If you step anonymously into the electrifying vortex of TikTok, where its algorithms still haven't figured you out and are throwing a wide variety of content at your screen, you instantly understand just how wacky, whimsical, and even concerning it is.

From gravity-defying dancers to social-norms-smashing couch philosophers, the rollercoaster ride through this virtual wonderland is simply unpredictable. Anything and everything is possible here.

However, don't worry if you're interested in the platform as an anthropological study but don't want to get your device dirty. You can still get an idea of what it looks like from the inside thanks to the Twitter account 'Wild TikToks'. It shares screenshots from the app that perfectly portray its chaotic nature.

More info: Twitter