Kourtney Kardashian Makes A Surprise Pregnancy Reveal At Blink-182 Concert

Kourtney Kardashian shared the news of her pregnancy at her husband Travis Barker’s concert on June 16th. Barker, the drummer for hit rock band Blink-182, and Kourtney have been married since 2022. After the show, Barker was photographed kissing her stomach backstage. He is a stepfather to her three children from a previous marriage.

Despite the theatrics, Travis’ ex-wife Shanna Moakler shared on Instagram that the couple knew about the pregnancy for weeks. The couple’s struggles with IVF had been documented on “The Kardashians,” and Kourtney had previously stated that she was “for now done with IVF.”

This will be Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s first child together, although both have children from previous relationships. They had been trying to conceive through IVF for a while, but Kourtney ultimately decided to stop, citing the “toll on my health and my, just even mentally, the hormones, the medication.” So no doubt that she was excited to finally announce getting pregnant officially at a public event like her husband’s concert. She used a poster inspired by the music video for Blink 182’s 2010 song “All the Small Things.” Travis jumped into the VIP area to embrace his wife.

Backstage, Travis was photographed kissing her baby bump, while her sister Kim Kardashian posted a comment with a pregnant woman emoji and some happy faces. Setting aside the drama, both Travis and Kourtney knew about the pregnancy beforehand, Barker’s ex-wife, Miss USA 1995 winner Shanna Moakler, shared on Instagram the following day. After all, he would have to be quite negligent to miss his wife’s visible baby bump. So him jumping off stage seemed closer to a pro-wrestling scene than a heartfelt, spontaneous reaction.

Similarly, commenters were split, some stating that the whole event was just way too staged. After all, the sign, the reaction, and the visible baby bump all point towards some degree of preparation, as confirmed by Barker’s ex-wife. But most people saw it overall as a cute gesture. An excited, expecting father rushing to his wife in the middle of a concert is certainly a spectacle, and it’s still a creative way to announce a pregnancy to the world. Despite Barker knowing about the pregnancy, there is no reason to believe he is anything but excited.

