Village, They Give Colorful Garbage Bags To The Residents So Garbage Day Wouldn't Be So Depressing

melies007 Report

#79

I Completed My 500th Donation At Canadian Blood Services

I Completed My 500th Donation At Canadian Blood Services

ZarafFaraz Report

#80

Harvey's (Canada) Gives Grow Your Own Plants Instead Of A Toy In Their Kids Meals

Harvey's (Canada) Gives Grow Your Own Plants Instead Of A Toy In Their Kids Meals

tom_cruisesteeth Report

#81

In Some Parts Of Canada, We Buy Milk In Bags. 3 Bags Are Packaged In 1 Bag Totalling - 4 Liters. A Plastic Jug Holds The Bag While The Corner Is Cut To Pour Out

In Some Parts Of Canada, We Buy Milk In Bags. 3 Bags Are Packaged In 1 Bag Totalling - 4 Liters. A Plastic Jug Holds The Bag While The Corner Is Cut To Pour Out

fozy709 Report

#82

I Was Running Late For An Appointment Yesterday But Stopped To Help A Neighbor Anyways. I Found This On My Windshield Today. Doesn't Get Much More Canadian Than This

I Was Running Late For An Appointment Yesterday But Stopped To Help A Neighbor Anyways. I Found This On My Windshield Today. Doesn't Get Much More Canadian Than This

"Thanks again for the boost this morning!!
Please use this Tim's free donut winning rim as thanks for stopping to help me out. Really appreciate it, pal! Enjoy!"

Katvin Report

#83

The Result Of A 5 Km Run During An Extreme Cold Warning In Canada. It Was -40 Celsius

The Result Of A 5 Km Run During An Extreme Cold Warning In Canada. It Was -40 Celsius

kabones Report

#84

Baseball Crowd

Baseball Crowd

This shot was taken a few weeks ago in Toronto at the Jays game on a Sunday afternoon. Baseball superstar Shohei Ohtani was in a town, and the game was a sellout. Electric atmosphere the entire time. I wanted to take a shot that illustrated how massive the crowd was.

lostcanuck Report

#85

Today, I Saw A Subaru Being Blessed In A Restaurant's Parking Lot In Toronto

Today, I Saw A Subaru Being Blessed In A Restaurant's Parking Lot In Toronto

almostcordate Report

#86

Today, A Guy On The Right Offered To Share His Umbrella With The Guy On The Left, A Stranger, While They Were Waiting For The Bus In The Rain

Today, A Guy On The Right Offered To Share His Umbrella With The Guy On The Left, A Stranger, While They Were Waiting For The Bus In The Rain

him_asterisk Report

#87

When Your Computer Overheats Playing Elden Ring, But It's Winter In Canada

When Your Computer Overheats Playing Elden Ring, But It's Winter In Canada

Crow_GodTHP Report

#88

A Moment Of Serenity In Downtown Today

A Moment Of Serenity In Downtown Today

boomerbardia Report

#89

Only In This Lovely Nation We Would Close A Road In The Downtown Core To Play Hockey

Only In This Lovely Nation We Would Close A Road In The Downtown Core To Play Hockey

SirDuke6 Report

#90

Meanwhile In Alberta

Meanwhile In Alberta

DarrenInAlberta Report

#91

We Live In Canada, And This Is My Friend's Hyundai Gearshift

We Live In Canada, And This Is My Friend's Hyundai Gearshift

macdonjo Report

#92

If Polar Bear Attacks, You Must Fight Back

If Polar Bear Attacks, You Must Fight Back

losandreas36 Report

#93

Passing Through Canada. Saw What Used To Be A Sign

Passing Through Canada. Saw What Used To Be A Sign

grogmarsh Report

#94

It Looks So Weird

It Looks So Weird

winklahh Report

#95

Canada Coffee Shop Door Handles

Canada Coffee Shop Door Handles

Symerg Report

#96

Pond Hockey At Lake Louise, Alberta, Canada

Pond Hockey At Lake Louise, Alberta, Canada

mthiessen Report

#97

Lineup Of Teslas Waiting For A Charging Station At Vaughan Mills, Ontario

Lineup Of Teslas Waiting For A Charging Station At Vaughan Mills, Ontario

AnthsFate Report

#98

Meanwhile, In Canada

Meanwhile, In Canada

My_Wife_Doesnt_Know Report

#99

Manitoba Moose Game Yesterday

Manitoba Moose Game Yesterday

ChrisTweten Report

#100

My Dad Found This Strange Meter-Long Vegetable Thing In A Ravine In Toronto, Canada (Dog For Scale)

My Dad Found This Strange Meter-Long Vegetable Thing In A Ravine In Toronto, Canada (Dog For Scale)

herefortheanon Report

#101

More Minimalist No-Name Branding From Canada

More Minimalist No-Name Branding From Canada

constructioncranes Report

#102

Stay Classy, Ottawa. Good Morning From My Uber This Morning

Stay Classy, Ottawa. Good Morning From My Uber This Morning

New_Manufacturer_303 Report

#103

At My Local Park This Morning. This Is Why People Make Fun Of Canadians

At My Local Park This Morning. This Is Why People Make Fun Of Canadians

top_bottom_top Report

#104

Just About The Most Vancouver Thing I've Seen In A While. A Lamborghini With A Ski Box Parked In Front Of Tim Hortons

Just About The Most Vancouver Thing I've Seen In A While. A Lamborghini With A Ski Box Parked In Front Of Tim Hortons

scaredym00se Report

#105

Canada Post Sends Scent Blocking Envelopes

Canada Post Sends Scent Blocking Envelopes

bmwkid Report

#106

Today, I Saw This Pizza Vending Machine In Toronto Subway Station

Today, I Saw This Pizza Vending Machine In Toronto Subway Station

king-geass Report

#107

Feels Good To Be Back To Simpler Problems In Ottawa

Feels Good To Be Back To Simpler Problems In Ottawa

urboitony Report

#108

"Don't Worry, It Will Blow Off Once We Hit The Highway"

"Don't Worry, It Will Blow Off Once We Hit The Highway"

Southpontiac Report

gyimesi-mark-2357 avatar
Mark
Mark
Community Member
22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Okay but seriously never do this. A small clump of snow blew off a box truck and cracked the windshield of the family car, imagine how much damage this would do

#109

Only In Nova Scotia

Only In Nova Scotia

SabrinaCBC Report

#110

Vancouver

Vancouver

bobbarker2019 Report

#111

A Canadian Spring

A Canadian Spring

haider_117 Report

#112

An Expressway

An Expressway

GFSong Report

#113

Union Station Jammed Packed After The New Year's Fireworks

Union Station Jammed Packed After The New Year's Fireworks

symbolwild Report

#114

McDonald's In Downtown London, Ontario, Has A Walk-Through Window

McDonald's In Downtown London, Ontario, Has A Walk-Through Window

nickthegreat101 Report

