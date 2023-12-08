ADVERTISEMENT

Babies – the second cutest thing on the internet after dogs and cats. Their whimsical facial expressions, their cute outfits, their squishy round faces – what's not to love? They're tiny versions of people, but a hundred times cuter than any adult.

Sometimes parents can capture their little ones making silly faces or looking weirder than usual. This list is about babies who sort of look more mature than they really are. Like they have more wisdom than they should have. Maybe a little wrinkly on the face, maybe a little too worried for not even being 1 year old. But they’re still rocking it in the cutest way possible.

#1

My Son Is Only 5 Days Old And Already Tired Of Everything

iLikeTellingDirtyJokes Report

#2

This Is My Fiancé's Friend's Son

reddit.com Report

garethbuffry
MarcyVinyl
MarcyVinyl
Community Member
21 minutes ago

And people say all babies are cute? These will haunt my dreams forever.

#3

This Baby Girl Looks So Old

shmalia Report

#4

My Brother's Baby Picture Looks Like Kevin From The Office

aluminumbottle69 Report

#5

My Bestie Back When She Was A Tiny Granddaddy

CatchHot6492 Report

#6

He's Fed Up With All The Dad Jokes

Beffun Report

#7

My Baby Looks So Old

krazievue Report

#8

This Is The Only Baby Picture I Have

OhCaptainDem Report

#9

My Favorite Old Baby Turned 365 Days Today

DaddyOhhhh Report

#10

Everyone Knows Not To Bother Her During Tax Season

seitanictemple Report

#11

Are You Talking To Me?

domina_flamma Report

#12

My Nephew Joseph Is Concocting His Diabolical Plan

itschellelol Report

#13

When I Was Born, I Looked Like An 87-Year-Old Man

shaymitchell Report

#14

My Son Is Welcoming You To The Company

riderofrohanne Report

#15

My Grandma Has Been A Grandma Since Birth

I_LIVE_ON_THE_SUN Report

#16

The Forehead And Hairline Of A Century Old Man

shootforthunder Report

#17

Simon Pegg's Range As An Actor Is Seriously Underrated

FatHead403 Report

#18

My Child Looks Like He's 600 Months Old

lahermanitaluna Report

#19

This Baby Looks Like He Has A Mortgage

NationalFish4181 Report

#20

Me At 5 Months Old Looking Like A Sailor

JermytheWormy Report

#21

I Came Across Some Old Photos Of A Weird Looking Baby Today At My Parent's House. Found Out It's Me At 4 Weeks. Thank God They Captured My Beauty Before I Grew Out Of It

ook_ook_the_gorilla Report

#22

I Thought For Sure My Kid's First Word Would Be "Inconceivable"

ContractThese9858 Report

#23

My One-Month-Old Baby On His Way To The Nursing Home

FractalEffect Report

#24

Old Baby Drinking A Negroni

FrivolousBomber Report

#25

This Baby Looks Like Miggy Almiron In About 40 Years. Oldest Looking Newborn I've Seen In My Life

mynameistuvv Report

#26

I Caught My Son At His Absolute Worst. Looks Like He's Been Working The Night Shifts For 25 Years

muzlear Report

#27

My Wife Gave Birth To Steve Buscemi

ryanpt670 Report

#28

These Will Forever Be My Favorite Pictures Of My Baby Girl

tinykatee25 Report

#29

My Baby

InfernoRed00 Report

#30

My Second-Born Looking Like She Forgot To Put In Her Teeth

whateverislovely Report

#31

This Old-Looking Baby

reddit.com Report

#32

My Friend's Newborn Is An Old Man

oppositeofrural Report

#33

Grumpy Old Man

bulletproofreader Report

#34

My Baby Boy Or Middle-Aged Man?

SaveloyBoy Report

#35

I Do Not Approve Of This, Lady

fortheloveofLu Report

#36

He Needs Help Getting Over To Yell At The Kids On His Lawn

8horcrux Report

#37

Years Before, My Mother Gave Me A Mullet, Bowl Cut, And Then This Lovely Combover. I Looked Like A Lady Asking About Insurance

feetandballs Report

#38

Here's Me 32 Years Ago Looking Like A Cantankerous Octogenarian

NicePickles Report

#39

"When I Was Your Age, I Had To Walk Through Miles Of Knee-Deep Snow In Order To Be Born"

ZakieChan Report

#40

My Daughter Looks Like Clemenza From The Godfather

BoutToGiveYouHell Report

#41

Was Issued An AARP Card With His Birth Certificate

stewartmcgonigle Report

#42

When Someone Says You Look Like A 60-Year-Old Baby

magnus_ubergasm Report

#43

My Best Friend's Son Always Looks Like He's Wondering If Retirement Can Come Any Faster

Crunchieee Report

charlotte_11
Charl Marx
Charl Marx
Community Member
9 minutes ago

Doesn't help that the shadows make him look like he has sideburns

#44

She's Adorable But Fed Up With Everything

Delphine39 Report

#45

My 1-Month-Old Son Looks Like A 45-Year-Old Uncle Dave After A Few Beers

fancyursa Report

#46

Only 10 Hours Old And Already Tired Of Life

Root777 Report

#47

Get Off My Lawn

HappyAvocado4 Report

#48

He's So Wrinkly That I Would Trust Him With My Taxes

little_beanpole Report

#49

This Is My Son Giving Me Advice The Day He Was Born

mediumclay Report

#50

He's Just Happy His Grandkids Visits Him

alliecatmeow Report

#51

Little Al Capone

GoriceOuroboros Report

#52

A 2-Week-Old Baby Or A Middle-Aged Banker?

aaronkellysbones Report

#53

Surprised No One Has Posted This Yet

tangshxcvcbvbn Report

#54

Little Girl Swears Vengeance On All That Have Wronged Her. Complete With Godfather-Style Pet

Soma2710 Report

#55

Did I Get A Reincarnated Old Nun?

stairhopper Report

