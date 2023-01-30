There are times in one’s life when we come across that which is stranger than fiction. As Mark Twain explained it: “[...] it's because Fiction is obliged to stick to possibilities; truth isn't.” No matter how outlandish or weird you deem your thoughts to be, there is the likely chance that it’s someone else’s present-day reality. 

Thankfully (or maybe even, not-so-thankfully), these very people have decided to share their experiences or life lessons with all of us. Video after video enters the murky waters of TikTok every second, and some of those make one want to repent their sins, hug their cats, and scrub their brain out with a toothbrush. 

One Twitter page, named “wild TikTok screenshots” decided to showcase the most shockingly unhinged bits of TikTok content, and today, dear readers, we’re sharing just a fraction of its madness. If, for some reason, you’d like more, here is an article we’ve done previously.

Now sit back, relax, and prepare for a wild ride. Make sure to upvote your favorites, leave some comments, and, without further ado, let’s dive into it! 

More info: Twitter 

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Wild-Screenshots-From-Tiktok

wildtiktokss Report

15points
POST
Papa Het
Papa Het
Community Member
14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This has got to be done on purpose

9
9points
reply
View more comments
#2

Wild-Screenshots-From-Tiktok

wildtiktokss Report

14points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#3

Wild-Screenshots-From-Tiktok

wildtiktokss Report

14points
POST
Corvus
Corvus
Community Member
18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If this is the next generation, humanity is doomed...

6
6points
reply
View more comments
#4

Wild-Screenshots-From-Tiktok

wildtiktokss Report

13points
POST
Greengrass
Greengrass
Community Member
9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Walking in somebody elses shoes - imaginative and commendable

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#5

Wild-Screenshots-From-Tiktok

wildtiktokss Report

12points
POST
#6

Wild-Screenshots-From-Tiktok

wildtiktokss Report

12points
POST
View more comments
#7

Wild-Screenshots-From-Tiktok

wildtiktokss Report

12points
POST
Shyla Bouche
Shyla Bouche
Community Member
2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Scream back, "Pay the hospital bill in the name of stupidity."

0
0points
reply
#8

Wild-Screenshots-From-Tiktok

wildtiktokss Report

11points
POST
ll think of a username soon
ll think of a username soon
Community Member
20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

not realistic, that hair! needs to be squarer than a minecraft block

0
0points
reply
#9

Wild-Screenshots-From-Tiktok

wildtiktokss Report

11points
POST
ll think of a username soon
ll think of a username soon
Community Member
19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Go watch some Jschlatt, that should explain everything

0
0points
reply
#10

Wild-Screenshots-From-Tiktok

wildtiktokss Report

10points
POST
Rocke-Road
Rocke-Road
Community Member
7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I can get down to this funky beat

1
1point
reply
#11

Wild-Screenshots-From-Tiktok

wildtiktokss Report

10points
POST
OhnoI’vebeencensored
OhnoI’vebeencensored
Community Member
11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well maybe you should take the pillow fights down a notch or two then

5
5points
reply
#12

Wild-Screenshots-From-Tiktok

wildtiktokss Report

10points
POST
#13

Wild-Screenshots-From-Tiktok

wildtiktokss Report

9points
POST
View more comments
#14

Wild-Screenshots-From-Tiktok

wildtiktokss Report

9points
POST
#15

Wild-Screenshots-From-Tiktok

wildtiktokss Report

8points
POST
Stary_cat
Stary_cat
Community Member
11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yeah a mauled human would definitely become Toilet paper.

0
0points
reply
#16

Wild-Screenshots-From-Tiktok

wildtiktokss Report

8points
POST
#17

Wild-Screenshots-From-Tiktok

wildtiktokss Report

8points
POST
#18

Wild-Screenshots-From-Tiktok

wildtiktokss Report

8points
POST
#19

Wild-Screenshots-From-Tiktok

wildtiktokss Report

8points
POST
Corvus
Corvus
Community Member
11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Self-victimization at its finest.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#20

Wild-Screenshots-From-Tiktok

wildtiktokss Report

8points
POST
Beck
Beck
Community Member
14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Man that movie left me speechless for a minute. Thump!

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#21

Wild-Screenshots-From-Tiktok

wildtiktokss Report

8points
POST
#22

Wild-Screenshots-From-Tiktok

wildtiktokss Report

7points
POST
#23

Wild-Screenshots-From-Tiktok

wildtiktokss Report

7points
POST
#24

Wild-Screenshots-From-Tiktok

wildtiktokss Report

7points
POST
ll think of a username soon
ll think of a username soon
Community Member
14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Really? $60 a year doesn't sound too great to me

0
0points
reply
#25

Wild-Screenshots-From-Tiktok

wildtiktokss Report

7points
POST
#26

Wild-Screenshots-From-Tiktok

wildtiktokss Report

7points
POST
#27

Wild-Screenshots-From-Tiktok

wildtiktokss Report

7points
POST
#28

Wild-Screenshots-From-Tiktok

wildtiktokss Report

7points
POST
#29

Wild-Screenshots-From-Tiktok

wildtiktokss Report

7points
POST
#30

Wild-Screenshots-From-Tiktok

wildtiktokss Report

7points
POST
#31

Wild-Screenshots-From-Tiktok

wildtiktokss Report

7points
POST
#32

Wild-Screenshots-From-Tiktok

wildtiktokss Report

7points
POST
#33

Wild-Screenshots-From-Tiktok

wildtiktokss Report

7points
POST
#34

Wild-Screenshots-From-Tiktok

wildtiktokss Report

7points
POST
#35

Wild-Screenshots-From-Tiktok

wildtiktokss Report

7points
POST
#36

Wild-Screenshots-From-Tiktok

wildtiktokss Report

7points
POST
A_Cat_To_The_Past
A_Cat_To_The_Past
Community Member
7 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

... but did anyone come tho

0
0points
reply
#37

Wild-Screenshots-From-Tiktok

wildtiktokss Report

6points
POST
#38

Wild-Screenshots-From-Tiktok

wildtiktokss Report

6points
POST
Stary_cat
Stary_cat
Community Member
8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

OMG definitely not how birth and pregnancy works!

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#39

Wild-Screenshots-From-Tiktok

wildtiktokss Report

6points
POST
#40

Wild-Screenshots-From-Tiktok

wildtiktokss Report

6points
POST
#41

Wild-Screenshots-From-Tiktok

wildtiktokss Report

6points
POST
#42

Wild-Screenshots-From-Tiktok

wildtiktokss Report

6points
POST
#43

Wild-Screenshots-From-Tiktok

wildtiktokss Report

6points
POST
#44

Wild-Screenshots-From-Tiktok

wildtiktokss Report

6points
POST
#45

Wild-Screenshots-From-Tiktok

wildtiktokss Report

6points
POST
#46

Wild-Screenshots-From-Tiktok

wildtiktokss Report

6points
POST
#47

Wild-Screenshots-From-Tiktok

wildtiktokss Report

5points
POST
Stary_cat
Stary_cat
Community Member
12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That seems a bit creepy, why is your dad thinking abt that😐

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#48

Wild-Screenshots-From-Tiktok

wildtiktokss Report

5points
POST
#49

Wild-Screenshots-From-Tiktok

wildtiktokss Report

5points
POST
#50

Wild-Screenshots-From-Tiktok

wildtiktokss Report

5points
POST
#51

Wild-Screenshots-From-Tiktok

wildtiktokss Report

5points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#52

Wild-Screenshots-From-Tiktok

wildtiktokss Report

5points
POST
#53

Wild-Screenshots-From-Tiktok

wildtiktokss Report

5points
POST
#54

Wild-Screenshots-From-Tiktok

wildtiktokss Report

5points
POST
#55

Wild-Screenshots-From-Tiktok

wildtiktokss Report

5points
POST
#56

Wild-Screenshots-From-Tiktok

wildtiktokss Report

5points
POST
#57

Wild-Screenshots-From-Tiktok

wildtiktokss Report

5points
POST
#58

Wild-Screenshots-From-Tiktok

wildtiktokss Report

5points
POST
#59

Wild-Screenshots-From-Tiktok

wildtiktokss Report

5points
POST
#60

Wild-Screenshots-From-Tiktok

wildtiktokss Report

5points
POST
#61

Wild-Screenshots-From-Tiktok

wildtiktokss Report

5points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#62

Wild-Screenshots-From-Tiktok

wildtiktokss Report

5points
POST
#63

Wild-Screenshots-From-Tiktok

wildtiktokss Report

5points
POST
#64

Wild-Screenshots-From-Tiktok

wildtiktokss Report

5points
POST
#65

Wild-Screenshots-From-Tiktok

wildtiktokss Report

5points
POST
#66

Wild-Screenshots-From-Tiktok

wildtiktokss Report

5points
POST
#67

Wild-Screenshots-From-Tiktok

wildtiktokss Report

5points
POST
#68

Wild-Screenshots-From-Tiktok

wildtiktokss Report

5points
POST
#69

Wild-Screenshots-From-Tiktok

wildtiktokss Report

5points
POST
#70

Wild-Screenshots-From-Tiktok

wildtiktokss Report

5points
POST
#71

Wild-Screenshots-From-Tiktok

wildtiktokss Report

4points
POST
OhnoI’vebeencensored
OhnoI’vebeencensored
Community Member
5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Everything about this is so wrong - especially those nails

1
1point
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#72

Wild-Screenshots-From-Tiktok

wildtiktokss Report

4points
POST
#73

Wild-Screenshots-From-Tiktok

wildtiktokss Report