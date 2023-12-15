ADVERTISEMENT

Have you put up your Christmas tree yet? No? It’s already 15 days into the advent and another 10 days until Christmas—what are you waiting for!?

Ah, you were debating on what Christmas tree design to go for this year? Got it, we got you, fam. And even if you already have a Christmas tree in place, it won’t hurt to appreciate all the hard work these folks below have put into making their holidays all the more magical with unique Christmas tree designs.

Or maybe you'll be sold on the idea to rent a tree. In that case, we've reached out to the London Christmas Tree Rental to learn how to make that happen.