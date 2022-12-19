Christmas trees nowadays range from traditional to so uniquely modern that they are hardly even trees at all. And it is absolutely up to a person's wishes what their Christmas tree should look like. In a way, the Christmas tree is only a symbol that represents Jesus Christ's birth and resurrection, so it has never been about the traditional Christmas tree we see in the movies but more about the meaning behind it.

With this list, we invite you to get inspired for your own personal Christmas tree that would bring the most meaning and joy to this beautiful and heartwarming celebration. And if you feel that this list was way too short, go check out our previous posts on Bored Panda here and here.

#1

Our Teepee Tree

Our Teepee Tree

AdmirablePin1367 Report

irishgoatgirl
irishgoatgirl
Community Member
1 hour ago

Best. Idea. EVER! That is so cool!

#2

In May This Year, My Dad Passed Away And Left Me His 40-Year-Old Weeping Fig Tree, Now I'm Continuing The Tradition Of Making It Our Christmas Tree

In May This Year, My Dad Passed Away And Left Me His 40-Year-Old Weeping Fig Tree, Now I'm Continuing The Tradition Of Making It Our Christmas Tree

Trentglass Report

Anne Jones
Anne Jones
Community Member
1 hour ago

What a lovely inheritance! He must have loved you very much and trusted you to take care of his prize tree. 🥰

#3

This Christmas Tree Wins Christmas

This Christmas Tree Wins Christmas

EvilCatCreations Report

Amused panda
Amused panda
Community Member
1 hour ago

The cat almost has the same markings as the cow that's being abducted

#4

My Husband And I Always Try To Find The One Tree We Think No One Will Take Home. This Year Our 14’ Tree Has A 12” Gap At The Top. Complete With Mini Lumberjack Mouse

My Husband And I Always Try To Find The One Tree We Think No One Will Take Home. This Year Our 14’ Tree Has A 12” Gap At The Top. Complete With Mini Lumberjack Mouse

wsb3237 Report

GreenWick
GreenWick
Community Member
1 hour ago

the beauty of imperfection highlighted :)

#5

My Christmas Tree This Year. I Have Been Waiting 10 Years To Put It Up. Most Of The Butterflies Were Crafted By Me In Some Way. Very Happy With How It Turned Out

My Christmas Tree This Year. I Have Been Waiting 10 Years To Put It Up. Most Of The Butterflies Were Crafted By Me In Some Way. Very Happy With How It Turned Out

roxxxann Report

j r
j r
Community Member
57 minutes ago

You are AMAZING

#6

My Flatmate's Christmas Tree (Rolled Magazine Papers And Glue)

My Flatmate's Christmas Tree (Rolled Magazine Papers And Glue)

Staminkja Report

#7

I Got A Rainbow Christmas Tree This Year

I Got A Rainbow Christmas Tree This Year

shimmer_bee Report

#8

Village Christmas Tree

Village Christmas Tree

Maddaces82 Report

Jihana
Jihana
Community Member
38 minutes ago

Missed opportunity to make a cat tree.

#9

Toddler/Pet-Friendly Christmas Tree Fort

Toddler/Pet-Friendly Christmas Tree Fort

savvycrist Report

Amused panda
Amused panda
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited)

Aw, Bradley's sign next to the tree: This Christmas I wish for a sibling. Next year I promise to be an awesome big brother.

#10

I Turned My Regular Boring Christmas Tree Into A Whoville Tree

I Turned My Regular Boring Christmas Tree Into A Whoville Tree

kerrietaldwell Report

irishgoatgirl
irishgoatgirl
Community Member
1 hour ago

"Every Who down in Whoville liked Christmas a lot. But the Grinch who lived just North of Whoville did not!"

#11

My Rainbow Christmas Tree

My Rainbow Christmas Tree

mshoneybadger Report

j r
j r
Community Member
57 minutes ago

Fun idea. Pretty.

#12

Made A Very Special Christmas Tree This Year! Crafted Each One Until I Ran Out Of Space

Made A Very Special Christmas Tree This Year! Crafted Each One Until I Ran Out Of Space

kmutters Report

MommaBear
MommaBear
Community Member
1 hour ago

Holy Bowser! That's awesome! Now you need a Mario Christmas tree skirt. Each panel could be a different world's background art.

#13

6-Meter-High Christmas Tree, Trivento, Italy, Made With 1,300 Donated Crochet Squares

6-Meter-High Christmas Tree, Trivento, Italy, Made With 1,300 Donated Crochet Squares

womensart1 Report

Papa Het
Papa Het
Community Member
1 hour ago

Can İ get a rip for the maker's hands

#14

Vintage Ceramic Tree - Belonged To My Grandparents

Vintage Ceramic Tree - Belonged To My Grandparents

OffensivePumpkin Report

#15

This Is Hardly Fine Woodworking, But I Just Made This Festive Tin Can Tree Decoration With Basic Pine And A Tree Branch For A Trunk. Love How It Turned Out

This Is Hardly Fine Woodworking, But I Just Made This Festive Tin Can Tree Decoration With Basic Pine And A Tree Branch For A Trunk. Love How It Turned Out

farbulouscreations Report

Little Wonder
Little Wonder
Community Member
1 hour ago

There's a project like this in one of my 1970s craft books and I have wanted to make it for yeaaaars. maybe next year because this looks amazing!

#16

At 35-Years-Old, I Finally Have A Christmas Tree Of My Very Own

At 35-Years-Old, I Finally Have A Christmas Tree Of My Very Own

FarmerHandsome Report

Papa Het
Papa Het
Community Member
1 hour ago

Kinda looks like a chandelier

#17

The Ullapool Christmas Tree Has To Be One Of The Most Unique And Distinctive. Made Of About 400 Fishing Creels, It Celebrates The Town’s Close Links With The Sea

The Ullapool Christmas Tree Has To Be One Of The Most Unique And Distinctive. Made Of About 400 Fishing Creels, It Celebrates The Town’s Close Links With The Sea

Johnpow1 Report

Serial pacifist
Serial pacifist
Community Member
1 hour ago

With the crab stellar constellation.

#18

My Space-Themed Christmas Tree

My Space-Themed Christmas Tree

stellerarts Report

#19

Uncle John’s Tree At McLaren Lodge In San Francisco, California, In All Its Glory

Uncle John’s Tree At McLaren Lodge In San Francisco, California, In All Its Glory

415urbanadventures Report

#20

I Made A Christmas Tree Topper Of The Orion Spacecraft Orbiting The Moon

I Made A Christmas Tree Topper Of The Orion Spacecraft Orbiting The Moon

raptorattackmzk Report

Serial pacifist
Serial pacifist
Community Member
1 hour ago

Mooning everyone for Christmas. Not bad at all.

#21

I Got My Christmas Tree Made Out Of Flowers. I'm In Love

I Got My Christmas Tree Made Out Of Flowers. I'm In Love

AriTheDon Report

#22

Christmas Tree Made Of Flamingos At The Philadelphia Zoo’s Christmas Lights Display. Merry Christmas, Everyone

Christmas Tree Made Of Flamingos At The Philadelphia Zoo’s Christmas Lights Display. Merry Christmas, Everyone

YukihyoUchiha Report

Anne Jones
Anne Jones
Community Member
1 hour ago

How do you get the flamingos to stand still?

#23

Christmas Tree

Christmas Tree

Homedecor_PTL Report

#24

This Christmas Tree Made Out Of Old Street Lights

This Christmas Tree Made Out Of Old Street Lights

kapsapirukas Report

irishgoatgirl
irishgoatgirl
Community Member
1 hour ago

That's brilliant! But I think my brain is broken, I thought they were spoons for a minute xD

#25

I’m Very Happy With The Results. Merry Christmas Everybody

I’m Very Happy With The Results. Merry Christmas Everybody

-PinkOnWednesday- Report

Couldnt_find_a_decent_name
Couldnt_find_a_decent_name
Community Member
1 hour ago

That is chaos and I mean it in the best way possible

#26

I'm Not Sure If We're Celebrating Christmas Or Getting Ready To Burn Witches

I'm Not Sure If We're Celebrating Christmas Or Getting Ready To Burn Witches

gadzooks72 Report

#27

I Love My Peppermint Tree And Wanted To Share It

I Love My Peppermint Tree And Wanted To Share It

badgalkiki Report

Anne Jones
Anne Jones
Community Member
1 hour ago

Pretty and edible. What’s not to like?

#28

Christmas Snake

Christmas Snake

NICUhellokitty Report

Papa Het
Papa Het
Community Member
1 hour ago

Omg i have one of these plants in my room, im so doing this

#29

8-Bit Christmas Tree (Still In Progress)

8-Bit Christmas Tree (Still In Progress)

tsterrebonne Report

#30

My Rainbow Christmas Tree With Bonus Cat Friend

My Rainbow Christmas Tree With Bonus Cat Friend

lucylucylucy Report

#31

A Christmas Tree Fit For A Queen. Custom Mariah-Fied Tree

A Christmas Tree Fit For A Queen. Custom Mariah-Fied Tree

ScotiabankArena Report

#32

My Aunt Propagated Some Succulents And Turned Them Into A Christmas Tree

My Aunt Propagated Some Succulents And Turned Them Into A Christmas Tree

uncanny_goat Report

#33

Christmas Tradition In My House Is To Hang The Tree Upside Down So The Dogs Can’t Knock It Over

Christmas Tradition In My House Is To Hang The Tree Upside Down So The Dogs Can’t Knock It Over

Louiexvl Report

#34

Christmas Tree Made Out Of Recycled Bottles

Christmas Tree Made Out Of Recycled Bottles

-butter-toast- Report

#35

Crochet Christmas Tree In Lozoya Main Square (Madrid, Spain) Made By A Group Of Women From The Town

Crochet Christmas Tree In Lozoya Main Square (Madrid, Spain) Made By A Group Of Women From The Town

i_sunflower Report

Little Wonder
Little Wonder
Community Member
1 hour ago

I love these, but I'm such a slow crocheter my squares would MAYBE be ready by 2045. Perhaps.

#36

Extremely Proud Of This Custom Tree That Showcases Our LEGO Christmas Collection

Extremely Proud Of This Custom Tree That Showcases Our LEGO Christmas Collection

funktopu Report

#37

The Family Christmas Tree And Village

The Family Christmas Tree And Village

Broddit5 Report

Anne Jones
Anne Jones
Community Member
58 minutes ago

I’m amazed at the work some people put into it. 😍

#38

Love It Or Hate It - Vilnius Christmas Tree Is Here To Stay

Love It Or Hate It - Vilnius Christmas Tree Is Here To Stay

vilniusfreetour Report

Little Wonder
Little Wonder
Community Member
1 hour ago

I actually love it. It's absolutely over the top and that is what I love.

#39

Christmas Time In Vancouver Is A Different Kind Of Magical

Christmas Time In Vancouver Is A Different Kind Of Magical

terranmikaela Report

#40

The Christmas Tree At My OBGYN's Office

The Christmas Tree At My OBGYN's Office

hamas57 Report

#41

Dehydrated Citrus Christmas Tree I Made

Dehydrated Citrus Christmas Tree I Made

PalmsToPines Report

Thorsten Massow
Thorsten Massow
Community Member
53 minutes ago

That must give off a nice smell.

#42

Our Mario Christmas Tree (Plus A Few Guests)

Our Mario Christmas Tree (Plus A Few Guests)

LuthienTinuviel93 Report

j r
j r
Community Member
29 minutes ago

What is the base, a plant holder? Looks good.

#43

Locals Made This Beautiful Granny Square Christmas Tree In My Neighborhood In Dublin (Ireland)

Locals Made This Beautiful Granny Square Christmas Tree In My Neighborhood In Dublin (Ireland)

michmochw Report

irishgoatgirl
irishgoatgirl
Community Member
1 hour ago

I wonder where in Dublin that is? I'd love to see it in person

#44

This Christmas Tree Is Made Of Crab Traps And Buoys. Wells-Next-The-Sea, UK

This Christmas Tree Is Made Of Crab Traps And Buoys. Wells-Next-The-Sea, UK

famousaj Report

#45

Merry Christmas Everyone

Merry Christmas Everyone

johanna__decor Report

#46

Our Christmas Tree This Year. We Made All The Ornaments As Well

Our Christmas Tree This Year. We Made All The Ornaments As Well

couchpotatolady Report

j r
j r
Community Member
25 minutes ago

Budget? Minimalist? Good idea.

#47

Christmas Is Just Around The Corner

Christmas Is Just Around The Corner

jnonis Report

Thorsten Massow
Thorsten Massow
Community Member
51 minutes ago

I can hear the sound when one of the balls falls down those steps.

#48

I Made Our Christmas Tree Out Of Books This Year

I Made Our Christmas Tree Out Of Books This Year

CrowHollow Report

j r
j r
Community Member
26 minutes ago

Very calming. Plant atop nice touch. I like the mixture of pgs out vs binding showing .

#49

My Pierre Gasly Christmas Tree

My Pierre Gasly Christmas Tree

Sunny_Hummingbird Report

#50

Challenged By My Husband To Make A Quilted Christmas Tree. My Son Got Involved And Chose The Light Saber Topper

Challenged By My Husband To Make A Quilted Christmas Tree. My Son Got Involved And Chose The Light Saber Topper

tgrtlg8r Report

#51

Our 2022 Family Christmas Tree

Our 2022 Family Christmas Tree

tjacobs98 Report

#52

Wintry White, Silver & Blue Christmas Tree

Wintry White, Silver & Blue Christmas Tree

Tchikachu Report

#53

This Christmas Tree Made Of Latex Gloves In My Laboratory

This Christmas Tree Made Of Latex Gloves In My Laboratory

pine_apple_pizza Report

#54

My Work Made A Christmas Tree Out Of Books

My Work Made A Christmas Tree Out Of Books

ogdonut Report

j r
j r
Community Member
29 minutes ago

Now that is awesome.

#55

It's Not Quite The North Pole But It'll Do

It's Not Quite The North Pole But It'll Do

wind_whistler Report

j r
j r
Community Member
20 minutes ago

!!¡!!!!!!!!!!¡!!!!!

#56

Puerto Vallarta

Puerto Vallarta

sunflower53069 Report

#57

Every Year My Mum Comes To Visit And Complains We Don't Have A Christmas Tree. Think She'll Complain This Year?

Every Year My Mum Comes To Visit And Complains We Don't Have A Christmas Tree. Think She'll Complain This Year?

SecondBee Report

j r
j r
Community Member
23 minutes ago

Box is empty isnt it...?!

#58

Decided To Recreate The Christmas Tree From Goodfellas This Year

Decided To Recreate The Christmas Tree From Goodfellas This Year

P4LE_HORSE Report

#59

I Added Paperclip Candy Canes To My Festive Ram Christmas Tree

I Added Paperclip Candy Canes To My Festive Ram Christmas Tree

LaggyRockets Report

#60

Merry Christmas

Merry Christmas