Someone asked “People who grew up in a small town, what is that incident everyone knows about, but no one talks about?” and netizens shared their stories. Be warned, these can get pretty dark. So read through, upvote the most interesting ones and be sure to add your own in the comments section below.

Human drama does grow (or shrink) proportionally to the amount of humans in a place, but, counterintuitively, a big city insulates you from most of it. You can be just a face in the crowd in a metropolis, but in towns and villages, you can’t help but know everyone around you.

#1 The was a secret gay population in our small town. The dentist had a secret apartment near his office. His wife and my mother were great friends. Not a word was spoken about it

Modal close ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED:

#2 Back in in the 80s. Had two married couples who played cards together every week. Suddenly both couples got divorced, then remarried the other's partner. They kept playing cards every week.

Source - knew their kids.

#3 Minor teen girl had a much older adult boyfriend and he convinced her to [unalive] her whole family. It was big news when it happened and now it’s just a quirky history fact

#4 The High School health teacher kept getting students pregnant. All brushed under the rug.

ADVERTISEMENT

#5 The high school history teacher who exposed himself in the park and was arrested. Was “on leave“ for six months and then came back and taught like nothing happened.



For senior slideshow, students put up a picture of him and played the Police song “Don’t stand so close to me.“

#6 A guy [unalived] his son for the insurance money. Put a truck up on a jack and then dropped it on his kid and went to a party while he died. After that happened it came out that he had [unalived] his wife for insurance money out in California. He boarded up some windows "to do work on the house", locked her in the bathroom, and set fire to the house.

#7 Fatal hunting accident with a school kid in a village with a pop of ~ 5000.







A dad and his son took the boat out to hunt birds with a two round rifle. Dad sitting in the back, kid in front. Dad fires the first shoot and just before firing the second round the kid jumps up to see if the bird got hit. Hit right in the back of the head. Was instant. Couldnt stop thinking about what the father experienced while rowing back for awhile. This was before cellphones as well.



I was his classmate, not close but we hang out sometimes. a skater kid with punk hair. The school and community came together and held talks with us kids so that was a light during that time. Now its decades ago, so I dont think it counts as a common story, but I dont live there anymore so cant say.

ADVERTISEMENT

#8 This took place in Wayne, Nebraska in the 80’s. After graduating, two football jocks beat the suspected gay kid and broke both of his legs. They run banks there now. Everyone knows they did it. They were never arrested.

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 There was a very large mentally disabled man who would spend all day every day sitting on the steps in front of a store. I asked about him once as a kid and my father told me he was waiting for his mother to be done. She ran the store. I was surprised because they looked very similar in age. Turns out the woman was impregnated by her father when she was 12. It was one of those things we weren't supposed to talk about. Just pretend it's all normal.

#10 Guy shot his wife in his neighbors driveway then shot himself while teenage granddaughter (I was only a year older than her) was on 911 call. News played that call on tv and I was so pissed and sad for her. Grandma was a nice lady. Grandpa had some psychiatric issues and I didn’t really know him.

ADVERTISEMENT

#11 A chiropractor from the next town over used to dress like Elvis. He [unalived] a 15 year old girl from our town in 1978 and burned down a barn with her body in it. Everyone knows he did it. For 10 years after, He used to sit outside the city pool and watch the teenage girls in their swimsuits. Nobody said s**t to him. Her murder is a cold case that got very little attention in our small town.

#12 There was a girl and her beau who went for a night on the town, they were seen arguing with a man at the end of the night. The next morning the guy was found dead from gunshots in one location, the girl was found a couple days later in another location. No one was ever arrested and the main suspect was her married chief of Police ex. 40 years later, they dug the fella up to try and run some tests as part of a cold-case investigation, when they opened his casket, his head had been removed and replaced with someone else's head.



We in the town don't talk about it much, but that show The Dead Files did an episode about it.

ADVERTISEMENT

#13 The m****r. This man [unalived] his wife. Threw her out of the second floor window. Put her body in the family van. Took his kids to daycare. Told the daycare his wife was missing. Went to the car wash. Washed the blood out of the van. Dumped the body. Then called the cops and said wife was missing.

#14 My high school ROTC teacher who was a senior master sergeant in the Air Force, well loved by everyone, and one of the best teachers (so we thought) got caught sleeping with an underage student. Nothing happened outside of him just not being allowed back to teach. No charges against him, nada. He was extremely wealthy, even for a teacher, because of his family’s generational wealth so everyone knows he paid it off. The girl never showed back up to school either and apparently moved away

ADVERTISEMENT

#15 There was a cop who was babysitting his girlfriend’s baby and shook it to death when it wouldn’t stop crying.



There were a couple of best friends who were kind of rivals and one “accidentally” shot the other one while showing him his gun.

#16 Nobody in blue ridge Georgia talks about how many people go missing up here never to be seen again. We’re right next to the cohutta wilderness, a massive plot of federal land that is very wild and undeveloped. It is creepy camping up there…

#17 There was a thrift shop that opened and closed very suddenly, maybe open 6 months, that we found out was a police sting operation to catch d**g dealers. A police officer was caught/identified as a major dealer, he was the former D.A.R.E. officer that came to the school, and is now the Chief of police. I think they even said he was selling old seized d***s.

#18 A kid in my grade was the son of the circuit court judge. Throughout the duration of my high school years, there were several [self-harm cases] in this small town amongst the student population. Enough to really be atypical of such a small community. Then they mysteriously stopped, and in the last 30 years, there haven't been any.



Rumor is that the judge's kid was a mur****r and knew he could get away with pretty much anything. Details were always sketchy. I'm glad I was on his good side.

#19 I was born in a town that had a story of a dude climbing up into the water tower and drowning to commit [self-harm]. He was up there for quite some time until the townsfolk complained about the water. By the time they located him it was partially decomposed and bones. The joke is we got good water it has a lot of body in it 💀 Thankfully I was born a few years after it happened. Hopefully it was cleaned out by then.

#20 Our local physical therapist was committing insurance fraud. Things like billing patients for multiple visits, but they only come once per week. Well the police got involved and interviewed him. He stopped paying his employees and just vanished. Turns out he fled to his house in FL and [unalived] his entire family and the dog. Very shocking for our small town in CT. He’s serving life in prison in FL now.



Google “Todt Family Murders” for the full story. Stephanie Harlowe covered it well on her YouTube channel.

#21 A guy who is married has also had several girlfriends on the side that have all ended up dead of mysterious causes. House fires, staged s*****es etc. He is always the primary beneficiary of their assets when they die. Three women have died this way now. He hasn’t been arrested and people just sort of accept it? It’s very f*****g odd.

#22 The math teacher was having an affair with one of the high school football coaches. The only reason anyone knew about it was because she gossiped about him to her own students.



She was using her maiden name when the new school year started.

#23 LOL I came here ready and willing to share my story of insurance fraud about that one house that was "FOR SALE" for nearly two decades before it mysteriously caught fire... but I see that's really small potatoes compared to everyone else.

#24 The elderly couple s*****e pact where the husband d***s and asphyxiates his wife while watching sunset in the local State Park, but loses his nerve when its his turn to go. Is pulled over by a Park Ranger for erratic driving, going back home 5 miles away, wife still in buckled in the front seat...

#25 My junior high school science teacher (from over 25 years ago) was involved with a student in my mother's class (20 years earlier, while this girl was still very much underage), then married her, before he came out as gay and split from her. (Edit: I just remembered that he came out after getting caught with a guy on a backroad. I don't remember if this was by his wife or by someone else, but that was how it ended up coming out. As I recall, the guy he was caught with would go on to be his partner from then on.) He was still a teacher until he retired sometime in the mid 00s. Everyone knew about it. My mother said the other girls were jealous because they all thought he was cute and nice.



If I remember correctly, he wasn't the only teacher of that era at my school who married a student, either.



And while I was still there (I found out this, later) there was a young, married teacher who was having sex with a student in the school. He's still a teacher, as they were never caught.

#26 10 year old boy gets out of the house and runs to a neighbor for help. Him and his siblings were being severely neglected and a***ed. Four children were rescued, the house was in squalor. Garbage and feces everywhere. The kids were emaciated.



Upon further police investigation, three dead infants were found in the house as well. One, still attached to the placenta, was found stuffed in a backpack. The other two were skeletons and still had diapers and clothes on. The family's pet dog was found dead as well, presumably from starvation.



Blackstone house of horrors for anyone who wants to know more, it's a really sad case. Apparently the mother was trying to hide the children from her boyfriend that did not want anymore kids. They tore the house down, but I drive by the lot frequently and always feel sad for those babies.

#27 Pleasant Grove, Utah, April 13, 2014: Darren West began cleaning out the garage at the home he once shared with his wife, Megan Huntsman. Nothing could have prepared him for what he would uncover.

Inside a small, white box, wrapped in plastic, was the tiny, decaying body of an infant.

West immediately called the police. They searched the home and found six more dead infants, all in boxes, stashed away in the garage.

After questioning, Huntsman admitted to killing the infants between 1996 and 2006 (one was stillborn, as confirmed at autopsy). She was heavily addicted to m**h and alcohol at the time, and said she [unalived] them because she couldn’t afford to raise them. Apparently bearing, birthing, and [unaliving] multiple children was easier than using birth control.



This shut our childhood town down! Cops quit from the trauma, the extended family was a mess. And the cherry on top was she gave birth to 3 girls she kept. The infant deaths were woven between the daughters she kept. So gnarly but no one talks about it anymore. It became the town shame.

#28 This woman [unalived] my friends dad, chopped him up and burnt his body in a bonfire out the back. I can’t remember what happened but she didn’t go to gaol and walked around town all the time, everyone was scared of her.



I think there were like 3000 people in my town and that was the only murder like, ever. (Rural east coast Australia)

#29 Criminal sadistic obstetrician in one of our neighbouring towns. There was a court case but it was all hushed up for some reason. Since then there have been scandals about criminal sadistic health care workers in the psych ward there and also the bad level of health care generally. People always tell you 'go north' when you're talking about what hospital you might go to.

#30 The local prosecutor got banned from walking around the police department without an escort.



Nobody really knows why this suddenly became a new policy but most people assume that the prosecutor was stealing c**e from the evidence locker.

#31 Didn’t grow up in the town, but know someone else who did.



Teacher at the local high school slept with the entire football team, and the team gave her their jerseys after they graduated and she’s still working there

#32 Wife of sheriff’s deputy was cheating on him with a guy. Guy ends up dead of a shotgun shot to the head. Sheriff’s deputy is somehow first on scene. Sheriff’s department rules it a s*****e. Shotgun that guy supposedly shot himself with was never found.

#33 Teacher grooms and r**es teenager at high-school, gets caught by off duty cop who is suspicious a young woman who is obviously not his wife or daughter is going into teachers house(cop and teacher were neighbors)



Guy gets tried, goes to jail. Girl gets huge settlement from school district (like 3.5 million dollars, thereabouts.)



Teacher gets out of jail.



Teacher now lives in nice lakeside house, with aforementioned student he groomed, courtesy of the payout of his former employer.



What a fantastically happy ending.

#34 A former coworker of mine spiraled out of control after the restaurant closed. Became a h****n manufacturer and was on FBI most wanted list. Anyway so one day him and like 2 guys went around a broke into over 15 houses stealing money and guns until he broke into a house and there was a 16 year old girl and they kidnapped her and held her hostage. Police from all three surrounding towns, sheriffs, highway patrol, and SWAT engaged in a multi hour standoff and a brief exchange of gunfire. I don’t remember how they ended up getting him. It was a huge news story for months then it slowly got quiet. Nobody talks about it but everyone remembers it

#35 Location: Central, CT

Population: Approx 3,200



Date 12/24/2013



Event: Annual Xmas Eve Party at the “Smiths” farm, whole town goes for eggnog, bluegrass, guns, bonfires etc .



This one kid, we’ll call him Simon had a few too many.. to paint a picture this was the in the friend group that was always there from preschool on up through highschool, in a small town it’s hard to grow out of those kind of friend groups….





Anywayyys Simon was hammers telling us how we was head over heels in loveeee with the farmer daughter (yes really) we’ll call her Angela.



Party goes into the early morning, with most of the guests leaving around 12 am. Simon stuck around for a bit then said he was going to walk home… he didn’t live far, it was winter in New England he would be fine.





Turns out good ole Simon walked to the farmers house and tried calling out to Angela, tossing snowballs at her window until one of them inevitably smashed a bedroom window… Angela freaks out and calls the cops for a suspected burglary.



While all this is taking place I decide it’s about time for me to be hitting the road as well maybe 1:30am



I get into my car, start driving and then I SEE SIMON… walking down the road twords his house.



Puzzled I pull over and yell over to him “Dude can you walk? Get in ya poon, I’ll drive ya home!”



We get not .5 miles from the Farm and I’m met with 2 state troopers, blue and reds, guns drawn!



Officer approaches the window, 2nd officer approaches. One on my side, one on Simon’s.



Officer asks me: “Son have you been drinking tonight?”



Me: “No sir, just heading home.”



Simon: ‘Screaming’ “ Yes officer, we’re BOTH drunk!”



Me : Smh



Officer: “Any d***s or firearms in the vehicle, boy’s?”



Before I can answer…



Simon: “I don’t have any d***s, BUT HE MIGHT, you should ask him” ( points at me)



Keep in mind, Simon is very close to blacking out at this point but he’s forming sentences, so it’s making the troopers extremely nervous. So they pull us both out of the car.



While I’m trying to explain (I have no idea, about what Simon did or where he came from. I just picked him up, trying to be a good friend)



Simon just starts yelling “The truth, they need to know, they need to know the truth!!’”



The Truuuuuuthhhh, they need to know the truuuth.



At the same time the Farmer pulls up, sees me and Simon. He asks the cop what’s going on, the cops explain that we were stopped on suspicion of burglary, at his house!



Thank god the farmer vouched for us claiming it all to be a mistake and we were set free.



The local bar used to Chant “the truuuuth” whenever Simon walks in. He showed up to the same reception this past Xmas.



Good times!

#36 My town is 33,000 but this guy I went to school with died at the age of 18 from choking while high on opioids, a year later his father committed [self-harm]. Several years later the older brother committed [self-harm]. An extremely depressing story that a lot of locals know about but don't talk about. I asked my friends about it recently to see if they remembered.

#37 The sweetest elderly front desk secretary at our high school & her husband were brutally murdered. Turns out they were d**g dealers.

#38 A local woman had enough of her husbands a**se and was going to leave him for California. He picked up his two kids early 7 and 9 and had them wait for her. Shot both kids in front of her, then shot her, called 911 and told them what he did and commited [self-harm] on the phone. Lady was a big part of the shriners and eastern star and husband was a mason. Sweetest lady and the best kids. Super smart. Always found her husband a jerk. Never wanted to be at the hospital w her when she was sick (had a autoimmune thing).

#39 After so many years of trying, we finally got a brand new fire station. A few years later they were preparing dinner when a call came in. They hustled out to the scene and took care of it. After they were done another call came in. Whoever was preparing dinner left the stove on and it eventually caught the kitchen on fire so they rushed back to their station to put out that fire. I don’t remember how long it took to repair the damage. No one really talks about that anymore.

#40 A young girl was abducted and murdered. Everyone knows who did it but he fled cross country and "died of an overdose" before he could be investigated

#41 One highschool math teacher’s husband committed [self-harm] a few years ago, and she recently had a bad health scare. Most students & attentive parents know.



She is the sweetest woman ever and deserves the world. She is incredibly strong and seems very happy know although I know her life must be difficult some days.

#42 High school gym teacher was fired for having an inappropriate relationship with a student. Destroys her family, etc.



Her replacement is also later fired for having inappropriate relationships with multiple students. Destroys her family, etc.



The replacement ends up reigniting the scandal when she gets re-married a few years later, to the now-graduated student that had an inappropriate relationship with the first gym teacher.

#43 Rohnert Park, CA. A police officer shot and [unalived] Kuanchung Kao, an engineer, outside his house in 1997 after he had gotten a promotion at work. The person who lives in that house today is actually the person who bought it from his wife a year after the murder.



The cop ended up facing no disciplinary action, ended up retiring and moving to Texas where he became the mayor of a small town. Fortunately, he's dead now.

#44 The UFO guy who got people together to build a saucer-shaped craft in a pole barn that was supposed to be towed out onto Lake Huron and picked up by a mother ship. The leader wrote a book called The Intelligence of the Universe Speaks 1974.



The craft was built but never completed. People lost interest. I saw it when the land went up for sale.

#45 In the small town I grew up in, there was a story going around that a prominent local businessman had a ... rather unfortunate encounter with a carrot. As in, the carrot became stuck in a certain part of his body, and he had to seek medical attention. What made it particularly funny was that the guy had brightest tuft of orange hair atop his head. We called him carrot a**e. Whenever you'd see him around town, there'd almost always been some muffled chuckles happening in the background.

#46 The person that almost [unalived] his grandchild with an axe while being in an alcohol-induced delirium. When this failed (the grandchild hid behind a wardrobe and he couldn't get him out), he opened all the valves on the stove, poisoning himself to death as a result. His grandchild escaped and survived

#47 The vanishing of the family from Komerang House, a property in regional Australia. When the town learned that the family was suddenly missing, the pilfering began. The first local thieves noticed food on plates, unfinished. My family ended up with the giant mirror in the gold leaf frame. Then another family member took it and I don’t know where it is now. I think mum does. No one talks about the mirror or the missing family. Creepy, huh.

#48 A bunch of band kids stole from Disney world on their trip to Florida but it’s been hushed up by the school district. No transparency let alone consequences and gets hushed up if anyone even tries to talk about it.

#49 People not talking in a small town.. there’s no such thing there is nothing off-limits, especially in a small town.. it’s the worst place to be if you’ve got something you don’t want anybody to know about to talk..

#50 Oh, I got one! There was the time that at least 200 pounds of enriched uranium were stolen from a processing plant in my hometown to kickstart the Israeli nuclear weapons program.



That's not even the part that goes largely undiscussed. There is a several hundred pound difference in what was allegedly stolen vs what was unaccounted for. The unaccounted for uranium was in the form of dust that settled in the ventilation shafts and on workers' clothing, where they went home and unknowingly settled it in their closets and washing machines. For decades, my hometown had extraordinarily high rates of rare cancers, yet several court cases suing the company for improper ventilation and health hazards failed because "you can't prove that's where the cancer came from."



The plant's been demolished, but the ground it stood on is still deemed too hot for even a parking lot. The rubble was taken to a couple other sites close by and buried, unfortunately next to a large tributary river to a major river. A lot of us feel it's only a matter of time until some of that radioactive material starts leeching through the banks, which I pretty much never hear people talk about.



Apollo Affair

#51 That one family who everyone knew were badly inbred.



That time someone hung themselves from the lookout over the town and everyone thought someone else reported it, so they were there for way too long.

#52 Pastors wife was messing around with a recent graduate who was coaching their kids football team. Pastor, verrrry Godly man, threatened to murk him if he didn’t leave town. He came back a couple of years ago after he turned 21. I haven’t heard anything since or any drama, but he’s still preaching and owns a large company. They’re still together. Everyone knows, nobody talks about it lol

#53 There are actually a few...



One is that there was a guy who had a mental break. No one knows why, but he was running barefoot through the streets with a kitchen knife, and ended up taking his own life with it when confronted by police. This was only a year or two (I don't recall exactly) after his little brother died accidentally, too (legit accident.. He slipped and fell over the side of the canal after drinking at a bar that was right along it. Devastating.) I know the older brother had a d**g problem, too, but I think everything just became too much.



I knew the family well. They lived in my neighborhood. It was like the story vanished as soon as it happened.

#54 Local police took a young man out to a secluded place, stripped him and hung him upside down from a tree. They beat him and taunted him. He survived but the cops were never held accountable. This was a longgg time ago.

#55 This is a series of incidents everyone knows about in my hometown, and everyone does talk about, but it's just too good not to share.



Background first. This is a story about a small, Australian coastal town called Wingham. It has between one or two pubs on average (that's a whole other story), at the time of this story it was two. It also hosts an annual Rodeo, and a local football team.



So. When the Rodeo is in town, all the cowboys all drink in the Top Pub. The Top Pub is a well maintained traditional, wood and stone country pub, and is quite popular with the ... let's call them the town's ... _relatively_ elegant drinkers.



The Bottom Pub, on the other hand, is an older timber-only, heritage-listed building. And it's usually not kept in good condition. That's where the footballers drink. Cheap drinks. Much rougher crowd.



And one year, a couple of the footballers decide to exit the Bottom Pub, saunter across the town park, enter the Top Pub, and loudly declare "Anyone who wears a 10 gallon hat, takes it up the a**e." They promptly got their own arses handed to them.



So the _next_ year, the _entire_ football team saunters across the park, and kicks the butt of everyone in the Top Pub.



The _third_ year, _all_ the Rodeo people went to the Bottom Pub and beat up everyone in there.



The _fourth_ year, both groups unexpectedly encountered each other in the _middle_ of the park, half way.



Years five and six, well ... let's say the Pub Park Brawl was starting to look like a tradition. And both groups brought extra people from out of town.



Year seven, the local police called in extra officers from the nearby cities of Taree, Forster and Port Macquarie. And _they_ were waiting with Paddywagons (lockup vans) for the two groups. Who showed up. And proceeded to fight with each other _and_ the police.



Took about two more years for the police to finally stamp it out, and the ninth and last year, they did it by preemptively arresting as many of the footballers as they could, in a massive drink driving sting a week before the Rodeo. And threatening the Rodeo people the instant they arrived in town with _severe_ prison time if they so much as blinked at the Bottom Pub.



So yeah. My home town.

#56 Older woman (retires, maybe around 70ish) would go to the laundromat every so often and hand out rolls of quarters. Just a way she paid it forward.



She found naked, brutally r**ed, and murdered on a wooded walking path near the river. Not far from downtown.

#57 A girl was gang r**ed after they rear ended her car to target her and her friend. Her friend ran off into the forest and was lost until sunrise while she was driven to another location, threatened and dropped off. It was so insane the FBI actually came (which for where I’m from is a massive deal) and caught every person involved. Truly it was a stain on our community when it happened and I think everyone was relieved they were caught. Everybody wanted to forget that.

#58 Sometimes women who had been heavily a***ed would say he had been "lost in Bering" or "died at sea". Then they would throw a massive party. I was really young at the time but even then it seemed a little bit too jubilant to be a funeral.



Looking back on it now, I still don't know if they hid the bodies somewhere in the forest, put them in the tide for the crabs to eat, or if those men really died off a boat somewhere in the icy north sea.



No one talks about it, and when I asked about "the men who died fishing" I'm too young to know. Ok.

#59 Not really a small town but a small corner of a big town. At my high school, about 30 years before I attended, a married teacher moved in one of his students to be a live in nanny at his house because she had a rough home life. There were rumours that the student and teacher were having an affair. Then one day the guys wife goes missing. There was an initial investigation but it was kind of swept under the rug because the guys was friends with all the local cops and he was kind of a big guy around town. People pretty much stopped talking about it until a couple of years ago when a podcast was released that really went into the case. The podcast kind of forced the police to reopen the case and the guy was eventually arrested, charged and sentenced to his wife’s murder even though her body has never been found. Went to that school for four years and never heard about until the podcast.

#60 The time an heir to a huge fortune from a now 150 year old major brewery ran his sports car off a notorious curve in my hometown [unaliving] his girlfriend and being arrested for DUI. He was never charged as he and his insurance paid off the girls family, and, by threatening to sue the county for multi million dollars for knowing that the curve , called “ Deadman’s Curve” was unsafe, was never charged.



He later took over his family’s company and was even featured in some of their commercials before selling it to a multinational more than a decade ago…

#61 Everyone talked about the incident but keep their opinion about the trial outcome close to the chest so I’m still sharing lol.



The town I grew up in isn’t super tiny but has only had like 2 murders in the past 30 years. A beloved teacher was kidnapped and beaten. She survived but shortly after died from falling down the stairs. Her husband was acquitted of murder but everyone I’ve ever talked to still thinks he did it. He died several years later, weirdly enough, after falling from his roof.

#62 The time the son of the wealthest man in town almost hit a kid with his sports car that he was driving high and drunk. literally, the kid turned to look at a friend while crossing the road with the bus right there and was just missed by the idiot by inches. the dad took away his son's car after that. boy got lucky since the kid was crossing the road legally and he was going 90 in a 25.

#63 Friend of mine in HS went to a party with her Senior bf. They dis d***s and drank and she insisted on driving home. They argued, he got out of the car, she ran over him several times and [unalived] him. As a 16yo, she did probation. A few years later, she got in a DUI accident and another bf died. She was seriously injured and now cannot care for herself.

#64 Dentist murdered his wife and got away with it.