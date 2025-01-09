55 Surreal And Terrifying Pictures From The Los Angeles Fires

The Washington Post points out that the landscape in Southern California is “ultra-flammable,” as there was no rain after the dry and hot summer season.

“The fuels remain very available to burn as Southern California has yet to see the arrival of winter rains, leaving fuels parched after one of the warmest summers on record,” a climatologist at the University of California at Merced, John Abatzoglou, told The Post. “If the region would have had even close to normal rain this fall and winter, we would not be dealing with these fires.”

The expert added that the exceptionally strong Santa Ana winds have made the event a “recipe for disaster.”