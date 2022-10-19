129 Canadian Memes That Are Making People Crack Up At The Country’s Stereotypes
Canadian women are on another level. Picture: Hugo Lorini
It's not the short skirts that always blow me away, it's the shoes. I've seen mountain climbers with nothing in Alberta girls for Cold resistance. 🥶
Buddy planted larch trees in the Douglas Fir forest to create a smiley face. It returns each fall and makes a happy showing
Why do you have your girlfriend still saved as -Name Hinge-?????
Driving unplowed curvy hilly backroads going home at midnight with snow deep enough on the road that it sweeps over the front of your car and over the windshield in an endless opaque wave, with the side window open so you can actually see anything, in near whiteout snowfall and well below freezing temperature, all while driving fast enough to keep your momentum to get over the hills, but slow enough not to drive off the road into a ditch, and knowing that if you mess up and get stuck, there probably won't be another vehicle along for hours and you're in for a real long walk. Yeah, real winter in the country is fun.
Driving with open windows in winter is way more harda**
That's actually pretty accurate, except that the Facebook part should read "We know you bought a toaster yesterday. Here are some 20 ads for toaster ovens if you wished to buy 5 more"
You could still have misplaced your axe while in your flannel shirt.
I hate to break it to ya, I'm not a Bible thumper or anything but Jesus's birthday was not on Christmas sure they celebrate his birth then but he was born a different day. I honestly don't know why they celebrate on a day he wasn't born, maybe that's when he died?? I dunno question for Google, food for thought.
Deer are dumber than a box of hammers and will jump directly in front of your car when they weren't even near the road to begin with.
Holiday tip
Banff in the early 1900’s compared to now
Middle pole suggests that there's an umbrella - at least it will not be snowing on the table anymore.