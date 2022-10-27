TikTok is a video hosting platform that allows its users to post clips up to 10 minutes long. And since there are at least a billion of them using the app each month, you bet your feed there's a lot of, let's call it, questionable content.

Which is what the Twitter account 'Wild TikTok screenshots' is all about. It shares follower-submitted stills from the social network that vividly illustrate just how chaotic it really is.

Continue scrolling to check out the ridiculousness and when you're done, open up our first publication on 'Wild TikTok screenshots' if you want more of the same.

