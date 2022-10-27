TikTok is a video hosting platform that allows its users to post clips up to 10 minutes long. And since there are at least a billion of them using the app each month, you bet your feed there's a lot of, let's call it, questionable content.

Which is what the Twitter account 'Wild TikTok screenshots' is all about. It shares follower-submitted stills from the social network that vividly illustrate just how chaotic it really is.

Continue scrolling to check out the ridiculousness and when you're done, open up our first publication on 'Wild TikTok screenshots' if you want more of the same.

More info: Twitter

#1

Pandaroo
47 minutes ago

Sad

#2

GoGoPDX
1 hour ago

I like this one!

#3

Nor
1 hour ago

HAHAHAHA h3ll hath no fury like a woman scorned

#4

Nor
1 hour ago

Wait, how did he "accidently" get your mom pregnant? did he slip and fall with his wee-wee into her vjay-jay?

#5

Nathaniel
1 hour ago

Are people this dumb? I mean r peepul dis dumm?

#6

Bubbles and sparks
55 minutes ago

This one... it made me snort out my coffee XD

#7

DC
1 hour ago

...byob...

#8

Miss Benzo
1 hour ago

Take the money and wash the creepiness out of your face. Thanks

#9

Mixed Reality Portal
1 hour ago

Ouch...

#10

thatonelesbiangorwl
41 minutes ago

yall american schools actually have ur assemblies like that? i thought it was only in movies anyways please dont downvote

#11

Asriel Dreemurr
51 minutes ago

As Fred said in Big Hero 6: “I wear 'em front. I wear 'em back. I go inside out. Then I go front and back”

#12

STress
1 hour ago

Yes, he is. He's a future Bruce Willis, so he needs to start early.

#13

Miss Benzo
1 hour ago

Im not buying the "by mistake". That's harassment by the way.

#14

Nea
1 hour ago

Interesting analogy though 😲

#15

Nathaniel
1 hour ago

"They're here!"

#16

Nathaniel
1 hour ago

I STAND FOR CAPITALISM! CAPITALISM IS GOOD!

#17

Nathaniel
1 hour ago

Because parental death is such a small thing these days. I mean, get over yourself? Roll the body under the table so it is not a trip hazard and get on with your life, supporting your egocentric friends.

#18

Mixed Reality Portal
1 hour ago

WTF? As if the poor parents aren't feeling bad enough 😔

#19

Miss Benzo
1 hour ago

Well, you ARE your father's daughter. Meh.

#20

Miss Benzo
1 hour ago

I find this funny.

#21

Nathaniel
45 minutes ago

But he will not take a shower, wear clean clothes or treat you with respect. that is asking too much.

#22

Miss Benzo
1 hour ago

I hope you don't have kids. Let's talk about loving and protecting a person from the world because you ma'am are in it.

#23

Nor
1 hour ago

That's beyond sick and terrible...you should be arrested

#24

Caffeinated Hedgehog
1 hour ago

I am Groooooooooooot!

#25

Nathaniel
1 hour ago

Dreams are 100% true. Like as a child I dreamt Frankenstein's monster walked into my bedroom looking for me. That really did happen the next day. Honest.

#26

DC
1 hour ago

Not? Sure?

#27

Nathaniel
1 hour ago

No. You were just the k******d. And you are still a k******d.

#28

Nathaniel
53 minutes ago

Attention seeking? My god.

#29

Bubbles and sparks
50 minutes ago

This one needs to go see a shrink asap.... When someone is that sick, and you feel that compelled to do something like this.... seeking attention to the absurd limit :'(

#30

Nathaniel
56 minutes ago

What am I reading on this thread?

#31

Asriel Dreemurr
46 minutes ago

Unpopular opinion but I agree. Doesn’t excuse them from being annoying pests though.

#32

love u
1 hour ago (edited)

What if ur just on ur period 🤯🤯 crazy ik

#33

Jaaawn
22 minutes ago

Lmao

#34

thatonelesbiangorwl
37 minutes ago

ummm wth

#35

Olivia Lisbon
57 minutes ago

I’m really tired of mental disorders being fashionable. If it’s fun to you, you probably don’t have it.

#36

Angela B
16 minutes ago

You. Are an absolute moron. Please choke on your IQ.

#37

Angela B
17 minutes ago

Helicopter, helicopter.

#38

Olivia Lisbon
1 hour ago

I really don’t want to imagine that, thanks.

#39

Nor
1 hour ago

Wait, what tip....WHAT TIP?????

#40

DC
1 hour ago

?

#41

LonelyLola
27 minutes ago

lol

#42

#43

#44

Miss Benzo
1 hour ago

Like you don't get to have coochie or you don't understand coochie

#45

#46

Nathaniel
59 minutes ago

-Wants you to spend all your free time with him, because you do non need your friends and family. -Will look through your text messages in order to protect you. -Will insist you like what he likes so you can appreciate him more and show your love.

#47

love u
1 hour ago

technically the truth

#48

ll think of a username soon
45 minutes ago

ok,thats pretty cool

#49

Anima Singh Charan
50 minutes ago

What??

#50

#51

Nathaniel
55 minutes ago

Does he still have to pay a subscription fee?

#52

#53

Nathaniel
53 minutes ago

'Y' is considered a vowel when a word has no other vowel, it's used at the end of a word or syllable, or is in the middle of a syllable. Merriam Webster.

#54

Manomnomnom
26 minutes ago

Okay this whole thing is wild but I lost it at "hoobie" 😂

#55

Nathaniel
1 hour ago

Tell me you are a delusional twatbasket without telling me you are a delusional twabasket.

#56

ll think of a username soon
41 minutes ago

please tell me im not the only one that laughed too hard at this

#57

Nathaniel
51 minutes ago

Sad. Was the mum trying to be funny? Or misguidedly helpful?

#58

olx
43 minutes ago

oh f**k me up. im not even any kind of poly and I'm pissed about this. polyamorous + polysexual people get such bad press because of people like this guy. there is a difference between cheating, and between established boundaries with a partner to be able to see other people also.

#59

Olivia Dean
35 minutes ago

Yeah, jokes really on him when you are facing federal charges of fraud etc. idiot

#60

Miss Benzo
1 hour ago

Another big fool.

#61

Nathaniel
47 minutes ago

She is being ironically clinically insane? Ironically that is unironically clinically insane.

#62

Manomnomnom
31 minutes ago

Is... is this supposed to be a compliment?

#63

Nathaniel
47 minutes ago

What a moron.

#64

#65

Manomnomnom
24 minutes ago

Not like that.

#66

#67

POST
STress
STress
Community Member
1 hour ago

I hate such a long periods...

1
1point
reply
#68

Wild-Tiktok-Screenshots

wildtiktokss Report

7points