As any soon-to-be-married couple knows, there's a lot that goes into planning a wedding. It’s a stressful venture that includes preparation of countless details before saying "I do," from figuring out the guest list to finding the perfect dress to creating a beautiful décor. When it comes to the latter, many design-savvy and frugal couples opt for the handcrafted decoration route to add a personal touch to the occasion and save a few bucks along the way.

But for most of us who haven't picked up a glue gun or a paintbrush after our school years, this adventure can swiftly turn from satisfying to daunting. So in a bid to settle your nerves, we introduce you to one enlightening corner of Reddit known as 'DIY Weddings'. The moderator invites community members to share their tips and tricks with the whole group, no matter if "you are on a budget, or are just a craftaholic." And boy, do they deliver!

We at Bored Panda have gathered some of our favorite posts from the group to give you a dose of inspiring ideas to easily and elegantly pursue for the big day. So continue scrolling to admire the handiwork, be sure to upvote your favorite creations, and then let us know your own suggestions for the perfect handmade decorations in the comments!