Man Feels Betrayed, Doesn’t Hold Back And Exposes Wife’s And His Brother’s Affair To Family

ADVERTISEMENT

Finding out that your partner is cheating is hard news to take in, no matter how long you have been together. Grasping the news is usually followed by a lot of thoughts and questions and hard, hard decisions that need to be made. Should you forgive and try to move forward? Should you confront them in person or humiliate them?

And, well – everyone decides differently. For example, one Reddit user found out about his wife’s affair with his brother and decided to call them out in front of their families, causing quite a big scene.

More info: Reddit

Finding out that your partner has been having an affair with your sibling probably hurts even more

Share icon

Image credits: Aleksandr Burzinskij (not the actual photo)

Man shares that he recently found out his wife has been cheating on him with his brother, who is also married and has kids

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: cottonbro studio (not the actual photo)

When he first confronted her, she tried denying it, but finally confessed, saying it was a mistake and she wants to work things out

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: cottonbro studio (not the actual photo)

However, the man was furious and heartbroken and decided to confront them both during a family dinner, which caused quite a big scene

Image credits: u/DooDooButtBruh

He shared that now his wife and brother are saying that he overreacted and shouldn’t have humiliated everyone like this

Recently, one Reddit user shared his quite heartbreaking story seeking to hear online users’ perspective. After finding out about his wife and his brother’s affair, he was furious and decided to call them out in front of their families, causing quite a huge drama. The post quickly went viral, collecting over 7.5K upvotes and 2.3K comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

The community member (OP) starts his story by sharing that he has been married to his wife for over 8 years and they have 2 kids together and seem happy. However, everything quickly changed when he found out about her affair with nobody else but his brother – who is himself married and has kids as well. Needless to say, hearing her confessing left him devastated.

OP also pointed out that their families are close and one evening, during a family gathering, he decided to confront them both, letting everyone know what has been happening behind everyone’s backs. It obviously caused quite a scene, leaving his parents devastated and his brother’s wife in tears. Now, the man is being scolded by his wife and brother for humiliating them in front of everyone.

Community members online stood by the man, saying he did the right thing and he shouldn’t care what his wife and brother think. “Sister in law needed to know her husband was having an affair. Feeling sorry for someone doesn’t mean keeping the secret so the cheater can keep cheating,” one user wrote. “Cheating is a choice; not ever a mistake,” another stated.

Share icon

Image credits: Timur Weber (not the actual photo)

Being cheated on is horrible; finding out that your friend is being cheated on is almost equally painful. But also, witnessing somebody’s partner cheating on them is not easier – not only because you know how much it will hurt them, but also because nobody wants to carry this burden and dilemma over whether you should tell them or not and how to do it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Well, according to Triple J, their survey conducted on Instagram showed that 92% of respondents would want to know if they were being cheated on. However, there isn’t really a right or wrong response. Everybody approaches the subject of “should you tell someone if you know they’re being cheated on?” via the lens of their own lived experience.

However, if in the end you decide to tell the person, intimacy coach Georgia Grace shared that she would always recommend these really challenging conversations to not be done online or to not be done via text or a call, if you can, be there with that person to support them. But if you don’t even know that person at all, she recommends sussing it out with someone close to them.

Now, discovering your partner is not loyal to you may bring quite a lot of various feelings and thoughts, one of the main ones being ‘do they still love me?” And, well, according to the Baltimore Therapy Center, it’s very likely that your partner loves you, has loved you in the past, and will love you in the future. It’s true that you can have feelings for someone and still be unfaithful to them.

Actually, a lot of affairs occur in otherwise really happy relationships. It is not necessary for someone to have any dysfunction or a lack of emotional stability in order to cheat on their partner, though those things can occasionally result in adultery.

But what do you guys think about the story? Did the man in fact overreact? Was he wrong to announce his wife and brother’s affair to both families? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

ADVERTISEMENT

Redditors backed up the man, saying his decision to break the news was good