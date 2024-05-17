ADVERTISEMENT

Have you ever found yourself playing food police in your relationship? Wondering if it’s cool to lay down some dietary ground rules without coming off as a control freak? Well, when the garlic scent hits the fan, it’s time to speak up.

For one young couple, this innocent kitchen staple sparked the beginning of a real-life telenovela. And you won’t believe the unexpected turn this juicy story takes. Read on to find out.

More info: Reddit

What may start as a silly culinary conflict can sometimes blow up into a relationship-ending debacle

Image credits: Skitterphoto (not the actual photo)

Woman’s quirky boyfriend starts eating raw garlic every night, causing her to start avoiding him because of the strong smell

The original poster (OP), a young woman in her 20s, and her boyfriend, Jake (not his real name), had been in a romantic relationship for over four years when things started to smell—literally! It all began when Jake decided to embark on a culinary adventure that made the OP question her entire gastronomic worldview. This gym buff wasn’t your run-of-the-mill culinary explorer. Oh no, he took his taste experiments to the next level, from unconventional cereal pairings to mayo and butter sandwiches that raised eyebrows.

But it was his love affair with raw garlic that truly tested the boundaries of their relationship. He enjoyed chowing down on cloves and cloves of garlic each day, leaving the OP grappling with the fragrant challenge of her boyfriend‘s newfound food obsession, testing the boundaries of their relationship.

Image credits: cottonbro studio (not the actual photo)

The woman tries to talk to her partner about the situation, but he swears he’ll stop eating the garlic once it’s finished so it doesn’t go to waste

As the OP delicately approached the subject with Jake, tensions simmered. She found herself at a crossroads, torn between embracing Jake’s quirks and preserving her olfactory sanity. The OP even tried taking the advice of a wise netizen by starting to eat garlic herself. “When he first started, I ate a bite just to see if it was actually good. But I just can’t bring myself to eat any more,” the OP recalls. And so, she asked herself (and the internet): “Am I being a jerk by dictating what my boyfriend eats?”

Let’s peel back the layers of this flavorful onion, or shall we say garlic? On one hand, dietary choices are deeply personal, and imposing restrictions on someone can feel like an attack on their freedom. Yet, in the delicate dance of love, compromise is key. The OP’s struggle with Jake’s garlic obsession raises important questions about communication and mutual respect in relationships. According to an article on maintaining respect within a relationship, “Open and effective communication can be an essential component of any healthy relationship. In a relationship where partners truly respect one another, mutual respect means acknowledging each other’s boundaries, feelings, and desires in a constructive manner.”

Image credits: Liza Summer (not the actual photo)

Later, the OP finds out her BF has been cheating on her with a garlic farmer: “She grew it with love for me, if you ate them, you would have known”

After being ghosted by Jake, who never returned home after the argument, the OP turned to technology for assistance, tracking down her beau’s location to a random house. As any suspicious girlfriend would do, our leading lady quickly went to the location, only to discover a secret she wished never existed. In a plot twist worthy of a daytime soap opera, the OP uncovered the truth behind Jake’s garlic fixation—a secret affair with a garlic farmer. Yes, you heard that right. Jake had been nurturing more than just a love for pungent bulbs—he’d been cultivating a forbidden romance in the fertile fields of garlic. Weirdly enough, the gardening-enthusiast lover invited the OP into her home, where Jake had been spending some of his nights for more than six months. The OP had not suspected Jake of cheating as he was not showing any of the traditional signs of infidelity.

Decoding the signals of a potentially unfaithful partner can pose a challenge. Despite sensing unsettling behaviors, we often lean towards trusting our partners, reluctant to entertain suspicions. According to experts, there are a few common signs of infidelity in a relationship, such as having trouble reaching your partner, changes in physical intimacy, inconsistent stories and schedules, or even an increase in arguments.

Once she had returned home, the justifiably angry OP was determined to get rid of all of her cheating boyfriend’s stuff, only to discover his stinky secret stash of garlic hidden in Jake’s closet. “I’m keeping the garlic. I don’t think we can ever come back from his cheating, but I’m going to at least get some good meals out of this terrible situation,” the OP relates.

To get a deeper understanding of the entire story and the garlicy aftermath, Bored Panda reached out to the poster of the story, who shared some really interesting details.

The garlic farmer broke up with Jake just before the OP ended things with him, as he admitted having cheated on both ladies. The OP ignored her ex-beau after the breakup, as he was insistent on trying to get back together, saying he “was only dating her for the garlic”, the OP relates.

But, the twist of the twists, the OP and the garlic farmer became good friends after the whole cheating debacle. “She came over for dinner a bit after our breakups to help me make some of the garlic recipes everyone sent on Reddit. We actually had a great time and made some delicious garlic bread, doing weekly dinners since then”, the OP shared with Bored Panda.

If you’re ever caught between a rock and a hard place (or a garlic farmer and your current girlfriend) make sure to listen to OP’s sage advice – “I suppose just don’t cheat on your girlfriends or else they’ll both leave you and keep your garlic?”

Image credits: Timur Weber (not the actual photo)

Turning to the vast expanse of the internet, OP looked for clarity, advice, and maybe some delicious recipes for garlic-filled dishes. And boy, did the internet deliver! From heartfelt advice to practical tips, the online community stood by the OP, offering a buffet of perspectives on love, betrayal, and even the culinary arts.

What’s your take on our Hollywood-worthy drama? Would you consider a reconciliation with the cheating partner? Let us know in the comments below.

Netizens discussed the absolute craziness of this story on Best Of Redditor Updates where it was reposted and many were simply horrified by the boyfriend’s gall