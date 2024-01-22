114 Photos That Show What Life In Canada Is All About (New Pics)
O Canada! Our home and native land! True patriot love in all of us command…
If you’ve never been to Canada, you probably have an idealized image of it in your head. Everyone is friendly and smiling all the time, babies come out of the womb knowing how to play hockey and build snowmen, people will apologize to you after you spill coffee on them, the fountains in city centers flow with maple syrup, and moose run around helping elderly citizens cross the road.
Well, those stereotypes actually might not be too far from reality. Below, we’ve gathered some of the funniest photos that sum up exactly what it’s like to live in Canada. We hope you enjoy these pics that showcase how kind, cold and considerate Canada is, and please, if you could, upvote the images that just go to show that Canada is a whole other world.
Welcome To Canada, Where Schools Are Broken Into By Moose
How To Tell You're In Canada
Sign In Vancouver Warning About Local Canadians
We have these in the UK. Can confirm they are terrifying. And loud.
I Was Walking My Dog This Morning In Vancouver And Saw Someone Built A Free Deposit Period Pantry For Folks Who Can't Afford Or Access Menstruation Products
On The Wall In A Restaurant In Pembroke, Ontario. Hope It Inspires More Restaurants To Follow This Suite
It's Hitting Almost -35°C Tonight Here In Alberta, And A Shop Put This Rack Out For People In Need
This Is In Canada. I Saw This While Skiing
It's A Little Cold For Running In Canada Right Now
Beware Of This Dog
This Drive-Through In Canada Has Their Debit Card Machine Attached To A Hockey Stick
This Canadian Goose Comes Back Year After Year To Lay Her Eggs In My Neighbor's Plant Pot
Canadian Lawmakers Wore Pink Heels To Bring Awareness To Violence Against Women
Today, A Raccoon Had To Be Escorted Out By Security In My Hospital
Meanwhile, At My Brother's House. You Can See It Trying To Open The Door
I Live In Coquitlam, And Today, I Saw This Beauty In The Backyard
This Wise Local Helped Me With Directions Last Night
I'm Visiting Canada And Loving Their Sense Of Humor
What Do You Do When It Snows In Canada? Build A Snow Fort And Stream The Game
Raccoon City
Just A Guy Dressed In A Dinosaur Costume Riding A Unicycle During This Evening's Commute
Increases visibility, warmth, and padding should he fall. All round a very sensible idea.
When You Want To Go Sledding, But A Moose Is Using Your Truck As A Salt Lick
In Quebec, We Have A Special Coca-Cola That Tastes Like Maple Syrup
What Could Be More Ontario Than The Self-Admiration Of A Blue Jay
Who Said People Don't Have Manners?
Canada Post Has Changing Rooms Where You Can Try On Clothes You've Bought Online. That Way, You Can Return Them Right Away If They Don't Fit
Photos I Took In Port Stanley, Ontario, Canada. Combination Of Severe Wind, Cold, Water And A Little Sand. The Base For Mother Nature's Sculptures Was A Gate And Lamp Posts On A Pier
My Dad Booked A Trip To Canada After Telling Us He Was Sick Of The Florida Heat. Today, I Look Out My Balcony Window To See Him Walking Around Like This
I wish I had the money to do that! 😭😭 I currently live in a tropical country with 28+ degree Celsius temperatures year round and absolutely hate it. Just want to go live in a snowy place (I’ve lived in the snow before and am better used it than the tropical climate).
It’s Getting Pretty Dangerous Downtown
There are times you'd be safer being mugged than being attacked by a goose.
Huge Respect For This Guy (Working At A Construction Site) Who Helped A Huge Flock Of Geese Cross The Busy Street
Morning On Prince Edward Island
So, British Columbia Got Some Snow. That's My Car
Impressive Ice Sculptures At The Ice Magic Festival In Lake Louise, Alberta, Canada
ETS Driver Helped An Old Lady Carry Groceries, That Was The Best 10 Minutes I Ever Waited For Bus
The Stray Cat I Brought Home From Greece Has Never Seen Snow Before. Welcome To Canada, Buddy
Salt Truck Flair. Only In Canada
When It's So Cold You Say, Screw It, I Don't Care If I Look Like A Cross Between A Bank Robber And A Highlighter Pen
Found This Sign In Front Of Someone's Home, Canada
In Vancouver, Trained Raptors And Handlers Have Been Hired To Keep Aggressive Seagulls Away From Public Eating Areas
Giant Rubber Duck In Toronto
The Drive To Costco Is Like Something Out Of A Movie But Like, A Scary One
Have You Seen East Toronto’s Orange Pigeon?
Maple Leaf In A Maple Tree
How To Identify A Real Canadian
Rude Couple Hisses At Pedestrians As They Walk By Near 980 Howe St. Today In Downtown Vancouver
I Had A Super Canadian Moment Yesterday. Canada Geese Using The Crosswalk. We All Stopped To Let Them Cross
Geese Are Used As A Measurement In Canada
Path To Success Is Never A Straight Line
There Was No Cashier, So People Just Left Their Money On The Counter For Coffee. Only In Canada
It's Iceberg Season. I Captured This Huge Iceberg Just Outside The Harbour Of St. John's, Newfoundland
This Candy Store In Vancouver Leaves Their Empty Cash Register Drawer On Display After Hours To Deter Break-Ins
well.... we did that in Amsterdam, and almost every other shop did this.
My Favorite Photo Of The Rockies I've Ever Taken, Canada
Settle Down My Guy, It’s Only 6 Degrees
This Is The Kind Of Thing That Keeps Me Entertained In This City
In Canada, The "No Name" Brand Is An Actual Brand
Canada Post Now Drives Cute Electric Delivery Vans
Brown Bear Casually Walking Across A Road In Banff, Canada
Sacrificing Car For A Trampoline
Two Different Currents Meeting Off The Coast Of Vancouver, British Columbia
St. John's, Newfoundland - January 18, 2020. Yes, That's The Top Of My Car
i wanna visit St Johns once to see all the colorful houses!
It's Time For A Game Of "Where Is The Road?"
Santa Court Is Coming To Town
It Was So Cold In Ottawa Last Month That The Soft Drinks In The Foyer Of This Supermarket Froze
You Know You're In Canada When You See Something Like This
The Temperature In Canada Has Dropped
Spring Has Arrived In Alberta, Canada
A True Canadian Emergency
Garter Snakes Coming Out Of Hibernation And Gathering Into A Mating Ball Of Tens Of Thousands, In Southern Manitoba, Canada
They Installed Wireless Chargers Integrated Into The Tables In KFC (In Canada)
This Skate Stoppers In Canada
Canadian Cigarettes Now Have Warnings On The Filter
It’s also in French on the other side.
Out For A Morning Stroll Around The Neighborhood
Good Thing My Neighbor Opened Their Pool Last Week
Shoutout To This Guy Standing All Day In The Bitter Cold To Protest Housing Affordability In Orangeville
Climate Change Art Installation In Montréal, Canada
We Need More Of This In Toronto
No Money? No Worries. Canadian People Love To Serve Our Community
In Montreal's Village, They Give Colorful Garbage Bags To The Residents So Garbage Day Wouldn't Be So Depressing
I Completed My 500th Donation At Canadian Blood Services
Harvey's (Canada) Gives Grow Your Own Plants Instead Of A Toy In Their Kids Meals
In Some Parts Of Canada, We Buy Milk In Bags. 3 Bags Are Packaged In 1 Bag Totalling - 4 Liters. A Plastic Jug Holds The Bag While The Corner Is Cut To Pour Out
I Was Running Late For An Appointment Yesterday But Stopped To Help A Neighbor Anyways. I Found This On My Windshield Today. Doesn't Get Much More Canadian Than This
"Thanks again for the boost this morning!!
Please use this Tim's free donut winning rim as thanks for stopping to help me out. Really appreciate it, pal! Enjoy!"
The Result Of A 5 Km Run During An Extreme Cold Warning In Canada. It Was -40 Celsius
Baseball Crowd
This shot was taken a few weeks ago in Toronto at the Jays game on a Sunday afternoon. Baseball superstar Shohei Ohtani was in a town, and the game was a sellout. Electric atmosphere the entire time. I wanted to take a shot that illustrated how massive the crowd was.