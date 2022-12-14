50 Christmas Movies From 2022 That Might Replace The Old Classics
Ahh, Christmas. Snow is falling, decorations illuminate the house and the screen of the television invites the whole family to watch it. During this period, there’s nothing more fitting than watching some good ol’ classic Christmas movies. Movies like Home Alone and Die Hard are classics for a reason, but when they were released, they weren’t classics straight away. It took time for them to grow on us. With so many new Christmas movies being released every year, it might be the time to trade an old classic for a new Christmas movie. So if you are out looking for a new classic, we would like to introduce to you our list of Christmas movies for 2022!
While the 2022 Christmas movies might have familiar narratives, they are fresh in the sense that they are trying to mix up the formula with new characters and situations. We get the chance to see how modern problems are solved with modern solutions. We get the chance to place ourselves in the positions of the characters. That is what makes holiday movies so classic. No matter what year they were made, or what country they come from — if it’s relatable, high chances are it will become a classic.
But don’t look too far for the new classic. With so many movies to choose from, Panda has compiled this new Christmas movies 2022 list for you to enjoy. We even threw in some 2021 movies that you might have missed. To help out other moviegoers, upvote the movies that seem most interesting to you. Comment down below and share your thoughts on which movie from this list has the potential of overtaking an old classic.
Falling For Christmas
Nothing says love like losing your memory and falling in love with the best person there is. Falling For Christmas follows a young, newly engaged heiress who has a skiing accident in the weeks before Christmas. She finds herself in the care of an attractive lodge owner and his daughter after being given an amnesia diagnosis.
A Christmas Story Christmas
It’s normal to feel a little bit nostalgic for the Christmas holiday. A Christmas Story Christmas follows an adult named Ralphie as he goes back to his Cleveland Street home to give his children a magical Christmas like the one he experienced as a child, reestablishing contact with old friends, and coming to terms with the passing of his Old Man.
Santa Camp
Even Father Christmas deserves a little break. Every summer, a swarm of Mrs. Clauses, elves, and Santas make their way to a campsite in the forests of New Hampshire to pick up some trade secrets for the upcoming Christmas season.
Spirited
Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds are here to deliver a boat load of Christmas to you. The movie's story follows Charles Dickens' tale of a miserly misanthrope who embarks on a fantastic voyage and is told in a musical form.
Three Wise Men And A Baby
Nothing unites three brothers like a random baby did. When three brothers learn that they need to take care of a baby for the holidays, they have no clue what they got themselves into. During the ordeal, they rediscover their passion for Christmas and start to mend their bonds as brothers.
Santa Bootcamp
Left, right, left, right — halt! When shopping center tycoon Ed Mancini asks Emily to hold a holiday gala for his wealthiest investors, Emily heads to Santa Bootcamp in search of the ideal Santa and the motivation she'll need to pull the event off.
The Guardians Of The Galaxy Holiday Special
Christmas is not an Earth-exclusive celebration. In the brand-new original special made for Disney+, Star-Lord, Drax, Rocket, Mantis, and Groot get into some wild Christmas antics.
12 Days Of Christmas Eve
When you own a business, you can be sure that you will ruffle some feathers. After a wealthy businessman named Brian Conway is involved in a vehicle accident on Christmas Eve, Santa gives him twelve opportunities to make amends and mend his relationships in order to discover the true meaning of the holiday.
Haul Out The Holly
Some people are unfortunate enough to celebrate Christmas alone. When Emily gets home, she expects to see her parents, but instead learns that they are leaving for vacation. Her HOA is determined to get Emily engaged in the neighborhood’s Christmas celebrations even though she will be spending the holidays at home.
Mickey Saves Christmas
When Mickey Mouse is involved, you can be sure that Christmas will happen. No matter the cost. In an effort to have the perfect Christmas at their snowy cabin, Mickey, Minnie, and their friends travel to the North Pole in an effort to save the holiday.
Christmas With You
If no one else is going to be with you on Christmas, then Netflix will keep you company. In Christmas With You, a burnt-out pop diva flees to a tiny town where she discovers not just inspiration but also a chance at love.
The Noel Diary
Love can appear in mysterious ways, even when we aren’t looking for it. The Noel Diary is a tale of a man who makes a Christmastime trip home to handle his mother's estate. Once there, he finds a diary of a lovely young woman on her own strange adventure, as well as a diary that may contain information about his own background.
Scrooge: A Christmas Carol
Nothing says Christmas like a well-animated movie. Scrooge: A Christmas Carol is a magical, time-traveling musical interpretation of the beloved Christmas tale by Charles Dickens.
Violent Night
Santa isn’t messing around this time. Santa is bored of milk and is fueled by booze this year. Santa Claus must intervene to stop mercenaries from attacking a wealthy family's estate (and Christmas) and, at the end of the day, save it all.
A Holiday Spectacular
Nothing says classic like 1950s New York during Christmas. A Holiday Spectacular, which takes place in 1958, centers on Maggie, a wealthy socialite who sneaks up to New York City to fulfill a secret wish: performing live on stage in the Christmas Spectacular at Radio City Music Hall.
Holiday Harmony
Music connects us and makes this special holiday much more interesting. Just before Christmas, a likable and gifted underdog is temporarily sidelined from pursuing her musical goals when her van breaks down in a warm rural town.
A Christmas Mystery
Who doesn’t like to solve a mystery? To gather the clues, put them together and finally get that “Eureka!” moment? A teenage amateur sleuth and her friends are tasked with finding the real burglar before Christmas when her best friend's dad is wrongly accused of stealing the town's valuable jingle bells.
A Hollywood Christmas
While snow doesn’t fall in Hollywood, nobody is stopping them from making movies for the holiday season. For one director, a network executive creates an obstacle that is impossible to avoid. This forces the director to start acting in her movie in order to save the project.
Christmas Full Of Grace
While there is no snow in the Amazon rainforest, Brazil is still willing to contribute to the Christmas fever. In Christmas Full Of Grace, Carlinhos discovers his partner's infidelity, meets vivacious Graça, and convinces her to pose as his new love interest so he can face his traditional family at Christmas.
Your Christmas Or Mine?
New lovers Hayley and James say goodbye in Marylebone Station, but they can't bear to spend Christmas apart, so they resolve to surprise one another by “accidentally” switching trains. They realize they will have to spend the entire Christmas season with each other's families as the snow starts to fall.
Christmas On Repeat
Everybody deserves a second chance to understand the value of the holidays and family. When Santa grants a marketing executive's wish for a second chance at Christmas, she learns that she has been missing out on important family time and receives more than she bargained for.
Legacy Peak
When you love someone, you are willing to help carry any baggage that comes with that person. In Legacy Peak, before Noelle and her kids get married, Jason is on an adventure to win their hearts.
We Need A Little Christmas
Friendship is the best gift you can give someone close to you. In We Need A Little Christmas, Julie forms an unanticipated bond with an elderly neighbor as she prepares for her first Christmas as a single mother. It seems that friendships can form no matter the age between the people.
Our Italian Christmas Memories
When we talk with our hands and spit out words like “ragu” and “spaghetti” we can’t do it without using our mediocre Italian impressions. In this movie, the Colucci siblings try to recreate the fabled pasta sauce made famous by their late grandma in an effort to help their grandfather, who is suffering from dementia, remember things.
Time For Him To Come Home For Christmas
Love can arise from even the strangest of places. Elizabeth Athens gets a voicemail four days before Christmas from a strange number. She doesn't know the man who is speaking in the message, but he is pleading for another opportunity with the love of his life.
Something From Tiffany's
While we did have Breakfast at Tiffany's, what about if you wanted Something From Tiffany's? In the Christmas movie, a woman's life is upended when she meets the person she was meant to be with thanks to an engagement ring that was intended for someone else.
Disenchanted
Disenchanted is this year's gift from Disney to us. Giselle begins to doubt her happiness fifteen years after her happily ever after, accidentally upending both the lives of those in the real world and those in Andalasia.
Strange World
Strange World is one of the newest Disney animations of this year, which can be seen as a hit and a miss with the fans. The illustrious Clades are a family of explorers whose disagreements could derail their most recent and important mission.
Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical
We all know Danny Devito’s classic Matilda, but did you know that Netflix created a musical based on the same book? The protagonist of Matilda The Musical is a remarkable young woman who takes a stand to change her own story and experiences magical changes as a result.
Christmas On Mistletoe Farm
Netflix keeps throwing some great Christmas films at us. Christmas On Mistletoe Farm follows a widowed father who struggles to adapt to rural life after inheriting a farm around Christmas. His children come up with a scheme to settle there permanently.
8-Bit Christmas
It’s hard to imagine how kids felt when they found a Nintendo under the Christmas tree. In 8-Bit Christmas, a 10-year-old boy in 1980s Chicago embarks on a mission to obtain the newest and greatest video game system, the must-have Christmas present for his generation.
Home Sweet Home Alone
When you strike lightning in a bottle once, don’t expect to do it again. A mischievous and cunning young kid named Max Mercer is left behind while his family travels to Japan for the holidays. Max must therefore defend a treasured heirloom from the trespassers when a married couple tries to collect it, and he will stop at nothing to prevent them.
A Boy Called Christmas
While some names are unique in their own way, naming your child after a holiday takes it a step further. An ordinary boy named Christmas embarks on an amazing journey to join his father, who is on a mission to find the famous village of Elfhelm in this tale of Father Christmas's beginnings. Throughout his journey, the boy is accompanied by a devoted pet mouse and a reindeer.
A Merry Christmas Wish
Home is where the heart wants to stay. After her great-uncle passed away, Janie visits Woodland Falls, where she learns that he had given her a wonderful gift: the family farmhouse, where she had grown up.
A Christmas Karen
Not a lot of people like Karens. A Christmas Karen is a middle-aged entitled woman whose unreasonable demands have alienated her family and neighbors. Following a string of incidents that highlight her privilege and prejudice, Karen is given an "intervention" by a few unusual spirits.
The Holiday Swap
Fate is mischievous — it likes to play tricks on us and bend our actions so that we can meet the person that is destined for us. When two strangers pick up the wrong bag at the airport, they are forced to use its intriguing contents to find each other in time for Christmas.
The Case Of The Christmas Diamond
You think the Grinch stealing Christmas was monumental? That’s child's play compared to stealing a multi-million dollar gem on Christmas day. The sudden disappearance of said gem from the mansion of Andy's wealthy acquaintance leads to her being suspected of theft. Andy must identify the true offender among the plethora of affluent guests with the assistance of a well-known mystery author.
My Southern Family Christmas
Sometimes, it’s hard to tell the truth to a person you really care about. In My Southern Family Christmas, the main protagonist, Campbell, a journalist by trade, has the opportunity to meet her biological father. Her decision will affect not only her own Christmas day, but also that of the people around her.
Christmas At The Drive-In
Miss the drive-in theaters? Well, this movie might just be for you. A real estate lawyer tries to show that the local drive-in theater, a beloved local landmark, has a potential for business during the holidays while falling in love with the person trying to sell the property.
Christmas With The Campbells
Another pair of Campbells to add to this list. In Christmas With The Campbells, Jesse's boyfriend Shawn dumps her just in time for the holidays, but Shawn's parents persuade her to stay and celebrate Christmas with them and Shawn's attractive cousin while Shawn is away.
Detective Knight: Redemption
Either you Die Hard or become a Detective Knight: Redemption star. A dangerous zealot, The Christmas Bomber, whose followers are terrorizing the city, leads a jailbreak that detective James Knight finds himself in the middle of. The steely-eyed Knight administers pity to the righteous and ruthless justice to others in exchange for the promised restoration of his badge.
Destined At Christmas
On Black Friday, you can get not only that two-speed egg beater for half the price, but also love. There is a spark when Kim and Theo first run into each other during Black Friday shopping, but the duo splits up as a result of anxiety. They both struggle to ignore one another as they make feeble attempts to find each other.
Jolly Good Christmas
In Jolly Good Christmas, David runs across expert shopper Anji while out shopping, as she raises an eyebrow over his selection of a gift card. As a result of a sequence of unanticipated events, David finds himself on a wild trip throughout Jolly Old London with Anji's assistance as they look for the ideal gift.
A Magical Christmas Village
What is it with blond haired women and Christmas, and why do they seem to fit together so well? A Magical Christmas Village follows Summer's life as her mother Vivian and daughter Chloe move in with her. However, events quickly take an interesting turn when real-world occurrences start to resemble the scenes Chloe crafts in her miniature Christmas village.
Merry Swissmas
In Merry Swissmas, as Alex goes back to her house to spend Christmas with her mother she learns that her best friend and ex-boyfriend, who are currently dating, are also in town. Drama ensues between them all as they try to keep friendly relations with each other.
Designing Christmas
Take a step back, Marlo Brando, Stella’s got another person falling for her. Designing Christmas portrays how two house renovation show co-hosts, Pablo and Stella, start to form a relationship with one another. As their relationship intensifies, Stella begins to look at her past and starts to remember some unexplored feelings and fear.
The Dog Days Of Christmas
Dogs! Who could hate them? Probably the Grinch. Well, in this movie, dogs play a huge role. Aid worker Annie Blake returns to Vermont to spend the holidays with her family. With the aid of the neighborhood vet and her old school rival, Dylan, Annie intervenes to preserve the neighborhood animal sanctuary when it is about to close.
Reindeer Games Homecoming
Old loves are easy to remember and hard to forget. When her father passes away, MacKenzie continues his tradition of the community's fundraising "The Reindeer Games," but when her high school love, Chase, turns up and competes against her, their attraction intensifies.
Christmas At Pine Valley
Christmas At Pine Valley follows the story of Natalie, a soap company owner, and Josh, a reporter for a magazine, who is tasked to profile Natalie. Unknown to him, Natalie is not the only one who runs the company. In fact, the company is being run by Natalie and several of her friends, who are trying to keep up the ruse they created.
A Royal Corgi Christmas
In A Royal Corgi Christmas, Prince Edmond sends his mother a corgi and hires dog trainer Cecily in an effort to win her love. Over their shared love of dogs, Edmond and Cecily learn that love may blossom even in the most unexpected places.