Sometimes parents can capture their little ones making silly faces or looking weirder than usual. This list is about babies who sort of look more mature than they really are. Like they have more wisdom than they should have. Maybe a little wrinkly on the face, maybe a little too worried for not even being 1 year old. But they’re still rocking it in the cutest way possible.

Babies – the second cutest thing on the internet after dogs and cats. Their whimsical facial expressions, their cute outfits, their squishy round faces – what's not to love? They're tiny versions of people, but a hundred times cuter than any adult.

#21 I Came Across Some Old Photos Of A Weird Looking Baby Today At My Parent's House. Found Out It's Me At 4 Weeks. Thank God They Captured My Beauty Before I Grew Out Of It

#25 This Baby Looks Like Miggy Almiron In About 40 Years. Oldest Looking Newborn I've Seen In My Life

#26 I Caught My Son At His Absolute Worst. Looks Like He's Been Working The Night Shifts For 25 Years

#37 Years Before, My Mother Gave Me A Mullet, Bowl Cut, And Then This Lovely Combover. I Looked Like A Lady Asking About Insurance

#39 "When I Was Your Age, I Had To Walk Through Miles Of Knee-Deep Snow In Order To Be Born"

