Well, those stereotypes actually might not be too far from reality. Below, we’ve gathered some of the funniest photos that sum up exactly what it’s like to live in Canada. We hope you enjoy these pics that showcase how kind, cold and considerate Canada is, and please, if you could, upvote the images that just go to show that Canada is a whole other world.

If you’ve never been to Canada, you probably have an idealized image of it in your head. Everyone is friendly and smiling all the time, babies come out of the womb knowing how to play hockey and build snowmen, people will apologize to you after you spill coffee on them, the fountains in city centers flow with maple syrup, and moose run around helping elderly citizens cross the road.

O Canada! Our home and native land! True patriot love in all of us command…

#1 Welcome To Canada, Where Schools Are Broken Into By Moose Share icon

#2 How To Tell You're In Canada Share icon

#3 Sign In Vancouver Warning About Local Canadians Share icon

#4 I Was Walking My Dog This Morning In Vancouver And Saw Someone Built A Free Deposit Period Pantry For Folks Who Can't Afford Or Access Menstruation Products Share icon

#5 On The Wall In A Restaurant In Pembroke, Ontario. Hope It Inspires More Restaurants To Follow This Suite Share icon

#6 It's Hitting Almost -35°C Tonight Here In Alberta, And A Shop Put This Rack Out For People In Need Share icon

#7 This Is In Canada. I Saw This While Skiing Share icon

#8 It's A Little Cold For Running In Canada Right Now Share icon

#9 Beware Of This Dog Share icon

#10 This Drive-Through In Canada Has Their Debit Card Machine Attached To A Hockey Stick Share icon

#11 This Canadian Goose Comes Back Year After Year To Lay Her Eggs In My Neighbor's Plant Pot Share icon

#12 Canadian Lawmakers Wore Pink Heels To Bring Awareness To Violence Against Women Share icon

#13 Today, A Raccoon Had To Be Escorted Out By Security In My Hospital Share icon

#14 Meanwhile, At My Brother's House. You Can See It Trying To Open The Door Share icon

#15 I Live In Coquitlam, And Today, I Saw This Beauty In The Backyard Share icon

#16 This Wise Local Helped Me With Directions Last Night Share icon

#17 I'm Visiting Canada And Loving Their Sense Of Humor Share icon

#18 What Do You Do When It Snows In Canada? Build A Snow Fort And Stream The Game Share icon

#19 Raccoon City Share icon

#20 Just A Guy Dressed In A Dinosaur Costume Riding A Unicycle During This Evening's Commute Share icon

#21 When You Want To Go Sledding, But A Moose Is Using Your Truck As A Salt Lick Share icon

#22 In Quebec, We Have A Special Coca-Cola That Tastes Like Maple Syrup Share icon

#23 What Could Be More Ontario Than The Self-Admiration Of A Blue Jay Share icon

#24 Who Said People Don't Have Manners? Share icon

#25 Canada Post Has Changing Rooms Where You Can Try On Clothes You've Bought Online. That Way, You Can Return Them Right Away If They Don't Fit Share icon

#26 Photos I Took In Port Stanley, Ontario, Canada. Combination Of Severe Wind, Cold, Water And A Little Sand. The Base For Mother Nature's Sculptures Was A Gate And Lamp Posts On A Pier Share icon

#27 My Dad Booked A Trip To Canada After Telling Us He Was Sick Of The Florida Heat. Today, I Look Out My Balcony Window To See Him Walking Around Like This Share icon

#28 It’s Getting Pretty Dangerous Downtown Share icon

#29 Huge Respect For This Guy (Working At A Construction Site) Who Helped A Huge Flock Of Geese Cross The Busy Street Share icon

#30 Morning On Prince Edward Island Share icon

#31 So, British Columbia Got Some Snow. That's My Car Share icon

#32 Harvesting Cranberries In Canada Share icon

#33 Impressive Ice Sculptures At The Ice Magic Festival In Lake Louise, Alberta, Canada Share icon

#34 ETS Driver Helped An Old Lady Carry Groceries, That Was The Best 10 Minutes I Ever Waited For Bus Share icon

#35 The Stray Cat I Brought Home From Greece Has Never Seen Snow Before. Welcome To Canada, Buddy Share icon

#36 Salt Truck Flair. Only In Canada Share icon

#37 When It's So Cold You Say, Screw It, I Don't Care If I Look Like A Cross Between A Bank Robber And A Highlighter Pen Share icon

#38 Found This Sign In Front Of Someone's Home, Canada Share icon

#39 In Vancouver, Trained Raptors And Handlers Have Been Hired To Keep Aggressive Seagulls Away From Public Eating Areas Share icon

#40 Giant Rubber Duck In Toronto Share icon

#41 The Drive To Costco Is Like Something Out Of A Movie But Like, A Scary One Share icon

#42 Have You Seen East Toronto’s Orange Pigeon? Share icon

#43 Maple Leaf In A Maple Tree Share icon

#44 How To Identify A Real Canadian Share icon

#45 Rude Couple Hisses At Pedestrians As They Walk By Near 980 Howe St. Today In Downtown Vancouver Share icon

#46 I Had A Super Canadian Moment Yesterday. Canada Geese Using The Crosswalk. We All Stopped To Let Them Cross Share icon

#47 Geese Are Used As A Measurement In Canada Share icon

#48 Path To Success Is Never A Straight Line Share icon

#49 There Was No Cashier, So People Just Left Their Money On The Counter For Coffee. Only In Canada Share icon

#50 It's Iceberg Season. I Captured This Huge Iceberg Just Outside The Harbour Of St. John's, Newfoundland Share icon

#51 This Candy Store In Vancouver Leaves Their Empty Cash Register Drawer On Display After Hours To Deter Break-Ins Share icon

#52 My Favorite Photo Of The Rockies I've Ever Taken, Canada Share icon

#53 Settle Down My Guy, It’s Only 6 Degrees Share icon

#54 This Is The Kind Of Thing That Keeps Me Entertained In This City Share icon

#55 In Canada, The "No Name" Brand Is An Actual Brand Share icon

#56 Canada Post Now Drives Cute Electric Delivery Vans Share icon

#57 Brown Bear Casually Walking Across A Road In Banff, Canada Share icon

#58 Sacrificing Car For A Trampoline Share icon

#59 Two Different Currents Meeting Off The Coast Of Vancouver, British Columbia Share icon

#60 St. John's, Newfoundland - January 18, 2020. Yes, That's The Top Of My Car Share icon

#61 It's Time For A Game Of "Where Is The Road?" Share icon

#62 Santa Court Is Coming To Town Share icon

#63 It Was So Cold In Ottawa Last Month That The Soft Drinks In The Foyer Of This Supermarket Froze Share icon

#64 You Know You're In Canada When You See Something Like This Share icon

#65 The Temperature In Canada Has Dropped Share icon

#66 Spring Has Arrived In Alberta, Canada Share icon

#67 A True Canadian Emergency Share icon

#68 Garter Snakes Coming Out Of Hibernation And Gathering Into A Mating Ball Of Tens Of Thousands, In Southern Manitoba, Canada Share icon

#69 They Installed Wireless Chargers Integrated Into The Tables In KFC (In Canada) Share icon

#70 This Skate Stoppers In Canada Share icon

#71 Canadian Cigarettes Now Have Warnings On The Filter Share icon It’s also in French on the other side.

#72 Out For A Morning Stroll Around The Neighborhood Share icon

#73 Good Thing My Neighbor Opened Their Pool Last Week Share icon

#74 Shoutout To This Guy Standing All Day In The Bitter Cold To Protest Housing Affordability In Orangeville Share icon

#75 Climate Change Art Installation In Montréal, Canada Share icon

#76 We Need More Of This In Toronto Share icon

#77 No Money? No Worries. Canadian People Love To Serve Our Community Share icon

#78 In Montreal's Village, They Give Colorful Garbage Bags To The Residents So Garbage Day Wouldn't Be So Depressing Share icon

#79 I Completed My 500th Donation At Canadian Blood Services Share icon

#80 Harvey's (Canada) Gives Grow Your Own Plants Instead Of A Toy In Their Kids Meals Share icon

#81 In Some Parts Of Canada, We Buy Milk In Bags. 3 Bags Are Packaged In 1 Bag Totalling - 4 Liters. A Plastic Jug Holds The Bag While The Corner Is Cut To Pour Out Share icon

#82 I Was Running Late For An Appointment Yesterday But Stopped To Help A Neighbor Anyways. I Found This On My Windshield Today. Doesn't Get Much More Canadian Than This Share icon "Thanks again for the boost this morning!!

Please use this Tim's free donut winning rim as thanks for stopping to help me out. Really appreciate it, pal! Enjoy!"

#83 The Result Of A 5 Km Run During An Extreme Cold Warning In Canada. It Was -40 Celsius Share icon

#84 Baseball Crowd Share icon This shot was taken a few weeks ago in Toronto at the Jays game on a Sunday afternoon. Baseball superstar Shohei Ohtani was in a town, and the game was a sellout. Electric atmosphere the entire time. I wanted to take a shot that illustrated how massive the crowd was.

#85 Today, I Saw A Subaru Being Blessed In A Restaurant's Parking Lot In Toronto Share icon

#86 Today, A Guy On The Right Offered To Share His Umbrella With The Guy On The Left, A Stranger, While They Were Waiting For The Bus In The Rain Share icon

#87 When Your Computer Overheats Playing Elden Ring, But It's Winter In Canada Share icon

#88 A Moment Of Serenity In Downtown Today Share icon

#89 Only In This Lovely Nation We Would Close A Road In The Downtown Core To Play Hockey Share icon

#90 Meanwhile In Alberta Share icon

#91 We Live In Canada, And This Is My Friend's Hyundai Gearshift Share icon

#92 If Polar Bear Attacks, You Must Fight Back Share icon

#93 Passing Through Canada. Saw What Used To Be A Sign Share icon

#94 It Looks So Weird Share icon

#95 Canada Coffee Shop Door Handles Share icon

#96 Pond Hockey At Lake Louise, Alberta, Canada Share icon

#97 Lineup Of Teslas Waiting For A Charging Station At Vaughan Mills, Ontario Share icon

#98 Meanwhile, In Canada Share icon

#99 Manitoba Moose Game Yesterday Share icon

#100 My Dad Found This Strange Meter-Long Vegetable Thing In A Ravine In Toronto, Canada (Dog For Scale) Share icon

#101 More Minimalist No-Name Branding From Canada Share icon

#102 Stay Classy, Ottawa. Good Morning From My Uber This Morning Share icon

#103 At My Local Park This Morning. This Is Why People Make Fun Of Canadians Share icon

#104 Just About The Most Vancouver Thing I've Seen In A While. A Lamborghini With A Ski Box Parked In Front Of Tim Hortons Share icon

#105 Canada Post Sends Scent Blocking Envelopes Share icon

#106 Today, I Saw This Pizza Vending Machine In Toronto Subway Station Share icon

#107 Feels Good To Be Back To Simpler Problems In Ottawa Share icon

#108 "Don't Worry, It Will Blow Off Once We Hit The Highway" Share icon

#109 Only In Nova Scotia Share icon

#110 Vancouver Share icon

#111 A Canadian Spring Share icon

#112 An Expressway Share icon

#113 Union Station Jammed Packed After The New Year's Fireworks Share icon