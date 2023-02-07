Here comes the bride, here comes the bride– Wait a minute! That is the cutest wedding dress I have ever seen. Let me snap a picture real quick, so I can share it to this online wedding planning group I’m in. They’re going to love it!

Planning a wedding can be a monstrous task, as anyone who has done it can tell you. And while there are endless possibilities to how tying the knot can be done, having so many options can lead to decision fatigue. So it can be helpful to be part of a community where brides and grooms-to-be have access to inspiration, information and support when planning their big days. And what better place to find all of those things than the Wedding Planning subreddit?

Below, we’ve compiled some of the most adorable and creative ideas and photos shared on r/WeddingPlanning to provide all of you pandas with some inspiration for your big days. Enjoy scrolling through this list that might give you wedding fever, and be sure to upvote all of your favorite pics. Keep reading to also find conversations we were lucky enough to have with the founders of Bespoke Bride, Emily and Jessica, and editor and founder of English Wedding, Claire Gould. Then, if you’re interested in viewing some precious DIY projects that could be the perfect additions to your special day, check out this Bored Panda article next!