Bride-To-Be Convinces Internet To Help Pay For Her Expensive Wedding Dress Which Costs Over $5,700

A bride-to-be asked the internet to chip in and help her buy her dream wedding dress, which currently sits well outside her budget.

Allison Kelley, who goes by allisonkelley_ on TikTok, would agree that finding the perfect dress is a monumental moment for a bride.

After finding a stunning wedding dress to celebrate tying the knot, Allison realized that the only thing standing between her and the gown was the hefty price tag of $5,776

The ivory silk dress was a gorgeous Vivienne Westwood design that featured an iconic corset top. The dress had a dramatic mini-length in front, exposing her legs, while the length of the back went all the way to the floor.

Allison Kelley came up with a plot to get TikTok to pay for her dream wedding dress, and her followers were more than happy to support her

“I’m pretty sure I owe everyone a little dress update,” the bride-to-be said in a TikTok video uploaded on May 5.

“If you’re new here, I made the very irresponsible decision of trying this dress on when she is well out of my price point,” she continued. “My plan is to get TikTok to pay for this dress using their Creator Fund.”

The online personality went on to explain the math behind her idea and said she needed to rack up 7.49 million views from all the 1-minute videos that go up on her TikTok profile. This would help her raise the thousands of dollars she needed to have her dream wedding dress hanging in her bedroom closet.

The dress the TikToker fell in love with was a Vivienne Westwood design with a mini-length in front and a floor-length back

“I need 7.49 million views across all of my 1-minute videos to have enough money to cover the dress,” she said. “So where are we at, you ask? In just three weeks and a handful of 1-minute-long videos, I have made $1,249 and just a couple of cents. Which means I just need a little bit over $4,500 more to get the dress. So we have quite a long way to go. If you’re watching this video, you’re already helping out.”

After revealing the wedding dress fundraising scheme to her 85.9K followers, the social media maven reappeared in another outfit in the same video and explained that she needed more seconds of screen time to extend the clip to a full minute.

The dress came with a price tag of more than $5,000, which was far away from Allison’s “price point,” she explained

“I am editing this video, and I realized it’s only 36 seconds So I need to yap your ear off for another like 24 seconds because the video needs to be a minute long for me to be paid out of the TikTok Creator Fund,” she admitted before going on to flaunt her outfit for the day.

“Here I am looking cute, this is my little outfit of the day for today. I’m going to waste no views because we are getting our dress,” she said as she concluded the video.

Allison revealed that she was going to get TikTok to pay for the dress through their Creator’s Fund

In addition to sharing pictures of herself in the wedding dress, Allison has also been sharing wedding planning updates over the last couple of weeks. She also revealed to her audience that she would be hosting her dream wedding in Italy.

About a month before she uploaded the May 5th video on TikTok, Allison told her viewers in a previous video that she had tried out the Vivienne Westwood design in December before trying it on again in April.

As she explained the math to her audience, the bride-to-be revealed that she needed 7.49 million views across all her 1-minute videos to raise enough money

“I’m actually so delusional for going and trying on this wedding after-party dress again,” she told her audience in the April video.

In the same clip, she explained that she believed her followers would agree that no dress is worth a price tag of more than $5,000. But when scores of social media users told her that she made a mistake by walking away from the dress, she decided she needed to get her hands on the gown somehow and opened the floor to suggestions from her viewers on how she could do so.

“Note to self don’t try on wedding dresses that are out of your budget, especially if it’s a Vivienne Westwood mini,” she wrote in the caption of one of her videos

The latest update in the wedding dress fund-raising saga came this week from Allison, who wrote in the caption, “a little reception dress fund update!!! and thanks for making tiktok fun; I owe it all to you.”

The TikToker said she was informed that her dream dress would be discontinued in the month of June.

“I had a call with Vivienne Westwood. They did let me know that the dress is actually getting discontinued in June, which means your girl has basically until the end of the month to really figure out if I can make this work,” she said.

Below is the clip Allison uploaded on May 5, explaining to her audience how many views she needed to raise enough money for the gown

The content creator then went on to talk numbers and said she was inching closer and closer to being able to put down a deposit on her dress, thanks to her viewers who have been watching and commenting on her videos to boost her posts.

“We started the week with just over $,1200 from the Creator’s Fund and now I have $,2404, which is insane. That is technically just $400 away from what I would need to put a deposit on the dress down,” she said.

The social media influencer explained that she would continue to see how things go in the next three weeks and see if her plans to make TikTok pay for her wedding dress would work.

In an update posted this week, Allison revealed that she was about $400 away from being able to put down a deposit for the dress

While she stayed positive about the possibilities of her TikTok drive, she revealed that she is already grateful for the kind of response she has been getting from her audience since the wedding dress saga began.

“Even if I don’t hit my goal, it puts a smile on my face everytime I open my phone, which is not a normal occurrence so thank you,” she said.

Even if she doesn’t get the Vivienne Westwood design, Allison is already happy and grateful for her audience’s response to her plea

People in the know of how TikTok works said the social media platform doles out funds to creators based on a number of factors.

“The funds that each creator can earn are worked out by a combination of factors; including the number of views and the authenticity of those views, the level of engagement on the content, as well as making sure content is in line with our Community Guidelines and Terms of Service,” the sources, described by The Sun as “TikTok bosses,” told the outlet.

“No two creators or videos are the same, and there is no limit to the different kinds of content we will support with the fund,” they added. “The Creator Fund total varies daily and is dependent on the amount of videos published by our community that day – so this will fluctuate based on the amount of content being published.”

Most people were happy to support Allison’s plea, but some still believed the dress wasn’t worth the price

