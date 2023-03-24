People are always talking about the best TV shows of all time, but what about episodes? You know, that one 20-to-60-minute-long piece of media that completely made the show for you. You may have already been a fan of the show or this was your very first encounter with it, but the point is this particular episode stood out among others, even if the entire show was already awesome.

Unfortunately, even the most popular TV shows aren’t immune to having dull or downright bad episodes. Sloppy writing, artificial drama, jokes that fall flat, or just a boring storyline can kill the dynamic. The good thing is that the writers (but also the director and actors) have a chance to pick that up in the next episode and deliver a true masterpiece that will become a real calling card of the entire series.

Are you looking for a new TV series to watch? We’ve got you covered. In this article, you will find some of the best episodes of all time, as named by the internet community. If you have seen any of these, vote for your favorite ones to help them reach the top positions (where they belong). And if any of these shows are new to you, definitely give them a shot, starting with the episode named the best.

If you think we missed the best episode of the best TV show ever, head to the comments and tell us which episode you think deserves to be on this list.