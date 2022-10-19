Welcome to the Facebook page that features two of my favorite (and probably yours too!) things: Canada and memes. Join them together and you have pure entertainment dipped in maple syrup, mixed with a bunch of people notorious for being too nice for this world and wrapped in cultural quirks that only happen here.

“Funny Canadian Memes” is a corner of Facebook with more than 120k followers who provide Canada aficionados with their daily dose of humor.

Below we wrapped up some of the funniest Canadian memes, so scroll down and upvote your favorite ones. Also, shout out to our beloved Canadians out there, if you find these memes relatable, please hit us up in the comments!

#1

Canadian women are on another level. Picture: Hugo Lorini

Wood Carver
33 minutes ago

It's not the short skirts that always blow me away, it's the shoes. I've seen mountain climbers with nothing in Alberta girls for Cold resistance. 🥶

#2

JoJo Anisko
JoJo Anisko
Community Member
10 minutes ago

No such thing?

#3

Buddy planted larch trees in the Douglas Fir forest to create a smiley face. It returns each fall and makes a happy showing

Nea
Nea
Community Member
37 minutes ago

Depending on the day I am having, I can be amused as well as s**t scared by this.

#4

David Fox
David Fox
Community Member
32 minutes ago

In the UK the Sun sets earlier than this in Winter

#5

Kristal
Kristal
Community Member
2 minutes ago

I'm still trying to get Celsius, I'm failing

#6

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
40 minutes ago

I thought it was that "The Shining" frame for a moment

#7

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
34 minutes ago

Are you still, tho'? How can you tell

#8

Phoebe Bean
Phoebe Bean
Community Member
22 minutes ago

Yes!

#9

wifeofweasley
wifeofweasley
Community Member
7 minutes ago

Why do you have your girlfriend still saved as -Name Hinge-?????

#10

Jon Clingenpeel
Jon Clingenpeel
Community Member
24 minutes ago

Look him up, it’s an amazing yet sad story.

#11

goodguybrad
goodguybrad
Community Member
38 minutes ago

wow

#12

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
21 minutes ago

Check mate

#13

goodguybrad
goodguybrad
Community Member
36 minutes ago

yEs

#14

David Fox
David Fox
Community Member
24 minutes ago

Canadian Geese seem nice in the UK, obviously jet lagged after migrating.

#15

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
33 minutes ago

We're with you Canada, we're with you in Europe

#16

Kristal
Kristal
Community Member
1 minute ago

Bwahahahaha

#17

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
21 minutes ago

What's with the hand in the right corner?

#18

goodguybrad
goodguybrad
Community Member
32 minutes ago

5) just dont drive and starve

#19

MadelnCanada

Joshua Russell
Joshua Russell
Community Member
8 minutes ago

Driving unplowed curvy hilly backroads going home at midnight with snow deep enough on the road that it sweeps over the front of your car and over the windshield in an endless opaque wave, with the side window open so you can actually see anything, in near whiteout snowfall and well below freezing temperature, all while driving fast enough to keep your momentum to get over the hills, but slow enough not to drive off the road into a ditch, and knowing that if you mess up and get stuck, there probably won't be another vehicle along for hours and you're in for a real long walk. Yeah, real winter in the country is fun.

#20

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
28 minutes ago

As in "I know this tree"?

#21

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
34 minutes ago

Driving with open windows in winter is way more harda**

#22

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
31 minutes ago (edited)

How very small town Canadian

#23

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
26 minutes ago (edited)

That's actually pretty accurate, except that the Facebook part should read "We know you bought a toaster yesterday. Here are some 20 ads for toaster ovens if you wished to buy 5 more"

#24

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
24 minutes ago

Costco?

#25

#26

goodguybrad
goodguybrad
Community Member
36 minutes ago

relatable

#27

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
14 minutes ago

You could still have misplaced your axe while in your flannel shirt.

#28

Aroace tiger (she/they/he)
Aroace tiger (she/they/he)
Community Member
46 minutes ago

Can confirm

#29

Logan Chipman
Logan Chipman
Community Member
3 minutes ago

I hate to break it to ya, I'm not a Bible thumper or anything but Jesus's birthday was not on Christmas sure they celebrate his birth then but he was born a different day. I honestly don't know why they celebrate on a day he wasn't born, maybe that's when he died?? I dunno question for Google, food for thought.

#30

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
10 minutes ago

It's not about IF, it's WHEN

#31

goodguybrad
goodguybrad
Community Member
39 minutes ago

welp hope he doesnt get too late

#32

Joshua Russell
Joshua Russell
Community Member
1 minute ago

Deer are dumber than a box of hammers and will jump directly in front of your car when they weren't even near the road to begin with.

#33

goodguybrad
goodguybrad
Community Member
35 minutes ago

same thing with little kids at my friends workplace

#34

David Fox
David Fox
Community Member
26 minutes ago

The UK actually has the lowest drinking age of 5. You can drink alcohol at home/private parties at 5. You can drink alcohol with a meal at a restaurant at the age of 16 but you can't outright buy alcohol by itself until you are 18.

#35

Holiday tip

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
16 minutes ago

The movie reference is a tad bit obvious

#36

Jennie Lynch
Jennie Lynch
Community Member
4 minutes ago

I will die petting something I shouldn't

#37

#38

goodguybrad
goodguybrad
Community Member
41 minutes ago

i prioritize warmth over looks

#39

Phoebe Bean
Phoebe Bean
Community Member
13 minutes ago

I almost broke a toe once...

#40

goodguybrad
goodguybrad
Community Member
41 minutes ago

every time

#41

goodguybrad
goodguybrad
Community Member
39 minutes ago

This one got me rolling

#42

Víctor Alfonso García Olmo
Víctor Alfonso García Olmo
Community Member
18 minutes ago

That's me!!!!! In southern Spain!!!!

#43

Banff in the early 1900’s compared to now

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
17 minutes ago

Mystical

#44

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
24 minutes ago

Sure he can

#45

#46

#47

#48

Şendoğan Yamakoğlu
Şendoğan Yamakoğlu
Community Member
28 minutes ago

I'm crying

#49

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
20 minutes ago

And the safest bet is "winter"

#50

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
18 minutes ago

Middle pole suggests that there's an umbrella - at least it will not be snowing on the table anymore.

#51

#52

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
5 minutes ago

Well, thank you.

#53

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
11 minutes ago

LOL

#54

#55

#56

goodguybrad
goodguybrad
Community Member
40 minutes ago

luke davidson moment

#57

#58

goodguybrad
goodguybrad
Community Member
16 minutes ago

aww

#59

#60

#61

420iloveweed

Nicola Doyle
Nicola Doyle
Community Member
40 minutes ago

It is the symbol for CBC. Canadian broadcast company.

#62

#63

#64

goodguybrad
goodguybrad
Community Member
19 minutes ago

same thing in yamanakako with swans

#65

goodguybrad
goodguybrad
Community Member
18 minutes ago

That`s good enough for me!

#66

#67

#68

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
9 minutes ago

noted!

#69

Libstak
Libstak
Community Member
29 minutes ago

Yeh but you all copied Australia first so...

#70

#71