These Benjamin Button-Like Babies Look Like They’ve Already Lived A Few Lives (55 New Pics)
Babies – the second cutest thing on the internet after dogs and cats. Their whimsical facial expressions, their cute outfits, their squishy round faces – what's not to love? They're tiny versions of people, but a hundred times cuter than any adult.
Sometimes parents can capture their little ones making silly faces or looking weirder than usual. This list is about babies who sort of look more mature than they really are. Like they have more wisdom than they should have. Maybe a little wrinkly on the face, maybe a little too worried for not even being 1 year old. But they’re still rocking it in the cutest way possible.
My Son Is Only 5 Days Old And Already Tired Of Everything
This Is My Fiancé's Friend's Son
This Baby Girl Looks So Old
My Brother's Baby Picture Looks Like Kevin From The Office
My Bestie Back When She Was A Tiny Granddaddy
He's Fed Up With All The Dad Jokes
My Baby Looks So Old
This Is The Only Baby Picture I Have
My Favorite Old Baby Turned 365 Days Today
Everyone Knows Not To Bother Her During Tax Season
Are You Talking To Me?
My Nephew Joseph Is Concocting His Diabolical Plan
When I Was Born, I Looked Like An 87-Year-Old Man
My Son Is Welcoming You To The Company
My Grandma Has Been A Grandma Since Birth
The Forehead And Hairline Of A Century Old Man
Simon Pegg's Range As An Actor Is Seriously Underrated
My Child Looks Like He's 600 Months Old
This Baby Looks Like He Has A Mortgage
Me At 5 Months Old Looking Like A Sailor
I Came Across Some Old Photos Of A Weird Looking Baby Today At My Parent's House. Found Out It's Me At 4 Weeks. Thank God They Captured My Beauty Before I Grew Out Of It
I Thought For Sure My Kid's First Word Would Be "Inconceivable"
My One-Month-Old Baby On His Way To The Nursing Home
Old Baby Drinking A Negroni
This Baby Looks Like Miggy Almiron In About 40 Years. Oldest Looking Newborn I've Seen In My Life
I Caught My Son At His Absolute Worst. Looks Like He's Been Working The Night Shifts For 25 Years
My Wife Gave Birth To Steve Buscemi
These Will Forever Be My Favorite Pictures Of My Baby Girl
My Baby
My Second-Born Looking Like She Forgot To Put In Her Teeth
This Old-Looking Baby
My Friend's Newborn Is An Old Man
Grumpy Old Man
My Baby Boy Or Middle-Aged Man?
I Do Not Approve Of This, Lady
He Needs Help Getting Over To Yell At The Kids On His Lawn
Years Before, My Mother Gave Me A Mullet, Bowl Cut, And Then This Lovely Combover. I Looked Like A Lady Asking About Insurance
Here's Me 32 Years Ago Looking Like A Cantankerous Octogenarian
"When I Was Your Age, I Had To Walk Through Miles Of Knee-Deep Snow In Order To Be Born"
My Daughter Looks Like Clemenza From The Godfather
Was Issued An AARP Card With His Birth Certificate
When Someone Says You Look Like A 60-Year-Old Baby
My Best Friend's Son Always Looks Like He's Wondering If Retirement Can Come Any Faster
Doesn't help that the shadows make him look like he has sideburns