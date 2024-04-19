ADVERTISEMENT

I am pretty sure being cheated on is one of the most hurtful things that a person can do to their partner. It not only destroys the relationship completely or to the point where you know it’s never going to be the same, but also leaves quite a scar on the partner. So while some couples try to reconcile and move on from it, others don’t even consider it.

For example, this Reddit user chose the 2nd option. He shared online that after he found out about his wife’s affair with her CEO, he got both of them fired and left her without any discussion.

More info: Reddit

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that if you decide to cheat on your partner, it is most likely that the relationship is going to end

Share icon

Image credits: Helena Lopes (not the actual photo)

Man shares how he found out that his wife was cheating on him with her CEO and how this broke company policy

Share icon

Image credits: Antoni Shkraba (not the actual photo)

He then went to the company HR and showed them proof of the affair and eventually got them both fired

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: u/AlternativeMany8329

He noted that he’s leaving his wife and despite her attempts to apologize, he’s firm about his decision

Recently, one Reddit user shared his story online asking community members’ opinions if he was wrong. He shared that he found out his wife has been cheating with her company’s CEO and showed proof to HR which led to them both getting fired and her left with nothing. The post caught a lot of folks’ attention and collected over 10K upvotes.

The original poster (OP) started his story by opening up that his wife started having an affair with the CEO and it broke company policy. Well, knowing that, the man went to HR and presented all the proof that he had about their affair. As a result, they both got fired.

Now, the OP added that, surprisingly, the CEO’s wife is still staying with the man, but he decided to leave his wife with nothing. He noted that due to laws in his state, he won’t even need to pay any alimony and he’s happy he can walk away from this marriage without paying her anything. OP shared that his wife is trying to apologize but it doesn’t change his decision.

ADVERTISEMENT

The community members had OP’s back and assured him he had made the right decision. “Well, the problem is there’s these things called consequences and your wife is only just learning about them. It’s a hard lesson but it’s unavoidable,” one user wrote. “Lol, on top of lying to you, they violated the rules of the actual company they work for. Completely deserved,” another added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Alex Green (not the actual photo)

“Some who experience betrayal can also experience grief and internal guilt which can make it harder to form attachments after a relationship breakdown,” shared Ness Cooper, a clinical sexologist and couples therapist based in Aylsham, Norfolk, UK with Bored Panda.

She added that the loss of the relationship may become easier to deal with over time, however, some may be too emotionally involved to process it fully, and this may make it harder for others to approach them for dating. “If conflicting feelings such as guilt and blame arise internally, the individual may feel reactive to emotional advances for some time afterwards, as they may need reassurance that they are congruent,” Cooper emphasized.

Speaking about the psychological impact that discovering infidelity can have on an individual, the expert pointed out that betrayal may make an individual try to avoid certain relationship patterns in the future, however, there’s no guarantee that avoiding particular things from past relationships can help with current or future ones and avoid future betrayal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cooper noted that some couples, where one has experienced a betrayal in the past, may find that avoiding certain things within their current relationship can make their partner feel isolated. “This is where therapy can help and support a couple as the therapist can help the couple navigate these feelings and gain new perspectives.”

Share icon

Image credits: Diva Plavalaguna (not the actual photo)

Finally, Cooper explained that around 75% of couples who have experienced a betrayal in the past reform their relationship at a later date.

“Often when betrayal occurs, multiple needs aren’t being met in the relationship, and sometimes a betrayal can lead some couples to open up about these and actively work to change things for the better,” she emphasized. “However, both partners need to be willing and engaging to work through these for it to be successful.”

Also, while there can be a lot of blame towards the partner who has cheated, many studies show that the one who cheated is in just as much hurt as the person they betrayed. “Couples counseling and therapy need to work on both partners’ pain and vulnerability, and couples need to understand that it can’t just focus on the one who was cheated on.” Cooper shared that this can be hard for some couples, particularly when the hurt is fresh in an incident such as an affair.

ADVERTISEMENT

But what do you guys think about this story? Did the man overreact? Or was he right to act this way? Share your thoughts below!

Redditors applauded the man for taking action while some didn’t believe the story is real