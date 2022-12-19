Ahh, Christmas. Who doesn’t like this magical and surprise-filled time of the year? Toys, Christmas trees, and the first two Die Hard movies (yes, those are Christmas movies!) Yet, sometimes those can become…a little stale. To the rescue come some of the best Christmas episodes and Christmas specials. Television is often the rescue net for Christmas Eves that get a little boring. With a simple push of a few buttons on the remote, you get the chance to see the best Christmas TV episodes from your most loved shows. But, with so many Christmas shows and episodes to choose from — which shows have the greatest Christmas episodes?

While what makes up a good Christmas episode is up for debate, we’d normally expect it to have a little romance, a sense of nostalgia, a festive soundtrack, and lots of laughs. The perfect combination of these elements can be found in the good ol’ situation comedies. Shows like Friends and Seinfeld feature some of the best sitcom Christmas episodes to enjoy with the family. Indulging in those will undoubtedly create some laughs around the table as we put ourselves in the characters’ shoes and the comical situations they get into. With no harm coming to us, we can laugh and enjoy the moment for what it is — a Festivus celebration (Seinfeld fans will get this)!

With the festive season just around the corner, now is the perfect time to create a list of Christmas episodes you might want to revisit. Here at Bored Panda, we have gathered some of the best Christmas specials, gathered from both your favorite TV shows and animated series. If an episode reminded you of the good old times, upvote it. If you remember an episode from the show that you watch every Christmas, comment it down below and share your thoughts!