A wedding dress not only makes the bride look and feel pretty. It’s a chance to express individuality, creativity and sometimes even to pay homage to family tradition. Some brides opt for DIY wedding dresses – it’s cheap, personal and definitely unique. Thrifty brides know where and how to find unconventional wedding gowns without breaking the bank.

Some brides on this list even decided to trade a wedding dress for a wedding suit. However, what ties all of these pictures together is that all of the looks are in some way unconventional. Be it color, shape or style. So, dear pandas, upvote your favorite unique dresses and leave a comment under those that left the biggest impression.

#1

My Green "Wedding" Dress. Don’t Let Anyone Tell You What To Do - Do You With Your Wedding

My Green "Wedding" Dress. Don't Let Anyone Tell You What To Do - Do You With Your Wedding

Danswoman Report

sbj
sbj
Community Member
16 minutes ago

Beautiful colour scheme

#2

A Part Of Me Was Worried I Would Regret Not Wearing A Dress For Our Wedding. Needless To Say Once We Got The Photos Back I No Longer Cared About The Dress

A Part Of Me Was Worried I Would Regret Not Wearing A Dress For Our Wedding. Needless To Say Once We Got The Photos Back I No Longer Cared About The Dress

sarbrosious Report

lisa dawn
lisa dawn
Community Member
29 minutes ago

Simply breathtakingly beautiful!

#3

My Colorful Wedding Dress. Fabric From Ghana, Dress Custom-Made In Kenya

My Colorful Wedding Dress. Fabric From Ghana, Dress Custom-Made In Kenya

tiredmilennial Report

#4

Decided To Photobomb My Wife During Our Wedding Photoshoot Last Month

Decided To Photobomb My Wife During Our Wedding Photoshoot Last Month

Thatguy9211 Report

sbj
sbj
Community Member
15 minutes ago

That Man is a keeper

#5

My Wedding Dress Didn’t Arrive In Time So I Wore My Mom’s 1960s Wedding Dress And It Was Perfect For Our Backyard Ceremony

My Wedding Dress Didn't Arrive In Time So I Wore My Mom's 1960s Wedding Dress And It Was Perfect For Our Backyard Ceremony

esuslee Report

Maarten VP
Maarten VP
Community Member
16 minutes ago

A Midsommar wedding dress, nice!

#6

My Mother (The Sewing Queen) And My Mother-In-Law (The Crochet Queen) Made My Wedding Dress

My Mother (The Sewing Queen) And My Mother-In-Law (The Crochet Queen) Made My Wedding Dress

howlingwulvi Report

#7

Wedding Dress With Gold-Work Embroidery

Wedding Dress With Gold-Work Embroidery

Yoiton Report

#8

I’m So Excited About My Wedding Dress, I Feel Like A Fairy

I'm So Excited About My Wedding Dress, I Feel Like A Fairy

myfriendsrock98 Report

#9

Heard Such Kind And Helpful Thoughts When I Posted About Wanting To Wear A Red Dress. Here’s How It Turned Out

Heard Such Kind And Helpful Thoughts When I Posted About Wanting To Wear A Red Dress. Here's How It Turned Out

Illyria222 Report

#10

My Totally Non-Traditional Totally Awesome Dress. The Giant Purple Skirt Was Removable For Dancing, Underneath Was A Silk Sheath With Short Mermaid Train

My Totally Non-Traditional Totally Awesome Dress. The Giant Purple Skirt Was Removable For Dancing, Underneath Was A Silk Sheath With Short Mermaid Train

WhiskeySteeves Report

#11

Floral Wedding Dress: What Bouquet Should I Get?

Floral Wedding Dress: What Bouquet Should I Get?

dragon_sydney Report

#12

Traditional Wedding Of A British-Ghanaian Couple In London

Traditional Wedding Of A British-Ghanaian Couple In London

Darqseyd Report

#13

My Pakistani Wedding Back In May

My Pakistani Wedding Back In May

mahassan91 Report

Gillbella
Gillbella
Community Member
30 minutes ago

That is lovely buy very traditional. Not really "out there"

#14

My Photos Finally Came Back. This Is Me And My Best Friend Since We Were Toddlers

My Photos Finally Came Back. This Is Me And My Best Friend Since We Were Toddlers

LankySandwich Report

#15

Please Excuse My Messy House, But My Custom Black Wedding Dress Came In The Mail Today. I Can’t Wait For My Fiancé To See It, So I Had To Share It Somewhere

Please Excuse My Messy House, But My Custom Black Wedding Dress Came In The Mail Today. I Can't Wait For My Fiancé To See It, So I Had To Share It Somewhere

minasmorgirl Report

#16

Photos From My Winter Wedding In Teuta Matoshi Dress

Photos From My Winter Wedding In Teuta Matoshi Dress

If you are thinking of getting a non-white dress trust me you won't regret it! I was anxious at first but once I had the dress I selected the color palette to work around it and it all fell into place so well!
 
The dress is from Teuta Matoshi, I did the custom sizing and it was a perfect fit, the only alteration needed was the length (too long). They even did some customization to the dress for no extra cost, like adding a modesty panel to the corseted back and making my husband a pocket square that we didn't end up using. Would definitely recommend buying from them.

parisburnscp Report

#17

Black Wedding Dress

Black Wedding Dress

MissMizeri Report

#18

Ghana, West Africa. Ghanaian Weddings Are Famous For Their Colorfulness

Ghana, West Africa. Ghanaian Weddings Are Famous For Their Colorfulness

akiboatimpressions Report

Ace
Ace
Community Member
11 minutes ago

Interesting that in this one and the other Ghanain wedding pictured the bride and groom are wearing the same cloth but worn at 90 degrees, one with the pattern vertical and one horizontal. Is this just coincidence, based on the width of the cloth or of some traditional significance?

#19

Lucky To Witness One Of Two Japanese Wedding. This One In Particular Appeared Right Before Me

Lucky To Witness One Of Two Japanese Wedding. This One In Particular Appeared Right Before Me

lanphantastic Report

#20

The Black Wedding Gown And A Matching Bat Veil I Made For My Friend's Halloween Wedding

The Black Wedding Gown And A Matching Bat Veil I Made For My Friend's Halloween Wedding

tacorockin Report

#21

My Wedding Dress

My Wedding Dress

By far my biggest dye project. Rit dye on pure silk chiffon and then hand-dyed opals to sew on the said dress (rit again) looked so good in the sunlight and I love how it turned out. Thanks heap for your advice over the past 2 years.

mittencats Report

#22

I Designed It, And My Mom Made It. I Couldn't Be Happier With The Way My Unconventional Dress Turned Out

I Designed It, And My Mom Made It. I Couldn't Be Happier With The Way My Unconventional Dress Turned Out

articulateantagonist Report

sbj
sbj
Community Member
3 minutes ago

And hubby is rocking his own outfit

#23

I Finally Got The Pictures Back From My Wedding A Few Months Ago And Just Wanted To Share My Non-Traditional Wedding Dress

I Finally Got The Pictures Back From My Wedding A Few Months Ago And Just Wanted To Share My Non-Traditional Wedding Dress

Emnightshayamalan Report

#24

Full Moon Union Under The Blue Moon Of All Hallows’ Eve

Full Moon Union Under The Blue Moon Of All Hallows' Eve

goowitch Report

#25

My Custom Dress Is Ready. Can't Wait To Try It On

My Custom Dress Is Ready. Can't Wait To Try It On

roxybudgy Report

#26

Our Super Mario And Rainbow Unicorn Wedding. We Decided To Have Some Fun With Our Wedding Reception. Our Wedding Party Was All In Rainbows Too

Our Super Mario And Rainbow Unicorn Wedding. We Decided To Have Some Fun With Our Wedding Reception. Our Wedding Party Was All In Rainbows Too

MissyeffinG Report

#27

My Unconventional Wedding Dress, I Seriously Love The Train

My Unconventional Wedding Dress, I Seriously Love The Train

wedding-throwaway- Report

#28

Bride In India

Bride In India

weddingindia1 Report

#29

Just Wanted To Show Off My Dress From My My Wedding Inspired By Harry Potter. Can You Guess What House I’m In?

Just Wanted To Show Off My Dress From My My Wedding Inspired By Harry Potter. Can You Guess What House I'm In?

8rittanyy Report

#30

Black Wedding Dress. I Thought I'd Share A Different Dress Approach

Black Wedding Dress. I Thought I'd Share A Different Dress Approach

neeshneesh Report

#31

Ordos-Style Mongolian Wedding Head-Dress

Ordos-Style Mongolian Wedding Head-Dress

khoshutsuld Report

#32

Halloween Wedding. Under 10k. Who Says You Can't Have Creepy, Cheap And Nice Things?

Halloween Wedding. Under 10k. Who Says You Can't Have Creepy, Cheap And Nice Things?

PostmodernMorticia Report

#33

We Did The Damn Thing! $6700 Micro Wedding. Dress, Boa, And Earrings $800 (I Used Shoes From My Closet, Hemmed The Dress Myself)

We Did The Damn Thing! $6700 Micro Wedding. Dress, Boa, And Earrings $800 (I Used Shoes From My Closet, Hemmed The Dress Myself)

Kidaria Report

#34

Tie-Dye Wedding Dress

Tie-Dye Wedding Dress

RIPJ4WZ Report

#35

My Dream Wedding Dress

My Dream Wedding Dress

Pak_Cricket_Best Report

Gillbella
Gillbella
Community Member
26 minutes ago

There are lots of repeats

#36

Black Wedding Dress Is The Move. So Happy In Love With My Metal Man

Black Wedding Dress Is The Move. So Happy In Love With My Metal Man

uracodfish Report

#37

Our Gothic Queen Katie Looking Stunning In Her Bespoke Charcoal And Slate Grey Gown

Our Gothic Queen Katie Looking Stunning In Her Bespoke Charcoal And Slate Grey Gown

thecoutureco Report

sbj
sbj
Community Member
3 minutes ago

Bridesmaids look great also

#38

Finally Posting My Vintage Pink Silk Butterfly Kimono Dress

Finally Posting My Vintage Pink Silk Butterfly Kimono Dress

beachmom77 Report

#39

Just Had To Share My Dress. Wish I Could Wear It Every Day

Just Had To Share My Dress. Wish I Could Wear It Every Day

Sow_My_Hautes Report

#40

I Wanted Color, And Fell In Love With This Chotronette Couture Dress. Some HOA Found A Veil In The Exact Shade Of Champagne As The Bodice

I Wanted Color, And Fell In Love With This Chotronette Couture Dress. Some HOA Found A Veil In The Exact Shade Of Champagne As The Bodice

GoldenEilonwy Report

#41

I Saw This Dress As An Ad, And Haven’t Been Able To Shake It From My Mind. I Ordered It When It Went On Sale And Burst Into Tears When I Put It On

I Saw This Dress As An Ad, And Haven't Been Able To Shake It From My Mind. I Ordered It When It Went On Sale And Burst Into Tears When I Put It On
 Not traditional, but the only one for me.

 Not traditional, but the only one for me.

emschmem Report

#42

Traditional Slay: Bridal Attire Of The Fulani Women, West Africa

Traditional Slay: Bridal Attire Of The Fulani Women, West Africa

TheAfternoonStandard Report

#43

Just Wanted To Share My Wedding Veil With You All

Just Wanted To Share My Wedding Veil With You All

xessenceofevilx Report

#44

I Was Set On A Green Dress, And I Am So Thrilled With The Choice I Made

I Was Set On A Green Dress, And I Am So Thrilled With The Choice I Made

technicolournurd Report

#45

Found My Indian Wedding Dress! It Was The Most Sparkly Outfit They Had In The Store

Found My Indian Wedding Dress! It Was The Most Sparkly Outfit They Had In The Store

maheyka Report

#46

Something A Little Different, My Modern Cheongsam, A Traditional Chinese Wedding Dress, That I'll Be Wearing Down The Aisle

Something A Little Different, My Modern Cheongsam, A Traditional Chinese Wedding Dress, That I'll Be Wearing Down The Aisle

TheWeebQueen Report

#47

My Dream Dress

My Dream Dress

steensley Report

#48

Rainbow Wedding Dress

Rainbow Wedding Dress

Dembelo Report

Elita One
Elita One
Community Member
22 minutes ago

2010's pinterest board looking dress.

#49

Traditional Style Of Bride Dress In Takasuda

Traditional Style Of Bride Dress In Takasuda

kamakura.yorozuya Report

#50

I Got To Go To A Traditional Korean Wedding Today At The House Of Changwon

I Got To Go To A Traditional Korean Wedding Today At The House Of Changwon

theglobeisbeautiful Report

#51

Said Yes To This For My Indian Wedding Ceremony

Said Yes To This For My Indian Wedding Ceremony

Sarahcastic13 Report

#52

Said Yes To The Red Dress

Said Yes To The Red Dress

NoPresence6987 Report

#53

We Got Tired Of Postponing So My Dad Married Us In His Backyard With My Siblings Still In Their Pajamas On Christmas Morning

We Got Tired Of Postponing So My Dad Married Us In His Backyard With My Siblings Still In Their Pajamas On Christmas Morning

It was a team effort and only cost us around $300. Not what we had dreamed about, but it was perfect for us.

SquirrelBurritos Report

#54

I Made A Non-Traditional Wedding Dress

I Made A Non-Traditional Wedding Dress

Sunshine_manifest Report

#55

We Did It

We Did It

__ursaminor__ Report

#56

We Got Our Dream Halloween/Black Dress Wedding

We Got Our Dream Halloween/Black Dress Wedding

caramelswirllll Report

#57

My Fun, Unconventional Wedding Dress

My Fun, Unconventional Wedding Dress

stickytitz Report

#58

Update On The Grey/Blue Dress: Got Married

Update On The Grey/Blue Dress: Got Married

xKobito Report

#59

Any Ideas What Bridesmaids' Dress Color Should Fit To This Wedding Dress?

Any Ideas What Bridesmaids' Dress Color Should Fit To This Wedding Dress?

BananaBagHammock Report

#60

Traditional Wedding Dress Of North Caucasian People. It Was Heavy And Very Beautiful

Traditional Wedding Dress Of North Caucasian People. It Was Heavy And Very Beautiful

reddit.com Report

#61

Time For The Longest Of Naps

Time For The Longest Of Naps

slothwrd Report

#62

We Did It

We Did It

Riderkes , heatherkliss Report

#63

I Found My Dress! Not Your Typical Wedding Dress But I’m Getting Married In Southern Germany So Why Not

I Found My Dress! Not Your Typical Wedding Dress But I’m Getting Married In Southern Germany So Why Not

girlacrosstheocean Report

#64

My Very Non-Traditional Dress

My Very Non-Traditional Dress

rebelrebel66 Report

#65

This Is A Sign For You To Get A Colorful Wedding Dress. 2 Years On, I Still Can't Imagine A Better Dress On Me

This Is A Sign For You To Get A Colorful Wedding Dress. 2 Years On, I Still Can't Imagine A Better Dress On Me

Professional_Leg_727 Report

#66

It's Accidentally Giving Brandy Cinderella

It's Accidentally Giving Brandy Cinderella

Nollafmt Report

#67

An Unconventional Wedding For An Unconventional Couple. We Got Married 11 Days Ago And It's Been Amazing So Far

An Unconventional Wedding For An Unconventional Couple. We Got Married 11 Days Ago And It's Been Amazing So Far

throwmetowolves Report

#68

Our First Anniversary Is Coming Up, So I Wanted To Share My Unconventional Pink Dress From Fairy Tong London

Our First Anniversary Is Coming Up, So I Wanted To Share My Unconventional Pink Dress From Fairy Tong London

No-Zone-3429 Report

#69

Absolutely Thrilled With My Pink Dress

Absolutely Thrilled With My Pink Dress

Existing-Woman Report

#70

My Pale Blue Dress For Our Outdoor Wedding

My Pale Blue Dress For Our Outdoor Wedding

Lyyyer Report

