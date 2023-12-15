ADVERTISEMENT

Have you put up your Christmas tree yet? No? It’s already 15 days into the advent and another 10 days until Christmas—what are you waiting for!?

Ah, you were debating on what Christmas tree design to go for this year? Got it, we got you, fam. And even if you already have a Christmas tree in place, it won’t hurt to appreciate all the hard work these folks below have put into making their holidays all the more magical with unique Christmas tree designs.

Or maybe you'll be sold on the idea to rent a tree. In that case, we've reached out to the London Christmas Tree Rental to learn how to make that happen.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

My Dad's Christmas Tree. He Got It From A Mexican Import Shop

My Dad's Christmas Tree. He Got It From A Mexican Import Shop Shares stats

Ahwtfohok Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
43points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#2

I Put Up A Christmas Tree That We Encourage Our Cats To Climb Into

I Put Up A Christmas Tree That We Encourage Our Cats To Climb Into Shares stats

HerpDerpenberg Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
43points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#3

I Set Up My Christmas Tree Last Night

I Set Up My Christmas Tree Last Night Shares stats

reesekitkat Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
40points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

Each year, a good number of people try to one-up their own Christmas tree game from last year and go for designs that range from unorthodox to creative to witty to just downright awesome. Well, even more unorthodox, creative, etc.

For the record, there ain’t nothing wrong with keeping it simple. But if you’re out for that internet karma, simple is not the name of the game.
#4

This Very Cool Christmas Tree

This Very Cool Christmas Tree Shares stats

stellerarts Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
39points
Add photo comments
POST
#5

My Roommate's Idea Of Christmas Trees

My Roommate's Idea Of Christmas Trees Shares stats

sabins253 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
38points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#6

Very Lovely

Very Lovely Shares stats

MarksLarks Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
38points
Add photo comments
POST

To give you an example of what is not simple, take the Christmas book tree at St. Pancras Station. Not only do the booths at the bottom read you stories, but just the sheer size of it makes you gape in awe.

ADVERTISEMENT

And if size is a criterion, then why not do the same with porta potties. Except you probably won’t be told a story, but poop-and-surf is a thing.
#7

Treezilla

Treezilla Shares stats

Steven Newland Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
37points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#8

Driftwood Christmas Tree - Making The Best Of It On A Tropical Island

Driftwood Christmas Tree - Making The Best Of It On A Tropical Island Shares stats

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
37points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Hail Santa

Hail Santa Shares stats

Daemurda Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
36points
Add photo comments
POST

But if you want to keep it at a more reasonable scale, then maybe a human-sized tree in the shape of Godzilla (Treezilla?) would work for you?

The tree design is featured in the article, and it was actually previously covered by Bored Panda on a different occasion. It’s amazing what 10 meters of chicken wire, a weed mat, plastic teeth, paper claws, Christmas lights, tree décor and four different firs can lead to.
#10

This Creative Tree For Christmas

This Creative Tree For Christmas Shares stats

ChadDoebelin Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
35points
Add photo comments
POST
#11

I Used My Drums For This Year's Christmas Tree

I Used My Drums For This Year's Christmas Tree Shares stats

Jonno241 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
35points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

This Year, I Crocheted A 6-Foot Tall Christmas Tree

This Year, I Crocheted A 6-Foot Tall Christmas Tree Shares stats

lanowmom Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
34points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT

Whatever you decide, though, keep the planet in mind. While there are many alternatives out there, the closest that you get to having a living Christmas tree is renting one.

Bored Panda actually wrote about this back in 2020, specifically about the London Christmas Tree Rental offering 3–7 foot high Christmas trees to take home for the season and then returning them afterwards.
#13

Invisible Christmas Tree

Invisible Christmas Tree Shares stats

GeneReddit123 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
33points
Add photo comments
POST
anoniemereserve avatar
Jaya
Jaya
Community Member
14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"I hate Christmas trees, so I made myself a Christmas tree", lol. Perfect tree for Schrödinger, by the way.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#14

First Tree In My First Home

First Tree In My First Home Shares stats

C1Y3R Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
33points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#15

My Father Made A Christmas Tree

My Father Made A Christmas Tree Shares stats

Jorn_GA Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
32points
Add photo comments
POST

The way tree rentals work (at least in the case of the London Christmas Tree Rental) is you come over to the location where all the trees are planted, reserve a tree, and when the time comes, you get it delivered to your place.

“We certainly have seen demand increase for rental trees, more and more people are avoiding buying a cut tree preferring one that can keep living after Christmas,” said Jonathan Mearns, Director of the London Christmas Tree Rental. “Some of our customers have never had a tree because they just don’t like the idea of cutting one down.”
#16

We Spend 7 Hours Decorating Our Rainbow Christmas Tree

We Spend 7 Hours Decorating Our Rainbow Christmas Tree Shares stats

Morana_Saracevic Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
32points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#17

Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree

Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree Shares stats

tantesetje Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
32points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

A Few Weeks Ago, I Got A Really Overwhelming Response For The Star, So I Thought I'd Show You The Full Project. I Present You My Alternative Christmas Tree

A Few Weeks Ago, I Got A Really Overwhelming Response For The Star, So I Thought I'd Show You The Full Project. I Present You My Alternative Christmas Tree Shares stats

Lumber_jack366 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
32points
Add photo comments
POST

You get to decorate the rented tree however you want, as long as you also take care of it (keep it in a cool place, not damage it, etc.).

“The rental trees can be decorated in exactly the same way. No need to hold back!” added Jonathan. “One of our customers chose their tree because they have had a star in the family for over 20 years so they looked and found a tree that works for their star.”

Once the season is over, folks from the rental come over, evaluate the tree, give you back the deposit, and the tree returns to its home soil. But, there is always the option to keep it, especially if you’ve grown fond of it.
#19

My First Christmas Tree In My First Apartment (Living Alone). Happy Holidays Everyone

My First Christmas Tree In My First Apartment (Living Alone). Happy Holidays Everyone Shares stats

lovesickjones Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
32points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

After Two Years Of Depression, I Got My First Tree As A Single Person. Merry Christmas To Everyone

After Two Years Of Depression, I Got My First Tree As A Single Person. Merry Christmas To Everyone Shares stats

roblee8908 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
31points
Add photo comments
POST
ljackson6124 avatar
Tux Cat Momma
Tux Cat Momma
Community Member
3 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

👏👏👏👏👏👏👏 Congratulations!!! Gorgeous tree, too!

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#21

My Buddy Decided To Child-Proof His Christmas Tree

My Buddy Decided To Child-Proof His Christmas Tree Shares stats

Cowybuga Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
31points
Add photo comments
POST

The average 6-foot rotting produces roughly 16 kilograms (35 pounds) of CO2, and you can multiply that by 7 million to get the gist of how much 4 weeks of holiday cheer costs the planet.

ADVERTISEMENT

The London Christmas Tree Rental, on the other hand, aims to save all the trees, and once they’ve grown to roughly 7 feet, they replant them in a forest.
#22

My Parent's Christmas Tree

My Parent's Christmas Tree Shares stats

cotinuscoggygria Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
31points
Add photo comments
POST
sherillytle avatar
Sheri Lytle
Sheri Lytle
Community Member
2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

ohh man, look at the needles on the floor, I feel for those people. you will be picking up needles for MONTHS!!

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#23

That Is So Cute

That Is So Cute Shares stats

2PlymouthCats Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
31points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

This Christmas Tree In Longwood Gardens, Pennsylvania

This Christmas Tree In Longwood Gardens, Pennsylvania Shares stats

4990 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
30points
Add photo comments
POST

But, if you don’t mind seeking out other alternatives, the most obvious option is an artificial one. You buy it once and it should last you a good decade or two.

And if buying plastic isn’t an option, there’s always no tree at all.

When we say no tree at all, we mean you can scavenge anything you have around the house to make a tree out of. Just make a silhouette of a tree using some lightweight metal or hangers or pegs.
#25

Grinch Tree

Grinch Tree Shares stats

YourFavvv_x Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
30points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

All The Cats Are Surprisingly Ok With It

All The Cats Are Surprisingly Ok With It Shares stats

TravisCPratt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
30points
Add photo comments
POST
impossiblekat avatar
KatSaidWhat
KatSaidWhat
Community Member
35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I've just realised what I can do with my redundant CD and DVD collections...

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
ADVERTISEMENT
#27

Life-Sized LEGO Christmas Tree

Life-Sized LEGO Christmas Tree Shares stats

charlottesweb__ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
30points
Add photo comments
POST

Heck, it can even be any other tree you have at home. Palm tree, yucca, whatever, slap some Christmas baubles and lights on it and you got yourself one fine looking Christmas attribute at home.

Don’t have a plant? Go hunt down a twig of appropriate size and decorate that. The possibilities are endless.
#28

My Mom Worked Hard On This Tim Burton / Nightmare Before Christmas Tree

My Mom Worked Hard On This Tim Burton / Nightmare Before Christmas Tree Shares stats

daddysalad Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
30points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

Succulent Christmas Tree. Over 400 Living Succulents On Moss

Succulent Christmas Tree. Over 400 Living Succulents On Moss Shares stats

Dont_Evan_Try Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
30points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

Christmas Tree Made Out Of Portable Toilets In Võru, Estonia

Christmas Tree Made Out Of Portable Toilets In Võru, Estonia Shares stats

Hayakamaya Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
30points
Add photo comments
POST

So, we hope this listicle gave you some ideas for this year or other years to come. And if you’re not fazed by any of this, go back to Mr. Crumpit!

If you happen to be living in the London area, be sure to check out the London Christmas Tree Rental and follow them on social media (Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn). They are sold out for this year, but that’s why following them can prove useful for next Advent.

Oh, and here’s more trees from last year’s article.
#31

My Upside-Down, Rainbow Glass, Crystal-Dripping Tree. My Favorite Tree I Have Ever Done Actually. Love How Nontraditional And Unique She Looks

My Upside-Down, Rainbow Glass, Crystal-Dripping Tree. My Favorite Tree I Have Ever Done Actually. Love How Nontraditional And Unique She Looks Shares stats

sami_riccioli Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
30points
Add photo comments
POST
#32

I Was At My Local Hispanic Bakery, And I Saw This Christmas Tree Made Entirely Of Conchas

I Was At My Local Hispanic Bakery, And I Saw This Christmas Tree Made Entirely Of Conchas Shares stats

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
29points
Add photo comments
POST
#33

This Year, I Decided Not To Buy A Christmas Tree But Instead Made My Own From Branches In My Backyard

This Year, I Decided Not To Buy A Christmas Tree But Instead Made My Own From Branches In My Backyard Shares stats

ban5h3e Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
29points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

Christmas Tree In Our House

Christmas Tree In Our House Shares stats

Damascus_Storm Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
29points
Add photo comments
POST
ljackson6124 avatar
Tux Cat Momma
Tux Cat Momma
Community Member
3 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yall. We need 🍌🍌🍌 on these. Otherwise it could be a closeup of a little thread we would never know!!! Beautiful from top to bottom, though!!

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#35

Christmas Village Tree

Christmas Village Tree Shares stats

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
29points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

Here's My Christmas Tree

Here's My Christmas Tree Shares stats

arhiverka Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
29points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#37

My Christmas Tree. We Couldn't Afford Christmas Decorations, So Used Stuff We Already Had

My Christmas Tree. We Couldn't Afford Christmas Decorations, So Used Stuff We Already Had Shares stats

Nefarious-Elf Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
29points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

Our Christmas Tree

Our Christmas Tree Shares stats

rrmc17 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
29points
Add photo comments
POST
#39

My First Christmas Tree Turned Out Just The Way I Wanted. Peachy And Rustic

My First Christmas Tree Turned Out Just The Way I Wanted. Peachy And Rustic Shares stats

kechilauren Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
28points
Add photo comments
POST
#40

My Christmas Tree Theme - Beetlejuice

My Christmas Tree Theme - Beetlejuice Shares stats

Every year, I try to take an alternative theme for Christmas. This year, I got inspired by Beetlejuice.

CroissantWhisperer Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
27points
Add photo comments
POST
#41

My Talented Sister-In-Law's Barbie Movie-Themed Tree

My Talented Sister-In-Law's Barbie Movie-Themed Tree Shares stats

Chief9886 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
27points
Add photo comments
POST
#42

My Sister-In-Law Spent The Past Year Knitting Her Christmas Tree

My Sister-In-Law Spent The Past Year Knitting Her Christmas Tree Shares stats

MakeMeBeautifulDuet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
26points
Add photo comments
POST
#43

My Christmas Tree For This Year

My Christmas Tree For This Year Shares stats

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
26points
Add photo comments
POST
#44

My Harry Potter-Themed Christmas Tree

My Harry Potter-Themed Christmas Tree Shares stats

sydthesquid00 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
26points
Add photo comments
POST
#45

I Made A Christmas Tree Village Platform

I Made A Christmas Tree Village Platform Shares stats

silasvirus82 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
26points
Add photo comments
POST
#46

The Jurassic-Themed Christmas Tree. Spared No Expense

The Jurassic-Themed Christmas Tree. Spared No Expense Shares stats

jurassicedition Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
26points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#47

Poinsettia Tree At The Mall

Poinsettia Tree At The Mall Shares stats

88vio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
26points
Add photo comments
POST
#48

This Year's Handmade Christmas Tree. All Ornaments Were Crocheted And Cross-Stitched By My Mom And Knitted By My Sister

This Year's Handmade Christmas Tree. All Ornaments Were Crocheted And Cross-Stitched By My Mom And Knitted By My Sister Shares stats

A_Nerds_Life Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
26points
Add photo comments
POST
#49

Christmas In Paradise

Christmas In Paradise Shares stats

Christmas in paradise! Train and Station are my creations, and the rest are standard paradise sets plus some extra minifigs. The pool car is too low and clashes with 9v power bricks, so it's been decommissioned.

DaveModular Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
26points
Add photo comments
POST
#50

I Made A VHS Tape Christmas Tree This Year

I Made A VHS Tape Christmas Tree This Year Shares stats

_BAMBOOZLE_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points
Add photo comments
POST
#51

Atomic Christmas

Atomic Christmas Shares stats

rkelley1986 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points
Add photo comments
POST
#52

My Cute LEGO Christmas Tree Is Up

My Cute LEGO Christmas Tree Is Up Shares stats

pandasarefatbadgers Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points
Add photo comments
POST
#53

This Year's Christmas Tree

This Year's Christmas Tree Shares stats

Steven Newland Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points
Add photo comments
POST
#54

Snow White-Themed Christmas Tree

Snow White-Themed Christmas Tree Shares stats

artfredocreations Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points
Add photo comments
POST
#55

This Year's Theme Is Inspired By The Year 2020: "When Life Gives You Lemons Make A Lemonade"

This Year's Theme Is Inspired By The Year 2020: "When Life Gives You Lemons Make A Lemonade" Shares stats

nicfort Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points
Add photo comments
POST
#56

This Adorable Tree

This Adorable Tree Shares stats

Quags_in_Love Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#57

Dragon Christmas Tree, Because Why Not

Dragon Christmas Tree, Because Why Not Shares stats

Jojuj Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points
Add photo comments
POST
#58

I Made This Ballgown Christmas Tree From A Dress Form, Chicken Wire Underskirt, And A Sewn Tulle Bust Detail. Kicking Off The Holidays In Style

I Made This Ballgown Christmas Tree From A Dress Form, Chicken Wire Underskirt, And A Sewn Tulle Bust Detail. Kicking Off The Holidays In Style Shares stats

tylerneasloney Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points
Add photo comments
POST
#59

Our Poke Ball Tree

Our Poke Ball Tree Shares stats

littletinybabycat Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points
Add photo comments
POST
#60

Our Colorful Christmas Tree

Our Colorful Christmas Tree Shares stats

Ktm6891 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points
Add photo comments
POST
#61

My Husband And I Followed Our Dreams And Opened A Hot Wheels Store. This Is Our Tree For Christmas

My Husband And I Followed Our Dreams And Opened A Hot Wheels Store. This Is Our Tree For Christmas Shares stats

redd_riding_hood_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
#62

I Kinda Have This Thing With Vintage Santa Dolls. Kinda

I Kinda Have This Thing With Vintage Santa Dolls. Kinda Shares stats

jenniferperkins Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
#63

My Wife Has Been Trying To Get Me To Like Christmas More. She Succeeded

My Wife Has Been Trying To Get Me To Like Christmas More. She Succeeded Shares stats

serotoninzero Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
#64

My Grandma's 15-Foot Tall Tree With Hundreds Of Ornaments. Merry Christmas

My Grandma's 15-Foot Tall Tree With Hundreds Of Ornaments. Merry Christmas Shares stats

ConCon192 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
#65

Each Year I Make A Christmas Tree Solution Which Doesn't Harm A Tree And Relies On Materials I Already Have At Home. This Year I Used A Stash Of Magazines To Make The "Tree"

Each Year I Make A Christmas Tree Solution Which Doesn't Harm A Tree And Relies On Materials I Already Have At Home. This Year I Used A Stash Of Magazines To Make The "Tree" Shares stats

dinasaur-musings Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
#66

My Barbie Christmas Tree

My Barbie Christmas Tree Shares stats

I wanted to do a Barbie Christmas tree using my Barbie ornaments. But even with all the pink, it wasn't looking Barbie enough. My daughter suggested we use some of my Barbie collections, and now I love it.

Fantastic_Light_1980 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#67

I Got My Tree Up In My New Place

I Got My Tree Up In My New Place Shares stats

NoYou_Do_Not_Know_Me Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
#68

Going For An Animal Crossing-Themed Christmas Tree For This Year

Going For An Animal Crossing-Themed Christmas Tree For This Year Shares stats

___JETSET___ Report

Vote arrow up