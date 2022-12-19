88 Most Creative Christmas Trees That Are Everything But Boring
Christmas trees nowadays range from traditional to so uniquely modern that they are hardly even trees at all. And it is absolutely up to a person's wishes what their Christmas tree should look like. In a way, the Christmas tree is only a symbol that represents Jesus Christ's birth and resurrection, so it has never been about the traditional Christmas tree we see in the movies but more about the meaning behind it.
With this list, we invite you to get inspired for your own personal Christmas tree that would bring the most meaning and joy to this beautiful and heartwarming celebration. And if you feel that this list was way too short, go check out our previous posts on Bored Panda here and here.
This post may include affiliate links.
Our Teepee Tree
In May This Year, My Dad Passed Away And Left Me His 40-Year-Old Weeping Fig Tree, Now I'm Continuing The Tradition Of Making It Our Christmas Tree
What a lovely inheritance! He must have loved you very much and trusted you to take care of his prize tree. 🥰
This Christmas Tree Wins Christmas
The cat almost has the same markings as the cow that's being abducted
My Husband And I Always Try To Find The One Tree We Think No One Will Take Home. This Year Our 14’ Tree Has A 12” Gap At The Top. Complete With Mini Lumberjack Mouse
My Christmas Tree This Year. I Have Been Waiting 10 Years To Put It Up. Most Of The Butterflies Were Crafted By Me In Some Way. Very Happy With How It Turned Out
My Flatmate's Christmas Tree (Rolled Magazine Papers And Glue)
I Got A Rainbow Christmas Tree This Year
Village Christmas Tree
Toddler/Pet-Friendly Christmas Tree Fort
Aw, Bradley's sign next to the tree: This Christmas I wish for a sibling. Next year I promise to be an awesome big brother.
I Turned My Regular Boring Christmas Tree Into A Whoville Tree
"Every Who down in Whoville liked Christmas a lot. But the Grinch who lived just North of Whoville did not!"
Made A Very Special Christmas Tree This Year! Crafted Each One Until I Ran Out Of Space
6-Meter-High Christmas Tree, Trivento, Italy, Made With 1,300 Donated Crochet Squares
Vintage Ceramic Tree - Belonged To My Grandparents
This Is Hardly Fine Woodworking, But I Just Made This Festive Tin Can Tree Decoration With Basic Pine And A Tree Branch For A Trunk. Love How It Turned Out
There's a project like this in one of my 1970s craft books and I have wanted to make it for yeaaaars. maybe next year because this looks amazing!
At 35-Years-Old, I Finally Have A Christmas Tree Of My Very Own
The Ullapool Christmas Tree Has To Be One Of The Most Unique And Distinctive. Made Of About 400 Fishing Creels, It Celebrates The Town’s Close Links With The Sea
My Space-Themed Christmas Tree
Uncle John’s Tree At McLaren Lodge In San Francisco, California, In All Its Glory
I Made A Christmas Tree Topper Of The Orion Spacecraft Orbiting The Moon
I Got My Christmas Tree Made Out Of Flowers. I'm In Love
Christmas Tree Made Of Flamingos At The Philadelphia Zoo’s Christmas Lights Display. Merry Christmas, Everyone
Christmas Tree
This Christmas Tree Made Out Of Old Street Lights
That's brilliant! But I think my brain is broken, I thought they were spoons for a minute xD
I’m Very Happy With The Results. Merry Christmas Everybody
That is chaos and I mean it in the best way possible
I'm Not Sure If We're Celebrating Christmas Or Getting Ready To Burn Witches
I Love My Peppermint Tree And Wanted To Share It
Christmas Snake
8-Bit Christmas Tree (Still In Progress)
My Rainbow Christmas Tree With Bonus Cat Friend
A Christmas Tree Fit For A Queen. Custom Mariah-Fied Tree
My Aunt Propagated Some Succulents And Turned Them Into A Christmas Tree
Christmas Tradition In My House Is To Hang The Tree Upside Down So The Dogs Can’t Knock It Over
Christmas Tree Made Out Of Recycled Bottles
Crochet Christmas Tree In Lozoya Main Square (Madrid, Spain) Made By A Group Of Women From The Town
I love these, but I'm such a slow crocheter my squares would MAYBE be ready by 2045. Perhaps.
Extremely Proud Of This Custom Tree That Showcases Our LEGO Christmas Collection
The Family Christmas Tree And Village
Love It Or Hate It - Vilnius Christmas Tree Is Here To Stay
I actually love it. It's absolutely over the top and that is what I love.
Christmas Time In Vancouver Is A Different Kind Of Magical
The Christmas Tree At My OBGYN's Office
Dehydrated Citrus Christmas Tree I Made
Our Mario Christmas Tree (Plus A Few Guests)
Locals Made This Beautiful Granny Square Christmas Tree In My Neighborhood In Dublin (Ireland)
I wonder where in Dublin that is? I'd love to see it in person
This Christmas Tree Is Made Of Crab Traps And Buoys. Wells-Next-The-Sea, UK
Merry Christmas Everyone
Our Christmas Tree This Year. We Made All The Ornaments As Well
Christmas Is Just Around The Corner
I can hear the sound when one of the balls falls down those steps.