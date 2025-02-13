In all that chaos and confusion, every dad wants to leave their child with a nugget of wisdom . Whether the advice actually makes sense or not doesn’t seem to matter. These adults are finally revealing the guidance their dad gave them when they were young that still lives rent-free in their heads.

Fatherhood can almost feel like a rollercoaster ride. Sometimes, you’re enjoying the joyful milestones and achievements of your kids, while other times, you’re just struggling to keep up with all the crazy things they get up to.

#1 Make sure that when you die, that it's the last thing on your list left to do.

#2 (When learning to drive) Always remember, everyone else on the road is an idiot.

#3 $5000 isn’t a lot of money to have, but it’s a lot of money to owe. I keep this in mind every time I have to make a large, financed, purchase.

Dads always seem to have so many stories and random facts to share with their kids. It’s no wonder children love hanging out with their pops. In fact, it’s wonderful to see that the amount of time fathers spend with their kids is on the rise. Surveys show that they tend to spend around 4.4 hours caring for their children on a daily basis. ADVERTISEMENT This kind of bonding time is very valuable and can make kids feel cared for, loved, and valued. Dads who play with their children and also actively listen to their needs can help shape the little ones into well-rounded individuals.

#4 You can be upset at something you did wrong for 5 minutes or 5 months, nothing changes except the amount of time you punish yourself.

#5 "No one ever really grows up. They just grow tired".

#6 I talked a lot as a kid (still do). My sister was complaining that I talked too much, that I even talked to strangers like I knew them and it was weird! My dad told me never to stop talking to people, never stop making connections, because in the long run connecting with others is all that matters.

Although some of the life lessons that these dads taught their kids might be odd, it shows that they cared enough to give their children some guidance. Studies have also found that dads who are more involved in their kids’ lives help them become more independent and well-integrated in society. This positive male influence can affect many areas of a child’s life, especially through the process of role-modeling. Some parents believe that kids should only follow their words but not mimic their actions, but dads whose behavior aligns with their words play a pivotal role in a child’s social and emotional development.

#7 When I was a young man at the age of 16, my brother and I fought a lot. Beat the s**t outta each. My uncle passed away and it was the first time I saw the toughest man I know cry. He sat my brother and I down and told us both we needed to end this and find some common ground and at least try to get along. F****n broke me. Here I am at 40 and my brother is my best friend, dunno how I could do it with out the little f****r.



I just wanna say thanks for the upvotes. You folks made my day! What started as a boredom doom scroll sitting in my excavator and putting in my 2 cents made a great day!

#8 "Earn enough money to die someplace warm." A Seattle father.

#9 He told me “failures don’t define you, how you rise after them does“. It’s been a mantra that keeps me going.

Although dads and their children may not always discuss deep and difficult topics, it’s great to see that around 59% of young adults believe they have a great relationship with their parents. Nearly 68% also say that they feel that they can be their true self around their mom and dad. This means that parents are carrying out their role well and creating a safe space for their kids. Many of the dads on this list clearly care a lot about their children and share these nuggets of advice to help them get through challenging situations. Whether it’s done in a serious tone or with humor, fathers who let their kids discuss their careers, finances, emotions, love life, and mental health can strengthen bonds between them. ADVERTISEMENT

#10 "You better make sure you know how to take care of yourself, kiddo, because no one's ever going to care about you.".

#11 "When you're done having [intercourse] with a woman, bring her a warm, damp washcloth to clean herself up with."



I was 14 and asked him how to get a girl at school to like me. This was not helpful advice for that scenario.

#12 2 sentences that are stuck in my head until this day:



“If you get yourself into the ditch you have to get yourself out of the ditch”



“The more things you have the more things you have to worry about”



He was right.

The role of dads has also changed a lot over time. Previously, fathers were seen as the patriarchs of the family, the providers, protectors, and rule enforcers. Children may not have had as close relationships with their dads before, but now the way fathers show up is changing. Since many dads want to raise their kids in a different way than how they were brought up, there is more focus on giving them freedom and allowing them to make their own mistakes. Fathers also want to connect with their young ones emotionally and don’t just want them to hide their feelings, as was done in previous generations.

#13 “Don’t blame another man for my sins.”

My dad was dying and was asking me to forgive him for falling short as a father when I was a little girl.

He felt the reason I had walls up in my romantic relationships was due to his mistakes.

#14 If you can't take a p**s off your back porch without somebody watching, you should move.

#15 Let’s skip church and go see Jurassic Park instead. Don’t tell your mom.

Being a dad is no walk in the park. It takes a lot of effort, care, and emotional strength. They also need to be fountains of wisdom, which clearly, judging by this list, a lot of them have accomplished. Dad advice is the best, even if it’s incredibly silly, and that’s why we’d love to hear more of it. Let us know if your father has ever given you any pearls of wisdom! Do share it in the comments.

#16 "when someone tells you they love you dont take it at face value, look at how they act and use that to judge" said shortly before proving he didnt love me ahaha.

#17 "It's ok, son. I was 30 years old before my father had any sense." Said to teenage me.

#18 He's 81 and has always told me he's proud of me. He writes it in every card. I have his writing.... I'm proud... tattooed on my wrist.

#19 "I want you to be with a man because you want to, not because you have to."





I was struggling with college and hated going. The only reason I went was because my dad pushed me so hard to. My mom constantly told me to drop out and basically told me it was okay to be too dumb for college. Dad refused to let me quit though. He had two sisters who had stayed in abusive marriages because they were SAHMs who had no education, little to no job experience, and no way out. He refused to let me end up like that and wanted me to be with someone because I loved them, rather than out of survival. .

#20 “Dont make the same mistakes i made im here to teach you and help you to avoid so you have what i never had as a kid”.

#21 We were getting rid of all the doors in the house and before he took my bedroom door he handed me a hammer and went.



Have fun.



I went through the door in the literal sense, it was quite fun.

#22 "Remember, son, no matter how good she looks, someone, somewhere, is sick of her s**t.".

#23 "I don't care who, when or why. Just use a condom.".

#24 "Measure twice, cut once" - It started out as a woodworking thing in our basement or garage, but has been something that I apply in everyday life. Any decision of great import, I double check myself.

How heavy is this decision?

Will what I do need to be undone?

Will it effect others?

Measure twice.

#25 "It's not my time yet" he said this whilst battling cancer. He's in remission now!



And "I'm proud of you"

We both agreed I was a bit of a [jerk] when I was younger but I turned out alright.

#26 Always be yourself, id love hearing that from him.

#27 "You're my least expensive child." Quite the compliment.

#28 “Always pay yourself first.”.

#29 The scariest moments in life usually become the best stories later.

#30 When rolling up my first day of high school and I saw all these girls that were smoking and looking so good. I was intimidated. And he said “if they smoke, they f**k.” Life lesson, right there.