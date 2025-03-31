ADVERTISEMENT

In a world where "frugal living" and "budget-friendly life hacks" are trending, they are not always as easy as they sound. In fact, some of them require so much effort that they can literally drain a person completely, and who would want that?

Even Reddit user Mrblu_28 is struggling with such a “hack,” so they asked netizens, “What’s the one ‘frugal’ habit you gave up because it wasn’t worth the hassle?” They soon found out they’re not the only ones, as folks spilled out many such things they've experienced. Just scroll down to check them out, as you might find them relatable!

#1

Two paper towel rolls on a kitchen counter, under bright light, symbolizing abandoned frugal living hacks. Giving up paper towels completely.
Having to have separate piles of rags that could go in the load for towels, a load for "ewwwwww gross" plus throwing away some utterly biohazard rags was an extra chore. Also our local thrift increased prices. Once upon a time you could buy a grab bag for $3 but now it's $8. I am not buying an $8 bag of towels every month, that's insane waste. Paper towels cost less and they compost or breakdown in a landfill quickly.

SurviveYourAdults

arlenecornwall
camomooey
camomooey
Community Member
1 hour ago

I agree. I use paper towels for really gross (think dog vomit) or greasy cleanups. A dishrag works just fine for everything else.

    #2

    Bags of sugar on a store shelf, commonly used in making homemade bread. I stopped buying in bulk. There's 3 of us, we're not going through things quickly and we don't have the space to store buckets and whatnot.

    troubledpadawan3

    #3

    Person placing a gray shirt into a washing machine, considering frugal hacks and homemade alternatives. I no longer wait for off-peak hours to do laundry or run the dishwasher. My chores were stacking up at the end of each evening and it was negatively affecting my sleep, so I had to stop. If I can get a load in after hours? Great. But I’m not living and dying by it. 

    Efficient-Quarter-18

    Thanks to the inflation monster, experts have predicted that some daily essential things might soon be very hard to get for middle-class people. It is estimated that an American household spends an average of $61,334 per year on expenses. This amount is quite staggering, considering the fact that the average salary in the US is $66,622, so it's no big surprise that people opt for frugal hacks.

    However, this list will make you question whether it's really worth all the time and energy that it can sometimes demand. After all, why do you think quick but expensive solutions came into being in the first place? It was all to reduce human struggles, so it just goes to show why some of these "hacks" are actually futile.

    #4

    Old blue brick building exterior with multiple windows and air conditioning units. I run the AC when it is too hot for me and heat when too cold.

    I used to try to wait for certain temps. Nah, I just want to have a comfortable home.

    Mahaloth

    #5

    A hand sorting through a pile of assorted shoes, illustrating a frugal hack idea. I don't get cheap shoes. I remember getting cheap shoes at an outlet and they fell apart after two months. Nice shoes come from "The Walk Shop" and trainers from REI.

    I have had various laptops and while Windows machines are cheaper, I can't even due to blue screen issues. I only get MacBooks now (once every 7 or so years).

    VapoursAndSpleen

    #6

    Person holding a reusable bag with citrus and pomegranate, representing frugal hacks like making my own bread. Fellow former Ziplok rinser here! It was causing mental anguish seeing them clutter up the kitchen drying out.

    Invested in quality glass snapware and a big roll of parchment paper. I have not needed a Ziplok bag in 5+ years.

    Efficient-Quarter-18

    Let's closely look at some of the frugal hacks that have not worked for netizens as they have mentioned on this list. For instance, one Redditor mentioned that they stopped buying cheap shoes. Research also indicates that cheap shoes have a higher appeal, but they can actually cause long-term damage to your feet!

    One netizen chipped in about how they have stopped buying in bulk, and let us explain why that's a sensible choice. Investopedia suggests that buying in bulk lowers the per-unit cost, but it often leads to higher overall spending than simply purchasing only what you need. The article also says that bulk buying often encourages overconsumption, and at the same time, it creates more waste if the things are not consumed.

    #7

    Woman in plaid shirt pouring detergent into washing machine, representing frugal hacks. Making my own laundry detergent.

    Salty-Mortgage9738

    #8

    Person browsing a grocery store aisle, surrounded by various snack options, contemplating frugal hacks like making bread. Shopping at multiple grocery stores weekly to take advantage of sales.

    Our closest grocery store is a co-op, so we get 4% back on groceries at the end of the year. We tracked the sales at the four closest stores for a few months, did the math and figured out that even accounting for the slightly higher sale price at the co-op, we would come out even once we got the cheque at the end of the year.

    Plus, when you go into a store for one or two things you never leave with just what you came in for. Without all those extra shopping trips, we figure we are saving money. Though it seems counter intuitive.

    SylvanField

    #9

    Compact kitchen setting with appliances, highlighting a space for making my own bread and other cooking activities. Unplugging appliances. It would drive my husband crazy and it's not worth it to me.

    sjsmiles

    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Really, your husband's pacemaker doesn't use that much juice, so let it be.

    Some people also mentioned reusing ziplocs (just like OP) or storing every glass jar they buy food in. They mentioned that they stopped doing this because of all the clutter and lack of space they had, and living in a cluttered space is not really ideal, is it?

    It has been observed that clutter and mental health are connected, as it can have a negative impact. Clutter can increase stress levels, make it difficult to focus, take a toll on relationships, and more. This just shows that reusing everything, and I mean everything, is not always a healthy option.
    #10

    A variety of spices in jars on a wooden shelf, illustrating frugal hacks like making my own bread. I stopped saving every single glass jar that food came in. I’ve maxed out reusing for food or sundries, crafts, etc. I’ll still save a jar now and again, but it’s got to have a use in the near future. I don’t have space to stockpile glass jars!

    jamatosoup

    arlenecornwall avatar
camomooey
    camomooey
    camomooey
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    I save a few jars and plastic containers (like cottage cheese ones) in a small box under my kitchen sink, and use them when I need to throw away spoiled food that might leak from the garbage bag. I try not to let food spoil, but sometimes it happens.

    #11

    Person washing a car with a sponge, demonstrating frugal habits like making their own bread, in a garage setting. Washing my car. I bought quality products thinking I could do just as good of a job as the professionals and save money, I was wrong. It takes me so much time, I was using so much water just to get a subpar result. Plus my shop vac can’t compare to the vacuums at a car wash.

    mutemarmot42

    #12

    Inside view of a washing machine with a damp cloth, reflecting on frugal hacks like making bread at home. When I moved into my current house in 2018, it didn't come with a dryer. I hand dried all my clothing until this past fall, when I finally caved and bought a mini dryer that is only big enough for socks and underwear. I very much prefer to hang dry my actual clothing, but the time suck of individually hanging each sock and underpants was a barrier to me doing laundry, formerly my favourite chore. Tumble drying socks and underwear but hang drying everything else is a compromise I can live with, my clothes last so much longer hang drying them, and being able to inspect them all every wash is also great for their longevity.

    Khayeth

    From making their own laundry detergent to making their own bread, some people also mentioned that they have stopped DIY-ing such things as they require a lot of time and work. Sensible Sustainability claims that DIY can sometimes be more wasteful, and some things are just not meant to be done by yourself.

    Basically, what we are trying to convey is that being frugal about everything might not be the right choice, and sometimes, it's fine to quit those hacks.

    Experts also warn, "Unfortunately, many people become spending-phobic in their quest to live a more frugal life, which can lead to anxiety around money. In the worst instances, people may become overly hesitant to spend money on even essential items, which can lead to a lower overall quality of life.”
    #13

    Shower head casting a shadow on bright bathroom tiles. Collecting water in the shower, the cold water in a bucket while waiting for the warm to come through. Hauling it out to the garden gave me a serious case of bursitis in my shoulder.

    lovenorwich

    arlenecornwall avatar
camomooey
    camomooey
    camomooey
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    I have soft water so that wouldn't work for me anyway. Soft water isn't very good for plants.

    #14

    Person enjoying homemade dumplings at a white table, highlighting frugal hacks like making my own bread. I unfortunately have a lot of non-frugal habits, but one I’m giving myself grace for is getting pre-made meals. I know cooking from scratch is usually cheaper, but a bunch of raw ingredients that rot in my refrigerator and then shame-ordering DoorDash is more expensive and more frustrating than just buying some lentil packets and rice cups.

    GeckoRoamin

    coreypichler avatar
CP
    CP
    CP
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago

    You have to plan to use what you buy. I learned this lesson.

    #15

    Synthetic blend motor oil bottles and filter on asphalt. Changing my own oil. It was getting harder to find a place to take the used oil.

    CMWZ

    As they say, it's not always good to overdo something, and we can completely empathize with why these netizens gave up the frugal hacks that didn't work for them. Now we want to hear from you. Have you ever experienced a budget-friendly technique that was actually not worth the hassle? Drop your thoughts in the comments. Also, don't forget to upvote the ones you found most relatable!

    #16

    Roasted chicken in an oven, embodying frugal hacks for homemade meals. Roasting a whole chicken and carving it up for half a week of meals.

    I used to do this most weeks but when I ran the numbers, the difference between this and a large pack of breasts wasn't that much and I decided I valued my time more.

    0ba78683-dbdd-4a31-a

    #17

    Hands kneading dough on a floured surface, with measuring cups and eggs around, illustrating homemade bread efforts. Making my own bread. At the time I didn’t have a bread machine, so it was all by hand and 3 hours from start to finish.

    AlwaysatTechDee

    #18

    Hand holding cornmeal next to a burlap sack on a wooden table, illustrating homemade bread ingredients. I all but ruined my best coat trying to load a bag with garlic powder at winco because I was hellbent on saving that dollar…

    Note to self: bulk powdery stuff is not worth the hassle, and I hope my garlic powder footprints up to the cash register served as a warning to others.

    bfiddytwo

    #19

    Woman adjusting a digital thermostat at home, exploring personal frugal living solutions. Getting mad at other people in the house for leaving lights/fans on.

    amber90

    #20

    Ladle scooping vegetable noodle soup from a large decorative pot on a stove. Making chicken stock from the rotisserie chicken. I used to save the bones in a Ziploc in the freezer. I would add carrots and celery to it as I was using them. We need to have the time to make the broth. Just became too much of a pain in the butt. So much easier to just buy it.

    Royals-2015

    reginaholt avatar
    Regina Holt
    Regina Holt
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago

    I made a big pot of chicken noodle soup. I just threw the whole rotisserie chicken in the pot of water. Then got the meat off of the bones after the cooking, then threw the meat back in. And while getting the meat off of the bones, I put the whole carrots into the soup and cooked them before cutting them, making that task easier.

    #21

    Chevron gas station signage showing high fuel prices, with a public parking sign in the foreground under a clear blue sky. Driving further to save a few cents per gallon. My small car gets great gas mileage and a full tank is only 10 or 11 gallons. So I keep an eye on gas prices as I drive around and when I'm near a quarter tank, I fill up at most any station that's convenient.
    I won't pay 0.25¢ or more than the average but if the difference is 5¢ or even 9¢, I realized I didn't need to make myself crazy over saving 50¢-90¢ per fill-up (every 2 weeks or so).

    LaughDailyFeelBetter

    reginaholt avatar
    Regina Holt
    Regina Holt
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago

    I do this. I'm never going out of my way, since I'm already driving past the gas station. A few more cents a gallon saves the money on gas that you would spend going out of your way to get the cheapest.

    #22

    Person scanning jar of snacks in a store, questioning frugal hacks effectiveness. Shopping for my own groceries? I’ll gladly pay a delivery fee and tip for someone to bring what I want to me and I get to avoid the hell of grocery stores.

    booksandkittens615

    arlenecornwall avatar
camomooey
    camomooey
    camomooey
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago

    One good thing to come out of the COVID years. I wish delivery had been available before then.

    #23

    Soda siphon. I still have it and use it occasionally, but since I drink more seltzer than anything else I splurge on cans for the convenience, plus the flavors are nice too.

    theblonde

    #24

    Person loading a dishwasher with various kitchen items, focusing on resource efficiency. I don’t reuse containers that don’t survive the dishwasher.

    lisasbrandy

    #25

    Shirts on hangers in a closet, showcasing a variety of colors and patterns. Laundering my husbands work shirts. When I was pregnant with our last baby I put on a two hour movie and still wasn’t done ironing his 10 button down shirts. The collars and creases on the sleeves and cuffs take forever.

    I called the three nearest cleaners and shirts at the time laundered and pressed was $1.50!!! Maybe this was more affordable than the energy it took to run the washer, dryer, iron, cost of detergent… I don’t know. But my husband made more than that an hour so that’s how we justified it.

    kajocael

    #26

    Man getting a shave at a barbershop, a frugal hack not worth the effort. My son and I typically go to a nice barbershop. I had never done a cheaper haircut, so I gave it a go a few months ago and we both went to a Magicuts in the mall, to see if I'm overpaying for haircuts. They absolutely butchered our hair. I saved about 30 bucks. Concluded not worth it.

    Sionn3039

    #27

    Four meal prep containers with fresh ingredients on a marble counter, illustrating frugal hacks in food preparation. Meal planning a week in advance. A few times our whole household caught an illness and we wound up wasting tons of groceries. I prefer to stop by the store every day or two for whatever fresh ingredients we will use right away.

    Menadgerie

    #28

    FamilyMart freezer displaying various frozen snacks and desserts, highlighting alternatives to frugal hacks. Stopped buying refrigerated foods in bulk. Made me feel pressured to eat it all before it expired, leading to an empty fridge faster and then out to buy more food. Grocery deals are nice, but can't beat the savings of not buying more food than needed in the first place.

    aizennexe

    #29

    Cured sausages hanging in a rustic setting, highlighting homemade food techniques. DIY sausage making.

    Maybe I'll get back into it someday, but the process was slower than expected and standing in one place for so long caused hip strain.

    doublestitch

    #30

    A bowl of cooked rice garnished with herbs, highlighting frugal kitchen choices. Legitimately eating rice and lentils for most of my meals.

    I still eat plenty of rice. But rice and lentils was my getting out of debt meal.

    Raging_Rigatoni

    #31

    I'm not getting the cheapest liquid body soap in 5l tubs any more. It's just horrible. I'll use up what I've got but... It's horrible. I use it as handsoap refill too and it makes my hands split and bleed in winter. Not worth the savings!

    Visible-Traffic-5180

    #32

    Yellow rubber duck in dishwasher among dishes, symbolizing frugal hacks gone wrong. One more- I run the dishwasher every single night as long as it is at least half full like some kind of billionaire. I no longer wait for it to be fully stuffed.

    CMWZ

