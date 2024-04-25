Woman Asks If It Was OK To Get Upset At Hubby For Making Plans Without Her The Day Before Baby’s Birth

ADVERTISEMENT

Having a baby is a stressful situation for all parents. After all, it’s a brand new human being born into the world you must raise as well as you can. So, right before this baby comes, some parents tend to act in weird ways. Maybe they do something selfish that doesn’t include their partner, which can cause them to feel unhappy.

You can probably get that we’re basically describing today’s story, can’t you? Well, we are. And while it doesn’t sound like the happiest story you’ve ever read, it actually doesn’t end so terribly.

People tend to be selfish beings, and even when all signs seem to point to making the right unselfish decision, they still choose the wrong one

A pregnant woman, whose C-section was planned for the next day, assumed both she and her husband would be spending their last day without a baby together

But apparently, the husband didn’t make this assumption, as he made plans to have lunch with a friend without his wife

Both the woman and her mother-in-law found this decision strange and disappointing

The man asked his wife to cut him some slack, as it was his last free day before becoming a father

Image credits: u/babybright1992

The woman expressed that his decision made her feel unimportant, which left him angry and her crying and asking who the jerk was online

When the story happened, the post’s author was still 9 months pregnant with her and her husband’s first child, and she had a C-section planned for the next day. As it was their last day without a baby, the woman thought they would spend time together.

Then, her mom-in-law suggested that she come over for coffee. But this time, a MIL isn’t the main offender, as is typical in stories like this one. This time, it’s the husband.

While the couple was waiting for the husband’s mom to show up, he started complaining that he would be late for lunch with friends if she didn’t show up soon. This surprised and upset the woman since she didn’t think he would make plans without her. When the MIL finally showed up and this topic came up, she agreed that the plans without the wife were a strange choice.

Then, finally, the man invited his wife to the infamous lunch, but she rejected the invite, as she didn’t want to be a third wheel to him and his friends. This frustrated the husband, as he expressed that his wife should cut him some slack since it was his last day before he became a father.

Well, the wife also expressed that this disappointed her, as it made her feel like she was unimportant. After this back and forth, the conversation ended with the man angrily leaving for lunch and the woman crying and asking Reddit who the jerk in this situation was.

People in the comments were clear that they don’t think she overreacted. In their eyes, her reaction was completely justified. Also, for some of the commenters, the thing that didn’t sit right was not so much the action of the husband, but his reaction to his wife’s expressed feelings.

A few were even worried about this event revealing the husband’s abusive tendencies. To be more precise, tendencies of emotional abuse. Typically, this shows up in actions such as blaming, embarrassing, and criticizing, sometimes very subtly.

Emotional abusers seek to startle, control, and isolate their victims. This kind of abuse doesn’t harm a person physically, but it leaves mental scars of low self-esteem and mental illnesses.

But before we jump to heartbreaking conclusions about the OP’s relationship, which we barely know anything about, we should take the updates she provided into consideration. In them, she debunked the various claims she saw in the comments, for example, that her husband went out with a side chick instead of friends.

Later, she added that their baby girl was born and that the husband had been wonderful throughout the delivery and time in the maternity ward. She clarified that sometimes he tends to be a bit unempathetic, but he has more great qualities that outweigh this flaw. So, the way he handled their last day without a baby wasn’t abuse. It was simply his expression of stress over becoming a dad.

Lastly, she added that the situation was resolved between them, and now, they’re a happy family with a new baby girl. Well, we couldn’t have wished for a better ending, could we?

People online decided that the jerk was the husband and worried about his behavior, but these negative claims were shut down by the woman, who updated everyone that they made up and had a baby girl