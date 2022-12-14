Ahh, Christmas. Snow is falling, decorations illuminate the house and the screen of the television invites the whole family to watch it. During this period, there’s nothing more fitting than watching some good ol’ classic Christmas movies. Movies like Home Alone and Die Hard are classics for a reason, but when they were released, they weren’t classics straight away. It took time for them to grow on us. With so many new Christmas movies being released every year, it might be the time to trade an old classic for a new Christmas movie. So if you are out looking for a new classic, we would like to introduce to you our list of Christmas movies for 2022!

While the 2022 Christmas movies might have familiar narratives, they are fresh in the sense that they are trying to mix up the formula with new characters and situations. We get the chance to see how modern problems are solved with modern solutions. We get the chance to place ourselves in the positions of the characters. That is what makes holiday movies so classic. No matter what year they were made, or what country they come from — if it’s relatable, high chances are it will become a classic.

But don’t look too far for the new classic. With so many movies to choose from, Panda has compiled this new Christmas movies 2022 list for you to enjoy. We even threw in some 2021 movies that you might have missed. To help out other moviegoers, upvote the movies that seem most interesting to you. Comment down below and share your thoughts on which movie from this list has the potential of overtaking an old classic.