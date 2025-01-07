ADVERTISEMENT

To start the New Year right, Ramin Nazer, an artist based in Los Angeles, CA, can offer you some wisdom he has colorfully illustrated over the years. Most of Ramin's work revolves around personal growth with messages such as freeing oneself from a mental prison and rediscovering life as a limitless being.

Ramin's work can be found under the name Rainbow Brainskull, mostly known for his comics and his podcast. However, the artist mentioned that he also released some games, animations, music, and writings that you can find on his website. Ramin's comics are not just insightful; they’re incredibly fun to look at as he blends vibrant colors to draw imaginative settings.

In an interview with Bored Panda, Ramin shared: "I am most inspired by those who are listening to their inner being, changing and evolving through the years, and trying to inspire others to unlock that inside themselves as well."

