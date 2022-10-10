Be sure to upvote the tales you find most shocking, and then let us know in the comments if you’ve ever observed a major faux pas at a wedding. Then, if you’re interested in checking out another Bored Panda article detailing wedding horror stories, we’ve got the perfect one for you right here .

However, weddings can be emotional. And despite showing up looking their best with a gift in hand, some people seem to forget their manners at home. Below, we’ve gathered some of the most appalling examples of inappropriate behavior that’s taken place at weddings, that people have shared on this Quora thread . From a groom who wrote offensive vows to a mother of the bride who decided to wear white to the ceremony, these breaches of wedding etiquette might make you count your blessings if your loved ones managed to attend your special day without causing a scene.

If there’s ever a time to be on your best behavior, it would be at a wedding. If you’re a bride or groom, all eyes are on you, and you want to remember the occasion as one of the happiest days of your life. And if you’re not tying the knot, it’s best to draw as little attention as possible. Be respectful, dress appropriately, don't drink too many cocktails, and turn your attention to the happy couple.

#1 At my wedding, my new father-in-law started his speech by saying they assumed I was pregnant when their son told them we were getting married. I wasn’t, and he wasn’t joking. My husband called his parents on speakerphone to tell them the news when we got engaged, and their first comment was that he didn’t have to marry me, we could work something out, so clearly, they thought I was pregnant. Ironically, we have now been married and happily child-free for 18 years

#2 I heard the marriage celebrant say to the bride as she signed the register, 'This will be the last time you use that name.' The bride replied pleasantly, 'Oh no, that’s my name, and I’m not changing it.' Then, the marriage celebrant introduced the bride and groom as Mr. and Mrs. (husband’s name). I was appalled at this rudeness, and the look of anger on the bride's face was obvious. If the bride could have shot laser beams out of her eyes, she would have. But the bride said nothing, not adding to the rudeness of the marriage celebrant. I wasn’t the only one who heard this rudeness, and basically, the marriage celebrant ‘aggressively’ stamping her views on marriage on someone else’s day. Another shocked guest came up to the bride and commented on it, and congratulated the bride for keeping her cool

#3 Some years ago at my little brother’s wedding, he sent out invitations stating very specifically that young children weren’t welcome at the reception and that all parties must RSVP the guest each was bringing (if not named in the invitation). We were clear: you cannot show up with anybody not RSVP’ed and it better not be more than the +1.



What happened?



A relative showed up with her five kids and the oldest’s boyfriend to the reception. No gift. Never went to the actual wedding. Never RSVP’ed and they certainly didn’t RSVP the +6 she brought, wearing really ratty street clothing. It wasn’t very pleasant. My step mom was furious. My dad is anti-confrontational when it comes to family but this was particularly egregious.



My dad and step-mom had to ask the individual to talk. As my step-mom explained it, she said, “I was under the impression that family is the exception to such rules and that this was for friends.” (They wanted free food and alcohol.) Pam (step-mom) apparently said, “No. You were sent an invitation with the rules which applied to you. You didn’t RSVP and you certainly didn’t have the right to bring six people including one total stranger, eat for free, fail to bring a gift and then act inconvenienced.”



We haven’t seen that POS since then.

#4 I was working as a silver service waitress for a wedding at a local hotel. After the meal was served and cleared, I and the other waiting staff started making the rounds with ‘champagne’ for the toast as speeches were about to start.



As I approached the top table the bride launched herself out of her seat and started laying into the maid of honour, fists flying, hair pulling, cursing, stuff getting hauled off the table to use as weapons, furniture knocked over, the whole nine yards.



Members of the wedding party tried to pull the two ladies apart, but it escalated into a pitched battle with family members from all sides being involved.



The manager of the hotel evacuated the staff to the car park and the police were called. The police arrived, saw the scale of the brawl and called for back up. The car park filled with police cars and they went in and broke up the fight.



We saw the bride handcuffed and taken away in a police car. The maid of honour and one other bridesmaid left in an ambulance. Various other members of the wedding party were hauled off in police vans.



Turns out the Bride’s mother stumbled upon the Groom banging the Maid of Honour in the disabled toilet earlier in the reception and decided to share that information with the Bride whilst the party was waiting for champagne to be served!

#5 I went to a wedding with my roommate as her 'plus one'...or so I thought. Turns out, she was NOT invited. She had previously dated and given an STD to the groom

#6 I didn't see it for myself, but my parents told me that at my brother's wedding reception, my great-aunt approached my dad, told him it was her birthday, and asked if the venue staff could bring her a cupcake with a lit candle that she could blow out while everyone sang 'Happy birthday' to her. My dad, as father of the groom, was distracted and flustered, and he apparently agreed to this request (maybe to get the great-aunt to go away so he could deal with other people and issues that needed his attention) but never actually arranged for it, although he didn't fail to do so intentionally. After the wedding, my great-aunt called my mom's sister and left a tremendously pissed-off message in her voicemail. My mom's sister later shared it with my parents. This resulted in our family dubbing the great-aunt 'Aunt Cupcake.'

#7 Well, it might have been ME! My husband's cousin was marrying his beloved, and we (me, hubby, and six kids) were invited. I had not worn a dress in years, and my teen daughter and I spent hours finding something flattering and comfortable: a sleeveless midi with a cute jacket. The periwinkle color flattered my eyes. We were not involved in planning at all. Imagine my embarrassment when I realized the bridal party and whole color scheme of the wedding was periwinkle!

#8 A couple of years ago, we were invited to family member's wedding. It was out of town (about an eight-hour drive for us). Actually, the vast majority of the guests were from out of town like us. So, we get the invitation and notice there is an 'A' reception and a 'B' reception. The 'A' reception was right after the ceremony and just for immediate family and close friends. It included a catered dinner, a wedding cake, all the normal reception stuff. The 'B' reception was for everyone else and occurred about five hours after the ceremony and just included dessert. All guests invited to the 'B' reception had to provide their own meals and entertainment during the five hours that the 'A' reception was happening. We, like most other guests, were invited to the 'B' reception

#9 A female friend married another friend... When they announced their engagement, his mom suddenly got 'the vapors' like a delicate Southern belle, fanning her face with a hanky and calling for water. They went on with the wedding plans. Everything went fine, but when they did the cake-smashing thing, his mom literally sprinted to her son, shoved the bride out of the way, licked a tissue and tried to clean the cake off his face. He was appalled, and his mom got upset when he went to his now wife to apologize for his mom shoving her out of the way

#10 My parents joined in with my first dance. It was the first time my husband (who is somewhat shy) had ever agreed to dance with me and it was special, until my parents decided to crash it and join in as well. This was not unusual, my mum tried to make the whole wedding about her and her needs, even down to wearing a white dress and having flowers in her hair like I did.



It didn’t ruin the wedding but it did make me see for the second to last time, just how self-centred and thoughtless she was. Fortunately, apart from once after our UK wedding reception (we got married overseas), I have not seen her since and my life has been infinitely better for it.

#11 I went to a large wedding where the bride and groom wrote their own vows. The bride was my friend, and she read her very heartfelt, romantic vows first. When it was the groom’s turn, he paused and blushed deeply (which seemed sweet and romantic) until he opened his mouth. When he began reading his vows, you could have cut the tension in the room with a knife. It became immediately obvious that his blush wasn’t due to his tender feelings for his bride, it was embarrassment about what he was about to say. I cannot imagine what he was thinking when he wrote his vows, and I can only hope his intention was to be humorous and not cruel. His vows made light of marriage in general and the bride herself. It came across as a passive aggressive dig toward her and were in no way funny or loving

#12 My husband and I just got married in June. My Mother In-laws behavior was appalling. She started eating appetizers before the wedding, which in itself isn't that bad. She stood during the entire ceremony, blocking the view of many of the guests, including my parents who paid for everything. They had to move in order to see. She also blocked the view of the wedding photographer we hired.



After the ceremony, she didn't even give my husband and myself a second to ourselves to celebrate together. She threw her phone at me, demanding I take a picture of her and her son. My sister said something to her, and she nearly threw punches at her for speaking up.



When I didn't take a picture of them because the photographer walked up and asked to take family pictures, she pestered her to take a picture with her phone for about 15 minutes. The photographer offered to text her photos, but she refused.



At the reception, she complained about the food, saying it was too spicy (we had a taco bar). Despite complaining she tried to get seconds before everyone had even been served their first plate. My husband told me she complained when I didn't spend the whole reception at the head table. All I can say now, is that I'm so glad my husband is the polar opposite of her.

#13 The groom had been engaged before, and he'd canceled his first wedding just days in advance. His choice was the right one, but it was nonetheless a painful, difficult, embarrassing decision, something best left in the past.



When he did marry another person, some years later, his brother was best man. Brother began his toast by crassly teasing about the broken engagement and last-minute cancellation. He started with a series of supposed jokes about:



-- Can we really believe the groom had shown up this time?

-- Who thought he'd actually go through with it?

-- Did the guests think they'd be together that day instead of getting cancellation phone calls?, etc.



None of this was funny; it was all cruel. People were glancing at each other awkwardly. The newly-married couple stared at the floor and tried to laugh uncomfortably.

#14 At our wedding reception, my sister-in-law made a point of going around to several people commenting I had a lot of nerve wearing white when I had lived with my husband before marrying, a fact which was not a secret exactly, but we hadn't advertised it either. She wore white at her wedding even though she had been married before

#15 I’m not certain it’s a breach, but while attending my sister-in-law's wedding in the Caribbean, the girlfriend of someone in the wedding party (they had been together for 5-6 years) started 'woe is me' nonsense about not getting engaged, and she’s not getting any younger, and actually crying and making a scene at the reception. Her boyfriend called for a cab and went to a jewelry store and bought her a wedding ring DURING the reception. Here’s where the train completely derails. He presents her the ring at the reception, and she cries. She doesn’t like the ring he bought for her. Now, every woman at the reception is over trying to comfort her while her boyfriend stands there with a ring box and a $3,500 ring. He calls another cab and goes back to the jewelry store and buys a more expensive ring on his credit card. He brings it back to the now thinning reception and gives it to his weepy girlfriend. She perks right up and says, 'Much better!

#16 I attended a wedding where there were 30 “surprise” guests (who were not invited by the bride and groom but by other people on the groom’s side who had invited them without asking or telling anyone) for a sit down dinner at a very fancy hotel. As if that wasn’t bad enough, some of these “extra uninvited guests” demanded “kosher meals” at the dinner (I was helping with the wedding arrangements and I ordered them tuna salad sandwiches because I knew for certain that the tuna salad was kosher. Some of them had the nerve to complain to me that they wanted baked salmon. I told them that if they wanted baked salmon for dinner, they were free to leave because they were getting the tuna salad sandwiches that I was kind enough to order for them at the last minute). To really “add the finishing touches”, one of these “extra uninvited guests” brought her 8 year old grand daughter (this was a “no children” wedding) who started to perform her tap dance recital on the dance floor as the music started. I dragged this brat (kindest way to describe her) off the dance floor and told her grandmother that since they were not invited to this event by the bride and groom (who had no idea who they were), they had to leave NOW or I would have security remove them

#17 The bride, not wanting to alienate or upset any of her friends by picking a maid of honor and bridesmaids, opted to have no attendants, and they had no groomsmen either. (They did have planned witnesses to sign documents.) All of the married friends decided to wear their own wedding dresses to the wedding in 'revenge.'

#18 When my husband and I got married, we had a very large wedding. There were approximately 400 guests. There were people on my husband’s side that I did not know, and there were people on my side that he did not know. When it was time for me to throw my bouquet to all of the single ladies, this woman caught the bouquet that I did not recognize. She looked a little out of place as she didn’t seem to be dressed for a wedding. When I turned around to see who had caught the bouquet, it looked as though one of my friends from work had caught it, but this mystery woman ended up with it in her hands. My friend was left with a couple of leaves in her hand! I had assumed that she was on my husband’s side of the family, while he had assumed that she was on my side of the family. Right after she caught (correction: GRABBED) the bouquet, she came over to me to INTRODUCE herself

#19 We were part of the wedding party of a friend. She was the 'cool mom,' so she told the 'bartender' to serve her 17-year-old son’s friends. Go figure, booze and a bunch of teenagers weren’t a good combination. It started as one fight, which started several other fights, which led to adults trying to stop the fights, which led to adults fighting with ‘kids,’ which spread to include a large part of the guests. Police were called, people were arrested, and an Elk’s Lodge was trashed all for a marriage that only lasted a few weeks

#20 Before the meal, everyone was milling about in the dining area where most people had sat at their tables, and we were waiting for the bride and groom to appear back after their photos. All the tables were assigned seating; however, two of the bride's not-so-close friends and one of her former teachers decided to sit down…at the bridal table! Immediately then, the bride and groom appeared back, expecting to be cheered, and were met by an awkward applause as everyone was in shock. These friends looked to have no intention of moving, and the bride discreetly had a small fit to her mother and myself. She was always the opposite of a bridezilla. This was one of the few instances I've seen her angry! The bride's father politely asked the 'guests' to move to their assigned seats, and one of them starts to kick off about 'they weren't seated in an area of the dining room that they wanted' and 'wanted to be closer to other guests

#21 The bride and groom stayed within a budget and had a small wedding, did their own floral decorations the morning of, and the bride’s mother baked and decorated a delicious cake for a home based reception. The groom’s sister “Betty” officiated the wedding. The groom’s other sister “Lois” is a lifelong drug addict and a pretty disrespectful person.



“Lois” repeatedly announced “Today is my birthday!” That was true, but an unnecessary distraction at the synagogue (thankfully not during the ceremony.)



The wedding held near the home of the mother of the groom, was about a 3 hour drive from home, and most of the family drove to the city and got hotel rooms. “Betty” and “Lois” shared one hotel room. The evening before the wedding and the morning of the wedding were nonstop drama designed to distract “Betty” before she performed her first wedding, including hiding her car keys.



When everyone processed into the chapel and stood on the bimah, it was shocking to see the infected scabs on “Lois’s” arms and legs. Yet she had chosen a short skirt when they shopped for their outfits at the bridal store. I believe she wanted to get any kind of attention, even negative.



At some point, a member of the bride’s family walked into the ladies room and saw “Lois” shooting up. She asked someone whether the bridesmaid was a diabetic. I think that was the low point of the day.

#22 When my youngest son got married, my ex took his skanky girlfriend (now wife). She wore a long white dress

#23 My sister arrived at a wedding to find several people standing in the parking lot. The door was locked and there was a note on the door that stated the bride and groom were running late because they had to get rabies shots! I shit you not. They had picked up a baby deer that they thought had been hit by a car. It had been bitten and contracted rabies. They had personally done all the food for the reception. Nobody touched it

#24 The groom's brother-in-law thought it would be hilarious to roast him about his former drug use. The drug use had been long-ago in the past, when the groom was young. By his wedding day, he was a responsible adult, working in a high-power job for a conservative Wall Street firm. BIL did his routine in front of all the assembled people, including the groom's own parents, his new in-laws, and some bosses and colleagues from his job. That was at least 15 years ago; the groom still won't talk with BIL.

#25 A bride was Soo upset that the DJ had a brief electrical issue during the first dance. That she went into the bridal suite and would not come out for about 2 hours. To me that's just beyond acceptable because, sure your first dance got ruined, but to ruin the rest of the party was sad to see.

#26 I was 17 or 18 when one of my cousins, a doctor, was lucky to marry a girl from a well-to-do family. Because the girl was the only daughter, her family threw a lavish wedding. The groom’s mother-my mother’s cousin-went around bragging her new daughter-in-law was “a virgin.” My parents, modest people, were embarrassed to hear this sort of talk. As this point went floating around, they decided it was time to leave. When I heard the groom’s mother repeat the line “she’s a virgin” my smarty pants mouth couldn’t resist: “well at least one of them is a virgin!” This was the groom’s second marriage. His first ended when his first wife, who helped put him through school, divorced him because she bought shoes without his permission and he put them in the oven and set fire to them. I was pretty sure the poor virgin bride knew nothing of this. Needless to say, my parents grabbed me and we left

#27 I was the deacon, assisting the priest who’d do the wedding. I’d caught the groomsmen half an hour before sharing drinks from a big bottle of good Scotch. I admonished them and confiscated the half-empty bottle. I thought that was the big breach of the day. I was wrong.



Thirty minutes later the church was full. The organist was playing Bach to fill in until the ceremony began. They’d already pulled out the white cloth to cover the main aisle for the bride’s grand entrance. The altar candles were blazing. The mostly sober groom and five groomsmen in their rented regalia were marching into place at the front, to wait for the bride. The maid of honor and five matching bridesmaids were already there.



The mother of the bride found me. I could see her tears, common at a wedding. She whispered. “Julie changed her mind.” I asked “About what? Vows? the wedding candle? What next?”



“About getting married!” Mother said, out loud. “Can you talk to her? She likes you.”



I followed Mom back to the little bride’s room downstairs. Julie was there in a chair with her worried dad, wedding dress and veil on, tears streaming, mouth quivering. “I’m not doing it, I’m not doing it? I don’t love him he doesn’t care about this baby!” (Baby? What baby?) She turned to her mother and almost shouted “you can’t make me.” I did a perfunctory “Are you sure, Julie?” I got a definite “yes,” and said “OK, I’ll go tell Father Wozniak. Do you want us to tell the people?” She did.



Thank God Father W. decided he’d tell the people. He went out, explained that the bride was having a bit of a thing, nothing dangerous, but that the wedding wasn’t going ahead. I don’t remember specifics, but he was a great speaker and made it sound almost . . .normal.



It was definitely the biggest breach of wedding etiquette I ever experienced, and later, when I was helping couples get ready for their marriage ceremony, I was always careful to be sure they were sure.

#28 Let me start by saying I have a family that has a very old school mentality when it comes to things like respect, loyalty, and how we show someone they've made a misstep with their personal conduct. So in the mid to late 90s 1 of my female cousins got married. She was in her mid 20s and had been living with her husband for a couple of years before the wedding. After the wedding there were probably 400–450 people at the reception. After all of the traditional festivities of food, toasts, and dancing the party atmosphere cranked up. As people danced, drank, and generally enjoyed themselves 7 or 8 of us guys were behind the head table talking about the new couple's life going forward. As a group of guys often do, especially after a few adult beverages have been deployed, we were breaking balls and laughing when the now husband says something to the effect of if she doesn't do something to get control of expanding fat sloppy ass I'll have to take action. Unfortunately for him his wife's father was right next to him and obviously took offense. He immediately told the husband, that she is his daughter, he'd better show her the respect she deserves, further disrespect would not be tolerated. The husband replied that she was now his property and he'd any say any goddamn thing he wanted. It was at this point my uncle decided to show the husband how serious he was when he spoke. He did this by tackling him over the head table and throwing him a beating for the ages. Still the only wedding I've ever heard of ending with the groom leaving the reception in an ambulance due to injuries inflicted by his new father-in-law. Good times! Just FYI they are no longer married, it only lasted a short time after the wedding day.

#29 My dad was an Episcopal Priest and one of his Parishes was in South Philly.



He did a decent amount of funerals, baptisms, and weddings and I would usually be asked to serve as an acolyte since that meant one less person had to be asked to serve for a special service.



On this particular wedding in the early ‘80s a girl from our church was getting married to a soldier in one of the local mob families. He was gregarious and handed out a twenty dollar bill to each of us who served during the service. This was the first time I had ever received a tip so he seemed cool to me at age 14.



The night rolled on and the drinks were plenty and pretty much everyone had a few too many. I decided to walk home with one of my friends and as we got out to the front sidewalk, the groom followed us out and was telling us how much he appreciated us helping out.



He took a bit to tell us what he wanted to say and during that time a car pulled up and asked if everything was OK?



The groom reached inside his coat and pulled a gun part way out and asked the people in the car if they wanted to get involved. Of course they sped away.



He instantly started laughing, finished what he had to say to us and we quickly went on our way home. Even though he was joking, it scared us to the core.



So in the end I think bringing a gun to your own wedding is a breach of wedding etiquette!

#30 My mother does event coordinating and event decorating as a side gig. There was a wedding she decorated for someone infamously called “The Red Wedding” by the family because the colors were red, white, and silver. My mother makes everything by hand.



One of the wedding guests decided to help herself to one of my mother’s centerpieces. Either my mother or my sister caught her walking out with it and when confronted, the woman returned it.



When word got to the bride and groom about the potential theft, the groom had to get on the mic and ask the guests not to take the decorations because they are rented and were not bought. My mother creates and usually allows the bride to keep the bouquet but all of the other items are hers.

#31 A bride wanted open seating. Fine. I don't recommend that for a bunch of reason, but not a big deal. But she wanted people to mingle and dance and I guess get in a work out, because she also wanted 75 seats for over 100 guests. I could not convince her all the things wrong with that.. which I don't have to get into cause it's a long list. Needless to say, it was a major cluster f**k. I tried to have extra seats available, but the way she wanted the room set up, there was nothing I could do. So many guests were complaining and blaming us, the banquet hall. Including the parents of bride and groom, older guests and wedding party who ended up without seats because naturally they were the last arrive. I didn't throw the bride or groom under the bus. I just simply told people the bride and groom are happy with us and have not complained. We executed their vision. Please enjoy their day.

#32 We were invited to my cousin's wedding… Held at a very ritzy place! Her parents are pretty wealthy… Nothing left undone! The groom's family also pretty well off. His family traveled several hours by car for the wedding. It was a "weekend get-away" type wedding. His family only stayed overnight the night before the wedding… This enabled them to literally strip the wedding reception room of ANY leftover food (they actually brought containers for the food!),took every flower (even the flower pieces that were placed in the private bathrooms for wedding guests only). My uncle ended up paying an additional $40,000 for all the things taken from the groom's parents & siblings rooms… including the tv's that were mounted to the walls!!! My cousin was wild with anger… and when her new husband defended his family… she had the marriage annulled within a month! Total "wedding cost" was over $100,000… Including lawyer fees for the divorce!

#33 My ex SIL told me that I was marrying her only brother and that it was her only chance to plan another wedding and wanted to plan things for us. Nope. She wanted to also have contact information for our DJ since “music is so important” like we couldn’t choose our own songs. Nope. She wiggled in inviting her friends who gave me death glares as I walked down the aisle in the church. That was really unexpected, as I can’t imagine what they could have been led to believe that would make them angry at me to do that to me. Imagine it, walking into the ceremony and someone is staring you down at your own wedding. My ex inlaws treated our wedding day like a funeral, moping and moving slowly and refusing to smile. My ex husband’s family also grabbed him aside during the wedding day and made him upset enough to cry. I don’t know what was said.



They wanted to control his life and could not handle that for once I was standing up to them not letting them control things.

#34 Last November I was in a wedding where the father of the groom’s speech was not about the couple, marriage or the nature of love itself—it was about the Philadelphia Eagles.



This was not an elaborate metaphor. He started with a joke about how he “pulled some strings” to make sure this particular weekend was a bye week for the team. He talked about how much he enjoyed watching football with his only son and how proud he was that the bride was now an Eagles fan too. After several anecdotes about his “good friend” Don Smolenski (President of the franchise) he mercifully concluded by showing off his Superbowl ring.



The speech was eight minutes long. At one point my mother in her everlasting candor turned to me and stage-whispered:



I will NEVER do this to you.



The kicker is that this wedding was in Pittsburgh. Nobody in that room gave 2 shits about the Philadelphia Eagles.

#35 the groom was a “bit of a lad” and at his own wedding went outside of the reception hall with his new Mother In Law and f****d her. That’s got to be a breach of all sort of etiquette. Though I am unsure on who is most at fault

#36 I was about 6 years old, and my uncle was getting married. Sometime during the reception I was standing on a chair and was asked how do I like my new aunt. As honest boy I told very loud so everyone could hear me that I didn’t like her because her nose was too long. Of course, everyone laughed. The couple divorced after one year. My extended family still remembers this, and we have really good laughs.

#37 Handwritten invitations. A bride saw this and thought it was a lovely touch. So she hand wrote all her invitations and adorned them all. Sounds romantic right…..not quite.



She used notebook paper - spiral bound. You can tell there were still some “edges” left on the paper.

She used a pen that blobbed.

She crossed off any errors.

The adornment was stickers - you know the cute little ones with kitties that say “ Get Well Soon “ or “Thank You”. Nothing that set the theme at all.

Her hands were not clean when she wrote them. Seriously I saw a ramen noodle attached to mine.

She used pink ink - so cute ——- not!

She folded them to fit into a normal envelope - which had more stickers on it.

It had misspellings abound.

The pink pen she used ran out 1/2 through my invitation and she switched to green.

She dotted all the ‘i’s with little hearts. (trying to set the theme).

Those were the obvious errors. If you have someone with really good handwriting this may work. She did not!

#38 In 2004, I was getting married to a wonderful lady. I was a two time loser, but felt I was a different person now, and that I had found a woman crazy enough to put up with the parts that hadn’t yet changed. We went a less traditional route, at least it was less traditional in 2004, and had an outdoor wedding at a spiritual retreat with a really nice female minister. We sat down and planned out what we were going to say, and she told us she would say some things about marriage, etc. On the big day, it was unseasonably warm, maybe mid-80’s, and we were both nervous/excited. We had a small gathering, maybe 50 people, and were mostly in the shade, so we were making do. When the minister started talking, I swear she spoke for 20 minutes, at least. She rambled so much that she started talking about her former husbands (yes, plural). She was talking about her 2nd husband leaving socks in the sink, or something nutty like that, when I gave her a look that must have conveyed my displeasure, because she quickly ended her ‘speech?’ and we wrapped everything up. We’ve been married for almost 18 years and we still will talk about the crazy lady that married us

#39 I’ve been at TWO wedding receptions where people took a chair to the buffet table to eat

#40 I’ve been to several bridal showers where the bride for sure wasn’t inviting us to her wedding, but we were good enough to give her presents. Oh well. I tried to swallow it and show up anyway and be nice.



I guess my wedding was one that wasn’t done. My husband and I were broke and so we stapled invitations printed at Kinko’s to telephone poles in Athens, GA and had a potluck after the ceremony, which was held in the empty field next to our house. The minister was a guy in our food co-op who had a $5 license from the Mother Earth Church. Nobody really complained (though some older relatives got a bit sniffy), because everyone who came to the party was broke too, so it was more of a neighborhood event. We’ve been married 38 years.

#41 This was another groom's brother as best man. When it was time to toast the newlyweds, the best man stood up, raised his glass, and said, "May the bluebird of happiness crap all over you!" and nothing else. The couple didn't think this was funny, and neither did the wedding guests. The best man thought he'd been witty and clever, and he couldn't understand why nobody had laughed

#42 Wearing a dress that match the style and color of the wedding party perfectly (She was a family member who knew the colors and wanted “to feel like part of the party”. She was asked not to do it, but she did it anyway.)

#43 My sister had decided to take life in a different direction to me, so whilst most of our guests were young professionals, Directors soon to be Managing Directors and so on my sister was mid 20’s working in a pub and dating a 57 year old twice divorced garage mechanic. After the wedding and wedding breakfast there was a lull where more guests could arrive and we moved onto a black tie party with more booze and finger food buffet. My sister and her BF took the opportunity to change out of her bridesmaid dress into some black jeans and a T. At some stage they were sitting at a table smoking rolled up cigarettes completely ignoring the chatter, socializing and dancing. One of our guests went up to them and asked them - assuming they were staff - for more drinks. Oh how I laughed!

#44 Two sisters and a double wedding, that I was taking photo's back in the late 80s. Bride was dancing more with another man. He was an old friend who she hadn't see in years. Well the groom didn't like it too much. So he started to dance with the bride's younger, single sister a lot. Then when the bride saw it she went outside with her friend and they left the reception all together. Then the party continued and the groom kept dancing with her sister. Then the bride came back, by herself and then embraced the groom. They are still married but I still don't know what happened to her old friend

#45 My soon-to-be MIL asked me not to smile!



I dated my boyfriend for 8 years before tying the knot. We were friends since childhood and lived together for some time before getting married. We had dreamt of getting married for so long and this was OUR day. No wonder, both of us were very excited and happy to start this new phase of life.



Ours was traditional Indian wedding where there are so many rituals to perform that you spend lot of time doing things you don't know of. So whenever we had free time, we were talking to each other and having fun. Also, we knew, the photographers(there were two) will be capturing the event and we had a smile on our faces most of the time.



This is what the problem was with my soon-to-be MIL. She thought I was creating a bad impression on her relatives as a bride is supposed to be shy and silent on the wedding day. I was talking to my almost husband and smiling with him which made her angry. She sent someone she knew to tell me not to smile/talk to him. I ignored her request because I didn't want to ruin our big day, she then herself came to me and said the same thing again.



I felt telling the bride not to smile surely violates wedding etiquettes.

#46 I knew of a wedding that happened when I was in high school. I was visiting my cousin and her friend was one of the bridesmaids.



The function was held in the swanky new conference center at our home town. The bride was a beautiful spoiled princess who was marrying an officer in the Air Force. Her wealthy parents were over the moon and the family took a year planning the whole affair including press releases in the local newspaper about hiring experts to arrange, plan and design the whole affair. These experts were the who’s who of their industry and they were being flown in to manage the affair of the wedding and reception. As the wedding day approached there was discontent brewing with the bridesmaids who were required to maintain height/weight requirements; engage in periodic photo shoots before the day complete with wardrobes; professional make-up and hair all done in order to catalog several activities before the wedding. The bridesmaids were made to feel they were putting their entire lives on hold and financial expenses were through the roof with wardrobes, full dress rehearsals and photo shoots. The bride in the meantime had morphed into a complete and utter BRIDEZILLA with demands and threats to them about how they needed to keep up or be kicked out of the wedding and replaced. She actually did replace one or two along the way and then new photo shoots would have to be done all over again. It all culminated into a huge brawl at the final dress rehearsal and rehearsal dinner. Come the day of the wedding, at the packed conference hall, complete with videographers, local news and celebrity experts the ENTIRE bridesmaid troupe bailed and did a complete no-show. The bride was in tears and the brides’ mother was trying to pull people from the audience into the wedding to stand with the bride and clueless groomsmen. It was a complete fiasco. The bridesmaids never showed. They eventually decided to have a “closed” ceremony and booted the guests out of the conference hall many of whom had come a long way. The guests were sent to the reception hall to wait for the bride and groom.



After the entire affair, the officer was sent on a remote tour and the bride was still living at home lonely and completely friendless waiting on his return.

#47 Bringing an uninvited guest at the last minute without informing bride, totally messing up seating arrangements, throwing off the caterer count and costing the bride’s family extra money for the added guest

#48 No really appalling but embarrassing. My brother and I were asked to be in my sisters wedding which went fine in itself. There was a 1 hour break for pictures and such then a reception followed. When my sister and her new husband showed up to the reception they were the only two people there wearing non formal clothes. He had on sweatpants and a dirty T-shirt and she showed up in shorts, a t-shirt and flip flops. It was more about the look of amazement on people’s faces like what the hell is this. To this day I’ve seen a few pictures of their reception and none have them in them other than the first dance. I think the photographer was even avoiding them.

#49 I did not witness the event but the result. I worked in a restaurant that had an upper room with dormers. One of the walls near the bar had a patched hole. I asked the son of the owner about it. It seems that two brothers-in-law did not get along well. During the reception they got into an argument and started going at it near the wedding cake. One of them knocked over the cake and slipped in it. His HEAD WENT THRU THE WALL!! LOL! I don’t remember much more than that, but I don’t think things went well after that.



I worked at over a 100 receptions myself and the only thing I ever saw was a lady trying to be neat by trying to use a knife and fork to peel a shrimp instead of her fingers. I saw the shrimp fly 20′ down the long table. It was amazing.



Another interesting thing was a wedding where the toast was Manhattans. They had cherries in them. An 8 year kid would ask people for their cherries. Unthinking they would give them to him to consume. He was snockered after a few dozen of them. They had been sitting in the liquor for a long time.

#50 Mine. 1990, Marin county, under $7k! I had a beautiful dress. I went and had my hair and makeup done. I went to my parents house where limo was picking me, bridesmaids and parents up to go to the church. My brother looked at me and said “you paid money for that? “. He's 5 years older, still not close.I



Church is in Sausalito, beautiful (free). Fog parted to sun as I walked in the church and down the aisle.



Flowers were done by a florist friend of family, moms bosses wife. Cake was made by a long time friend of family of my husband, Lucille, bless her heart. Limo was deeply discounted, friend of MIL owned company.



Reception was held about a half hour drive, Deer Park Villa in Fairfax, base of Mt. Tam. Everything was great. Then it happened, a couple decided to announce their engagement, he proposed right there.



My husband was pissed! It was a coworker of his. They didn't talk much after that. 6 weeks later, they broke up. We'll be celebrating our 30th anniversary in April!!!

#51 One of my friends in London was marrying a girl from Carlisle. Having a traditional wedding it was going to be in her home town despite her living in London. Practically all of his family declined to travel the 6 hours to Carlisle, virtually on the border with Scotland. So most of his guests were going to be his friends.