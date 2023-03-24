50 Of The Best TV Episodes Of All Time That Are Real Masterpieces of Screencraft
People are always talking about the best TV shows of all time, but what about episodes? You know, that one 20-to-60-minute-long piece of media that completely made the show for you. You may have already been a fan of the show or this was your very first encounter with it, but the point is this particular episode stood out among others, even if the entire show was already awesome.
Unfortunately, even the most popular TV shows aren’t immune to having dull or downright bad episodes. Sloppy writing, artificial drama, jokes that fall flat, or just a boring storyline can kill the dynamic. The good thing is that the writers (but also the director and actors) have a chance to pick that up in the next episode and deliver a true masterpiece that will become a real calling card of the entire series.
Are you looking for a new TV series to watch? We’ve got you covered. In this article, you will find some of the best episodes of all time, as named by the internet community. If you have seen any of these, vote for your favorite ones to help them reach the top positions (where they belong). And if any of these shows are new to you, definitely give them a shot, starting with the episode named the best.
If you think we missed the best episode of the best TV show ever, head to the comments and tell us which episode you think deserves to be on this list.
Vichnaya Pamyat (Chernobyl)
hambone10 said:
"Chernobyl - Vichnaya Pamyat."
LysWritesNow replied:
"'...they mistakenly sent the one good man. For God's sakes Boris, you were the one who mattered the most.'
Not the best line of that episode, but definitely in the top."
chiksahlube replied:
"'Everyone in this circle will be dead in 5 years.'
We're in that circle...
silently nods in resignation."
Commenter replied:
"It’s difficult for me to pick a 'best episode' from Chernobyl because in my mind it’s possibly the best television ever made from start to finish. Pacing is fast and there’s literally not a wasted shot in the entire series.
Open Wide, O Earth is my honorable mention episode just for the inclusion of the firefighters. Full-blown body horror that hits even harder because it’s based on stuff that actually happened. The show has lots of excellent horror sequences but the firefighters arc definitely stands out as the most memorable to me."
San Junipero (Black Mirror)
DrewTheGru said:
"San Junipero - Black Mirror , I still think about and rewatch it often."
Thix replied:
"San Junipero is probably the best episode they’ve put out. My ex told me to get into the show but she said “It’s really messed up… beware”
I’m like okay but which is the one with Jon Hamm in it?? Cause I knew he had an episode as I adore Mad Men. She goes 'Alright… that’ll be the first one we watch… be prepared.'
I was devastated to my introduction to the show watching White Christmas.
I asked her if there were any sort of happy episodes and she showed me San Junipero. Combination of happy and sad when it comes to Black Mirror.
Hang the DJ is another amazing episode."
ialwaysplayhealer replied:
"OMG such a beautiful episode - it really stands out since most of Black Mirror is a demonstration of maximum nihilism, but that episode is truly just a wonderful and complex human experience."
Blink (Doctor Who)
thatHadron said:
"Dr. Who - Blink"
kiravicars replied:
"Also the Van Gogh episode."
icookfood42 replied:
"Van Gogh, and The Angels Take Manhattan...
I cry. Every. Time. I watch them to make myself cry when I feel like I need an emotional release."
The Luck Of The Fryrish (Futurama)
ToxyWoxy said:
"Futurama 'Luck of the fryrish.' Makes me cry every time. 'Here lies Phillip Jay Fry. Named for his uncle, to carry on his spirit.'"
theCourtofJames replied:
"Everyone always mentions Jurassic Bark but I personally think that Luck of the Fryish is slightly better.
It's a bit more complex, when I first watched it I didn't see the brother twist coming, it really got me choked up and tearful."
drstattik replied:
"'Jurassic Bark' does this for me - uncontrolled crying every time. Not sure any other animated sitcom has ever done this for me."
The Tales Of Ba Sing (Avatar: The Last Airbender)
jiwjh380 said:
"Tales of Ba Sing Se from Avatar The Last Airbender. Specifically Irohs story."
canisaureaux replied:
"That one and Appa's Lost Days both make me cry to this day, no matter how many times I've seen them. Hell, just hearing the opening notes to Leaves From The Vine will do it.
ATLA was definitely one of the best cartoons of that era, if not all time, in my opinion."
The Bent-Neck Lady (The Haunting Of Hill House)
snoebro said:
"'The Bent-Neck Lady' episode 5 of The Haunting of Hill House.
Can be viewed as a standalone horror film without watching the series."
Abahu replied:
"The first episode of that series freaked me out so much. I almost didn't watch the rest of the series because of it lol.
In contrast, The Bent-Neck Lady just made me sad."
civilityman replied:
"The bent-neck lady was so terrifying and then once you know the backstory it changes tone immediately. That’s one of the greatest horror shows/movies ever especially because once it’s over the terror doesn’t linger, it becomes bittersweet."
Whenever You're Ready (The Good Place)
stillaredcirca1848 said:
"The final episode of The Good Place is remarkable. I can't even think about it with all the feelings coming up. The whole show is amazing and should be watched by everyone."
dont_disturb_the_cat replied:
"Maybe even better than the last episode of the show is the last episode of the first season, with its big reveal. It sets up the thesis for the show itself, and teaches the first of the show's most valuable and defining lessons."
Charlie24601 replied:
"Jason just wandering around for centuries like a monk just made it for me. I love him so much.
P.S. BORTLES!"
Ozymandias (Breaking Bad)
Just-Background-5447 said:
"Ozymandias - Breaking Bad
I was stunned by it..."
miir2 replied:
"So many Breaking Bad episodes to choose from.
Personally, I thought Face Off was pretty f*cking great."
Caldebraun replied:
"Not only was it a great hour of dramatic tv, it was the episode that paid off five seasons' worth of building tension. It answered the question 'how will all of this go wrong, what will his downfall look like?' and was executed brilliantly."
The Rains Of Castamere (Game Of Thrones)
Ours_is_the_Fury_95 said:
"Game of Thrones - The Rains of Castamere."
moneymoneymoneymonay replied:
"Other than that, how was the wedding?"
2donuts4elephants replied:
"This was the most shocking episode of the entire series. It's the one that cemented in my mind that this is a show where NO ONE has impenetrable plot armor.
But my choice for best episode of a TV series ever is Battle of the Bastards. Action packed and Ramsay Bolton finally gets what's coming to him."
Dinner Party (The Office)
djdeatheater said:
"Dinner Party from The Office."
omegafivethreefive replied:
"The plasma tv scene made me cry laughing."
flannalypearce replied:
"The TV being the size of a picture frame and Jan like o-ing from her assistants sh*tty CD put me in ORBIT every time. Dear god."
My Screw Up (The Scrubs)
metarinka said:
"The scrubs episode with Brendan Frasier. I didn't know a 22 min show could make me cry."
GatorChamp44 replied:
"Dr. Cox....where do you think we are?"
responsiblefornothin replied:
"I still tear up a little just thinking about it. God that show was 8 seasons of perfection."
Who Goes There (True Detective)
Smoque_ said:
"'Who goes there' of True Detective is a serious adrenaline ride. Great episode from a fantastic show."
2legittoquit asked:
"Is that the one where the bikers rob the drug den?"
smashin_blumpkin answered:
"Hell yeah it is. One of the most gripping sequences I've ever seen."
I Remember You (Adventure Time)
kylechu said:
"Adventure Time - I Remember You."
andydivide replied:
"It took far too much scrolling to find this one. A f*ck ton of world building and character backstory, some really great songs, and a heart wrenching story, all in under 10 minutes. Plus it contains my favourite quote from the whole series: 'bad biscuits make the baker broke bro'... just pure chef's kiss."
Hush (Buffy The Vampire Slayer)
AtlJayhawk said:
"Hush from Buffy."
draggar replied:
"Hush and Once More With Feeling are two of the best episodes in the series, even up there as some of the best episodes of all TV. Both buck trends that naysayers said couldn't be done well - and they did both well."
Also the one when Buffy’s mother dies. Brilliant.
Make Love Not Warcraft (South Park)
jindujunftw said:
"South Park: Make love not Warcraft."
bh6891 replied:
"'What do we do now? What do you mean? Now we can finally play the game' is an all-time quote."
Ninjacobra5 replied:
"I just watched a short documentary on South Park and Trey was saying he hates every show when they finish and wishes he had more time to perfect it, but on that particular episode he literally begged Matt and the producers not to air it. He thought it would taint the legacy of the show and was a complete wreck when they told him they had to air it.
It's success has made him believe the time crunch helps make the show work."
Band Geeks (SpongeBob SquarePants)
tisBondJamesBond said:
"Might just be my nostalgia for my childhood but that one episode of SpongeBob where Squidward directs the band at the Superbowl is probably SpongeBob's best episode. Band geeks or something?"
loquacious706 replied:
"Those first four seasons of SpongeBob have like 10 potential best episodes, but Band Geeks is certainly one of them."
TheApathyParty3 replied:
"Idk, I love the Still No Pickles one. Or that one where Mr. Krabs and SpongeBob try to dispose of the health inspector's body, I still can't believe they put that in a kid's show.
Old school SpongeBob is the best, I'm almost 30 and I'll still throw it on from time to time as background noise."
Pine Barrens (Sopranos)
wetlettuce42 said:
"Pine Barrens from Sopranos."
Commenter replied:
"He killed 16 Czechoslovakians! Guy was an interior decorator!
…His house looked like sh*t."
GunnieGraves replied:
"That single line from Chris made me laugh harder than anything before or since. Every time I go back to it it’s like I hear it for the first time. It’s just amazing."
The Contest (Seinfeld)
LordBaranof said:
"Seinfeld - 'The Contest.'"
marmosetohmarmoset replied:
"My mom talks about watching this episode live. She called her friend immediately after and was just like 'uh, did that just actually happen? Was that really on television??'
Seems pretty tame today but it was a big deal when it aired."
Monsters Are Due On Maple Street (The Twilight Zone)
"The Twilight Zone episode Monsters Are Due on Maple Street.
The tools of conquest do not necessarily come with bombs and explosions and fallout. There are weapons that are simply thoughts, attitudes, prejudices... to be found only in the minds of men. For the record, prejudices can kill... and suspicion can destroy... and a thoughtless, frightened search for a scapegoat has a fallout all of its own —for the children and the children yet unborn. And the pity of it is that these things cannot be confined to the Twilight Zone.
Will the real Martian please stand up is also a classic.
Incident on a small island, to be believed or disbelieved. However, if a sour-faced dandy named Ross or a big, good-natured counterman who handles a spatula as if he'd been born with one in his mouth, – if either of these two entities walk onto your premises, you'd better hold their hands – all three of them – or check the color of their eyes – all three of them. The gentlemen in question might try to pull you in – to The Twilight Zone."
Chicanery (Better Call Saul)
earhere said:
"Better Call Saul - Chicanery."
coniferous-1 replied:
"While I think Chicanery is my overall fav episode. My fav speech is from Kim to Howard after the estate is dealt with."
D6Desperados replied:
"I cannot believe that Rhea Seehorn never got an Emmy for this show.
I hate this timeline."
Why We Fight (Band Of Brothers)
Philcycles84 said:
"Band of Brothers E9 - Why We Fight."
bstyledevi replied:
"I don't think there was a bad episode in the whole show, but that one... it just rips your heart out."
staxofmax replied:
"It's funny because you know what's coming and you think you're ready for it. And then it gets to the part where the soldiers walk out of the woods into that clearing and you aren't ready for it."
Remedial Chaos Theory (Community)
slobaum said:
"Community S3:E4 'Remedial Chaos Theory'
Even if you don't know it, you'd know the gifs."
ReflexImprov replied:
"This is the greatest half hour of television ever. It's kind of a miracle that they pulled it off. Not a wasted second."
blitzbom replied:
"I remember watching that the first time and thinking 'This is something special.'"
Proxy Authentication Required (Mr. Robot)
BuffelBek said:
"Mr Robot S4E07 - Proxy Authentication Required
Tiny set, minimal number of characters, structured like a stage play and one of the most emotionally intense things I've ever watched."
wubbwubbb replied:
"407 is rated at 9.9 on IMDb and is the highest rated episode of the series (for very obvious reasons lol)
405 is my personal favorite. Telling a great story with only two lines bookending the episode is great stuff and I was on the edge of my seat the whole time. But man, season 4 as a whole is just so good."
Goodbye, Farewell And Amen (M*A*S*H)
InfamousBrad said:
"M*A*S*H, 'Goodbye, Farewell and Amen.'
Man, I can count on the fingers of one hand all of the Very Special Episodes of any comedy series that aren't trash, but this one, right here, the series finale, will suck the air right out of your lungs at least twice and every shock in it is entirely earned."
Jinjoz replied:
"Definitely one of the most impactful episodes in that show.
The one that really sticks with me is Period of Adjustment. It's the episode after Radar leaves and everyone trying to adjust to him being gone.
BJs breakdown at the end, how he has been gone for his daughters entire life, how Radar got to see her before he did, it makes my eyes water just thinking about it."
Who Shot Mr. Burns (The Simpsons)
Sufficient-Eye-8883 said:
"Who shot Mr. Burns. Both of them."
RodeoClip replied:
"Picking a Simpsons episode is as easy as taking candy from a baby!"
The View From Halfway Down (Bojack Horseman)
captainmagictrousers said:
"Bojack Horseman: The View from Halfway Down."
Malthus1 replied:
"Three episodes do it for me - the view from halfway down, free churro, and time’s arrow.
I can’t decide which one is best."
Window Of Opportunity (Stargate Sg-1)
TGOTR said:
"Stargate SG-1, Window of Opportunity."
DasGanon replied:
"In the middle of my back swing‽"
xforgottenxflamex replied:
"This episode and Wormhole X-treme are two of the best episodes ever written in television."
Wilson’s Heart (House)
AlderWynn said:
"Season 4 finale of House."
Dyssomniac replied:
"There's so many solid episodes in the first five seasons. One Day, One Room; Three Stories; House's Head/Wilson's Heart; Both Sides Now."
Commenter replied:
"House's Head/Wilson's Heart are phenomenal. I still remember being blown away by the reveal at the end of House's flashback. 'What's my necklace made of?'"
Marge vs. The Monorail (The Simpsons)
bloom_picayune said:
"Marge vs. the Monorail."
coffeeyarn replied:
"I hear those things are awefully loud?"
petehehe replied:
"It glides as softly as a cloud."
Shaunananalalanahey replied:
"Conan O’Brien actually wrote this episode. One of my favorites."
Everyone's Waiting (Six Feet Under)
No-Present-3855 said:
"Last episode of Six Feet Under."
NYPDSurveillanceVan replied:
"I get choked up every time I watch Peter Krause set off the absolutely astonishing final sequence by whispering to Lauren Ambrose 'You can't take a picture of this, it's already gone.' Just perfect."
The We We Are (Severance)
Jeebuslovesme said:
"The last episode of Severance. Wow what a ride."
prodiver replied:
"Please try to enjoy each episode equally, and not show preference for any over the others. That's ten points off. You have 90 points remaining."
Bluest_waters replied:
"I REALLLY really hope they somehow find a way to keep that same quality going thru S2. what a show so far, but it's early."
natnguyen replied:
"I felt like I didn’t breathe for the entire episode, which also seemed like 2 minutes."
Charlie Work (It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia)
Marliss93 said:
"Charlie Work - It’s always sunny in Philadelphia."
TheTrenchMonkey replied:
"Charlie Work is fantastic, I would put Flowers for Charlie up there with it.
Pretty much any episode with a lot of Charlie is great."
Oxgods replied:
"My favorite episode of all time was the gas crisis one. When Charlie at the end cuts the brakes and yells 'wild card b**ches' before jumping out the back. I don’t think I’ve ever laughed so hard in my life!"
The Work Outing (The It Crowd)
Purple-Dragonfly1736 said:
"'The Work outing' - The IT crowd is probably some of the most clever and funny writing I’ve ever seen in a TV show."
01infinite replied:
"That part where she turns around and Moss is behind the bar is incredible."
The Comeback Kid (Parks And Recreation)
bigspks said:
"Parks and Rec 'The Comeback Kid.'
Damn near every line is a joke that hits and ALL characters are not only at the top of their game, but have a chance to shine. Plus, it birthed maybe the greatest outtake of all time.
Takes place in a point where the show was in full stride. It's the episode I recommend to get people into the show."
IAmABurdenOnSociety replied:
"Great episode, but 'Article Two' (season 5 episode 19) takes the top spot for me.
Patton Oswalt's ad-libbed Star Wars filibuster is legendary!"
Teddy Perkins (Atlanta)
treetop8388 said:
"Atlanta - Teddy Perkins."
DeadMoneyDrew replied:
"I'm currently watching Atlanta for the first time and I just saw this episode last week. That was one of the few times that I've watched an episode of TV and then asked afterwards, what the flying f*cking hell did I just see?
And I didn't even come close to noticing that Teddy Perkins was played by Donald Glover in whiteface. If I hadn't read an episode recap afterwards, I would never have been the wiser."
Modern Warfare (Community)
michajlo said:
"The first paintball episode in Community.
Colleness replied:
"Also the 6 parallel universes one. Masterpiece."
N0rTh3Fi5t replied:
"Community has at least a seasons worth of potential episodes for this. My pick would be 'Pillows and Blankets', the pillow fight documentary episode."
The Box (Brooklyn 99)
Grimauldbird said:
"Brooklyn 99 - The Box."
knuffeldraakje replied:
"I love this episode to death, perfectly crafted and such a contrast with the rest of the show."
The Inner Light (Star Trek: The Next Generation)
Doit2it42 said:
"The Inner Light - Star Trek TNG."
RandyTravesty replied:
"Another from TNG: The Measure of a Man."
Commenter replied:
"So much this. What a great story. Can you imagine bearing the sole responsibility of telling the story of an extinct people. Then Picard playing the flute melody at the end. So well done."
The Fight (Parks And Recreation)
GuinessForDinner said:
"The snake juice episode of Parks and Rec."
goblyn79 replied:
"I literally made lifelong friends with someone because of this episode, back in the day you could just make facebook pages willy nilly and I thought it would be hilarious to friend requests someone named "Janet Snakehole" after this episode aired, flash forward however many years later and we still talk all the time online and exchange xmas gifts and stuff."
In The Pale Moonlight (Star Trek: Deep Space Nine)
RexRye said:
"Star Trek Deep Space Nine: 'In the Pale Moonlight.'"
Happybara replied:
"Deep Space Nine has some of the best single episodes in television. Far Beyond the Stars and Trials and Tribble-ations are heartachingly good as well…"
Thewhiteguyyouhate replied:
"'...so I will learn to live with it. because I can live with it. I can live with it. computer. erase that entire personal log.'
SO GOOD."
ronny/lily (Barry)
Kaminsko1228 said: "Barry S2E5, 'ronny/lily.'" CornDavis replied: "Funniest sh*t I've ever seen in my life, the fact that it had like no music in it made it so much better."
Job Switching (I Love Lucy)
Polls-from-a-Cadet said:
"I Love Lucy…. The chocolate assembly line episode (I didn’t see it listed.)"
immortalbeloved replied:
"That one and the vitameatavegemin commercial kill me to this day!"
Exodus (Battlestar Galactica)
BackItUpWithLinks said:
"Battlestar Galactica, Exodus.
The scene when the ship jumps into the atmosphere was edge-of-seat stuff."
CrudelyAnimated replied:
"I'm also fond of BSG '33'. If you come in from the introductory mini-series, it frames the Colonies in such a deep, desperate condition and explains the fatigue and frustration. These people had been at war for mere hours when they realized their best efforts to flee were being easily tracked by robots who didn't need to eat or sleep or even survive. At any time, something as simple as a blown fuse or someone stuck in the bathroom could be game over."
The Suitcase (Mad Men)
UrsaMajorasMask said:
"Mad Men - The Suitcase."
modern-era replied:
"I preferred 'Shut the Door. Have a Seat.' Corporate maneuvers, Don and Betty's relationship imploding. 'I gave you everything. And you loved it.'
It's got it all."
You Only Move Twice (The Simpsons)
Woest said:
"The Simpsons - You Only Move Twice."
culner replied:
"The best part about this episode is Homer being completely oblivious to Hank clearly being a supervillain."
Snorb replied:
"HANK: Which country do you hate more, Italy or France?
HOMER: Uhh... France.
HANK: Nobody ever says Italy."
In Excelsis Deo (The West Wing)
Fiddlestickyfingers said:
"West Wing, December 1999: In Excelsis Deo. The one where Toby finagles a military funeral for a homeless war veteran."
The_Funkhouse replied:
"Yeah. That and Two Cathedrals. F*cking excellent."
Speed 3 (Father Ted)
Cuish said:
"Speed 3 - Father Ted"
Democracy_Coma replied:
"I think when they go on holiday and Graham Norton's character Father Noel turns up is my fav."
Scott Tenorman Must Die (South Park)
TankFoster said: "South Park - Scott Tenorman Must Die. A twist ending worthy of M Knight Shyamalan."
Out Of Gas (Firefly)
hillmanation said:
"Firefly - 'Out of Gas.' Really gives you an idea of how much Mal cares about his crew, and how much Serenity means to him."
Left4DayZ1 replied:
"The way the oxygen rushes into the ship when those pirates show up was such a great touch. Mal is literally hit with a wind of salvation before having it stripped away."
The Germans (Fawlty Towers)
TallExternal4085 said:
"The Germans: Fawlty Towers."
lurgi replied:
"Yes you did. You invaded Poland."
Arch_Stanton1862 replied:
"Would you like to drink something before the war?"