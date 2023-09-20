Some brides on this list even decided to trade a wedding dress for a wedding suit. However, what ties all of these pictures together is that all of the looks are in some way unconventional. Be it color, shape or style. So, dear pandas, upvote your favorite unique dresses and leave a comment under those that left the biggest impression.

A wedding dress not only makes the bride look and feel pretty. It’s a chance to express individuality, creativity and sometimes even to pay homage to family tradition. Some brides opt for DIY wedding dresses – it’s cheap, personal and definitely unique. Thrifty brides know where and how to find unconventional wedding gowns without breaking the bank .

#1 My Green "Wedding" Dress. Don’t Let Anyone Tell You What To Do - Do You With Your Wedding

#2 A Part Of Me Was Worried I Would Regret Not Wearing A Dress For Our Wedding. Needless To Say Once We Got The Photos Back I No Longer Cared About The Dress

#3 My Colorful Wedding Dress. Fabric From Ghana, Dress Custom-Made In Kenya

#4 Decided To Photobomb My Wife During Our Wedding Photoshoot Last Month

#5 My Wedding Dress Didn’t Arrive In Time So I Wore My Mom’s 1960s Wedding Dress And It Was Perfect For Our Backyard Ceremony

#6 My Mother (The Sewing Queen) And My Mother-In-Law (The Crochet Queen) Made My Wedding Dress

#7 Wedding Dress With Gold-Work Embroidery

#8 I’m So Excited About My Wedding Dress, I Feel Like A Fairy

#9 Heard Such Kind And Helpful Thoughts When I Posted About Wanting To Wear A Red Dress. Here’s How It Turned Out

#10 My Totally Non-Traditional Totally Awesome Dress. The Giant Purple Skirt Was Removable For Dancing, Underneath Was A Silk Sheath With Short Mermaid Train

#11 Floral Wedding Dress: What Bouquet Should I Get?

#12 Traditional Wedding Of A British-Ghanaian Couple In London

#13 My Pakistani Wedding Back In May

#14 My Photos Finally Came Back. This Is Me And My Best Friend Since We Were Toddlers

#15 Please Excuse My Messy House, But My Custom Black Wedding Dress Came In The Mail Today. I Can’t Wait For My Fiancé To See It, So I Had To Share It Somewhere

#16 Photos From My Winter Wedding In Teuta Matoshi Dress If you are thinking of getting a non-white dress trust me you won't regret it! I was anxious at first but once I had the dress I selected the color palette to work around it and it all fell into place so well!



The dress is from Teuta Matoshi, I did the custom sizing and it was a perfect fit, the only alteration needed was the length (too long). They even did some customization to the dress for no extra cost, like adding a modesty panel to the corseted back and making my husband a pocket square that we didn't end up using. Would definitely recommend buying from them.



#17 Black Wedding Dress

#18 Ghana, West Africa. Ghanaian Weddings Are Famous For Their Colorfulness

#19 Lucky To Witness One Of Two Japanese Wedding. This One In Particular Appeared Right Before Me

#20 The Black Wedding Gown And A Matching Bat Veil I Made For My Friend's Halloween Wedding

#21 My Wedding Dress By far my biggest dye project. Rit dye on pure silk chiffon and then hand-dyed opals to sew on the said dress (rit again) looked so good in the sunlight and I love how it turned out. Thanks heap for your advice over the past 2 years.



#22 I Designed It, And My Mom Made It. I Couldn't Be Happier With The Way My Unconventional Dress Turned Out

#23 I Finally Got The Pictures Back From My Wedding A Few Months Ago And Just Wanted To Share My Non-Traditional Wedding Dress

#24 Full Moon Union Under The Blue Moon Of All Hallows’ Eve

#25 My Custom Dress Is Ready. Can't Wait To Try It On

#26 Our Super Mario And Rainbow Unicorn Wedding. We Decided To Have Some Fun With Our Wedding Reception. Our Wedding Party Was All In Rainbows Too

#27 My Unconventional Wedding Dress, I Seriously Love The Train

#28 Bride In India

#29 Just Wanted To Show Off My Dress From My My Wedding Inspired By Harry Potter. Can You Guess What House I’m In?

#30 Black Wedding Dress. I Thought I'd Share A Different Dress Approach

#31 Ordos-Style Mongolian Wedding Head-Dress

#32 Halloween Wedding. Under 10k. Who Says You Can't Have Creepy, Cheap And Nice Things?

#33 We Did The Damn Thing! $6700 Micro Wedding. Dress, Boa, And Earrings $800 (I Used Shoes From My Closet, Hemmed The Dress Myself)

#34 Tie-Dye Wedding Dress

#35 My Dream Wedding Dress

#36 Black Wedding Dress Is The Move. So Happy In Love With My Metal Man

#37 Our Gothic Queen Katie Looking Stunning In Her Bespoke Charcoal And Slate Grey Gown

#38 Finally Posting My Vintage Pink Silk Butterfly Kimono Dress

#39 Just Had To Share My Dress. Wish I Could Wear It Every Day

#40 I Wanted Color, And Fell In Love With This Chotronette Couture Dress. Some HOA Found A Veil In The Exact Shade Of Champagne As The Bodice

#41 I Saw This Dress As An Ad, And Haven’t Been Able To Shake It From My Mind. I Ordered It When It Went On Sale And Burst Into Tears When I Put It On Not traditional, but the only one for me.

#42 Traditional Slay: Bridal Attire Of The Fulani Women, West Africa

#43 Just Wanted To Share My Wedding Veil With You All

#44 I Was Set On A Green Dress, And I Am So Thrilled With The Choice I Made

#45 Found My Indian Wedding Dress! It Was The Most Sparkly Outfit They Had In The Store

#46 Something A Little Different, My Modern Cheongsam, A Traditional Chinese Wedding Dress, That I'll Be Wearing Down The Aisle

#47 My Dream Dress

#48 Rainbow Wedding Dress

#49 Traditional Style Of Bride Dress In Takasuda

#50 I Got To Go To A Traditional Korean Wedding Today At The House Of Changwon

#51 Said Yes To This For My Indian Wedding Ceremony

#52 Said Yes To The Red Dress

#53 We Got Tired Of Postponing So My Dad Married Us In His Backyard With My Siblings Still In Their Pajamas On Christmas Morning It was a team effort and only cost us around $300. Not what we had dreamed about, but it was perfect for us.



#54 I Made A Non-Traditional Wedding Dress

#55 We Did It

#56 We Got Our Dream Halloween/Black Dress Wedding

#57 My Fun, Unconventional Wedding Dress

#58 Update On The Grey/Blue Dress: Got Married

#59 Any Ideas What Bridesmaids' Dress Color Should Fit To This Wedding Dress?

#60 Traditional Wedding Dress Of North Caucasian People. It Was Heavy And Very Beautiful

#61 Time For The Longest Of Naps

#62 We Did It

#63 I Found My Dress! Not Your Typical Wedding Dress But I’m Getting Married In Southern Germany So Why Not

#64 My Very Non-Traditional Dress

#65 This Is A Sign For You To Get A Colorful Wedding Dress. 2 Years On, I Still Can't Imagine A Better Dress On Me

#66 It's Accidentally Giving Brandy Cinderella

#67 An Unconventional Wedding For An Unconventional Couple. We Got Married 11 Days Ago And It's Been Amazing So Far

#68 Our First Anniversary Is Coming Up, So I Wanted To Share My Unconventional Pink Dress From Fairy Tong London

#69 Absolutely Thrilled With My Pink Dress