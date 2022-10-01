As any soon-to-be-married couple knows, there's a lot that goes into planning a wedding. It’s a stressful venture that includes preparation of countless details before saying "I do," from figuring out the guest list to finding the perfect dress to creating a beautiful décor. When it comes to the latter, many design-savvy and frugal couples opt for the handcrafted decoration route to add a personal touch to the occasion and save a few bucks along the way.

But for most of us who haven't picked up a glue gun or a paintbrush after our school years, this adventure can swiftly turn from satisfying to daunting. So in a bid to settle your nerves, we introduce you to one enlightening corner of Reddit known as 'DIY Weddings'. The moderator invites community members to share their tips and tricks with the whole group, no matter if "you are on a budget, or are just a craftaholic." And boy, do they deliver!

We at Bored Panda have gathered some of our favorite posts from the group to give you a dose of inspiring ideas to easily and elegantly pursue for the big day. So continue scrolling to admire the handiwork, be sure to upvote your favorite creations, and then let us know your own suggestions for the perfect handmade decorations in the comments!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

"Green Confetti" In More Ways Than One

"Green Confetti" In More Ways Than One

FoxxyDreamer22 Report

32points
POST
HangryHangryHippo
HangryHangryHippo
Community Member
2 hours ago

I love this idea!

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#2

I Made Myself Embroidered Bridal Sneakers That Match My Bouquet!

I Made Myself Embroidered Bridal Sneakers That Match My Bouquet!

frostedlampshades Report

32points
POST
NoBadDays
NoBadDays
Community Member
3 hours ago

Those are beautiful! I would buy those!

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#3

My Dad Passed Away In 2015. He Was Able To “Walk” Me Down The Aisle Because I Used His Favorite Shirt As A Cover For Our Ring Cushion

My Dad Passed Away In 2015. He Was Able To “Walk” Me Down The Aisle Because I Used His Favorite Shirt As A Cover For Our Ring Cushion

beanburrito26 Report

31points
POST
NoBadDays
NoBadDays
Community Member
3 hours ago

I didn’t expect the tears to start this early 🥺

6
6points
reply

Ever since the 'DIY Weddings' online group graced Reddit in 2013, it has grown into a refreshing outlet. It's the perfect place for craft aficionados and beginners hoping to save some expenses from their budget to find inspiration, share tips, and let in on some tricks that ensure decorations look stunning. Maybe it's not the biggest subreddit, but its nearly 25k members provide a steady stream of content that’s, more often than not, created with their own effort.

The community members mainly focus on easy-to-do projects that can be quickly achieved and look visually appealing. From beautiful accessories to beautiful elements that make the celebration look put together, the forum has something for every taste.
#4

I Started Making Crepe Paper Flowers A Few Weeks Ago And I Think I Might Be Making All The Flowers For My Wedding Next August!

I Started Making Crepe Paper Flowers A Few Weeks Ago And I Think I Might Be Making All The Flowers For My Wedding Next August!

DammitSammich Report

31points
POST
Zara (she/they)
Zara (she/they)
Community Member
3 hours ago

Those flowers definitely give off an August mood. Love it!

4
4points
reply
#5

My Mom Wanted Her Dream Californian Rustic Beach Wedding On A $100 Budget

My Mom Wanted Her Dream Californian Rustic Beach Wedding On A $100 Budget

boughtmylifeonamazon Report

29points
POST
Katy McMouse
Katy McMouse
Community Member
3 hours ago

They look like a truly sweet couple.

5
5points
reply
View more comments
#6

I Finished Crocheting My Bouquet!! I Am Over The Moon About It

I Finished Crocheting My Bouquet!! I Am Over The Moon About It

Kisunara Report

29points
POST
NoBadDays
NoBadDays
Community Member
3 hours ago

I couldn’t even tell it was crochet until I read and zoomed in

3
3points
reply
View more comments

We've heard a million times that weddings can be incredibly special, but planning them is a stressful venture for any soon-to-be-married couple. In this equally exciting and chaotic journey, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed. But allow me to let you in on one little secret: there’s no such thing as a perfect wedding! All nuptials encounter plenty of ups and downs, twists and turns, and inevitable disasters, both big and small. Whether it’s a mistake in planning or an unexpected situation caused by a guest who simply had one drink too many, there’s bound to be some drama.
#7

Can’t Wait To ‘Tie The Knot’ Under This Macrame I Finished Tonight!!

Can’t Wait To ‘Tie The Knot’ Under This Macrame I Finished Tonight!!

michelletr11 Report

27points
POST
Tabitha Frost
Tabitha Frost
Community Member
3 hours ago

Woah, that's impressive! :0

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#8

My Sister Folded 1000 Paper Cranes For Our Arbour

My Sister Folded 1000 Paper Cranes For Our Arbour

miffy1994 Report

26points
POST
hot_noodle_soup
hot_noodle_soup
Community Member
3 hours ago

that’s dedication

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#9

We Did It! Officially Married Today! Made My Dress And Had A Friends Cousin Do My Hair. It Was Perfect

We Did It! Officially Married Today! Made My Dress And Had A Friends Cousin Do My Hair. It Was Perfect

dryerfresh Report

25points
POST
DJ
DJ
Community Member
1 hour ago

Love your style, Dress turned out really cute.

1
1point
reply
View more comments

However, the reality is that weddings aren’t cheap. According to online wedding publication The Knot, the average cost for a wedding in 2021 was about $28,000 ($34,000 including the engagement ring), roughly the same as in 2019. But in 2020, the cost was around $19,000 because the pandemic caused weddings to downsize.

"At the beginning of the pandemic, weddings came to a sudden halt (as did everything else!) and couples were forced to postpone, and some cancel, due to not being able to host their original guest count," Erica Estrada, San Francisco-based wedding planner, and designer, told Brides.

"It was an extremely sad and, quite frankly, stressful time for so many with many losing large amounts of money that had already been paid toward executing their wedding day."
#10

Really Proud Of My Self-Made Wedding Dress For Our Legal Wedding!

Really Proud Of My Self-Made Wedding Dress For Our Legal Wedding!

FonsSapientiae Report

24points
POST
Kat O.
Kat O.
Community Member
1 hour ago

So pretty!

0
0points
reply
#11

Can't Get Over How Lovely My Crown Turned Out. And Yes, It Is Made Of Zip Ties

Can't Get Over How Lovely My Crown Turned Out. And Yes, It Is Made Of Zip Ties

PeregrineSkye Report

24points
POST
teddybearnotsomean
teddybearnotsomean
Community Member
2 hours ago

Zip Tie or not, I say "Masterpiece!"

2
2points
reply
#12

Photographed My Dogs For My DIY Table Numbers

Photographed My Dogs For My DIY Table Numbers

Peacockblue11 Report

24points
POST
Zara (she/they)
Zara (she/they)
Community Member
3 hours ago

Cute pupper you have 🥰

2
2points
reply

As a result of those uncertain times, some vendors are raising their costs. "Flower farms lost acres and acres of product for the weddings that were not allowed, then causing an increase in florals to pay farmers and an increased demand of flowers once weddings began to resume," Estrada explained.

"Just like any other profession, most wedding vendors work in this industry full-time and having months with no weddings and the turn of the industry for the foreseeable future, price increases to make a living may be the only way many will be able to sustain during this time."
#13

My Sister Wanted Lit LED Table Numbers So I Put These Together For Her! The Bases As 3D Printed To Hide The Wires. My Daughter (Their Niece) Sketched The Bridge Where They Got Engaged And I Then Laser Engraved The Sketch Into Clear Acrylic So It Would Glow. Really Happy With How These Turned Out!

My Sister Wanted Lit LED Table Numbers So I Put These Together For Her! The Bases As 3D Printed To Hide The Wires. My Daughter (Their Niece) Sketched The Bridge Where They Got Engaged And I Then Laser Engraved The Sketch Into Clear Acrylic So It Would Glow. Really Happy With How These Turned Out!

MakersWorkshopllc Report

23points
POST
Lauren S
Lauren S
Community Member
2 hours ago

These are beautiful and so meaningful.

3
3points
reply
#14

My New Husband And I Under Our Swingset- Turned Wedding Arch!

My New Husband And I Under Our Swingset- Turned Wedding Arch!

mollyohlive Report

21points
POST
Vae
Vae
Community Member
32 minutes ago

the dapper and gorgeous wedding attire.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#15

My Favorite Detail From Our 9/28 Wedding: I Made Embroidery Hoops For Favors And All Of Them Say A Variety Of Mean/Rude/Curse Words

My Favorite Detail From Our 9/28 Wedding: I Made Embroidery Hoops For Favors And All Of Them Say A Variety Of Mean/Rude/Curse Words

glucoseandeugenol Report

20points
POST
Lauren S
Lauren S
Community Member
2 hours ago

These are beautiful! The curse word part is throwing me off but I’m guessing perfectly fits the couple’s vibe (in a good way). These seem very personal and funny. I like that some of the ‘curse words’ are OK, I GUESS, MAGIC, GOSH, YUCK, NOPE. So it seems like choices for all kinds of family members in there.

2
2points
reply
View more comments

No wonder so many brides and grooms are seeking smarter and cheaper alternatives when it comes to their looks and decorations. But while these couples are taking the matter into their own hands, there’s a lot to know about hosting the DIY wedding of your dreams.

Tackling the planning for your big day on your own takes a lot of work, time, and effort. Of course, all of this will be worthwhile when you walk down the aisle, but entering this chaotic arena will be easier if you’re aware of a few tips and tricks that can make the whole process much more manageable.
#16

Here Are The Diyed Elements From Our Wedding

Here Are The Diyed Elements From Our Wedding

cecassafrass Report

17points
POST
Zara (she/they)
Zara (she/they)
Community Member
3 hours ago

That is such a cool background! I love it!

3
3points
reply
#17

Decided To Be My Own Florist With Mostly Ebay Flowers/Items, Using Thrift Shop Glasses As Vases For My Table Centrepieces

Decided To Be My Own Florist With Mostly Ebay Flowers/Items, Using Thrift Shop Glasses As Vases For My Table Centrepieces

quiteundecided Report

16points
POST
NoBadDays
NoBadDays
Community Member
3 hours ago

It’s gorgeous! You did a fantastic job ❤️

1
1point
reply
#18

I Started Practicing For My DIY Wedding Cake :)

I Started Practicing For My DIY Wedding Cake :)

MaintainableElf Report

15points
POST
Minath
Minath
Community Member
48 minutes ago

I love the flamingos especially the one with a top hat.

3
3points
reply
View more comments

Start by creating a wedding mood board. According to a blog post on Junebug Weddings, "They help guide decisions and keep your holistic vision in mind while also visually describing your desires to your wedding team."

Moreover, they serve as an inspiration and become especially handy when DIYing items yourself. "Have you found a centerpiece that you want to recreate? What about a backdrop that you absolutely have to have? Tackling these items will be much easier when you have images to refer to."
#19

Our Original Invites vs. Our "Change The Dates" :)

Our Original Invites vs. Our "Change The Dates" :)

bigsooze Report

15points
POST
Kaa
Kaa
Community Member
2 minutes ago

Love the humour :)

0
0points
reply
#20

In Love With The DIY Invitations My Artist Fiancé Created

In Love With The DIY Invitations My Artist Fiancé Created

smashleyhamer Report

14points
POST
Dominique Na
Dominique Na
Community Member
2 hours ago

Crazy talented!

2
2points
reply
#21

My Fiancé And I Made This Cape Together! Please Excuse The Dirty Ass Kitchen

My Fiancé And I Made This Cape Together! Please Excuse The Dirty Ass Kitchen

kazzley614 Report

13points
POST
NoBadDays
NoBadDays
Community Member
3 hours ago

How pretty 😍

2
2points
reply

In a bid to keep your sanity intact, consider asking friends and family for help. "Your wedding party and family members are there to make your special day just that–special! Get together and make DIY projects fun with movies, snacks, and wine. This way you’re crossing things off of your list quicker and making them more enjoyable for yourself."
#22

Couldn’t Be Happier With How Our DIY Sola Wood Flowers Turned Out For Our Wedding!

Couldn’t Be Happier With How Our DIY Sola Wood Flowers Turned Out For Our Wedding!

Anna_ballerina Report

13points
POST
Zara (she/they)
Zara (she/they)
Community Member
3 hours ago

So beautiful, great color palate!

1
1point
reply
#23

I Posted A Few Months Ago While I Was Working On It... But Here’s The Finished Product Of My DIY Arch Florals. All Silks, Because We Got Married In Hot Weather. Really Happy With How It Turned Out!

I Posted A Few Months Ago While I Was Working On It... But Here’s The Finished Product Of My DIY Arch Florals. All Silks, Because We Got Married In Hot Weather. Really Happy With How It Turned Out!

nopoliticsallowed-ok Report

13points
POST
Kat O.
Kat O.
Community Member
1 hour ago

They look so cool. Love it!

2
2points
reply
#24

Hand Embroidering My Table Numbers To Hang In The Centerpieces! 3 Done, 17 To Go

Hand Embroidering My Table Numbers To Hang In The Centerpieces! 3 Done, 17 To Go

courtician Report

13points
POST
Kat O.
Kat O.
Community Member
1 hour ago

I love these! So talented!

0
0points
reply

When it comes to decorations, handcrafted pieces can save hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars. And they can be extremely satisfying to make! "Events are all about creating memorable experiences for yourself and your guests," Virginia Frischkorn, founder of Bluebird Productions, told AD It Yourself. "We love DIY’ing a few elements as the level of investment needed when you get your hands dirty creates really rich memories."

"A great DIY project can be the perfect special touch to bring yourself and your partner even more so into the fabric of the celebration," Alicia Fritz, founder of A Day in May Events based in Traverse City, Michigan, agreed with this line of thinking.
#25

Hair Trial Finished- My DIY Hairpiece Was A Success

Hair Trial Finished- My DIY Hairpiece Was A Success

harrietthecat27 Report

13points
POST
Kat O.
Kat O.
Community Member
1 hour ago

Absolutely gorgeous!

1
1point
reply
#26

This Is The Bouquet I Made With Mostly Michael's Flowers For My June 20th Elopement. :)

This Is The Bouquet I Made With Mostly Michael's Flowers For My June 20th Elopement. :)

ProfessorDreamsicle2 Report

12points
POST
Kat O.
Kat O.
Community Member
1 hour ago

Love the colors!

1
1point
reply
#27

I Crocheted These Cake "Toppers" For My Wedding A Couple Months Ago

I Crocheted These Cake "Toppers" For My Wedding A Couple Months Ago

opheliaisdead Report

12points
POST
Heather Menard
Heather Menard
Community Member
3 hours ago

That's going to be an aful big cake

2
2points
reply

We hope this list will inspire you to pick up a few tools, try out some of the projects featured in the list, and have a blast while you create something beautiful and feel an outpouring of love. We’d love to hear your thoughts about these examples. Which DIY projects were your favorite ones? Did any of them motivate you to craft something for yourself? Feel free to let us know all about it in the comments below!
#28

I Crocheted A Garter! I Thought My Eyes Were Going To Fall Out Of My Head 😂

I Crocheted A Garter! I Thought My Eyes Were Going To Fall Out Of My Head 😂

linaleeluna Report

12points
POST
#29

I Did It!! My Box Of 250 Hand-Dyed And Painted Sola Flowers

I Did It!! My Box Of 250 Hand-Dyed And Painted Sola Flowers

pennylane_9 Report

12points
POST
#30

DIY Cheese Wheel Wedding Cake Toppers (Wip)

DIY Cheese Wheel Wedding Cake Toppers (Wip)

pigstyle Report

11points
POST
Tabitha Frost
Tabitha Frost
Community Member
3 hours ago

Aww, so cute!

2
2points
reply
#31

My DIY Wedding Dress! I Barely Know How To Work My Sewing Machine So I'm Pretty Happy It Actually Fits. Just Don't Look At The Seams Or Hem..or On The Inside

My DIY Wedding Dress! I Barely Know How To Work My Sewing Machine So I'm Pretty Happy It Actually Fits. Just Don't Look At The Seams Or Hem..or On The Inside

ten0ritaiga Report

10points
POST
NoBadDays
NoBadDays
Community Member
3 hours ago

Oh my your dress is gorgeous 😍😍😍

2
2points
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#32

Wip Centerpiece For A Sunflower/Honey Bee Wedding! One Ring From A 12” Embroidery Hoop, Fake Flowers From Joann’s, And Some Scrap Wood I Had For The Base! Oh And Lots Of Hot Glue!

Wip Centerpiece For A Sunflower/Honey Bee Wedding! One Ring From A 12” Embroidery Hoop, Fake Flowers From Joann’s, And Some Scrap Wood I Had For The Base! Oh And Lots Of Hot Glue!

MsBeliever_ Report

10points
POST
Kat O.
Kat O.
Community Member
1 hour ago

How creative! I really like it!

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#33

This Might Be My Most Successful Wedding DIY To Date!

This Might Be My Most Successful Wedding DIY To Date!

reddit.com Report

10points
POST
Radical Roses
Radical Roses
Community Member
3 hours ago

Epic

2
2points
reply
#34

Our DIY Tiny Wedding In The Redwoods

Our DIY Tiny Wedding In The Redwoods

redwoodwedding Report

9points
POST
Kat O.
Kat O.
Community Member
1 hour ago

Really pretty!

1
1point
reply
#35

DIY'd The Cover For My Wedding Planner And Could Not Be Happier 😍😍😍

DIY'd The Cover For My Wedding Planner And Could Not Be Happier 😍😍😍

MyBackstageSeat Report

9points
POST
Tabitha Frost
Tabitha Frost
Community Member
3 hours ago

Love was always an option. <3

2
2points
reply
#36

Started With Our Centrepieces

Started With Our Centrepieces

W1ggaboy Report

9points
POST
#37

Tall DIY Floral Arrangements

Tall DIY Floral Arrangements

steviejohanna Report

9points
POST
Zara (she/they)
Zara (she/they)
Community Member
3 hours ago

Banana for scale please.

1
1point
reply
#38

I Made My Own "Neon" Sign!

I Made My Own "Neon" Sign!

dohara916 Report

8points
POST
Dominique Na
Dominique Na
Community Member
2 hours ago

How????

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#39

First Attempt Making Sola Wood Flower Boutonnieres :)

First Attempt Making Sola Wood Flower Boutonnieres :)

ladyscorn1 Report

8points
POST
#40

Floral Arrangement For My Ceremony Fireplace - And How I Made It!

Floral Arrangement For My Ceremony Fireplace - And How I Made It!

embaye Report

8points
POST
#41

Finally Married The Love Of My Life On 08.29.20! I Loved All The Compliments I Received On My DIY Veil, And Our Photographer Captured This Incredible Shot To Highlight It!

Finally Married The Love Of My Life On 08.29.20! I Loved All The Compliments I Received On My DIY Veil, And Our Photographer Captured This Incredible Shot To Highlight It!

shaboogami Report

8points
POST
2picklesinabun
2picklesinabun
Community Member
8 minutes ago

Too bad the rest of it isn't in focus

0
0points
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#42

Hmm...can’t Say That I Was Expecting To Sew Matching Face Masks And Pocket Squares For My Wedding... I Like How They Came Out Though!

Hmm...can’t Say That I Was Expecting To Sew Matching Face Masks And Pocket Squares For My Wedding... I Like How They Came Out Though!

fidgetywriter Report

8points
POST
#43

Diyed Our Elopement!

Diyed Our Elopement!

kooksrn Report

8points
POST
#44

My Dino Table Number Holders Turned Out Great!

My Dino Table Number Holders Turned Out Great!

kt_rex Report

7points
POST
#45

First Attempt At Making A Fresh Floral Bridal Bouquet, Any Suggestions For Improvement?

First Attempt At Making A Fresh Floral Bridal Bouquet, Any Suggestions For Improvement?

cookiecreator96 Report

7points
POST
Dominique Na
Dominique Na
Community Member
2 hours ago

Yes hydrangeas dry out very quickly..try to get those vials for the ends if you haven't already

1
1point
reply
#46

A Few Short Weeks Away, My Alter Is Complete

A Few Short Weeks Away, My Alter Is Complete

darkwithoutnight Report

7points
POST
#47

My Paper Dahlia Finally Looks Dahlia-Y! (Left: Attempt N-1)

My Paper Dahlia Finally Looks Dahlia-Y! (Left: Attempt N-1)

and_sundry Report

6points
POST
#48

Knitted My Own Veil, Nearly 3 Months In The Making!

Knitted My Own Veil, Nearly 3 Months In The Making!

misskpavd Report

6points
POST
Lauren S
Lauren S
Community Member
2 hours ago

Wow! 3 months is dedication!

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#49

Wanted A Bouquet That Would Last For My Small Legal Ceremony (In 25 Days!) And Formal Ceremony Next Year, So Tried Out Sola Flowers For The First Time. Love Them So Far! Feedback Welcome!

Wanted A Bouquet That Would Last For My Small Legal Ceremony (In 25 Days!) And Formal Ceremony Next Year, So Tried Out Sola Flowers For The First Time. Love Them So Far! Feedback Welcome!

caiti_anne Report

6points
POST
#50

Made Centerpieces For My Wedding With Flowers That I’ve Dried!

Made Centerpieces For My Wedding With Flowers That I’ve Dried!

waisawho Report

6points
POST
#51

The Base Of Our Welcome Sign! Just An Old Pallet, Some Timber Stain And Some Artificial Flowers

The Base Of Our Welcome Sign! Just An Old Pallet, Some Timber Stain And Some Artificial Flowers

picklesalways Report

6points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#52

I Baked My Own Wedding Cake! (Florist Did The Flowers To Jazz It Up) But Thrilled 😍

I Baked My Own Wedding Cake! (Florist Did The Flowers To Jazz It Up) But Thrilled 😍

ss_anne Report

5points
POST
#53

Here’s My Finished Bridal Bouquet That I Made Myself For Our 09/26/2020 Wedding

Here’s My Finished Bridal Bouquet That I Made Myself For Our 09/26/2020 Wedding

Jlpersonius Report

5points
POST
#54

Trialled A Hanging Dried Floral Arrangement Over The Weekend. Will Tweak Things A Bit For The Next Ones But I’m Pretty Stoked With How It Turned Out!

Trialled A Hanging Dried Floral Arrangement Over The Weekend. Will Tweak Things A Bit For The Next Ones But I’m Pretty Stoked With How It Turned Out!

albuzzvet Report

5points
POST
Heather Menard
Heather Menard
Community Member
2 hours ago

Are for size

0
0points
reply
#55

Progress On Veil, Floral Crown Altered

Progress On Veil, Floral Crown Altered

Impressive_Regular76 Report

5points
POST
#56

Finished These Bridesmaids' Hoop Boquets!

Finished These Bridesmaids' Hoop Boquets!

shaboogami Report

4points
POST
#57

Excited To Finally Put My Paper Flower Backdrop Together.. Still A Work In Progress

Excited To Finally Put My Paper Flower Backdrop Together.. Still A Work In Progress

lovele2020 Report

4points
POST
#58

DIY Sola Wood Flowers

DIY Sola Wood Flowers

thently3___ Report

4points
POST
#59

Doing Some Tests For Centerpieces!

Doing Some Tests For Centerpieces!

nopoliticsallowed-ok Report

4points
POST
Jay Rick
Jay Rick
Community Member
1 hour ago

Beautiful

0
0points
reply

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!