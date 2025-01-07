45 Vibrant Illustrations Offering Words Of Wisdom By Ramin NazerInterview With Artist
To start the New Year right, Ramin Nazer, an artist based in Los Angeles, CA, can offer you some wisdom he has colorfully illustrated over the years. Most of Ramin's work revolves around personal growth with messages such as freeing oneself from a mental prison and rediscovering life as a limitless being.
Ramin's work can be found under the name Rainbow Brainskull, mostly known for his comics and his podcast. However, the artist mentioned that he also released some games, animations, music, and writings that you can find on his website. Ramin's comics are not just insightful; they’re incredibly fun to look at as he blends vibrant colors to draw imaginative settings.
In an interview with Bored Panda, Ramin shared: "I am most inspired by those who are listening to their inner being, changing and evolving through the years, and trying to inspire others to unlock that inside themselves as well."
More info: Instagram | rainbowbrainskull.com | Facebook | youtube.com | x.com
This post may include affiliate links.
We were curious to learn more about the artist's background, where Ramin shared why he calls himself an artist rather than an illustrator or a comic creator.
“I always liked the word ‘artist’ because it’s broader. You’re not confined to one medium or method. I’m not a focused person. But I like to work and am always just trying to finish stuff and just put it out there,” Ramin shared.
Ramin also explained what initially drew him to the world of artistry.
“I never really had any ambitions outside of creative expression. No job ever sounded fun to me. Not even for a moment. As a child, the closest thing to a real profession that I was interested in was Architecture. But I soon realized that I was only saying that to be ‘realistic.’
“All of my heroes growing up were always musicians, comedians, illustrators, etc. But I never had a solid grasp on what my actual profession should be. It’s tough to express what you actually want to do in this life. A better approach is to recognize what you don’t want to do. The rest will come more naturally.
“But it’s tough. Most people are just trying to keep the lights on. Or survive their own depression. If you know what you want to do and have a motor inside, you are very fortunate.”
We wondered how Ramin would describe his artwork, to which he wrote: “I don’t feel like I have an agenda most of the time, but I will say that I tend to unintentionally revisit themes such as: Breaking Free of Your Own Mental Prison, Underneath Everything All Is Well, The Opposite is Also True.
“All of those things tend to fall in the category of Self-Help Spirituality Philosophy or whatever, but I’ve never wanted to be in a genre. I’ve only ever wanted to be myself.
“I like the originals. Prince, Frank Zappa, David Bowie, Joni Mitchell, Maria Bamford, Mitch Hedberg… People who were just clearly in their own lane doing what only they do.”
As for the creative process, Ramin shared: “My best ideas happen when I’m not trying to think of ideas. My mind tends to wander off on its own all day and night, so the key is to just record as much of it as you can. One upside to the current over-stimulated screen-filled dystopia we live in is that it's super easy to record a voice note wherever you are.
“The phone is a distraction pit, but it’s also a great tool for organizing your inner thoughts. But I still prefer the tactile nature of an ink pen on a sketchbook when possible. My process is basically: Record ideas. Revisit them. Pick one that ignites a spark and finish it before the moment has passed.
“Now the scariest part of all: Share the thing you made.
After all, if you want to be heard, you have to make a sound.”
Since Ramin’s work is deep and has meaningful messages, we wondered what he would like his audiences to take away.
Ramin wrote: “I just want to make quality original stuff that actually contributes to the world. Whether it’s inspiring, funny, or just something that you like because you don’t know why.
“We all know what it’s like to enjoy something that resonates with our own personal taste. A song, video, sandwich, comic, or joke... The category doesn’t matter. It’s all just content now that we put out like a yard sale. I want to make more of that while I am still in this incarnation.
“Even as A.I. sludge is washing over the entire internet and hurling us into a new dark age of consensus reality, I still think the game is far from over. There is so much more creativity to be explored. Don’t underestimate it. You are still alive, keep going.
“The best time to create is still now because that’s all there is. Sorry about all the changes and anxiety-inducing news. I would make things like the nostalgic past, but I don’t have access to those particular controls. I just work here.”
Lastly, Ramin added: “Check out my library and art shop at rainbowbrainskull.com. I put all my comics, books, games, podcasts, music, and experiments on there. It’s just me, so if you’d like to support what I do, you can buy something. Or just follow me on the socials. I’m most active on Instagram.”