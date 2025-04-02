Even Reddit user cerezza__ thinks that way, so she asked online, “What’s a cheap habit that makes you feel way richer than you actually are?” Her question went viral as netizens gushed over numerous such “cheap thrills.” You might even be able to relate to a few of them, so just scroll down to check them out!

Luxury is always marketed as something expensive so that people will part with huge chunks of their money for it. However, it doesn’t have to be something pricey, as even small, budget-friendly things can also bring a “rich” twist to your mundane life.

#1 Buying high quality second-hand clothes. Wearing clothes made of natural fibers makes me feel rich.

#2 Keep inside of car clean and smelling good.

#3 Having fresh herbs to use in cooking. I either start from seed or buy small plants and keep them on the balcony. Having green growing things makes me happy and always having fresh herbs (right now there is rosemary, chives, oregano, thyme, dill, and I have basil seeds started)to cook with makes me enjoy cooking at home more.

The thing is, "feeling rich" and "luxury" are very subjective things, as they differ according to how each individual perceives them. For instance, you can see in the list that some people think buying something makes their life luxurious, while others say that eating the vegetables that they planted themselves is what truly makes them feel "rich." What we are trying to say is that not everything comes down to money, assets, or estate, as in the end, it's all about things that make you happy and give you the satisfaction that you need. No matter how much wealth you accumulate, it won't really make your life "rich" if you are miserable about the important things.

#4 Learning to cook makes me feel rich because we eat like kings and queens. For example, I love steak but only rib eye. I buy rib eye every time I see it on sale. $8 for a rib eye cooked at home beats $50 for a rib eye at a restaurant.

#5 Vinyls playing jazz at home. Most any music older than 1980 is a whole other vibe. It doesn’t feel the same when I play my Taylor Swift albums that I also have on Spotify.



Never underestimate the power of types of music for your mood. It’s like decorating the air.

#6 Having a thrifted wardrobe full of Ralph Lauren,

Levi’s, Lululemon, Patagonia & other higher-end brands at a fraction of the original prices. But mostly it is wearing $1 secondhand silk pants and a $3 secondhand short-sleeve cashmere sweater as pajamas. Makes me feel like a QUEEN. 👸 💅.

With "frugal living" turning into a trend, it has garnered a lot of negative attention as people always associate it with being cheap. However, it has been observed that frugality is not about miserly money-saving behavior; it is about lifestyle choices and values. It is about removing the obsession with materialism and competitiveness and focusing on what matters to you. As we said, it's all about the little things in life that bring you true happiness. Research also suggests that frugal habits offer numerous hidden benefits beyond saving money, as frugal individuals often experience lower levels of stress and anxiety compared to their more materialistic counterparts.

#7 Perfume. I buy only travel size or sample sizes spread out over time so that I have several to choose from by now and whenever I get ready it feels so wonderfully luxurious.

#8 My towels are bath sheets. They're massive, stretching from armpit to knee. They could make a rather modest dress with very little effort. I feel much more warm after stepping out of a hot shower with my big towels and prefer never to use any other- I'll even bring mine when I'm traveling to avoid tiny hotel options.

#9 Flossing. Secret trick to no morning breath ever!

According to studies, 55% of people said that financial stress impacted their mental health, while 44% said that it impacted their physical health. However, it has been noted that those living frugally experience improved physical and mental health. Other research implies that frugal lifestyle choices like avoiding fast food, for instance, can cut back on unnecessary expenses while avoiding excessive weight gain and improving your nutritional profile. Saving efficiently may also increase consumers’ likelihood of seeking preventative health treatment, enhancing longevity.

#10 I don't understand why but a glass straw.

#11 A long bath with cheap plain Epsom salts and a few drops of essential oils with a spa playlist on. .

#12 I put a wet rag in the microwave for 30 seconds and it becomes a spa hot towel.

Harvard conducted a long-running study, since 1938, that followed 724 teenagers from their youth to their retirement. The happiest among those who were retired had similar traits when it came to their mindset, not their bank account. This just goes to show that the number of zeros in your bank balance is not the harbinger of happiness; it's how satisfied you feel with your life in the end that matters. No wonder there are so many unhappy millionaires out there who have all the finances they need but no satisfaction. ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT

#13 Keeping my apartment spotless. And my pets happy and healthy.

#14 Getting that boring ol’ homemade black coffee and putting cocoa, vanilla flavoring, whipped topping, and fun sprinkles in/on it. Or just making food look nice, in general.

#15 I clip coupons and save a ton of money on groceries (and grow some of my own food typically every year.)



I use some of those savings to buy myself flowers at the grocery store and make an arrangement at home after everything is put away.

With this quote by Claire Luce, we conclude our thoughts: "Money can't buy happiness, but it can make you awfully comfortable while you're being miserable." Now we want to hear about your frugal things or habits that make you feel truly rich. Don't hesitate to share them in the comments below. Also, if you are able to relate to any of the things mentioned in this list, don't forget to upvote them! ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT

#16 Buying nicer outerwear. I grew up wearing tennis shoes with Walmart bags inside during snow days while my richer friends had snow pants, boots, mittens... I never had a pair of rainboots. My parents bought us nice coats and things but not until we were old enough to not grow out of things quickly. Now I have rain boots, rain jacket, light jackets, heavy coats, etc. Good outerwear makes me feel rich.

#17 After finishing a jar of pickles, I throw random veggies in the jar and put it back in the fridge. Extending that sweet sweet brine elevates a lot of meals!

#18 Yard sales. Only way I get nice things, like a robot vacuum for cheap or a portable dishwasher. I feel like the jetsons and those two things combined costed me like $100. This summer I’m going to try to build my dvd collection so I can justify getting rid of my streaming services. Buy a 500 dvd binder and own my movies. One of these days I’ll build a server setup. But I digress.

#19 I bought one place setting of a super fancy tea set when it was on clearance. It is a teacup, saucer, and desert/salad plate.



Sometimes when I need a pick me up, I’ll make tea and a snack with them and it makes me feel fancy and happy.

#20 I finally got myself a library card so I can download audiobooks for free on Libby. After using audible for so long it feels like cheating.

#21 Reading a book outside.

#22 I declutterred and keep it up. We moved a number of times over the last 10 or so years and every time I got rid of more stuff. We kept the good stuff, the antiques, the art, the quality clothing and so on. Having less stuff is literally freeing and makes me feel richer.



If something is broken, we get it fixed or dispose of it. I spent so much of my life “making do” even when we could have afforded the update or we got the update and keep the older one “just in case”. No more. Even if it cannot be replaced or fixed, the old, broken one goes away.



My home feels light and airy, peaceful and calm. Every morning I open curtains to the sunshine/light to start my day. I am rich in the things that matter.

#23 Having a luxurious shower. After a long day and getting in a hot shower and lathering on my shampoo that I use as a body wash and just relaxing in the shower makes me feel so happy.

#24 I love plating my food for myself and friends as if we are eating out, because we eat with our eyes and food is edible art ❤ A few times a week, I get to bring some beauty in the world with some small choices, and the investment of time. Can't afford to eat out much but don't feel like I'm missing out.

#25 Swimming at the community center. There are gyms near me that charge $250/month and don’t have a pool, but I get free fitness classes and a pool.

#26 I keep a $100 bill in my wallet. I don’t spend it but I like knowing I have it. My accountant shared that one with me.

#27 Going to bed every night in clean sheets and a made bed that looks like a hotel stay. Even when the rest of the house is chaos, it feels so nice to pull back the sheets and go to sleep.

#28 I switched from keurig to French press. Omg it’s a great upgrade. I can batch make cold brew concentrate too!!

#29 I do so by keeping my home exceptionally clean and orderly. My wife and I live better than our friends that inherited millions. They have a big house but it is disgustingly dirty because they don't bother to look after it.

#30 Kerrygold butter. I only buy it for vacations & guests & for good bread. Makes them so much more luxurious.

#31 Mini chocolate chips or grated chocolate bar in my instant cocoa. Levels that right up.



Also I found a place that sells discounted Pepperidge Farm breads near their best-by date for $1.60 a loaf and that makes even a PBJ feel special.