Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post Search
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

13 Fun Party Game Ideas To Rock Around The Christmas Tree With Your Family
28points
Christmas, Occasions

13 Fun Party Game Ideas To Rock Around The Christmas Tree With Your Family

ADVERTISEMENT

The holidays are a time of year when the whole family gathers together in one place. Tables are full of food, the house comes alive with the laughter of children and grown-ups alike. Christmas can be a magical time and an opportunity to spend more time with our loved ones.

What better way to strengthen the familial bonds than to opt for some team games? Bored Panda found some fun party games that you can try out with your family after the big Christmas dinner. If the conversation at the table starts to turn sour, tell everyone it’s time for some candy cane fishing!

This family shared a bunch of games others can try out this Christmas

Image credits: janelleandkate

Tic-tac-toe but make it Christmas

13 Fun Party Game Ideas To Rock Around The Christmas Tree With Your Family Shares stats

Image credits: janelleandkate

This game works just like the regular tic-tac-toe, except you switch the Xs and Os with Christmas symbols. They can be Christmas trees, stars, candy canes or, as the family did it, nutcrackers.

Shoveling the bows

13 Fun Party Game Ideas To Rock Around The Christmas Tree With Your Family Shares stats

Image credits: janelleandkate

For this game, you’ll need two containers, a big spoon and a whole bunch of bows. The player is blindfolded and has to move as many bows as they can from one container to the other before the timer runs out.

ADVERTISEMENT

Candy cane fishing

13 Fun Party Game Ideas To Rock Around The Christmas Tree With Your Family Shares stats

Image credits: janelleandkate

This game has a few variations. In this version, the candy cane is put on a string that goes around the player’s belly. The person then has to use the candy cane as a hook to fish out as many candy canes from the bowl as they can before the time runs out.

This family appears to have used rice to stick the candy canes in.

Matching the shapes

13 Fun Party Game Ideas To Rock Around The Christmas Tree With Your Family Shares stats

Image credits: janelleandkate

For this game players will need a medium-sized box and five pairs of objects that come in different shapes. This family used cups as their objects. Five of the objects are inside the box, while their counterparts have to be matched by the player on top of the box.

ADVERTISEMENT

Left Or Right

13 Fun Party Game Ideas To Rock Around The Christmas Tree With Your Family Shares stats

Image credits: janelleandkate

The leader can call out commands like “left” or “right” without any predetermined pattern. For example, they might say “left,” and everyone in the line has to quickly step or turn to their left. Alternatively, they might call “right,” and participants need to react by stepping or turning to their right.

The key is for the participants to swiftly follow the given command without hesitation. Anyone who fails to move in the correct direction is disqualified.

Take A Bow

13 Fun Party Game Ideas To Rock Around The Christmas Tree With Your Family Shares stats

Image credits: janelleandkate

Every player gets a handful of bows before the game starts. The objective is to stick as many bows onto another player’s back as possible. The trick is to avoid being “de-bowed” yourself. When the time is called off, the player with the most bows wins.

There can be an extra rule if adults want to make this game a bit more fun. After the time runs out, each person has to take as many shots as they have bows on their back.

@janelleandkate BEST Christmas games 2023 #christmas #christmasgames #games #familygames #partygames #fungames ♬ Run, Rudolph Run – Chuck Berry

Roll the shots

13 Fun Party Game Ideas To Rock Around The Christmas Tree With Your Family Shares stats

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: ourpnw_home

13 Fun Party Game Ideas To Rock Around The Christmas Tree With Your Family Shares stats

Image credits: ourpnw_home

This drinking game requires toilet paper rolls and shot glasses. A shot is placed at the end of the toilet paper roll. The participants have to roll it back without spilling the shot. The fastest player wins.

@ourpnw_home The epic fail. #christmasparty #christmasgames #holidaypartygame ♬ Jingle Bells – Gwen Stefani

This family did Christmas Olympics with four different games

13 Fun Party Game Ideas To Rock Around The Christmas Tree With Your Family Shares stats

Image credits: erika.dell

Rules are the same as for shoveling bows.

13 Fun Party Game Ideas To Rock Around The Christmas Tree With Your Family Shares stats

Image credits: erika.dell

For this game, every player gets two plastic cups and a huge plate. The players put the cups on their hands as if to imitate hooves. They have to pick up the marshmallows or cotton balls as fast as they can and put them onto their plate.

Play for one minute or until all the marshmallows are gone. Victory belongs to the player who has the most marshmallows.

13 Fun Party Game Ideas To Rock Around The Christmas Tree With Your Family Shares stats

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: erika.dell

For this game you’ll need a balloon and five plastic cups. The player has to put the balloon into the cup, pick it up by blowing into the balloon, and stack all five cups without using their hands.

13 Fun Party Game Ideas To Rock Around The Christmas Tree With Your Family Shares stats

Image credits: erika.dell

Here’s another version of candy cane fishing! Instead of tying the candy cane to their waste, players pick it up with their mouth. They then use that candy cane to hook the other candies inside the cups and place them on their plate.

Those who manage to ‘fish out’ the most candy canes to their plate in a minute win the game.

@erika.dell Never laughed so hard at a family christmas #christmasolympics #christmasgames #hungryhungryreindeer #christmas ♬ Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree – Brenda Lee

Christmas tree slide

13 Fun Party Game Ideas To Rock Around The Christmas Tree With Your Family Shares stats

Image credits: klemfamily

People attempt to slide the Christmas tree in between pre-marked lines to win a prize. They have to be careful for the trees to not slide off the table, or they lose the money.

@klemfamily Christmas tree slide!! #christmasgames #familygamenight #familyfun #competition #gamenight #moneygames ♬ Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree – Brenda Lee

Christmas string party game

13 Fun Party Game Ideas To Rock Around The Christmas Tree With Your Family Shares stats

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: brookiebarry

A bunch of strings are tied up to prizes, and the ends of them are fed through a cup, so you don’t know which string is what prize. People select and pull a string to retrieve their prize.

@brookiebarry Christmas string game at the Carrico-Klink Christmas party 🎄🎅🏻 #christmasgames #stringgame #shots #christmasparty #starbucks #familygames #game #games #party #partygames ♬ Jingle Bell Rock – Bobby Helms

Cup and ball toss, human edition

13 Fun Party Game Ideas To Rock Around The Christmas Tree With Your Family Shares stats

Image credits: ceg22

Players have to swing the ball to get it into the cup.

Roll the can

13 Fun Party Game Ideas To Rock Around The Christmas Tree With Your Family Shares stats

Image credits: ceg22

Participants have to roll the can and land it on a prize, they get whatever it lands on.

A table version of ‘plinko’

13 Fun Party Game Ideas To Rock Around The Christmas Tree With Your Family Shares stats

Image credits: ceg22

@ceg22 Christmas Family Games #christmas #christmasgames #navidad #juegosnavideños #easygames #familytimefun ♬ Christmas Is Coming – DM Production

People in the comments were planning to use these ideas for their holiday celebrations

13 Fun Party Game Ideas To Rock Around The Christmas Tree With Your Family Shares stats

13 Fun Party Game Ideas To Rock Around The Christmas Tree With Your Family Shares stats

13 Fun Party Game Ideas To Rock Around The Christmas Tree With Your Family Shares stats

13 Fun Party Game Ideas To Rock Around The Christmas Tree With Your Family Shares stats

13 Fun Party Game Ideas To Rock Around The Christmas Tree With Your Family Shares stats

13 Fun Party Game Ideas To Rock Around The Christmas Tree With Your Family Shares stats

13 Fun Party Game Ideas To Rock Around The Christmas Tree With Your Family Shares stats

13 Fun Party Game Ideas To Rock Around The Christmas Tree With Your Family Shares stats

13 Fun Party Game Ideas To Rock Around The Christmas Tree With Your Family Shares stats

13 Fun Party Game Ideas To Rock Around The Christmas Tree With Your Family Shares stats

13 Fun Party Game Ideas To Rock Around The Christmas Tree With Your Family Shares stats

13 Fun Party Game Ideas To Rock Around The Christmas Tree With Your Family Shares stats

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Kornelija Viečaitė
Kornelija Viečaitė
Kornelija Viečaitė
Kornelija Viečaitė
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Kornelija is a Writer at Bored Panda. Her appreciation for literature, music, and all things culture and pop culture led her to pursue a Master's degree in English Literature at Vilnius University. She used to be a journalist for a business media outlet, where she wrote about startups, the fintech sector, and blockchain. Kornelija loves dogs, collects vinyl records, and is passionate about aesthetic baking and cozy video games.

Read more »
Mindaugas Balčiauskas
Mindaugas Balčiauskas
Mindaugas Balčiauskas
Mindaugas Balčiauskas
Author, BoredPanda staff

Senior photo editor at Bored Panda. Mindaugas has worked as a freelance photographer mainly doing events, product photography and has a recurring passion for macro photography.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Occasions
Homepage
Trending
Occasions
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Occasions Arrow point to right
Popular on Bored Panda
Join the conversation
Add photo comments
POST
POST
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda